- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat
- Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time
- Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity
- Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
- Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving, with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy Buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20+ 5Gbrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
- All-Day Battery: Galaxy S20+ 5G’s intelligent battery
- Massive Storage: Generous storage out of the box and expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you; Memory card sold separately
Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G's fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization. Features like the Single Take AI make it quick and easy to capture multiple photos and video with a single tap. Zoom in close, even from 100 feet away, and capture crisp images at night, even without flash, with Bright Night mode. Share your content in real time with double-tap sharing and get hours of power from minutes of charge with Super Fast Charging. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s intelligent battery lasts all day to power every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist and season finale. Do more of what you love with the device that gives you more.
This phone is awesome it took my a little bit to get use to some of the stuff on here since I was use to the a50 but I'm almost a pro now. The only problem i had with this phone was the fingerprint sensor. The sensor wasn't defective or anything it has a screen protector and I had to adjust the touch sensitivity plus it didn't help my fingerprints are messed up because of scars. Once I got my fingerprint to register it worked flawlessly. I would recommend this phone to anybody
Id take an old disposable camera over this supposedly next gen camera system. It gets a "warning, camera failed" notification several times a day that makes the camera inoperable until I restart it. I can take better pictures out of a moving vehicle with my crappy Pixel2 after my dogs lick the camera than I can with this thing in a tripod. It has a bizzarre focus, color tints, and lighting problems, even if you turn off all the enhancing features and line up the dots exactly like it orders you too. If you don't hold it still for a solid 10s before and after a picture, the picture will be blurry like you're waving it around at a rave. Dark light just plain doesn't work. I'm uploading some of my best pictures as an example.
In addition to the camera problems, it already has dead pixels despite never being dropped and always kept in a case/screen protector. And the screen is almost impossible to "hard press" even with the sensitivity turned all the way up, so much so that I have to set it on a hard surface and lean on it.
And all of that is BEFORE I spent over 2 hours on the phone trying to return the thing, because it's well within the return window but they're subtracting a mystery "adjustment" of $300 and no one can tell me why, just that I have to call back after they've failed to credit the whole amount back and fight it then. (I bought it directly through the Samsung website)
I ended up returning this phone because it's not working as advertised and for over a thousand dollars no way would I put up with this.
I bought the phone unlocked but it still came with bloatware you cannot remove like Facebook, Netflix and some random Samsung apps.
Very disappointed and not what I expected.
In terms of reviewing features of this phone I am not a power-user and thus cannot properly review all aspects of the phone properly.
- In terms of 5G I haven't been able to test the network since I use a pre-pay SIM and do not have access to data plans that use it. But it gives me the option to switch to upcoming 5G networks if I chose to do so in the future. This phone also allows you to directly choose between GSM and CDMA which is perfect for me since I plan to eventually move outside the US (CDMA) to a country that uses GSM without having to purchase a new phone. If you buy the phone from a carrier you need to unlock the phone in order to switch and sometimes carrier versions of phones are locked, so I purchased this phone here directly from Samsung in order to make sure I can go between both without issue.
- The camera is pretty good under normal conditions but due to the size of the camera sensor (any phone camera) it doesn't hold under scrutiny when zoomed in past 2x since all of the detail in the image starts to become smudgy. Obviously the cameras aren't going to be as good as photographer mirrorless or DSLRs but they are serviceable in most situations
- The 3D sensor unfortunately requires you to have an account with Samsung in order to download since its only on their app store, but once you have the app downloaded it works pretty good for human 3D scanning and okay with objects. I was able to scan my friends with my phone in bright sunlight and got really good results, it exported .obj models which works good in all 3D software and including game engines like Unity and Unreal.
- The 120Hz display is a great addition but doesn't work in WQHD+ (3200x1440) but with a phone this size I personally don't see much benefit going bast FHD+ (2400x1080).
- The phone battery is extremely good (only been used for 3 months so time will tell), but I can often go an entire week without having to charge the battery. However being said I am not an average user, I use my phone mainly for 3D scanning, listening to music (with screen off), browsing at least 30min a day, and light camera and discord use. I do not use any social media on the phone unlike most people so my phone battery time estimate can be completely different to those who use their phone's throughout the day. The S+ is equiped with a 4500 mAh Battery.
- I cannot review the face recognition since I do not use this feature.
- The fingerprint reader is surprisingly good even though its on the screen, I personally prefer the sensor be on the back of the phone since my finger naturally places itself on the back. So its minor inconvenient that the sensor is on the front. But other than personal preference it works as intended.
- The SD card slot was one of the main reasons I picked this phone over other 5G alternatives, because I store all of my files locally on my phone (since I don't use streaming services/ no data plans) and it is a great feature to have. I can use a 512GB SD card or up to 1TB SD card to store as much movies, shows, and music on it without bloating my phone's internal storage.
- The phone's build quality is pretty sturdy (I haven't dropped tested it since its my only phone, other reviewers have already done those). It comes with a thin protective layer above the screen and the phone seems to be built with a combination of light metal and plastic, it's surprisingly light for a phone of this size. But its a bit tall for one hand use with people with small hands like me.
Overall its a great phone with a lot of features, it's way overkill for me but I bought it for longevity and being able to use it for a decade as 5G networks evolve and become more common. The camera is good for high detail shots but not good under crop, the 3D scanning it hit or miss, but the other features such as 120Hz and high capacity SD card slots great. Still miss the lack of 3.5mm jack since some old equipment and cars won't be able to use this phone without the use of Bluetooth adapters.
Using this in July 2020 fully updated: pictures are excessively auto adjusted with no options to disable. Especially when the subject is people or pets (90+% of a cell phone cameras use case!): saturation gets absurd, colors are brightened (skin tones are made pale) , and everything in general just looks like a cheap filter from a 3rd graders first attempt at photoshop.