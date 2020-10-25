My wife and I have had a butcher block full of knives that we have had forever. In fact I think they were wedding gifts for us over 20 years ago. Recently I was at my friend's house for a barbecue and was helping him prepare the food and noticed how sharp his knives were compared to mine. Even though I thought I kept my knives very sharp, they certainly weren't as sharp as his.



So I got online and saw this knife on Amazon and thought I would order it just to try it out. I have to say I was very pleasantly surprised. He came in a very nice box that would be suitable for a gift for anybody. All you have to do is put a bow on it. The knife itself is heavy and has a very nice feel to it. Of course what I was looking for was a sharp knife so I had to put it to the test. Here in Michigan in the end of August I have many fresh, home-grown tomatoes coming out of my garden. For me the ultimate test of a knife's sharpness has always been cutting into a soft ripe tomato. This Imarku knife sliced into it like a hot knife through butter! Is really amazing how sharp this knife is.



I am going to go back on Amazon and see if this company makes any more knives. I would like to buy a whole set.