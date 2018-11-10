Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(2666)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(185)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new solid state drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more
SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE61-500G-G25

4.8 out of 5 stars 43,794 ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars 43,794 ratings
Digital Storage Capacity 500 GB
Compatible Devices Smartphone
Brand SanDisk
Series SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Connectivity Technology USB

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior. [(1) See official SanDisk website.]
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. (2) [(2)Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.)]
Frequently bought together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

From the manufacturer

Hero 1
Hero 2

Complete Your Gear Bag

Extreme Portable SSD | V2

Extreme Portable SSD | V2

Extreme Portable SSD | V2

Extreme PRO Portable SSD | V2

Extreme PRO SD UHS-I Card

Extreme PRO SD UHS-I Card

Work straight from the drive

Fast transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write**

Higher sustained speeds

Transfer speeds up to 2000MB/s(4) read and write

Accelerate your workflow

Shot speeds up to 90MB/s, transfer speeds up to 170MB/s(5)

Work Safer

IP55 rate for dust- & water-resistance(3)

Tough Enough to Take with You

IP55 and aluminum enclosure for added durability(3)

4K UHD Ready(6)

Capture all the action with-out skipping a frame

*1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes, 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity less.

**Up to 1050MB/s read speed, up to 1000MB/s write speed. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

(1) See official SanDisk website

(2) Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.)

(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.

(4) Up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

(5) For 64GB-512GB: Up to 170MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Write speed up to 90MB/s. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host devices, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. X =150KB/sec

(6) Full HD (1920x1080) and 4K UHD (3840x2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See official SanDisk website for more details.

(7) Download and installation required; See official SanDisk website for Memory Zone details.

Product description

Capacity:500GB  |  Style:New Generation - up to 1050MB/s

Your life’s an adventure. To capture and keep its best moments, you need fast, high-capacity storage that accelerates every move. 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds let you store your content and creations on a fast drive that fits seamlessly into your active lifestyle. Up to two-meter drop protection (3), with IP55 water and dust resistance (3), a Carabiner loop for securing the drive, and a 5-year limited warranty (1) give you the peace of mind to take it with you on travels near and far. From the brand trusted by professional photographers, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD provides fast solid state performance in a tough, reliable storage solution. | 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes, 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity less. | Up to 1050MB/s read speed, up to 1000MB/s write speed. Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) See official SanDisk website. | (2)Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.) | (3)Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with the operation. Must be clean and dry before use.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
43,794 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Zenon Sommers
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing drive, but you MUST format it
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2018
Capacity: 2TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing drive, but you MUST format it
By Zenon Sommers on November 10, 2018
The drive itself is amazing. It's tiny, light, and fast as hell, truly living up to the promised 550 MB/s.

That said, if you plan to use this drive for anything other than movies, music, and pictures, you need to format it before using it. This is especially true if you plan to use the drive to back up your phone or computer. Out of the box, the drive is formatted with exFAT and an allocation size of 1 MB. That means that any file less than 1 MB takes up 1 MB of space. 1 MB may not seem like much on a 250 GB-2 TB drive, but with the myriad of small files that show up on backups taking up 1,000x more space than normal, it adds up. See the attached pictures for a small text file taking up 2,700x more space than it actually is and a 177 GB backup taking up an extra 73 GB on the drive.

I mention this because it's an easy fix. According to the command line, the sector size on the drive is 512 bytes, meaning there is no reason to have an allocation size that large. All you need to do is format the drive as exFAT and select a smaller allocation size than 1 MB. Microsoft recommends 128 KB, but you could go as small as 4 KB or as large as 256 KB and still be far more efficient than the factory 1 MB allocation size.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
2,440 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Long
1.0 out of 5 stars 5 years of travel photos loss
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2018
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars 5 years of travel photos loss
By Long on September 26, 2018
This drive is terrible. It was stable for the first month of use, but now, my Lightroom Profile won't load, can't transfer photos off of it.

Every action you do with the drive, whether it be transferring files on, transferring files off, it'll hang randomly. I bought the 1 TB Hard Drive and I can't transfer 5 GB without it hanging at 2-3 GB's and just freezes completely (see attached for error).

Can't open up Lightroom cause the Portfolio freezes before it fully opens. Every hard drive I have on my computer works, except for this one.

5 years of travel photos loss. I am never buying SanDisk again, sticking to Samsung SSDs from now on.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
947 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
G. Hutcheson
1.0 out of 5 stars Corrupts files and data after a couple of months of use
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2018
Capacity: 2TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
656 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ronald EpsteinTop Contributor: Amazon Echo
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars The best USB SSD drive that you can buy! Don't look at anything else!
Reviewed in the United States on June 26, 2018
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The best USB SSD drive that you can buy! Don't look at anything else!
By Ronald Epstein on June 26, 2018
In short, I needed an SSD to back up my MacBook Pro. In the past, I used a spinning hard drive for backup using SuperDuper software and the process was painfully slow. Often, for about 500GB of data, the backup and restore took up to an hour.

