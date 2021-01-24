Add to your order

  date 2021-01-24
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Include
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN6MA

4.8 out of 5 stars 240,867 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Micro SD Memory Cards by SanDisk
-44% $55.85
List Price: $99.99
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
512GB
Memory Card

Enhance your purchase

Brand SanDisk
Series SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card
Flash Memory Type Micro SD
Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB
Compatible Devices Android Smartphones, Android Tablets, MIL Cameras

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras
  • Up to 512GB to store even more hours of Full HD video(2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2)Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute(5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.
  • Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (1). (1) A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

Buy it with

  • SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-512G-GN
  • +
  • eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24, 2K, Pan & Tilt, Indoor Security Camera, Wi-Fi Plug-in Camera, Human & Pet AI, Voice Assista
  • +
  • eufy Security, Battery Video Doorbell Kit, Wire-Free Doorbell, Free Wireless Chime, Wi-Fi Connectivity, 1080p-Grade Resolutio
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Compare with similar items

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Product Description

The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.

Product information

From the manufacturer

Hero 1
Hero 2
Ultra microSD Card

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Phone, ActCam, Drone

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s(6)

--

Write Speed

Up to 90MB/s(6)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30, A2

Android phone/tablet

Devices

Dashcam,Homesecurity

Full HD

Video Quality

Full HD, 4K UHD

Up to 120MB/s**

Read Speed

Up to 100MB/s(7)

--

Write Speed

Up to 40MB/s(7)

C10, U1, A1

Class

C10, U3, V30

Learn More
Learn More

* 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

** [for 32GB-1TB] Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on inter-nal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

** [for 16GB] Up to 98MB/s read speed; write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

1 A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.

2 Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See offi-cial SanDisk website

3 Download and installation required. See official SanDisk website.

4 Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.

5 Reader not included.

6 For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds.

7 Up to 100MB/s read speed, up to 40MB/s write speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
240,867 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Brent P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2021
Capacity: 256GB
Capacity: 256GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Not fake, Size is as expected (read this for explanation)
By Brent P. on January 24, 2021
For all the reviews saying the size isn't right (and thinking that means the cards are fake) you are not reading the description and you don't understand how hard drives, SSDs, flash drives, or memory cards are sold. This is an industry standard. Your computer reads things in multiples of 1,024... so 1,024 bytes is a KB, 1,024 KB is a MB... 1,204 MB is a GB, etc... But all drives are sold in multiples of 1,000. So if you buy a 512GB card, and do the math... device makers are saying that card is 512,000,000,000 bytes. But divide that by 1,024 and your operating system will see it as 476.84GB. Beyond that, you also lose a small percentage for the "file system" index on the drive. So you may see a few GB less even. In my case, I have a 256GB card, which shows up as 238GB, which is exactly as expected. The description on this listing explains this with the text:
1MB=1,000,000 bytes. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

That explained, I tested my card's speed to see if it hits the 120MB/s ideal... not really. But marketing hype being what it is, I'm sure the "Speed up to 120/MB/s**" is in perfectly ideal conditions with specific readers and file sizes and the like... so my test of 93MB/s on a 10 year old USB 3 card reader with the SD adapter is acceptable to me. I think this should work fine on a soon to arrive Nintendo Switch for the kids. I'll update this review if any surprises come up that should be noted.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
1,792 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Graham
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great for a Nintendo Switch
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2020
Capacity: 128GB
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
657 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AG
5.0 out of 5 stars No problems with Nintendo Switch
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2021
Capacity: 1TB
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
483 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rene
5.0 out of 5 stars Sandisk Memory Cards Always a Great Value and Performance
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2020
Capacity: 128GB
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
165 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Creative mind.
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a brand you can trust.
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
Capacity: 64GB
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
173 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Paul_PH
5.0 out of 5 stars Great value for storage space.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2020
Capacity: 200GB
Capacity: 200GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
135 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Good stuff to buy
1.0 out of 5 stars Actual user storage less???
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2020
Capacity: 512GB
Capacity: 512GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
338 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Shawn Grey
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars The most amazing storage card on the market!!!🔥🔥🔥
Reviewed in the United States on May 22, 2022
Capacity: 1TB
Capacity: 1TBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
61 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Lost 68er
5.0 out of 5 stars Tolle Technik...
Reviewed in Germany on November 15, 2020
Capacity: 32GB
Capacity: 32GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
317 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Grace Laycock
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
Capacity: 64GB
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Works with the switch
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021
UPDATE! : runs in the switch really well playing Mario odyssey is like a dream smooth not slow or any lag

Fits the nintendo switch one of my games is downloading on it I will give an update on how it plays but so far so good package came undamaged looks great
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
199 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Christian Kleiner
1.0 out of 5 stars die endlose Geschichte...
Reviewed in Germany on March 7, 2021
Capacity: 64GB
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
238 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Mr J K.
2.0 out of 5 stars WOW at the quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 18, 2021
Capacity: 256GB
Capacity: 256GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
115 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Kunde
3.0 out of 5 stars Langsamste SanDisk µSD seit langem...
Reviewed in Germany on December 2, 2020
Capacity: 256GB
Capacity: 256GBStyle: Memory CardVerified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Langsamste SanDisk µSD seit langem...
Reviewed in Germany on December 2, 2020
Langsamste µSD die ich von SanDisk in den letzten Jahren gekauft habe. Von den angegebenen 120 MB/s kommen bei meinem 256 GB Modell max. 84 MB/s beim Lesen und 37 MB/s beim Schreiben an. Der Vorgänger mit angegebenen 100 MB/s in der 200 GB Variante hat noch 61 MB/s beim Schreiben und die gleiche Leseleistung erreicht. Eine noch ältere 128 GB Karte hat noch über 90 MB/s beim Lesen und 53 MB/s beim Schreiben geschafft.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
179 people found this helpful
 Report abuse