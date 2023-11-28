Have one to sell?
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle for Web.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America Hardcover – November 28, 2023
From New York Times Bestselling Author and Host of the Michael Savage Podcast
A Warning to All Freedom-Loving Americans
Michael Savage predicted the chaos that is Biden’s legacy. Now he tells us whether the destruction can be stopped!
The prophetic author of bestsellers including Stop Mass Hysteria, A Savage Life, and Our Fight for America, Dr. Michael Savage is back with his most urgent and important work.
Listeners of Dr. Savage’s top-rated podcast, The Michael Savage Show podcast, know him to be an articulate and engaged spokesman for traditional American values of borders, language, and culture.
Now, after just a few short years of the Biden Gang, Dr. Savage lays out an irrefutable case for how our nation has been undermined by adversaries from without, by anarchists from within, by an incompetent president and politicians with contempt for the Constitution and the law, and by a complicit liberal media.
With words and topics that are as insightful as they are timely, he makes an ironclad case for the dangers we face from the Biden administration and the progressive movement. He also explains what the conservative movement must do to regain control of our government, our country, and our national soul.
Your rights are under attack from the Biden administration, the Democrats, and the radical left-wing socialists who are infiltrating every aspect of American life. Michael Savage covers all the dangerous hot-topics currently engulfing United States politics and threatening the American way of life:
· cancel culture,
· out-of-control immigration,
· business-destroying lockdowns,
· crime gone crazy,
· silencing of free speech,
· threats to freedom of religion,
· and much, much more.
A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America will lay out the threats we face, prepare you for what’s next, and offer solutions to save our republic. Wake up and fight back before it is too late!
A Warning to All Freedom-Loving Americans
Michael Savage predicted the chaos that is Biden’s legacy. Now he tells us whether the destruction can be stopped!
The prophetic author of bestsellers including Stop Mass Hysteria, A Savage Life, and Our Fight for America, Dr. Michael Savage is back with his most urgent and important work.
Listeners of Dr. Savage’s top-rated podcast, The Michael Savage Show podcast, know him to be an articulate and engaged spokesman for traditional American values of borders, language, and culture.
Now, after just a few short years of the Biden Gang, Dr. Savage lays out an irrefutable case for how our nation has been undermined by adversaries from without, by anarchists from within, by an incompetent president and politicians with contempt for the Constitution and the law, and by a complicit liberal media.
With words and topics that are as insightful as they are timely, he makes an ironclad case for the dangers we face from the Biden administration and the progressive movement. He also explains what the conservative movement must do to regain control of our government, our country, and our national soul.
Your rights are under attack from the Biden administration, the Democrats, and the radical left-wing socialists who are infiltrating every aspect of American life. Michael Savage covers all the dangerous hot-topics currently engulfing United States politics and threatening the American way of life:
· cancel culture,
· out-of-control immigration,
· business-destroying lockdowns,
· crime gone crazy,
· silencing of free speech,
· threats to freedom of religion,
· and much, much more.
A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America will lay out the threats we face, prepare you for what’s next, and offer solutions to save our republic. Wake up and fight back before it is too late!
The Amazon Book Review
Book recommendations, author interviews, editors' picks, and more. Read it now.
Special offers and product promotions
- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Michael Savage is a multimedia icon in the conservative movement: bestselling book author, political commentator, activist, and former radio host of The Savage Nation, a nationally syndicated talk show that aired until 2021, and in 2009 was the second-most-listened-to radio talk show in the country with an audience of over twenty million listeners on four hundred stations across the United States. In 2016, after twenty-two years on the air, Michael Savage was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, an honor that Savage called “the capstone of my life.”
Savage has been profiled in the New Yorker AND Playboy, and featured in the New York Times; his media presence and profile earned him the coveted Freedom of Speech Award from Talkers magazine in 2007. The Telegraph in the U.K. ranked Michael Savage as one of the most influential conservatives in the United States. He is the author of over twenty-five books, five of which have been New York Times bestsellers, and two #1 bestsellers.
Dr. Savage holds a master’s degree in medical botany and a second in medical anthropology. Additionally, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences. He is an ardent conservationist, is dedicated to his family, and is a proud patriot of his country. He lives and works in the San Francisco metro area.
michaelsavage.com
Savage has been profiled in the New Yorker AND Playboy, and featured in the New York Times; his media presence and profile earned him the coveted Freedom of Speech Award from Talkers magazine in 2007. The Telegraph in the U.K. ranked Michael Savage as one of the most influential conservatives in the United States. He is the author of over twenty-five books, five of which have been New York Times bestsellers, and two #1 bestsellers.
Dr. Savage holds a master’s degree in medical botany and a second in medical anthropology. Additionally, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences. He is an ardent conservationist, is dedicated to his family, and is a proud patriot of his country. He lives and works in the San Francisco metro area.
michaelsavage.com
Product details
- ASIN : B0CGG6SK3K
- Publisher : Bombardier Books (November 28, 2023)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 272 pages
- ISBN-13 : 979-8888453827
- Item Weight : 1.02 pounds
- Dimensions : 6 x 0.71 x 9 inches
Important information
To report an issue with this product, click here.
Customer reviews
|5 star (0%)
|0%
|4 star (0%)
|0%
|3 star (0%)
|0%
|2 star (0%)
|0%
|1 star (0%)
|0%