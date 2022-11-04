Have one to sell?
UV Light Sanitizer, Portable UV Light Disinfection Lamp USB Rechargeable Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer for Home Hotel Travel Car Kills 99% of Germs Viruses & Bacteria UV light Sanitizer Wand
- ❤❤Effective Disinfection❤❤: The product with advanced ultraviolet sterilization technology. Est:NO.97239-CHN-1.
- ❤❤Wide Application & Rechargeable❤❤: UV light sanitizer suitable for home, office, business trip, travel, car. The UV wand protects form all aspects of our life.UV light sanitizer with USB rechargeable cable ,only needs to be charged for one hour and can be used for five hours, which is more convenient to us .
- ❤❤Easy to use❤❤: UV sterilizer only needs to be charged for one hour and can be used for five hours, which is more convenient to use. Just turn on the ultraviolet light sanitizer, then you can sterilize the object you think it is dirty.
- ❤❤Portable ❤❤: UV light sanitizer is mini size and lightweight.Size: 37.5*4*3.5CM ; 0.22kg. It's easy to carry and put in your handbag, whether at home or on a trip. No matter where you go, you can make sure that you live in a clean environment.
- ❤❤ Service Warranty❤❤: We provide 12 month service Warranty for the UV Sanitizer light wand.If you are not satisfied simply contact us and we will refund you. Please don't use this UV light sanitizer on human body, pets, plants. Don't direct your eyes
Product Description
Clean everythingThis handy wand is a handy device that you can use to sterilize any surface and in any room. the wand is good device to use on any surfaces there is even safe for babiesroom. The wand is a great gift idea and worth the money. I got this when I found out I had covid and with this none of my kids or husband got it. Then it came in handy when I had the flu and it allowed me to sterilize everything and again I was the only one to get sick
Reviewed in the United States on March 28, 2022
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 4, 2022
While I cannot attest to the disinfection capabilities of this UV wand, it turns on, charges and overall functions great. Decent value.
Arrived package well and ready to use on the spot.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 24, 2022
This is a great portable UV Light Sanitizer, all you have to do is turn it on and all germs are GONE!!, My wife is a teacher and she uses it to sanitize her classroom computer's keyboards to prevent kids from getting sick with all the germs around. Battery life is also very good, it will run for few days of constant use, finally the magnet (on the bottom) is a plus because she can keep it under her metal desk.
In conclusion, for how much it cost, there is no a better option around.
In conclusion, for how much it cost, there is no a better option around.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 15, 2022
We ordered a few of these for different job sites and of course, one for home. Easy to use, reasonably priced!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 20, 2022
I keep this at my work which is a restaurant and we use it in the area where food comes out of the kitchen and is the taken to customers tables. I regularly take the wand and go over our little stand where we keep the silverware and plates and other little things that could benefit from some sanitizing. Great value and the build quality is awesome.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 16, 2022
If you're as consciencense about germs as I am and can't use bleach etc, then get this wand and carry it with you, especially if you are traveling. Perfect for disinfecting bathrooms, beds, kitchens or anything that you come in contact with. This little wand is easy to pack and does the job!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 19, 2022
This uv light is easy to use and I know that I am sanitizing all my purchase. I also use it for my door handles and my purse.
