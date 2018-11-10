Let’s get the elephant in the room addressed first; there is a previous version of this drive that had issues with the USB port; it had a tendency to break. SanDisk 500 GB Extreme 500 Portable Solid State Drive



The drive under review here has a redesigned case that looks like it specifically fixes the issue.



The drive itself is a standard SSD motherboard (i.e. what you see when you open a standard 2.5 inch SSD case), attached to a USB interface board and encased in a sturdy housing (front face is plastic, edges and back are rubber so if you drop the drive it will most likely hit the ground on the rubber edges... or for the pedantic, the chance of it landing flat on its plastic front face is about 1 in 360 or you really have to be trying to break it!).



So knowing all this, the first question is 'what drive is it internally'? Rather than open the drive and potentially break it, there are sneakier ways; I used CrystalDiskInfo to see what the firmware revision was, and then Googled it to see what other products have the same revison. The firmware is 'X61110RL', and the product is Sandisk Ultra 3D SSD, and for my 500GB drive, the equivalent sized SSD is SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 500GB up to 560MB/s Read / up to 530MB/s Write

This tells us that the underlying SSD is not an old drive Sandisk are trying to sell off, but one of their latest models. It also tells us the underlying drive is capable of being faster than the stated specs for the portable drive package.



The drive is light and pocket sized as long as you unplug the supplied cable and pocket it separately. The cable is a type C on both ends, (looks like a microUSB but a little larger) with an adapter to give you a full USB on the computer end of the cable. They've done it this way so the same cable works on both PC and Macbooks that use the slimmer type C.



In use, read and write speeds vary (depending on hardware connected to). The highest I got was on my MSI gaming laptop which gave me 370Mb/s. This was a constant 370Mb/s and I think it is the cable or my computer rather than the drive itself that is the limiting factor. I will update the review when and if I get a better transfer rate, but this is still a very decent rate for an external drive! EDIT: Ive got up to 420MB/s since writing this review. I only get this high rate for large sequential files, but for more normal use cases, I see 250-350Mb/s which is in-line with internal SSDs.



I tested the drive by copying over my Lightroom library (about 200GB) and also some more onerous tasks (backing up a ReactJS project, which is about 200MB of small files, most less than 10k). I also tried to install and play a game from the drive, and it all worked well, so no problems! The only minor thing I noticed was that the drive does get warm for extended constant use. If you reformat the drive (which you may do if you follow my advice to reformat to NTFS) and do a full format, the drive gets very hot (50C), but that is probably an edge case.



I have a BlackMagic cinema camera that shoots cinemaRaw and high bitrate Prores, and I will be using this drive to back-up files out in the field (once the weather allows it!) and will report back if any issues.



Things liked about the drive;



It’s smaller than a standard SSD into a USB caddy (7.5x12.5cm vs 5x9.5cm), plus its much lighter.



Because the drive is solid state, you never need an external power supply, and you can leave it attached to a battery powered laptop without the drive being a drain. It is also better suited to taking knocks than a mechanical hard drive.



Downsides;



Cost. Its more expensive than a standard SSD in a USB caddy. The cost also means that you would not use this drive for occasional archiving; you are more likely to use it to back up data often and quickly. Typical use cases might be wedding photography or on-location videography. In both cases, the user is performing content creation where the subject will not wait, so I guess that is the main target use case.

Just backing up your documents folder every month does not have the same urgency because 'the subject will wait'.

An additional use case I have found is 'when you have lots of small files'. Mechanical hard drives are VERY slow here. SSDs are also slower than their reported maximum but more bearable because the speed will still be decent (tens of MB/s rather than down to hundreds of kb/s). If you are programmer (and especially if you are a web or game developer) this drive might be useful.



The cable has two parts to it if you are on PC (Mac users get to use the cable without the adapter bit so it isn't an issue for them), making it a bit clunky. Like me, you might elect to buy a better one-piece cable.



The drive comes formatted as exFAT, which is fine unless you have lots of small files. I tried to backup 14GB of JS projects and the space on the disk was more than 200GB with the default exFAT settings. A reformat to NTFS got it down to about 14.2GB. If you are using this drive in this way or to install/run applications from you may want a reformat. Not really a downside though as all external drives have the issue as exFAT is the most compatible.



There's no power or data indication on the body.



Who would buy this?



Photographers, videograpers and anyone else who needs backup storage that is quick enough to not slow you down, and also needs low power requirements and ruggedness. Videographers with models that can output streams via USB will find this drive particularly compelling. It's also useful if you are videographer who uses something like Premiere on a laptop in the field, but renders the footage out on a desktop. Keep your project on the SSD and edit from it, and you get both portability and speed!



Programmers (especially ones like me who don’t totally trust svn/git when your project contains lots of graphics!).



Anyone who wants to play films or other media on a projector/tablet or other device that accepts data through USB; the advantage of this drive is that it wont require its own power supply and won't drain the player's battery.



Anyone who wants to run applications or games from an external drive.



Anyone who relies on USB drives and wants something faster or with more capacity. This is essentially the fastest USB drive you can get; just as robust as a USB drive (albeit a fair bit bigger) but much faster because its really an SSD!



And of course finally, anyone who just wants the best! If you have shelled out on an expensive laptop or desktop and don't want any bottlenecks, then this is a pretty sweet peripheral to throw some cash at!



Overall, I really like this drive. I’d give it 4.5 stars if I could (the cable loses half a mark) but I’ll go for the full 5 as I’ve just searched on the cost of a better, high bandwidth braided data cable and its peanuts!



EDIT: I've included a photo showing relative size of the Sandisk drive vs a standard portable 2.5 inch hard drive. I've also tried to be clever by using a clear hard drive caddy so you can also see the size of the standard hard drive itself.



EDIT: The Additional 'cheap' cable I ordered turned out to be cheap because its not USB3! The one I ended up buying is not cheap but is perfect; USB Type C Cable, USB C to USB 3.0 Cable, TecMad Type C 3.0 Short high speed Data Sync Cable 0.2M [0.65FT] Durable Nylon Braided Cable Fast Sync&Data Cable for Apple new MacBook, Huawei P9/P10 Honor 8 Pro, Galaxy s8 + note 8 ,Wileyfox Swift 2/2 Plus/2X,Nintendo Switch- Gray

Buy the shorter ones as they will have the least effect on transfer rate.