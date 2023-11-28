From New York Times Bestselling Author and Host of the Michael Savage Podcast



A Warning to All Freedom-Loving Americans



Michael Savage predicted the chaos that is Biden’s legacy. Now he tells us whether the destruction can be stopped!



The prophetic author of bestsellers including Stop Mass Hysteria, A Savage Life , and Our Fight for America , Dr. Michael Savage is back with his most urgent and important work.



Listeners of Dr. Savage’s top-rated podcast, The Michael Savage Show podcast, know him to be an articulate and engaged spokesman for traditional American values of borders, language, and culture.



Now, after just a few short years of the Biden Gang, Dr. Savage lays out an irrefutable case for how our nation has been undermined by adversaries from without, by anarchists from within, by an incompetent president and politicians with contempt for the Constitution and the law, and by a complicit liberal media.



With words and topics that are as insightful as they are timely, he makes an ironclad case for the dangers we face from the Biden administration and the progressive movement. He also explains what the conservative movement must do to regain control of our government, our country, and our national soul.



Your rights are under attack from the Biden administration, the Democrats, and the radical left-wing socialists who are infiltrating every aspect of American life. Michael Savage covers all the dangerous hot-topics currently engulfing United States politics and threatening the American way of life:

· cancel culture,

· out-of-control immigration,

· business-destroying lockdowns,

· crime gone crazy,

· silencing of free speech,

· threats to freedom of religion,

· and much, much more.



A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America will lay out the threats we face, prepare you for what’s next, and offer solutions to save our republic. Wake up and fight back before it is too late!