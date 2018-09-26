|RAM
|1000 GB
|Hard Drive
|1 TB Solid State Hard Drive
|Number of USB 2.0 Ports
|1
Not Added
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - USB-C, USB 3.1 - SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
|List Price:
|$349.99
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$183.59 (52%)
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- High speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application)
- Ruggedized, water and dust resistant (IP55 rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use)
- Shock resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock resistant up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5g RMS, 10 2000 Hertz), Non Operating Temperature(from 20 degree celcius to 70 degree celcius), operating temperature (from 0 degree celcius to 45 degree celcius)
- Compact and pocket sized
- For PC and Mac users; Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista and Mac OS 10.4+
- Built by SanDisk, a technology leader and pioneer of the modern day SSD, to deliver superior performance
- 3 years limited manufacturer warranty
From the manufacturer
SanDisk Extreme
Portable SSD
The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed storage for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos
Portable SSD
SanDisk Extreme
The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds*. This makes it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos.
* Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
High-Speed Storage for Hi-Res Photos & Videos
With high-performance transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds*, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD lets you offload and edit files in a snap.
With up to 1TB of high-speed storage for high-res photos, videos and sound files, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is perfect for all your creative pursuits.
* Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
Rugged and Compact Design
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is IP55-rated, which means it’s built to withstand water and dust. It is also certified to stand up to 2-meter drops².
Good things come in small sizes! The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance and capacity in a drive that’s smaller than a smartphone.
² Up to 2M (6.5’) on a concrete floor.
Works with Windows. Great with Mac.
USB Type-C + USB-A Compatible
Designed to work with both Windows and Mac, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and also includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter, meaning it will work with the PCs and Macs of today, tomorrow and yesterday.
Superior Performance
More than 25 years ago the SanDisk brand created one of the world’s first flash-based solid state drive and that was just the beginning. As a technology leader, we ensure that our products continue to deliver superior performance that you can rely on.
Comparison Chart
|
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
|
SanDisk Extreme 900
|
SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1
|
Ideal For
High resolution photo storage and editing
|
Ideal For
4K video and photo editing and storage
|
Ideal For
Moving large files from device to device
|
Capacities
1TB, 500GB, 250GB
|
Capacities
1.92TB, 960GB, 480GB
|
Capacities
256GB, 128GB
|
Max Seq Read/Write Performance
550MB/s / 500MB/s
|
Max Seq Read/Write Performance
850MB/s / 850MB/s
|
Max Seq Read/Write Performance
420MB/s / 380MB/s
|
Interface
USB 3.1 Gen-2 (10Gb/s)
|
Interface
USB 3.1 Gen-2 (10Gb/s)
|
Interface
USB 3.1 Gen-1 (5Gb/s)
|
Connector
Type-C. Type-A compatible with included adapter/cable
|
Connector
Type-A
|
Connector
Type-A
Product description
The ruggedized SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds.** This makes it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. With an IP55 rating, it also stands up to rain, splashes, spills and dust.(1) | *1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes; 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | **Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use. | (2) Up to 2M (6.5’) on a concrete floor | (4) Shock-resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration-resistant (5g RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature (from -20 degrees Celsius to +70 degrees Celsius), Operating Temperature (from 0 degrees Celsius to +45 degrees Celsius) | (5) Password protection uses 128-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 and macOS High Sierra, Sierra or Mac OS X El Capitan
Every action you do with the drive, whether it be transferring files on, transferring files off, it'll hang randomly. I bought the 1 TB Hard Drive and I can't transfer 5 GB without it hanging at 2-3 GB's and just freezes completely (see attached for error).
Can't open up Lightroom cause the Portfolio freezes before it fully opens. Every hard drive I have on my computer works, except for this one.
5 years of travel photos loss. I am never buying SanDisk again, sticking to Samsung SSDs from now on.
That said, if you plan to use this drive for anything other than movies, music, and pictures, you need to format it before using it. This is especially true if you plan to use the drive to back up your phone or computer. Out of the box, the drive is formatted with exFAT and an allocation size of 1 MB. That means that any file less than 1 MB takes up 1 MB of space. 1 MB may not seem like much on a 250 GB-2 TB drive, but with the myriad of small files that show up on backups taking up 1,000x more space than normal, it adds up. See the attached pictures for a small text file taking up 2,700x more space than it actually is and a 177 GB backup taking up an extra 73 GB on the drive.
I mention this because it's an easy fix. According to the command line, the sector size on the drive is 512 bytes, meaning there is no reason to have an allocation size that large. All you need to do is format the drive as exFAT and select a smaller allocation size than 1 MB. Microsoft recommends 128 KB, but you could go as small as 4 KB or as large as 256 KB and still be far more efficient than the factory 1 MB allocation size.
This is the first time I've had a serious problem and it's an insidious one. After a couple of months of ownership, I am having a problem with it corrupting a file when I save it, with no message or error notice. Come back a few hours later and the file is either missing data or is altogether unreadable and all my work is lost.
With an internal SSD on my MacBook Pro it made perfect sense that the destination backup should also go on an SSD drive where transfer speeds would significantly increase. One more thing to consider: spinning hards drives have a much higher failure rate than SSD drives. I can't begin to tell you how many spinning backup drives I have purchased in the past that have ultimately failed.
SSD is the future and the fact that prices have dramatically decreased on these drives gives no-one an excuse for not buying them.
I did a lot of research on various SSD drives before selecting this SanDisk 1TB drive. My first choice was a Samsung in a colorized metal case. The reviews, however, led me to believe that there were some major issues with the Samsung drives as they included embedded software that was difficult to remove. This is not something anyone wants when buying an SSD drive.
Reading the reviews on this SanDisk Extreme, it was easy to see that this would fit perfectly for my needs. The reviews across the board were very positive. No embedded software. This particular SSD has been rated as one of the very fastest USB drives available on the market as of this date.
Upon arrival, I was astonished at how small this drive actually is. I mean, it's absolutely tiny. You can fit it into your jeans pocket and you would not feel it. We really have come a long way in external SSD drive portability.
I am not particularly happy with the covering on this drive. It's a dust magnet. The second I placed it on my table it had already collected airborne dog hair. However, on the plus side, this thing is so rugged that you can drop it from just about any height and it won't break. So, I guess that is more important than anything else.
It was nice to see that the drive includes a USB-C cord with USB-A adapter. The cord also securely fits the drive without any wiggle. The only thing negative I have to say about the cord is that it's too short.
I am including in my photos the result of a recent backup of my MacBook Pro via SuperDuper software. You can see that about 425GB of data was backed up in 30 minutes time. With a spinning drive, that would have taken 2-3 times longer. This drive is really super fast!
This drive does come formatted for Windows. If you buy it for your Mac, you need to go to DISK UTILITY (in your applications folder), select the SanDisk drive, then click on ERASE. You will want to format the drive in OSX Extended Journaled. The format takes seconds to do. You are then ready to transfer data to the drive.
By far, this is the best SSD drive I have ever owned. Do not hesitate to consider this above any other.