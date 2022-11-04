This is a great portable UV Light Sanitizer, all you have to do is turn it on and all germs are GONE!!, My wife is a teacher and she uses it to sanitize her classroom computer's keyboards to prevent kids from getting sick with all the germs around. Battery life is also very good, it will run for few days of constant use, finally the magnet (on the bottom) is a plus because she can keep it under her metal desk.

In conclusion, for how much it cost, there is no a better option around.