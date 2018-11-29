I have several mini memory cards from last year and none were fast enough for the new Dji Mavic Pro 2 or the ZOoom. There was even a warning that popped up on the GO 4 app that will say SLOW where the sd card info is. After installing the Sandisk Extreme U3 A2, the SLOW warning disappeared and all is well. Havent been able to use as the weather here in the great Pacific NW has been rainy but once the sun comes back I am flying!



***Update October 21st, 2018***

I ended up installing the microsd in my new Moto Z2 Force Smartphone right after the review, since the weather for flying the drone won't be nice again till next year. It worked awesome in the Moto for over a week until it died and said it became corrupted. I had many photos and videos that were transferred and lost. Called and emailed support and was asked to jump through hoops so am not very happy about the card and experience with it. Will be buying a different brand and hoping for a better ending.