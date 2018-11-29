i have been buying sandisk for years and they were the best - fast, reliable and excellent value. i have purchases a few sandisk usb flash drives, usb c and usb 3 and they all had one thing in common; highly unreliable and required regular (full formatting) after they for no reason stop copying and make windows crash. i thought i would give this sandisk product one final chance because its from their "extreme" range and i hadn't tried the sd cards so i thought benefit of the doubt. right from the packet, it made windows crash - not sure why but after restarting, i put it in saying error and let windows repair it. started copying my music, it was lightning fast - around the 60-70 mbs mark and about 1/3 way through 0! wouldnt respond and crashed windows. so, same process... FULL format and it worked ok but i had moved it to USB 2.0 just to be sure - i simply wanted to copy the files didn't really care about the speed.

put simply, i think i am done with sandisk now - i won't bother returning this now as i have my music on my phone and will leave it at that.

but if you want a micro sd card for regular use or any thing memory/flash related i REALLY advise you NOT to buy sandisk products as they ALL (i have had 4 sandisk flash based drives) and they all exhibit the same behaviour.

if you want very casual use and don't mind the occasional faffing around with formatting and stuff, then i suppose for the money they are OK.

also i have attached the benchmark - no 160mb ANYWHERE - even on the sequential read which is the fastest so i would go so far to say its a lie - same for the 90mb claim. stopped running the test after the sequential as it was known what was to follow with others.