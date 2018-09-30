I got this 128 GIG card to use with my tablets. So far it has worked perfectly in my testing. I always keep a couple of spares around for my future buys and I seem to give a lot of my SD cards away to family and friends. I picked up this 128 GIG at a great price and I just couldn’t pass it up.



I own about 100 SD cards and I always do a speed test to verify the reading and writing speeds before I install the memory. This card checked out extremely well. The fastest write speed on this card was 73.143 MB/Sec and the fastest reading speed was 93.368 MB/Sec. I have attached the graphical test data for your information. I used a USB 3.0 port with a USB 3.0 card reader for the test.



Overall, this card worked well and I rated it five stars. If I have any future issues I will update my review.



I hope my review and photo of the test data helps you.



Out of 100 plus SD cards I have purchased from Sandisk I have only had one fail. With Sandisk’s 10 year warranty they replaced it and sent me a new one at no charge. That is the advantage when you purchase high tech from a top company that stands behind their product.



I simply called them and returned the old chip and they sent me a new one.



I am amazed at how well these work and how low the price has gotten on a sale day. Putting one of these into your phone or tablet is a wonderful upgrade to the device’s storage capability.



Almost no one needs a 128 GIG chip but at sales prices you can’t pass up getting them.



This is a great product and it makes your smart devices even more powerful.



This is a simple and easy upgrade for your smart devices.