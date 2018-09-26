Loading recommendations for this item...

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(18)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will recover the data from the failed drive and return it to you on a new piece of external storage
  • Covers new solid state drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - USB-C, USB 3.1 - SDSSDE60-1T00-G25

by SanDisk
4.6 out of 5 stars 1,124 customer reviews
  • High speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application)
  • Ruggedized, water and dust resistant (IP55 rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use)
  • Shock resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock resistant up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5g RMS, 10 2000 Hertz), Non Operating Temperature(from 20 degree celcius to 70 degree celcius), operating temperature (from 0 degree celcius to 45 degree celcius)
  • Compact and pocket sized
  • For PC and Mac users; Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista and Mac OS 10.4+
  • Built by SanDisk, a technology leader and pioneer of the modern day SSD, to deliver superior performance
  • 3 years limited manufacturer warranty
  SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - USB-C, USB 3.1 - SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
  • +
  • Hard Case Compatible for SanDisk 500GB/250GB/1TB/2TB Extreme Portable SSD - SDSSDE60-500G-G25,Not Fits for Sandisk Pro (Black)
  • +
  • Caseling Hard Case for SanDisk 250GB 500GB 1TB 2TB Extreme Portable SSD Carrying Travel Bag
From the manufacturer

SanDisk Extreme

Portable SSD

The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed storage for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos

Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme


The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds*. This makes it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos.

* Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Moves File Faster

High-Speed Storage for Hi-Res Photos & Videos

With high-performance transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds*, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD lets you offload and edit files in a snap.

With up to 1TB of high-speed storage for high-res photos, videos and sound files, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is perfect for all your creative pursuits.

* Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

IP55 Dust/Water Resistant

Rugged and Compact Design

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is IP55-rated, which means it’s built to withstand water and dust. It is also certified to stand up to 2-meter drops².

Good things come in small sizes! The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance and capacity in a drive that’s smaller than a smartphone.

² Up to 2M (6.5’) on a concrete floor.

Works with Windows. Great with Mac.

USB Type-C + USB-A Compatible

Designed to work with both Windows and Mac, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and also includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter, meaning it will work with the PCs and Macs of today, tomorrow and yesterday.

Built by a technology leader

Superior Performance

More than 25 years ago the SanDisk brand created one of the world’s first flash-based solid state drive and that was just the beginning. As a technology leader, we ensure that our products continue to deliver superior performance that you can rely on.

Comparison Chart

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme 900

SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1

Ideal For

High resolution photo storage and editing

Ideal For

4K video and photo editing and storage

Ideal For

Moving large files from device to device

Capacities

1TB, 500GB, 250GB

Capacities

1.92TB, 960GB, 480GB

Capacities

256GB, 128GB

Max Seq Read/Write Performance

550MB/s / 500MB/s

Max Seq Read/Write Performance

850MB/s / 850MB/s

Max Seq Read/Write Performance

420MB/s / 380MB/s

Interface

USB 3.1 Gen-2 (10Gb/s)

Interface

USB 3.1 Gen-2 (10Gb/s)

Interface

USB 3.1 Gen-1 (5Gb/s)

Connector

Type-C. Type-A compatible with included adapter/cable

Connector

Type-A

Connector

Type-A

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - USB-C, USB 3.1 - SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
Samsung T5 Portable SSD - 1TB - Metallic Red - USB 3.1 External SSD (MU-PA1T0R/WW)
SanDisk Extreme 900 Portable SSD 1.92TB SDSSDEX2-1T92-G25
WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable Storage - USB 3.1 - Black-Gray - WDBKVX0010PSL-WESN
G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD Durable Portable External Storage - USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) - 0G06053
Seagate Fast SSD 1TB External Solid State Drive Portable - USB-C USB 3.0 for PC Laptop and Mac, 2 Months Adobe CC Photography (STCM1000400)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1124) 4 out of 5 stars (1942) 4 out of 5 stars (59) 4 out of 5 stars (354) 5 out of 5 stars (121) 4 out of 5 stars (49)
Price $166.40 $169.99 $588.44 $164.99 $199.95 $157.90
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 $7.56 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Sab Computer Amazon.com Amazon.com CantBeatUs!
Hard Disk Size 1 TB 1 TB 1.92 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB
Hardware Interface USB 3.0 USB USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0 USB 3.0, USB Type C
Item Dimensions 3.79 x 1.95 x 0.35 in 2.9 x 2.3 x 0.4 in 0.7 x 3.25 x 5.25 in 3.5 x 1.8 x 0.39 in 3.74 x 1.97 x 0.57 in 3.7 x 3.11 x 0.35 in
Size 1TB 1 TB 1.92TB 1TB 1TB 1 TB
Product description

Color:Standard Enclosure  |  Capacity:1TB  |  Style:SSD Only

The ruggedized SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds.** This makes it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. With an IP55 rating, it also stands up to rain, splashes, spills and dust.(1) | *1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes; 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | **Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use. | (2) Up to 2M (6.5’) on a concrete floor | (4) Shock-resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration-resistant (5g RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature (from -20 degrees Celsius to +70 degrees Celsius), Operating Temperature (from 0 degrees Celsius to +45 degrees Celsius) | (5) Password protection uses 128-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 and macOS High Sierra, Sierra or Mac OS X El Capitan

Product information

Color:Standard Enclosure  |  Capacity:1TB  |  Style:SSD Only

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

1,124 customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5 stars
Long
1.0 out of 5 stars5 years of travel photos loss
September 26, 2018
Color: Standard EnclosureCapacity: 1TBStyle: SSD OnlyVerified Purchase
review image
349 people found this helpful
Zenon Sommers
4.0 out of 5 starsAmazing drive, but you MUST format it
November 10, 2018
Color: Standard EnclosureCapacity: 2TBStyle: SSD OnlyVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
G. Hutcheson
1.0 out of 5 starsCorrupts files and data after a couple of months of use
October 24, 2018
Color: Standard EnclosureCapacity: 2TBStyle: SSD OnlyVerified Purchase
234 people found this helpful
Ronald EpsteinTop Contributor: Amazon Echo
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best USB SSD drive that you can buy! Don't look at anything else!
June 26, 2018
Color: Standard EnclosureCapacity: 1TBStyle: SSD OnlyVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
couture fan
5.0 out of 5 starsReformatted to NTFS for large number of small files and it's perfect!
August 13, 2018
Color: Standard EnclosureCapacity: 500GBStyle: SSD OnlyVerified Purchase
149 people found this helpful
