$39.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Sunday, Jan 3 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Dec 30 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by imarku Kitchen
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
imarku Kitchen
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Santoku Knife - imarku 7 ... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
$39.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Superbmall
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Santoku Knife - imarku 7 inch Kitchen Knife Ultra Sharp Asian Knife Japanese Chef Knife - German HC Stainless Steel 7Cr17Mov - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle, Best Choice for Home Kitchen and Restaurant

4.7 out of 5 stars 2,261 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Boning Knives
Price: $39.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Coupon
Details
15% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
7" Santoku Knife
Blade material Stainless Steel
Brand Imarku
Color Silver
Blade edge Hollow
Blade Length 7 Inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 【PROFESSIONAL SANTOKU KNIFE】: This imarku Super Sharp Santoku Knife is made of German HC stainless steel that resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration. It can be used for your daily kitchen tasks of chopping, slicing, dicing, and mincing of all kinds of meat, vegetables, fruits, and bread. It is suitable for both home and restaurant kitchens.
  • 【ULTRA-SHARP EDGE】: Sharpness is key. The professional knife blade polishing makes this Japanese knife be more sharper than others, and it has been proven its ability to withstand the rigors of tough restaurant use. The thickness of this kitchen knife is 2.5mm. Its hand-polished edge is 15-18 degrees per side, which is sturdy and sharp to get the job done perfectly.
  • 【Hollow edge design】: The 7-inch santoku chef knife scalloped hollow edge is add gap between the knife blade and the material being cut, keeping things from sticking to the knife blade, special for slicing, dicing, and mincing.
  • 【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】: Advanced Pakkawood Handle manufacturing process minimizes wrist tension while providing a secure, comfortable grip no matter your hand size or where you grip. Special texture, smoothly. Compare to other Pakkawood, it is way more stable and sanitary, No expantion, no crack like traditional wood and pakkawood handle, which asures you the best food safety.
  • 【THE PERFECT GIFT】: The knife comes in a high-quality black gift box, making it the perfect gift for whoever you love.
New (2) from $39.99 + FREE Shipping

Frequently bought together

  • Santoku Knife - imarku 7 inch Kitchen Knife Ultra Sharp Asian Knife Japanese Chef Knife - German HC Stainless Steel 7Cr17Mov - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle, Best Choice for Home Kitchen and Restaurant
  • +
  • KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener, Black
  • +
  • imarku Chef Knife - Pro Kitchen Knife 8 Inch Chef's Knives High Carbon German Stainless Steel Sharp Paring Knife with Ergonomic Handle
Total price: $90.75
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Exclusive items from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. Pro Chef Knife 8 Inch, Japanese AUS-10V Super Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife with Hammer Finish, Chefs Knife with a triple-riv
    4.4 out of 5 stars64
    $28.99 
  2. KONOLL Chef Knife Professional 8" Kitchen Knife German HC Stainless Steel Meat Vegetables Knives with Gift Box
    4.5 out of 5 stars72
    $23.20 
  3. KBK Chef Knife 8 Inch Kitchen Knives with Red G10 Fiber Handle Japanese VG10 High Carbon Stainless Steel Mirror Polish Blade
    4.8 out of 5 stars116
    $34.99 
  4. KBK Kitchen Cooking Chef Knife 8 Inch Hammer Finished Blade Full Tang Red Pakka Wood Handle High Carbon Japanese Stainless 58
    4.6 out of 5 stars384
    $29.99 
  5. MDHAND Professional Kitchen Knife Set, German Stainless Steel Chef Knife Set with Cover, 8 Piece
    4.2 out of 5 stars44
    $109.99 
  6. KITORY Vegetable Cleaver 7" Kitchen Knife, Sharp Chinese Chef`s Chopping Butcher Knives High Carbon German Steel
    4.5 out of 5 stars194
    $37.95 
Next page

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

CLEAVER KNIFE 7 inch cleaver boining knife bread knife knife sharpner 3-Stage Knife Sharpener
7" Cleaver Knife 7" Cleaver Knife 6" Boning knife 10" Bread knife 2-Stage Knife Sharpener 3-Stage Knife Sharpener
Type of Steel 7cr17mov 7cr17mov 4116 steel 4116 steel Tungsten steel & Ceramic & Plastic Tungsten & Ceramic & Stainless Steel & Plastic
Gift Case
Full Tang Handle
Rockwell Hardness 58±2 56±2 56±2 56±2
Weight 0.82 lb 0.55 lb 0.75 lb 0.43 lb 0.42 lb 0.55 lb
Life-time Aftersales
7 inch santoku knife

imarku-A Brand You Can Trust：

imarku is a professional kitchen knife brand on the block manufacturing all kinds of knives and kitchen tools.We place an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, aesthetics and detail.

