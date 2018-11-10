|Hard Drive
|500 GB Solid State Hard Drive
|List Price:
|$149.99 Details
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$65.00 (43%)
|Digital Storage Capacity
|500 GB
|Compatible Devices
|Smartphone
|Brand
|SanDisk
|Series
|SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|
Extreme Portable SSD | V2
|
Extreme PRO Portable SSD | V2
|
Extreme PRO SD UHS-I Card
|
Work straight from the drive
Fast transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write**
|
Higher sustained speeds
Transfer speeds up to 2000MB/s(4) read and write
|
Accelerate your workflow
Shot speeds up to 90MB/s, transfer speeds up to 170MB/s(5)
|
Work Safer
IP55 rate for dust- & water-resistance(3)
|
Tough Enough to Take with You
IP55 and aluminum enclosure for added durability(3)
|
4K UHD Ready(6)
Capture all the action with-out skipping a frame
*1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes, 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity less.
**Up to 1050MB/s read speed, up to 1000MB/s write speed. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
(1) See official SanDisk website
(2) Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.)
(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.
(4) Up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
(5) For 64GB-512GB: Up to 170MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Write speed up to 90MB/s. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host devices, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. X =150KB/sec
(6) Full HD (1920x1080) and 4K UHD (3840x2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See official SanDisk website for more details.
(7) Download and installation required; See official SanDisk website for Memory Zone details.
|
|
VANSUNY 500GB External SSD, USB 3.1 550MB/s High-Speed Read Write Portable SSD External Hard Drive USB C Mobile Solid State Drive (500 G, Black)
|
SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB - Up to 540MB/s - USB 3.1 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PA1T0B/AM)
|
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 500GB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Gray (MU-PC500T/AM)
|
SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE81-2T00-G25
|
Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD 1TB External Solid State Drive Portable – USB-C USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Xbox & PS4-3-Year Rescue Service (STJM1000400)
|Customer Rating
|(43794)
|(332)
|(11318)
|(9822)
|(4708)
|(1910)
|Price
|$84.99
|$69.99
|$119.99
|$78.99
|$369.99
|$139.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Vansuny
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Hard Disk Size
|500 GB
|500.00 GB
|1 TB
|—
|2 TB
|1 TB
|Hardware Interface
|USB Type C
|USB 3.0, Solid State Drive, USB
|USB 3.0
|Solid State Drive
|USB Type C
|USB 3.0
|Item Dimensions
|0.38 x 2.07 x 3.97 inches
|2.67 x 1.4 x 0.27 inches
|0.41 x 2.91 x 2.26 inches
|3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches
|0.41 x 2.28 x 4.36 inches
|0.36 x 3.11 x 3.68 inches
|Size
|500GB
|500GB
|1 TB
|500GB
|2TB
|1TB
Your life’s an adventure. To capture and keep its best moments, you need fast, high-capacity storage that accelerates every move. 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds let you store your content and creations on a fast drive that fits seamlessly into your active lifestyle. Up to two-meter drop protection (3), with IP55 water and dust resistance (3), a Carabiner loop for securing the drive, and a 5-year limited warranty (1) give you the peace of mind to take it with you on travels near and far. From the brand trusted by professional photographers, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD provides fast solid state performance in a tough, reliable storage solution. | 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes, 1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity less. | Up to 1050MB/s read speed, up to 1000MB/s write speed. Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) See official SanDisk website. | (2)Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.) | (3)Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with the operation. Must be clean and dry before use.