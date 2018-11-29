$99.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: July 1 - 2 Details
Fastest delivery: June 25 - 30
Available to ship in 1-2 days.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
SanDisk 512GB Extreme Plu... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(308)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back.
Learn more

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(56)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be sent to you via email to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new removeable flash memory device of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$129.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: B&A Marketing
Add to Cart
$132.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Skytech

SanDisk 512GB Extreme Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter, 170MB/s Read, 90MB/s Write, V30, A2, SDSQXA1-512G

by SanDisk
4.7 out of 5 stars 41,362 ratings
List Price: $199.99
Price: $99.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $100.00 (50%)
512GB
Card Only
Brand SanDisk
Memory Type Micro SDXC
Color Red
Hardware Interface Microsd
Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos(2); Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast Shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • 4K UHD and Full HD Ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in app Performance(8). Compatible with microSDHC, microSDXC, microSDHC UHS-I, and microSDXC UHS-I supporting host devices
  • Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature Proof, Water Proof, shock Proof and x ray Proof(4)
  • Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Easy file management (available on Google Play) (3)
  • Manufacturer lifetime Warranty (30 year Warranty in Germany and regions Not recognizing lifetime; See official SanDisk website for more Details regarding Warranty in Your region)
  • Order with Your Alexa Enabled device; Just ask 'Alexa, order SanDisk microSD'
New (4) from $129.99 + FREE Shipping

Frequently bought together

  • SanDisk 512GB Extreme Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter, 170MB/s Read, 90MB/s Write, V30, A2, SDSQXA1-512G
  • +
  • Samsung (MB-ME512GA/AM) 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter
  • +
  • Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Cards
Total price: $202.97
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Capacity: 512GB | Style: Card Only

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

SanDisk Extreme 128GB

MobileMate USB 3.0 Reader

MobileMate USB 3.0 Reader

128GB Card & Reader Bundle

Video Quality

Capture uninterrupted 4K UHD and Full HD video without skipping frames

Move Files Fast

10X faster than with USB 2.0 readers⁸ with the performance of USB 3.0

Capture Hi-res video Fast

Capture uninterrupted 4K UHD video anytime anywhere

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s* means shorter wait times when transferring files

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s⁹ so you can move big files (or a lot of files) fast

Read Speed

Up to 160MB/s⁹ so you can move files fast

Write Speed

Up to 90MB/s* enables you to capture fast action in full detail

Compact & Durable

Take it anywhere—built to hold its own when tossed in your bag

Performance Rating

Record and shoot faster with C10, U3, and V30, and load apps faster with A2

USB 3.0-Compatible

The reader is compatible with USB 3.0 and backwards-compatible with USB 2.0

Compare with similar items


SanDisk 512GB Extreme Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter, 170MB/s Read, 90MB/s Write, V30, A2, SDSQXA1-512G
Samsung (MB-ME512GA/AM) 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUAR-256G-GN6MA,Black
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME256HA)
Samsung Memory MB-MC512GAEU 512 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter
Lexar High-Performance 633x 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with SD Adapter (LSDMI512BBNL633A)
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (41362) 4.7 out of 5 stars (78561) 4.7 out of 5 stars (212425) 4.5 out of 5 stars (84) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1779) 4.5 out of 5 stars (3862)
Price $99.99 $89.99 $39.99 $33.99 $86.95 $77.20
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Prime Trade Shop Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 0 GB 512.0 GB 256 GB 16 GB 512.00 GB
Digital Storage Capacity 512 GB 512 GB 256 GB 256 GB 512 GB 512 GB
Flash Memory Type Micro SDXC micro SD micro SD micro SD
Item Dimensions 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.58 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.59 x 0.04 x 0.43 inches 0.39 x 0.39 x 0.08 inches 0.79 x 1.54 x 0.32 inches
Item Weight 0.16 ounces 0.02 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.40 ounces 0.16 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB 512 GB 256 GB 256 GB 512 GB 512 GB
Size 512GB 512 GB 256GB 256 GB 512 GB
Compare with similar items

