512GB
Single
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Compatible with Android smartphones and tablets
  • Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
  • Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
  • Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)
  • Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)
  • SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)
  • 10-year limited manufacturer warranty
  • Order with your Alexa enabled device. Just ask "Alexa, order SanDisk micro SD."

From the manufacturer

SanDisk Ultra

Need more speed?

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Phone, ActCam, Drone

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

--

Music Capacity

48 albums

--

Photos and Video

480 photos/200 mins⁶

Up to 100MB/s²

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s²

--

Write Speed

Up to 60MB/s²

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30, A2

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Phone, ActCam, Drone

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

--

Music Capacity

96 albums

--

Photos and Video

960 photos/400 mins⁶

Up to 100MB/s²

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s²

--

Write Speed

Up to 90MB/s²

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30, A2

Compare with similar items


SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-512G-GN6MA
SanDisk 400GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-400G-GN6MA
Samsung Memory MB-MC512GAEU 512 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter
32GB EVO Select Memory Card and Sabrent SuperSpeed 2-Slot USB 3.0 Flash Memory Card Reader
SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card - SDSQXBG-128G-GN6MA
Lexar High-Performance 633X 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (23500) 4 out of 5 stars (2741) 4 out of 5 stars (322) 4 out of 5 stars (24486) 4 out of 5 stars (105) 4 out of 5 stars (936)
Price $79.99 $84.95 $98.90 $18.47 $57.95 $64.70
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 $1.95 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com TechFlash Amazon.com Shop 1-Click POPS DEALS
computer memory size 400 GB 16 GB 128 GB 512 GB
Digital Storage Capacity 512 GB 400 GB 512 GB 32 GB 128 GB 512 GB
Item Dimensions 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in 0.39 x 0.39 x 0.08 in 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 in 0.79 x 1.54 x 0.32 in
Item Weight 0.16 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.4 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.14 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB 400 GB 512 GB 32 GB 128 GB 512 GB
Secure Digital Association Speed Class Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10
Size 512GB 400GB 32 GB 128GB 512 GB
Compare with similar items

Product description

Capacity:512GB  |  Style:Single

The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before. It is perfect for recording and watching full HD video,(2) with room for even more hours of video. Transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s** help you move all your content blazingly fast—up to 1000 photos in just one minute.(6) Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets, this card’s A1 rating means that you can load apps faster too.(1) And, with capacities up to 512GB* capacity, this card lets you capture and store more than ever before. | * 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | ** [for 64GB-512GB] Up to 100MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. [for 16GB-32GB] Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. | (2) Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website. | (3) Card only. See official SanDisk website. | (5) Download and installation required. See official SanDisk website. | (6) Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.

Product information

Capacity:512GB  |  Style:Single

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
23,501 customer ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
6%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
7%
By customer groups & interests
Back to School Shopping
4.5
Nintendo Switch
4.5
Digital Photography
4.5
Read reviews that mention

nintendo switch dash cam great price read and write samsung galaxy great value highly recommend cell phone easy to install good price microsd card kindle fire sandisk extra storage write speed storage space micro sd cards stopped working surface pro memory cards

22,863 customer reviews

Jeffrey Fahndrich
4.0 out of 5 starsBelieve the "Fake Card" Hype - Photo to Prove It
September 30, 2018
Capacity: 200GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
1,549 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Barbara A Botts
1.0 out of 5 starsDefective card
August 13, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
1,306 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
A and V
1.0 out of 5 starsfake
August 13, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
825 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kevin
1.0 out of 5 starsFalse warranty
August 5, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
631 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
mingAZ
1.0 out of 5 starsAverage write 14MB/S
April 13, 2018
Capacity: 32GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
797 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
M. Olayan
1.0 out of 5 starsDOA! Amazon selling counterfit cards?
April 10, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
837 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S Trent
1.0 out of 5 starsI got a fake...Beware!
March 28, 2018
Capacity: 32GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
1,181 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JJCEO
#1 HALL OF FAMETOP 100 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsWorked perfectly in my testing and in my tablets!
December 17, 2017
Capacity: 128GBStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
639 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

