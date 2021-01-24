Add to your order

  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back.
SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA

4.8 out of 5 stars 103,479 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Micro SD Memory Cards by SanDisk
256GB

Brand SanDisk
Flash Memory Type Micro SD
Hardware Interface MicroSDXC
Secure Digital Association Speed Class Class 10
Memory Storage Capacity 256 GB

  • Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras
  • Up to 256GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
  • Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1) A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.
  • SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-256G-GN
  • +
  • Spy Camera Charger - Hidden Camera - Premium Pack - Mini Spy Camera 1080p - USB Charger Camera - Hidden Spy Camera - Hidden N
  • +
  • SanDisk 64GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-064G-GN6
From the manufacturer

Hero 1
Hero 2
Ultra microSD Card

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Phone, ActCam, Drone

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s(6)

--

Write Speed

Up to 90MB/s(6)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30, A2

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Dashcam,Homesecurity

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 100MB/s(7)

--

Write Speed

Up to 40MB/s(7)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30

* 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

** [for 32GB-1TB] Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on inter-nal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

** [for 16GB] Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

1 A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

2 Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See offi-cial SanDisk website

3 Download and installation required. See official SanDisk website.

4 Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.

5 Reader not included.

6 For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds.

7 Up to 100MB/s read speed, up to 40MB/s write speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Compare with similar items


SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Up to 160MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MA
SAMSUNG EVO Select Plus Micro SD Memory Card + Adapter, 256GB microSDXC 130MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD, UHS-I, U3, A2, V30, Expanded Storage for Phone, Gaming, Tablet, MB-ME256KA/AM
Funturbo Ultimate Version SD2Vita 5.0 Memory Card Adapter, PS Vita PSVSD Micro SD Adapter PSV 1000/2000 PSTV FW 3.60 HENkaku Enso System
SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MN
SanDisk 256GB High Endurance Video microSDXC Card with Adapter for Dash Cam and Home Monitoring systems - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, Micro SD Card - SDSQQNR-256G-GN6IA
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (103479) 4.8 out of 5 stars (248829) 4.8 out of 5 stars (210266) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6865) 4.8 out of 5 stars (807) 4.8 out of 5 stars (22658)
Price $24.99 $38.49 $26.99 $5.95 $36.69 $35.49
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Funturbo Digital Media Source Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB
Digital Storage Capacity 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB 256.0 GB 256 GB 256 GB
Flash Memory Type Micro SD Micro SD Micro SDXC Micro SD Micro SD Micro SDXC
Item Dimensions 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 1.18 x 0.87 x 0.08 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches
Item Weight 0.16 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.32 ounces 0.63 ounces 0.32 ounces 0.16 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB 256.00 GB 128 GB 256 GB
Secure Digital Association Speed Class Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10
Size 256GB 256GB 256GB 30 mm x 22 mm 256 GB
The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
103,479 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
10%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Brent P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2021
Capacity: 256GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
By Brent P. on January 24, 2021
For all the reviews saying the size isn't right (and thinking that means the cards are fake) you are not reading the description and you don't understand how hard drives, SSDs, flash drives, or memory cards are sold. This is an industry standard. Your computer reads things in multiples of 1,024... so 1,024 bytes is a KB, 1,024 KB is a MB... 1,204 MB is a GB, etc... But all drives are sold in multiples of 1,000. So if you buy a 512GB card, and do the math... device makers are saying that card is 512,000,000,000 bytes. But divide that by 1,024 and your operating system will see it as 476.84GB. Beyond that, you also lose a small percentage for the "file system" index on the drive. So you may see a few GB less even. In my case, I have a 256GB card, which shows up as 238GB, which is exactly as expected. The description on this listing explains this with the text:
1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

That explained, I tested my card's speed to see if it hits the 120MB/s ideal... not really. But marketing hype being what it is, I'm sure the "Speed up to 120/MB/s**" is in perfectly ideal conditions with specific readers and file sizes and the like... so my test of 93MB/s on a 10 year old USB 3 card reader with the SD adapter is acceptable to me. I think this should work fine on a soon to arrive Nintendo Switch for the kids. I'll update this review if any surprises come up that should be noted.
Customer image
Customer image
1,060 people found this helpful
Graham
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great for a Nintendo Switch
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
AG
5.0 out of 5 stars No problems with Nintendo Switch
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2021
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Good stuff to buy
1.0 out of 5 stars Actual user storage less???
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2020
Capacity: 512GBVerified Purchase
vickie meinen
1.0 out of 5 stars Won't work in new Fire tablets
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
Creative mind.
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a brand you can trust.
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Rene
5.0 out of 5 stars Sandisk Memory Cards Always a Great Value and Performance
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
Paul_PH
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value for storage space.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2020
Capacity: 200GBVerified Purchase
Grace Laycock
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
UPDATE! : runs in the switch really well playing Mario odyssey is like a dream smooth not slow or any lag

Fits the nintendo switch one of my games is downloading on it I will give an update on how it plays but so far so good package came undamaged looks great
Customer image
Customer image
Lost 68er
5.0 out of 5 stars Tolle Technik...
Reviewed in Germany on November 15, 2020
Capacity: 32GBVerified Purchase
Jay Dee
5.0 out of 5 stars A brand to rely on...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2021
Capacity: 32GBVerified Purchase
Christian Kleiner
1.0 out of 5 stars die endlose Geschichte...
Reviewed in Germany on March 7, 2021
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Mr J K.
2.0 out of 5 stars WOW at the quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 18, 2021
Capacity: 256GBVerified Purchase
