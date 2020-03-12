I bought this phone (Galaxy S20+) over the baseline S20 because it came equipped with a 3D Scanner sensor attached and from reviews online had a better camera than the S20 Ultra in most other regards.



In terms of reviewing features of this phone I am not a power-user and thus cannot properly review all aspects of the phone properly.



- In terms of 5G I haven't been able to test the network since I use a pre-pay SIM and do not have access to data plans that use it. But it gives me the option to switch to upcoming 5G networks if I chose to do so in the future. This phone also allows you to directly choose between GSM and CDMA which is perfect for me since I plan to eventually move outside the US (CDMA) to a country that uses GSM without having to purchase a new phone. If you buy the phone from a carrier you need to unlock the phone in order to switch and sometimes carrier versions of phones are locked, so I purchased this phone here directly from Samsung in order to make sure I can go between both without issue.



- The camera is pretty good under normal conditions but due to the size of the camera sensor (any phone camera) it doesn't hold under scrutiny when zoomed in past 2x since all of the detail in the image starts to become smudgy. Obviously the cameras aren't going to be as good as photographer mirrorless or DSLRs but they are serviceable in most situations



- The 3D sensor unfortunately requires you to have an account with Samsung in order to download since its only on their app store, but once you have the app downloaded it works pretty good for human 3D scanning and okay with objects. I was able to scan my friends with my phone in bright sunlight and got really good results, it exported .obj models which works good in all 3D software and including game engines like Unity and Unreal.

- The 120Hz display is a great addition but doesn't work in WQHD+ (3200x1440) but with a phone this size I personally don't see much benefit going bast FHD+ (2400x1080).



- The phone battery is extremely good (only been used for 3 months so time will tell), but I can often go an entire week without having to charge the battery. However being said I am not an average user, I use my phone mainly for 3D scanning, listening to music (with screen off), browsing at least 30min a day, and light camera and discord use. I do not use any social media on the phone unlike most people so my phone battery time estimate can be completely different to those who use their phone's throughout the day. The S+ is equiped with a 4500 mAh Battery.



- I cannot review the face recognition since I do not use this feature.



- The fingerprint reader is surprisingly good even though its on the screen, I personally prefer the sensor be on the back of the phone since my finger naturally places itself on the back. So its minor inconvenient that the sensor is on the front. But other than personal preference it works as intended.



- The SD card slot was one of the main reasons I picked this phone over other 5G alternatives, because I store all of my files locally on my phone (since I don't use streaming services/ no data plans) and it is a great feature to have. I can use a 512GB SD card or up to 1TB SD card to store as much movies, shows, and music on it without bloating my phone's internal storage.



- The phone's build quality is pretty sturdy (I haven't dropped tested it since its my only phone, other reviewers have already done those). It comes with a thin protective layer above the screen and the phone seems to be built with a combination of light metal and plastic, it's surprisingly light for a phone of this size. But its a bit tall for one hand use with people with small hands like me.



Overall its a great phone with a lot of features, it's way overkill for me but I bought it for longevity and being able to use it for a decade as 5G networks evolve and become more common. The camera is good for high detail shots but not good under crop, the 3D scanning it hit or miss, but the other features such as 120Hz and high capacity SD card slots great. Still miss the lack of 3.5mm jack since some old equipment and cars won't be able to use this phone without the use of Bluetooth adapters.