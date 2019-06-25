- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
A Savage Life Paperback – June 25, 2019
Editorial Reviews
Review
“Vivid storytelling. ... Michael Savage is one of the most influential conservative voices in America.” (Brett M. DECKER, Washington Times)
“Savage recalls his childhood growing up in the Bronx. ... He’s got the knack for evocative detail, and this series of short vignettes features some indelible images, such as the immigrant father who, insisting that nothing be wasted, forced his son to wear dead men’s trousers.” (Washington Post)
“A marvelous storyteller.” (The New Yorker)
About the Author
Millions admire Dr. Michael Savage for his clear-eyed view of American politics and culture. But regular listeners of his wildly popular radio show also know him as a riveting storyteller. Savage is the author of twenty-eight books, including seven New York Times bestsellers. He is an ardent conservationist, a dedicated family man, and an animal protector.