About This Multi-function Santoku Knife:

imarku 7 inches santoku knife is designed for professionals who include chefs,culinary experts, food caterers as well as an ordinary person.It is a multipurpose knife that is ideal for various tasks which include cutting, chopping, dicing and slicing vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and other products. This santoku knife will help you with all your kitchen tasks and alleviate all your concerns.

Read more
Read more

Sharpness is key to achieving the best cuts

  • The blade of 7 inch santoku knife is made from incredibly razor sharp, premium German High Carbon Stainless steel. It has rust-proof, wear, stain and corrosion resistant.
  • The thickness of this kitchen knife is 2.5mm(0.1inch), its hand-polished edge is 15-18 degrees per side, which is suitable for left-handed and right-handed people to get the job done perfectly.
  • imarku knives are extremely sharp. Keep sharp items out of the reach of children.

Read more

Ergonomic santoku knife makes your prolonged kitchen tasks easier

  • The ergonomic imported pakkawood handle on imarku’s professional santoku knife is lightweight and comfortable grip, and it features a deluxe steel end cap on the butt of the knife for superb balance.
  • The full reinforcement between the blade and the handle serves as a finger guard while providing additional weight for perfect balance. It is safer to use.

The performance of a knife can be diminished if not cared for properly.

Cutlery should never be washed in a dishwasher because intense heat and harsh detergents may cause the handle to deteriorate.Carefully wash by hand with soap and warm water, rinse and dry with a soft towel. Do not soak or submerge in water for long periods of time or use chlorine bleach because it can pit and discolor the blade.Avoid soaking in aluminum or stainless steel sinks because these metals may cause pitting on the blade.

Compare with similar items


Santoku Knife - imarku 7 inch Kitchen Knife Ultra Sharp Asian Knife Japanese Chef Knife - German HC Stainless Steel 7Cr17Mov - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle, Best Choice for Home Kitchen and Restaurant
imarku Chef Knife - Pro Kitchen Knife 8 Inch Chef's Knives High Carbon German Stainless Steel Sharp Paring Knife with Ergonomic Handle
Mercer Culinary Genesis 7-Inch Santoku Knife
TUO Santoku Knife - Asian Granton Chef Knife - Hollow Ground High Carbon German Steel Kitchen Cutlery - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle - Gift Box Included - 7 inch - Fiery Phoenix Series
Santoku Knife Professional - MAD SHARK Chefs Knife 8 Inch Japanese Kitchen Knives,Best Quality German Carbon Stainless Steel Knife with Ergonomic Handle,Ultra Sharp,Best for Home and Restaurant
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (2261) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4763) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1945) 4.7 out of 5 stars (453) 4.6 out of 5 stars (698)
Price $39.99 $39.99 $40.35 $28.95 $26.80
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By imarku Kitchen Superbmall Amazon.com LotsofDeals Meldii
Color Silver 8" Chef Knife Santoku Knife Fiery 8inch-sk
Compare with similar items

Product information

Size:7" Santoku Knife

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
2,261 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars They are great knives.
Reviewed in the United States on October 25, 2020
Size: 16-Piece Knife SetVerified Purchase
Read more
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jose Rodriguez
5.0 out of 5 stars great bread knife- especially for homemade sourdough breads
Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
Size: Bread KnifeVerified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Lifetime Investment, well worth the price
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2020
Size: Bread KnifeVerified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
DB
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Sharp !!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2020
Size: 7" Santoku KnifeVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
J. Killmar
5.0 out of 5 stars Great knife, great value.
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2020
Size: 7" Santoku KnifeVerified Purchase
Read more
33 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PlayitSam
5.0 out of 5 stars Going to make this the Christmas gift of 2018
Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
BlairBee
5.0 out of 5 stars So satisfying to use!
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Size: 7" Santoku KnifeVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Candace
5.0 out of 5 stars This craftsmanship is above all others!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

carole potts
5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality gift.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Jean Dunn
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
micky
5.0 out of 5 stars quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
daveg
5.0 out of 5 stars It is well made and looks great. A very nice and compact cheese board
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Anthony P
4.0 out of 5 stars Compact and Practical
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.