With an internal SSD on my MacBook Pro it made perfect sense that the destination backup should also go on an SSD drive where transfer speeds would significantly increase. One more thing to consider: spinning hards drives have a much higher failure rate than SSD drives. I can't begin to tell you how many spinning backup drives I have purchased in the past that have ultimately failed.

SSD is the future and the fact that prices have dramatically decreased on these drives gives no-one an excuse for not buying them.

I did a lot of research on various SSD drives before selecting this SanDisk 1TB drive. My first choice was a Samsung in a colorized metal case. The reviews, however, led me to believe that there were some major issues with the Samsung drives as they included embedded software that was difficult to remove. This is not something anyone wants when buying an SSD drive.

Reading the reviews on this SanDisk Extreme, it was easy to see that this would fit perfectly for my needs. The reviews across the board were very positive. No embedded software. This particular SSD has been rated as one of the very fastest USB drives available on the market as of this date.

Upon arrival, I was astonished at how small this drive actually is. I mean, it's absolutely tiny. You can fit it into your jeans pocket and you would not feel it. We really have come a long way in external SSD drive portability.

I am not particularly happy with the covering on this drive. It's a dust magnet. The second I placed it on my table it had already collected airborne dog hair. However, on the plus side, this thing is so rugged that you can drop it from just about any height and it won't break. So, I guess that is more important than anything else.

It was nice to see that the drive includes a USB-C cord with USB-A adapter. The cord also securely fits the drive without any wiggle. The only thing negative I have to say about the cord is that it's too short.

I am including in my photos the result of a recent backup of my MacBook Pro via SuperDuper software. You can see that about 425GB of data was backed up in 30 minutes time. With a spinning drive, that would have taken 2-3 times longer. This drive is really super fast!

This drive does come formatted for Windows. If you buy it for your Mac, you need to go to DISK UTILITY (in your applications folder), select the SanDisk drive, then click on ERASE. You will want to format the drive in OSX Extended Journaled. The format takes seconds to do. You are then ready to transfer data to the drive.

By far, this is the best SSD drive I have ever owned. Do not hesitate to consider this above any other.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
539 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
couture fan
5.0 out of 5 stars Reformatted to NTFS for large number of small files and it's perfect!
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2018
Capacity: 500GBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
472 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tony A
5.0 out of 5 stars Extremely Fast but Very Expensive
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2018
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
317 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
William R.
5.0 out of 5 stars Pratique, solide et performant
Reviewed in France on January 1, 2019
Capacity: 500GBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Pratique, solide et performant
Reviewed in France on January 1, 2019
Voila maintenant 8 mois que j'utilise ce SSD portable et j'en suis pleinement satisfait. Alors certes, cela coute plus cher qu'un disque dur portable à capacité équivalente et c'est plus gros qu'une clé usb mais finalement cela réunit le meilleur des 2 mondes. Petite comparaison rapide :

avec un disque dur standard :
+ plus petit
+ beaucoup plus rapide
+ plus robuste à l'utilisation (n'oublions pas qu'un disque, c'est mécanique et qu'il faut donc éviter de le bouger lorsqu'il est notamment en cours d'utilisation)
- plus cher à capacité équivalente et capacité moins importante

avec une clé usb
+ beaucoup plus rapide (même en achetant les clefs usb les plus cheres et les plus rapide, ce genre de disque reste nettement plus rapide
+ capacité plus importante
- plus encombrant

PRESENTATION
------------------
Petit récapitulatif fait, parlons du produit en lui-même, le disque est enveloppé d'une coque au toucher "caoutchouteux", cela lui confère un côté anti-dérapant et surtout lui permet d'absorber les chocs en cas de chute. Seule la partie supérieure est surmontée d'une plaque en plastique. Il est équipé d'un "oeil" qui permet de l'accrocher à un porte-clé. Bref, très bonne sensation sur la qualité de fabrication, clairement un produit qu'on n'hésite pas à transporter partout !
Il dispose d'un port usb-c et est fourni avec un petit cable usb-c vers usb-c ainsi que d'un adaptateur usb-c vers usb traditionnel
Il est fourni avec des utilitaires afin de crypter les données (que je n'ai jamais utilisé)

PERFORMANCES
--------------------
Autant le dire tout de suite, ce SSD est très performant (comparativement à 99% des périphériques de stockage portable). Plutot que de sortir des débits théoriques, je préfère donner quelques chiffres concrets de cas d'utilisation
Sous windows (depuis un SSD)
- copie (écriture) de 1050 photos (1Go envion) -> 7 secondes (150Mo/s)
- copie (écriture) d'un fichier de 20Go -> 1min10 (300Mo/s)
Sur un macbook pro (possédant un SSD très performant)
- lecture d'un fichier de 20Go -> 40 secondes (500Mo/s)
- écriture d'un fichier de 20 Go -> 53 secondes (380Mo/s)

Comme vous pouvez le constater, les performances vont grandement dépendre du système sur lequel sera branché ce disque (interface usb, disque depuis ou sur lequel sont copiées les données, performances du système général) mais les performances du disque en lui-même sont excellentes.
Plus de craintes a avoir lorsque vous devez copier 50 Go de photos ou autre fichiers, cela ne prend pas 30min ou 1h mais seulement quelques minutes ce qui est fortement appréciable si vous devez régulièrement transférer des fichiers.

