I've only had this screen for about a week so far but my first impressions are GREAT!

The picture quality of this screen is on top of any computer monitor I've used before. Seems like Samsung brought over the picture quality of their TV over to this monitor minus the slow response time that TV have which makes this perfect for gaming as well especially with FreeSync active which is what I am using with my Radeon RX 470 (waiting for RX Vega to make the upgrade).



Only problem I do have with this monitor is the slight whine of the electrical components in the monitor. Its not bad at 4K resolutions and doesn't kill the experience even when sitting silently, using the screen to do work and can be easily drowned out when speakers in use. It does seem to louder when a program changes the screen resolution to 1080p though for some reason but I don't run anything in 1080p anyway plus I'm using GPU scaling for games that can't quite run are 4K are the framerates I want the game doesn't already have resolutions scaling options.



If you're in the market for a monitor and want 4K and not burn a whole in your pocket, this is a great choice. I was stuck between 3 monitors, this one, there was an LG one and an Asus one for around the same price point and I don't regret making this choice. I got the refurbished one for a good deal and it came packaged like new.