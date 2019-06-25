Radio legend Michael Savage reveals the man behind the microphone, sharing his extraordinary American journey and the adventures that shaped him.

For twenty-five years, Michael Savage has captivated listeners on his national radio show The Savage Nation, which reaches a loyal audience of more than ten million each week. In A Savage Life, the usually private man tells his own compelling story in forty-six vignettes that span his childhood to today. These tales of Savage’s journey from poor immigrant’s son in New York City to media star are deeply personal and revealing: he writes of being so poor as a child that he had to wear a dead man’s pants; of the various trials that beset his parents and “silent brother,” Jerome, who was sent to an institution; of his botanical expeditions to Fiji in the 1970’s; and, most of all, of his family, his sustaining force throughout.