Pour conclure, il s'agit la d'un excellent disque portable (attention à la longeur du cable très courte, qui ne me dérange pour ma part absolument pas), très rapide et très robuste. A voir sur la fiabilité mais sur ce point j'ai rarement été déçu par SanDisk.

N'hésitez pas à indiquer si vous avez trouvé ce retour utile
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
733 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
giulio
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent small and fast SSD Hdd
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2019
Capacity: 500GBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent small and fast SSD Hdd
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2019
I bought the 500GB version, it is veramenet small and very nice.
Obviously it is also very fast.
I bought it to make a backup system for photographs while traveling.
These are the components:
1 - OTG cable, to connect the smartphone to the HUB
2 - USB hub 3 with 4 ports, on a smartphone with powerful batteries there is no need for power supply. But on a smartphone with a low battery there is a need for the power supply
3 - memory card reader, I got one that reads both SD and CF
4 - HDD extreno with sufficient capacity to backup, I have used a 500 GB SSD
With this system from the smartphone I can see both the memory card and the HDD and you can copy the photos directly from the memory card to the HDD. I have done various tests and to copy 8/10 GB of photos takes about 8/12 minutes, depends on the speed of the memory card. So a copy speed of about 15/20 MB / sec.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
331 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Thomas S.
1.0 out of 5 stars Leider nach 6 Wochen defekt
Reviewed in Germany on September 16, 2018
Capacity: 500GBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
421 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
ShammyB
5.0 out of 5 stars Premium external drive
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 13, 2018
Capacity: 500GBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Premium external drive
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 13, 2018
Let’s get the elephant in the room addressed first; there is a previous version of this drive that had issues with the USB port; it had a tendency to break. [[ASIN:B01NB1IJ7J SanDisk 500 GB Extreme 500 Portable Solid State Drive]]

The drive under review here has a redesigned case that looks like it specifically fixes the issue.

The drive itself is a standard SSD motherboard (i.e. what you see when you open a standard 2.5 inch SSD case), attached to a USB interface board and encased in a sturdy housing (front face is plastic, edges and back are rubber so if you drop the drive it will most likely hit the ground on the rubber edges... or for the pedantic, the chance of it landing flat on its plastic front face is about 1 in 360 or you really have to be trying to break it!).

So knowing all this, the first question is 'what drive is it internally'? Rather than open the drive and potentially break it, there are sneakier ways; I used CrystalDiskInfo to see what the firmware revision was, and then Googled it to see what other products have the same revison. The firmware is 'X61110RL', and the product is Sandisk Ultra 3D SSD, and for my 500GB drive, the equivalent sized SSD is [[ASIN:B072R78B6Q SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 500GB up to 560MB/s Read / up to 530MB/s Write]]
This tells us that the underlying SSD is not an old drive Sandisk are trying to sell off, but one of their latest models. It also tells us the underlying drive is capable of being faster than the stated specs for the portable drive package.

The drive is light and pocket sized as long as you unplug the supplied cable and pocket it separately. The cable is a type C on both ends, (looks like a microUSB but a little larger) with an adapter to give you a full USB on the computer end of the cable. They've done it this way so the same cable works on both PC and Macbooks that use the slimmer type C.

In use, read and write speeds vary (depending on hardware connected to). The highest I got was on my MSI gaming laptop which gave me 370Mb/s. This was a constant 370Mb/s and I think it is the cable or my computer rather than the drive itself that is the limiting factor. I will update the review when and if I get a better transfer rate, but this is still a very decent rate for an external drive! EDIT: Ive got up to 420MB/s since writing this review. I only get this high rate for large sequential files, but for more normal use cases, I see 250-350Mb/s which is in-line with internal SSDs.

I tested the drive by copying over my Lightroom library (about 200GB) and also some more onerous tasks (backing up a ReactJS project, which is about 200MB of small files, most less than 10k). I also tried to install and play a game from the drive, and it all worked well, so no problems! The only minor thing I noticed was that the drive does get warm for extended constant use. If you reformat the drive (which you may do if you follow my advice to reformat to NTFS) and do a full format, the drive gets very hot (50C), but that is probably an edge case.