Product description

Capacity:512GB  |  Style:Card Only

With the SanDisk Extreme 512GB(1) microSD UHS-I Memory Card get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD video.(2) Ideal for your Android smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card handles 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s* and writes up to 90MB/s.* Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.(7) | Not all devices support microSD memory card formats. Check with your device manufacturer for more details. | * For 128GB-1TB: Up to 160MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (1) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (2) Compatible device required. Full HD (1920x1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. | (3) Download and installation required. | (4) Card only. See SanDisk website for additional information and limitations. | (5) UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices. Video speed class 30 (V30), sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices. | (6) Registration required; terms and conditions apply. | (7) For 64GB-1TB: A2 performance is 4000 read IOPS, 2000 write IOPS.| (8) Read only; based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, file attributions and other factors.

Product information

Capacity:512GB  |  Style:Card Only

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
41,362 customer ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Larry Lopez
1.0 out of 5 stars Either fake or defective
Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
601 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Advertised read speed is false!
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
399 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Legit card. Legit fast.
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2019
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
305 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
DagDerNiT
1.0 out of 5 stars SanDisk 64GB (3) A2 Corrupted itself after week of light use!
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
360 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
E. L.
1.0 out of 5 stars Lies about speed
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
133 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gabriel
3.0 out of 5 stars Fast enough to use as extra storage on Surface Pro 6 but not as fast as expected
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
114 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Asad A.
3.0 out of 5 stars Read/write speeds 70/50 mb/s
Reviewed in the United States on October 29, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
106 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A Miniature Storage Behemoth
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2018
Capacity: 256GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
87 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Kikkilatzi
4.0 out of 5 stars Gute Qualität und Performance ABER verwirrende Angaben auf der Packung
Reviewed in Germany on December 25, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
772 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Antecessor
5.0 out of 5 stars Buena para cámaras y teléfonos, vídeo hasta 4K. ¿U3 V30 A2?... Aclarando clasificación
Reviewed in Spain on April 23, 2019
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
559 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Giovanni (MigliorSoluzione)
5.0 out of 5 stars Ottimo rapporto qualità/prezzo. Consigliata anche da GoPro.
Reviewed in Italy on January 16, 2020
Capacity: 32GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
427 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Benoît
5.0 out of 5 stars 👍🏼 Ce n'est que du bonheur en vidéo ! 👍🏼
Reviewed in France on August 25, 2018
Capacity: 32GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
531 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Orazio Di Mauro
3.0 out of 5 stars Buona ma non adatta alle nuove tecnologie
Reviewed in Italy on November 15, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
270 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
SotiCoto
3.0 out of 5 stars They could at least be honest with the capacity of these things.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 18, 2019
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
160 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
B. D.
1.0 out of 5 stars Dreiste Verbrauchertäuschung - nur 56% der angegebenen Lesegeschwindigkeit
Reviewed in Germany on February 16, 2019
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
240 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
ats
1.0 out of 5 stars 速度3分の１
Reviewed in Japan on February 5, 2019
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
322 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Michael
1.0 out of 5 stars One word to describe this product... FAKE!
Reviewed in Canada on November 18, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
168 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
A. Watson
5.0 out of 5 stars Good
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 30, 2018
Capacity: 32GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
97 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
silvio navarro
1.0 out of 5 stars Max speed reached 29 Mb/s
Reviewed in Canada on October 5, 2018
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
135 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Toni Corvera
5.0 out of 5 stars Calidad como siempre
Reviewed in Spain on December 1, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
118 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
JMMNamor
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen producto: rápido y versátil en diferentes dispositivos.
Reviewed in Spain on October 20, 2019
Capacity: 128GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
93 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Gabor Hrauda
1.0 out of 5 stars ACHTUNG: falsche Schreibgeschwindigkeitsangabe!
Reviewed in Germany on October 3, 2018
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
116 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
axelclergeau
5.0 out of 5 stars Une carte exceptionnelle comme toujours chez Sandisk !
Reviewed in France on June 12, 2019
Capacity: 64GBStyle: Card OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
99 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.