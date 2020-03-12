& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, Sep 24 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, Sep 18 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Samsung+Galaxy+S20++Plus+... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Sorry, your monthly warranty plan was removed because these plans are currently only available for single-item orders.
Add to your order

Asurion Mobile Subscription Plan, 900-999.99

from Asurion, LLC
(8)
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • LOW MONTHLY BILLING: You will be billed monthly for 36 months. Cancel anytime. Coverage ends once plan is canceled, expires or once the aggregate limit is met.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll replace it or send you an Amazon e-gift card for the replacement cost. A service fee will apply. $49 to repair/reimburse, $89 to repair or $159 to replace your phone.
Learn more

2 Year Mobile Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(12)
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • A service fee will apply. $49 to repair or $129 to replace your phone.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
& FREE Shipping
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by ELECTRONIC DEALS
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Excellent Like New Condition. Comes with (Non-Samsung) 2.1A UL Certified Generic Charger and a USB-C Charger Cable Only.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$1,047.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Exocircuit
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Black (SM-G986UZKAXAA)

4.6 out of 5 stars 256 ratings
List Price: $1,199.99
Price: $999.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $200.00 (17%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
S20+
Cosmic Black
128GB
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat
  • Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time
  • Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity
  • Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
  • Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving, with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy Buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20+ 5Gbrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
  • All-Day Battery: Galaxy S20+ 5G’s intelligent battery
  • Massive Storage: Generous storage out of the box and expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you; Memory card sold separately
Show more

Buy this product as Renewed and save $100.00 off the current New price.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Black (SM-G986UZKAXAA) (Renewed)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Black (SM-G986UZKAXAA) (Renewed) $899.99
Works and looks like new and backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee
Get $200 off the iPhone XR Get $200 off the iPhone XR

Frequently bought together

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Black (SM-G986UZKAXAA)
  • +
  • ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus/Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7") Case Frienldy Ultrasonic Fingerprint Compatible Anti-Bubble HD Clear Film
  • +
  • TORRAS Shockproof Galaxy S20 Plus Case/Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Case, [Military Grade Drop Tested] Translucent Matte Hard Back with Soft Edge Slim Protective Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Case, Black
Total price: $1,027.93
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

samsung
compariosn
trade up chart

Compare with similar items


Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Black (SM-G986UZKAXAA)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked New Android Cell Phone US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | Cosmic Black
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version | 128GB of Storage | Fingerprint ID and Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery | U.S. Warranty | Prism Black
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus (SM-G985F/DS) Dual SIM 128GB, 6.7" Display, Factory Unlocked GSM, International Version - No Warranty - Cloud Blue
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone SM-G981U US Version | Fingerprint ID & Facial Recognition | Long-Lasting Battery (Cosmic Gray, 128GB) (Renewed)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite New Unlocked Android Cell Phone | 128GB of Storage | GSM & CDMA Compatible | Single SIM | US Version | Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (256) 4.3 out of 5 stars (340) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1052) 4.0 out of 5 stars (142) 4.4 out of 5 stars (58) 4.5 out of 5 stars (538)
Price $999.99 $1,199.99 $849.99 $719.00 $649.99 $499.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com TechnoMaster OlympicWireless Amazon.com
Camera Description Front, Rear Front, Rear Front Front, Rear
Screen Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches 6.4 inches 6.70 inches 6.7 inches
Item Dimensions 7.10 x 3.60 x 2.44 inches 7.30 x 3.70 x 2.60 inches 6.24 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches 7.00 x 3.00 x 2.50 inches 7.00 x 5.00 x 4.00 inches
Operating System Android Android Android 9.0 android Android Android
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:S20+  |  Color:Cosmic Black  |  Size:128GB

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G's fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization. Features like the Single Take AI make it quick and easy to capture multiple photos and video with a single tap. Zoom in close, even from 100 feet away, and capture crisp images at night, even without flash, with Bright Night mode. Share your content in real time with double-tap sharing and get hours of power from minutes of charge with Super Fast Charging. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s intelligent battery lasts all day to power every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist and season finale. Do more of what you love with the device that gives you more.

Product information

Style:S20+  |  Color:Cosmic Black  |  Size:128GB

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Important information

Visible screen diagonal

7" / 17 cm

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
256 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Robert Branch
5.0 out of 5 stars Samsung Galaxy S20+
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
355 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
BeccTop Contributor: Pets
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolute garbage prototype bugs
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GB
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
202 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Malak abdallah
1.0 out of 5 stars Ats not to Good
Reviewed in the United States on March 8, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
111 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S7N
2.0 out of 5 stars I'm not one to usually return things but....
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
59 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Austin Lanphear
5.0 out of 5 stars A bit pricy but the technology makes up for it
Reviewed in the United States on May 16, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Erik Johnson
5.0 out of 5 stars great phone
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Terrible camera still in July 2020
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2020
Style: S20+Color: Cosmic BlackSize: 128GBVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Exclusive items from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Fast USB C Car Charger, Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra/S10+/S10e/S9/S8/Note 20/Ultra/10/9/8/A20…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 5,910
    $12.99
  2. Cluvox USB C Fast Charger Kit, Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra/S10/S10e/S9/S8/Note 20/10/9/A20/A50, Quick…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 772
    $20.99
  3. Cluvox USB C Fast Charger Set, Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra/S10/S10E/S9+/S8/Note 20/10/9/A20/A50, Quick…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 448
    $19.99
  4. Cluvox USB C Fast Car Charger, 25W PD&QC 3.0 Dual Port Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra/S10 5G, Note 20…
    4.6 out of 5 stars 382
    $14.99
  5. Rapid USB C Car Charger, Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra/Note 10/Plus/9/8/S20/S20 Plus/Ultra/S10+/S10e/S9/S8…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 3,111
    $12.99
  6. Cluvox Dual USB C Fast Car Charger Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra/10/S20/Plus/Ultra/S10/S9/A20/A50, Google…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 432
    $14.99
Next

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.