I have a BlackMagic cinema camera that shoots cinemaRaw and high bitrate Prores, and I will be using this drive to back-up files out in the field (once the weather allows it!) and will report back if any issues.

Things liked about the drive;

It’s smaller than a standard SSD into a USB caddy (7.5x12.5cm vs 5x9.5cm), plus its much lighter.

Because the drive is solid state, you never need an external power supply, and you can leave it attached to a battery powered laptop without the drive being a drain. It is also better suited to taking knocks than a mechanical hard drive.

Downsides;

Cost. Its more expensive than a standard SSD in a USB caddy. The cost also means that you would not use this drive for occasional archiving; you are more likely to use it to back up data often and quickly. Typical use cases might be wedding photography or on-location videography. In both cases, the user is performing content creation where the subject will not wait, so I guess that is the main target use case.
Just backing up your documents folder every month does not have the same urgency because 'the subject will wait'.
An additional use case I have found is 'when you have lots of small files'. Mechanical hard drives are VERY slow here. SSDs are also slower than their reported maximum but more bearable because the speed will still be decent (tens of MB/s rather than down to hundreds of kb/s). If you are programmer (and especially if you are a web or game developer) this drive might be useful.

The cable has two parts to it if you are on PC (Mac users get to use the cable without the adapter bit so it isn't an issue for them), making it a bit clunky. Like me, you might elect to buy a better one-piece cable.

The drive comes formatted as exFAT, which is fine unless you have lots of small files. I tried to backup 14GB of JS projects and the space on the disk was more than 200GB with the default exFAT settings. A reformat to NTFS got it down to about 14.2GB. If you are using this drive in this way or to install/run applications from you may want a reformat. Not really a downside though as all external drives have the issue as exFAT is the most compatible.

There's no power or data indication on the body.

Who would buy this?

Photographers, videograpers and anyone else who needs backup storage that is quick enough to not slow you down, and also needs low power requirements and ruggedness. Videographers with models that can output streams via USB will find this drive particularly compelling. It's also useful if you are videographer who uses something like Premiere on a laptop in the field, but renders the footage out on a desktop. Keep your project on the SSD and edit from it, and you get both portability and speed!

Programmers (especially ones like me who don’t totally trust svn/git when your project contains lots of graphics!).

Anyone who wants to play films or other media on a projector/tablet or other device that accepts data through USB; the advantage of this drive is that it wont require its own power supply and won't drain the player's battery.

Anyone who wants to run applications or games from an external drive.

Anyone who relies on USB drives and wants something faster or with more capacity. This is essentially the fastest USB drive you can get; just as robust as a USB drive (albeit a fair bit bigger) but much faster because its really an SSD!

And of course finally, anyone who just wants the best! If you have shelled out on an expensive laptop or desktop and don't want any bottlenecks, then this is a pretty sweet peripheral to throw some cash at!

Overall, I really like this drive. I’d give it 4.5 stars if I could (the cable loses half a mark) but I’ll go for the full 5 as I’ve just searched on the cost of a better, high bandwidth braided data cable and its peanuts!

EDIT: I've included a photo showing relative size of the Sandisk drive vs a standard portable 2.5 inch hard drive. I've also tried to be clever by using a clear hard drive caddy so you can also see the size of the standard hard drive itself.

EDIT: The Additional 'cheap' cable I ordered turned out to be cheap because its not USB3! The one I ended up buying is not cheap but is perfect; [[ASIN:B0756WJPZQ USB Type C Cable, USB C to USB 3.0 Cable, TecMad Type C 3.0 Short high speed Data Sync Cable 0.2M [0.65FT] Durable Nylon Braided Cable Fast Sync&Data Cable for Apple new MacBook, Huawei P9/P10 Honor 8 Pro, Galaxy s8 + note 8 ,Wileyfox Swift 2/2 Plus/2X,Nintendo Switch- Gray]]
Buy the shorter ones as they will have the least effect on transfer rate.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
587 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Long Lane
4.0 out of 5 stars Not as fast as advertised (only 90% of speed)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 18, 2018
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Old Generation - up to 550MB/sVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Not as fast as advertised (only 90% of speed)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 18, 2018
(but still pretty fast).

I was wondering if the SSD was living up to SanDisk's promise of Read Speeds of up to 550MB/s and attached it to my Macbook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 port. I used BlackMagicDesign's Disk Speed Test. I first tested the internal Apple SSD and got 1329 MB/s write and 2209 MB/s read speed (see first picture).

I then switched drives and tested my SanDisk 1TB SSD (see second picture). Write speed was about 411MB/s and Read speeds around 506MB/s. That is about 90% of advertised max read speed. I would have expected 100%, especially at this price point and having tested it on a computer, which certainly checks all the requirements.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
219 people found this helpful
 Report abuse