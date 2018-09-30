|Brand Name
|SanDisk
|Item model number
|SDSQUAR-512G-GN6MA
|Item Weight
|0.16 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|0 x 0.6 x 0.4 inches
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches
SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-512G-GN6MA
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Compatible with Android smartphones and tablets
- Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
- Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
- Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)
- Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)
- SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)
- 10-year limited manufacturer warranty
- Order with your Alexa enabled device. Just ask "Alexa, order SanDisk micro SD."
From the manufacturer
Need more speed?
|
Android phone/tablet
|
Devices
|
Phone, ActCam, Drone
|
Full HD
|
Video Quality
|
Full HD, 4K UHD
|
--
|
Music Capacity
|
48 albums
|
--
|
Photos and Video
|
480 photos/200 mins⁶
|
Up to 100MB/s²
|
Read Speed
|
Up to 160MB/s²
|
--
|
Write Speed
|
Up to 60MB/s²
|
C10, U1, A1
|
Class
|
C10, U3, V30, A2
|
Android phone/tablet
|
Devices
|
Phone, ActCam, Drone
|
Full HD
|
Video Quality
|
Full HD, 4K UHD
|
--
|
Music Capacity
|
96 albums
|
--
|
Photos and Video
|
960 photos/400 mins⁶
|
Up to 100MB/s²
|
Read Speed
|
Up to 160MB/s²
|
--
|
Write Speed
|
Up to 90MB/s²
|
C10, U1, A1
|
Class
|
C10, U3, V30, A2
Compare with similar items
|
|
SanDisk 400GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-400G-GN6MA
|
Samsung Memory MB-MC512GAEU 512 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter
|
32GB EVO Select Memory Card and Sabrent SuperSpeed 2-Slot USB 3.0 Flash Memory Card Reader
|
SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card - SDSQXBG-128G-GN6MA
|
Lexar High-Performance 633X 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card
|Customer Rating
|(23500)
|(2741)
|(322)
|(24486)
|(105)
|(936)
|Price
|$79.99
|$84.95
|$98.90
|$18.47
|$57.95
|$64.70
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|$1.95
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|TechFlash
|Amazon.com
|Shop 1-Click
|POPS DEALS
|computer memory size
|—
|400 GB
|16 GB
|—
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Digital Storage Capacity
|512 GB
|400 GB
|512 GB
|32 GB
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Item Dimensions
|0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in
|0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in
|0.39 x 0.39 x 0.08 in
|—
|0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in
|0.79 x 1.54 x 0.32 in
|Item Weight
|0.16 ounces
|0.16 ounces
|0.4 ounces
|—
|0.16 ounces
|0.14 ounces
|Memory Storage Capacity
|512 GB
|400 GB
|512 GB
|32 GB
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Secure Digital Association Speed Class
|Class 10
|—
|Class 10
|Class 10
|—
|Class 10
|Size
|512GB
|400GB
|—
|32 GB
|128GB
|512 GB
Product description
Finally, decided to try a different/new card. Sure enough...worked right away! So, by now the 128 GB card ordered May 2, is well past its "return by" date, when I determine it is defective. Now what do I do? Searched on Amazon, but found no instructions for this situation.
Giving it 1 star in hopes this can be rectified. I use SanDisk cards all the time and have never had a problem like this before.
Just found out from SanDisk that this card is a fake - not their product. Guess I am screwed unless Amazon steps up and makes it
good. Need to somehow punish this seller "Lecu Computer" for giving Amazon a bad name and customers a bad product!
I emailed about the warranty (10 years) I got told dash cams void the warranty,, I just read the entire warranty and this site as of 8/5/2018 and there is nothing about dash cams voiding warranty...
I wont be buying another one due to the customer support.
I own about 100 SD cards and I always do a speed test to verify the reading and writing speeds before I install the memory. This card checked out extremely well. The fastest write speed on this card was 73.143 MB/Sec and the fastest reading speed was 93.368 MB/Sec. I have attached the graphical test data for your information. I used a USB 3.0 port with a USB 3.0 card reader for the test.
Overall, this card worked well and I rated it five stars. If I have any future issues I will update my review.
I hope my review and photo of the test data helps you.
Out of 100 plus SD cards I have purchased from Sandisk I have only had one fail. With Sandisk’s 10 year warranty they replaced it and sent me a new one at no charge. That is the advantage when you purchase high tech from a top company that stands behind their product.
I simply called them and returned the old chip and they sent me a new one.
I am amazed at how well these work and how low the price has gotten on a sale day. Putting one of these into your phone or tablet is a wonderful upgrade to the device’s storage capability.
Almost no one needs a 128 GIG chip but at sales prices you can’t pass up getting them.
This is a great product and it makes your smart devices even more powerful.
This is a simple and easy upgrade for your smart devices.