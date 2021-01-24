Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan
from After Solutions
  Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages
  If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  If your data isn't recovered, you get your money back.
SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-400G-GN6MA

4.8 out of 5 stars 78,862 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Micro SD Memory Cards by SanDisk
400GB

Brand SanDisk
Flash Memory Type Micro SD
Hardware Interface MicroSDXC
Memory Storage Capacity 400 GB
Read Speed 120 Megabytes Per Second

About this item

  Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices
  Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5) Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
  Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1) A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.
  10-year manufacturer warranty (See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region.)
From the manufacturer

Hero 1
Hero 2
Ultra microSD Card

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Phone, ActCam, Drone

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s(6)

--

Write Speed

Up to 90MB/s(6)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30, A2

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Dashcam,Homesecurity

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 100MB/s(7)

--

Write Speed

Up to 40MB/s(7)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30

* 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

** [for 32GB-1TB] Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on inter-nal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

** [for 16GB] Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

1 A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

2 Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See offi-cial SanDisk website

3 Download and installation required. See official SanDisk website.

4 Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.

5 Reader not included.

6 For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds.

7 Up to 100MB/s read speed, up to 40MB/s write speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-400G-GN6MA
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME256HA)
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Up to 160MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MA
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch - SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
Funturbo Ultimate Version SD2Vita 5.0 Memory Card Adapter, PS Vita PSVSD Micro SD Adapter PSV 1000/2000 PSTV FW 3.60 HENkaku Enso System
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (78862) 4.8 out of 5 stars (167867) 4.8 out of 5 stars (230030) 4.9 out of 5 stars (143953) 4.5 out of 5 stars (5898)
Price $44.99 $35.99 $44.69 $25.45 $5.95
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Westronique Funturbo
Digital Storage Capacity 400 GB 256 GB 256 GB 128 GB 256.0 GB
Flash Memory Type Micro SD SDXC Micro SD Micro SDXC Micro SD
Item Dimensions 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.59 x 0.04 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.4 x 0.6 x 0.5 inches 1.18 x 0.87 x 0.08 inches
Item Weight 0.16 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.16 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 400 GB 256 GB 256 GB 128 GB 256.00 GB
Size 400GB 256GB 256GB 128GB 30 mm x 22 mm
Product description

Capacity:400GB

The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.

Product information

Capacity:400GB

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer's warranty can be requested from customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
78,862 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Brent P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2021
Capacity: 256GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
By Brent P. on January 24, 2021
For all the reviews saying the size isn't right (and thinking that means the cards are fake) you are not reading the description and you don't understand how hard drives, SSDs, flash drives, or memory cards are sold. This is an industry standard. Your computer reads things in multiples of 1,024... so 1,024 bytes is a KB, 1,024 KB is a MB... 1,204 MB is a GB, etc... But all drives are sold in multiples of 1,000. So if you buy a 512GB card, and do the math... device makers are saying that card is 512,000,000,000 bytes. But divide that by 1,024 and your operating system will see it as 476.84GB. Beyond that, you also lose a small percentage for the "file system" index on the drive. So you may see a few GB less even. In my case, I have a 256GB card, which shows up as 238GB, which is exactly as expected. The description on this listing explains this with the text:
1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

That explained, I tested my card's speed to see if it hits the 120MB/s ideal... not really. But marketing hype being what it is, I'm sure the "Speed up to 120/MB/s**" is in perfectly ideal conditions with specific readers and file sizes and the like... so my test of 93MB/s on a 10 year old USB 3 card reader with the SD adapter is acceptable to me. I think this should work fine on a soon to arrive Nintendo Switch for the kids. I'll update this review if any surprises come up that should be noted.
Graham
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great for a Nintendo Switch
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
vickie meinen
1.0 out of 5 stars Won't work in new Fire tablets
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
Good stuff to buy
1.0 out of 5 stars Actual user storage less???
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2020
Capacity: 512GBVerified Purchase
Crusader
1.0 out of 5 stars Amazon.com says fake memory cards are legitimate purchases
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2021
Capacity: 512GBVerified Purchase
Creative mind.
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a brand you can trust.
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Rene
5.0 out of 5 stars Sandisk Memory Cards Always a Great Value and Performance
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2020
Capacity: 128GBVerified Purchase
Paul_PH
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value for storage space.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2020
Capacity: 200GBVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Grace Laycock
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
UPDATE! : runs in the switch really well playing Mario odyssey is like a dream smooth not slow or any lag

Fits the nintendo switch one of my games is downloading on it I will give an update on how it plays but so far so good package came undamaged looks great
Lost 68er
5.0 out of 5 stars Tolle Technik...
Reviewed in Germany on November 15, 2020
Capacity: 32GBVerified Purchase
Ian
1.0 out of 5 stars Failed after 3 weeks use
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 5, 2020
Capacity: 64GBVerified Purchase
Amazon Kunde
3.0 out of 5 stars Langsamste SanDisk µSD seit langem...
Reviewed in Germany on December 2, 2020
Capacity: 256GBVerified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Langsamste SanDisk µSD seit langem...
Reviewed in Germany on December 2, 2020
Langsamste µSD die ich von SanDisk in den letzten Jahren gekauft habe. Von den angegebenen 120 MB/s kommen bei meinem 256 GB Modell max. 84 MB/s beim Lesen und 37 MB/s beim Schreiben an. Der Vorgänger mit angegebenen 100 MB/s in der 200 GB Variante hat noch 61 MB/s beim Schreiben und die gleiche Leseleistung erreicht. Eine noch ältere 128 GB Karte hat noch über 90 MB/s beim Lesen und 53 MB/s beim Schreiben geschafft.
Jay Dee
5.0 out of 5 stars A brand to rely on...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2021
Capacity: 32GBVerified Purchase
