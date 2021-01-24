|RAM
|256 GB
- Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages
- If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
- Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
- Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
- If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back.
SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|SanDisk
|Flash Memory Type
|Micro SD
|Hardware Interface
|MicroSDXC
|Secure Digital Association Speed Class
|Class 10
|Memory Storage Capacity
|256 GB
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras
- Up to 256GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
- Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
- Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1) A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.
From the manufacturer
|
Android phone/tablet
|
Devices
|
Phone, ActCam, Drone
|
Full HD
|
Video Quality
|
Full HD, 4K UHD
|
Up to 120MB/s**
|
Read Speed
|
Up to 160MB/s(6)
|
--
|
Write Speed
|
Up to 90MB/s(6)
|
C10, U1, A1
|
Class
|
C10, U3, V30, A2
|
Android phone/tablet
|
Devices
|
Dashcam,Homesecurity
|
Full HD
|
Video Quality
|
Full HD, 4K UHD
|
Up to 120MB/s**
|
Read Speed
|
Up to 100MB/s(7)
|
--
|
Write Speed
|
Up to 40MB/s(7)
|
C10, U1, A1
|
Class
|
C10, U3, V30
* 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.
** [for 32GB-1TB] Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on inter-nal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
** [for 16GB] Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
1 A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.
2 Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See offi-cial SanDisk website
3 Download and installation required. See official SanDisk website.
4 Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
5 Reader not included.
6 For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds.
7 Up to 100MB/s read speed, up to 40MB/s write speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
Product Description
The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.
That explained, I tested my card's speed to see if it hits the 120MB/s ideal... not really. But marketing hype being what it is, I'm sure the "Speed up to 120/MB/s**" is in perfectly ideal conditions with specific readers and file sizes and the like... so my test of 93MB/s on a 10 year old USB 3 card reader with the SD adapter is acceptable to me. I think this should work fine on a soon to arrive Nintendo Switch for the kids. I'll update this review if any surprises come up that should be noted.
Is 1TB overkill for a Switch? Probably.
Should I have spent so much on a teensy piece of plastic? Eh.
Does it work? Yup, 100%.
Popped it in, re-downloaded my games, got back in the action. Highly recommended for anyone with a backlog that looks more like the inventory of a reputable, mid-sized game shop.
Top reviews from other countries
Fits the nintendo switch one of my games is downloading on it I will give an update on how it plays but so far so good package came undamaged looks great
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
Fits the nintendo switch one of my games is downloading on it I will give an update on how it plays but so far so good package came undamaged looks great
Wenn ich mir das alles vor Augen führe, kann ich nur sagen: Diese Speicherkarten sind echte Wunderwerke....
There are many disks on the market to choose from and there are also many fakes on the market that look genuine but are far from it - as I know to my cost - if it looks too cheap it's probably a fake.
I bought mine as a 'Dispatched from and sold by Amazon' which provides a level of surety regarding its heritage and a good price/delivery into the bargain.
I am pleased to report that this works perfectly for me and on that basis I am very happy to recommend this item to you.
Thank you for your time in reading my feedback/review – I hope it may have helped you in your buying decision.
If this feedback/review has helped in any way please be kind enough to click on 'Helpful'.
I've ALWAYS purchased SanDisk cards as they have been super-reliable and used them in phones, tablets, security cameras, dashcams, action cams and Raspberry Pis.
When I purchased this SanDisk Ultra, I noticed the sudden flimsy feel of the plastic used. So much so, one actually snapped when inserting it into a Raspberry Pi (and I wasn't being a gorilla with it - the plastic is really soft). Amazon thankfully replaced it with another one (Thanks A!).
The replacement came and I decided to put it into my GoPro 9. All was good until I came to record video - it would stutter and even give corrupted recordings. Not good.
I plugged it into my card reader and now the computer isn't reading the card. When I took it out of the card reader, the card was VERY hot. Not "fry an egg" hot, but i've not felt it be that hot before.
I tried another card reader - same. Unable to read the drive. Device Manager won't let me manage it - Disc Error... so it wasn't a case the drive needed re-building.
Again, Amazon agreed to refund me this card now - so i'll buy another Lexar High Performance 633x card - which hasn't had these issues!