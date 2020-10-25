- Amazon Business : Discover discounts and FREE shipping on work supplies. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
Santoku Knife - imarku 7 inch Kitchen Knife Ultra Sharp Asian Knife Japanese Chef Knife - German HC Stainless Steel 7Cr17Mov - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle, Best Choice for Home Kitchen and Restaurant
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Coupon
|
Details
15% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
|Blade material
|Stainless Steel
|Brand
|Imarku
|Color
|Silver
|Blade edge
|Hollow
|Blade Length
|7 Inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【PROFESSIONAL SANTOKU KNIFE】: This imarku Super Sharp Santoku Knife is made of German HC stainless steel that resists rust, corrosion, and discoloration. It can be used for your daily kitchen tasks of chopping, slicing, dicing, and mincing of all kinds of meat, vegetables, fruits, and bread. It is suitable for both home and restaurant kitchens.
- 【ULTRA-SHARP EDGE】: Sharpness is key. The professional knife blade polishing makes this Japanese knife be more sharper than others, and it has been proven its ability to withstand the rigors of tough restaurant use. The thickness of this kitchen knife is 2.5mm. Its hand-polished edge is 15-18 degrees per side, which is sturdy and sharp to get the job done perfectly.
- 【Hollow edge design】: The 7-inch santoku chef knife scalloped hollow edge is add gap between the knife blade and the material being cut, keeping things from sticking to the knife blade, special for slicing, dicing, and mincing.
- 【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】: Advanced Pakkawood Handle manufacturing process minimizes wrist tension while providing a secure, comfortable grip no matter your hand size or where you grip. Special texture, smoothly. Compare to other Pakkawood, it is way more stable and sanitary, No expantion, no crack like traditional wood and pakkawood handle, which asures you the best food safety.
- 【THE PERFECT GIFT】: The knife comes in a high-quality black gift box, making it the perfect gift for whoever you love.
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
|7" Cleaver Knife
|7" Cleaver Knife
|6" Boning knife
|10" Bread knife
|2-Stage Knife Sharpener
|3-Stage Knife Sharpener
|Type of Steel
|7cr17mov
|7cr17mov
|4116 steel
|4116 steel
|Tungsten steel & Ceramic & Plastic
|Tungsten & Ceramic & Stainless Steel & Plastic
|Gift Case
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Full Tang Handle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rockwell Hardness
|58±2
|56±2
|56±2
|56±2
|Weight
|0.82 lb
|0.55 lb
|0.75 lb
|0.43 lb
|0.42 lb
|0.55 lb
|Life-time Aftersales
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
imarku-A Brand You Can Trust：
imarku is a professional kitchen knife brand on the block manufacturing all kinds of knives and kitchen tools.We place an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, aesthetics and detail.
About This Multi-function Santoku Knife:
imarku 7 inches santoku knife is designed for professionals who include chefs,culinary experts, food caterers as well as an ordinary person.It is a multipurpose knife that is ideal for various tasks which include cutting, chopping, dicing and slicing vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and other products. This santoku knife will help you with all your kitchen tasks and alleviate all your concerns.
Features:
- The Kitchen knife blade is made from incredibly razor sharp, premium German high carbon stainless steel 7Cr17Mov.
- Double-side groove design adds gap between the blade and the material being cut, so that there is less contact between the food and the blade, so that cutting can be done quickly and easily.
- Each handle is engineered to gently widen where it meets the blade to help protect fingers.
- Our santoku knife adopts ergonomic design pakkawood handles for perfect balance, maximum comfort and best manipulation.
Sharpness is key to achieving the best cuts
- The blade of 7 inch santoku knife is made from incredibly razor sharp, premium German High Carbon Stainless steel. It has rust-proof, wear, stain and corrosion resistant.
- The thickness of this kitchen knife is 2.5mm(0.1inch), its hand-polished edge is 15-18 degrees per side, which is suitable for left-handed and right-handed people to get the job done perfectly.
- imarku knives are extremely sharp. Keep sharp items out of the reach of children.
Ergonomic santoku knife makes your prolonged kitchen tasks easier
- The ergonomic imported pakkawood handle on imarku’s professional santoku knife is lightweight and comfortable grip, and it features a deluxe steel end cap on the butt of the knife for superb balance.
- The full reinforcement between the blade and the handle serves as a finger guard while providing additional weight for perfect balance. It is safer to use.
The performance of a knife can be diminished if not cared for properly.
Cutlery should never be washed in a dishwasher because intense heat and harsh detergents may cause the handle to deteriorate.Carefully wash by hand with soap and warm water, rinse and dry with a soft towel. Do not soak or submerge in water for long periods of time or use chlorine bleach because it can pit and discolor the blade.Avoid soaking in aluminum or stainless steel sinks because these metals may cause pitting on the blade.
Compare with similar items
|
|
imarku Chef Knife - Pro Kitchen Knife 8 Inch Chef's Knives High Carbon German Stainless Steel Sharp Paring Knife with Ergonomic Handle
|
Mercer Culinary Genesis 7-Inch Santoku Knife
|
TUO Santoku Knife - Asian Granton Chef Knife - Hollow Ground High Carbon German Steel Kitchen Cutlery - Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle - Gift Box Included - 7 inch - Fiery Phoenix Series
|
Santoku Knife Professional - MAD SHARK Chefs Knife 8 Inch Japanese Kitchen Knives,Best Quality German Carbon Stainless Steel Knife with Ergonomic Handle,Ultra Sharp,Best for Home and Restaurant
|Customer Rating
|(2261)
|(4763)
|(1945)
|(453)
|(698)
|Price
|$39.99
|$39.99
|$40.35
|$28.95
|$26.80
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|imarku Kitchen
|Superbmall
|Amazon.com
|LotsofDeals
|Meldii
|Color
|Silver
|8" Chef Knife
|Santoku Knife
|Fiery
|8inch-sk
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
all aspects. I never had a set of knives like this.
perfect cuttings.
In actual use it is noticeably easier to use than my old knife, even disregarding how dull the old knife was. The weight of the blade means I can create much more consistent and thinner slices without any additional effort.
It has a nice high carbon steel blade, which means that it will last for many years before it requires any service. This is an excellent purchase for the price.
So I got online and saw this knife on Amazon and thought I would order it just to try it out. I have to say I was very pleasantly surprised. He came in a very nice box that would be suitable for a gift for anybody. All you have to do is put a bow on it. The knife itself is heavy and has a very nice feel to it. Of course what I was looking for was a sharp knife so I had to put it to the test. Here in Michigan in the end of August I have many fresh, home-grown tomatoes coming out of my garden. For me the ultimate test of a knife's sharpness has always been cutting into a soft ripe tomato. This Imarku knife sliced into it like a hot knife through butter! Is really amazing how sharp this knife is.
I am going to go back on Amazon and see if this company makes any more knives. I would like to buy a whole set.
We sharpened the blade a bit upon arrival, and it's been holding its edge perfectly since that day.
For the price, I feel like we've got a knife worthy of a commercial kitchen, at a third of the price. This knife is great.