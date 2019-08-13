First, I'd like to point out that I upgraded to this from an LG 29 inch IPS Ultra Wide from 2017 that died on me. Coming from a nice IPS display to this, I can see the clear difference between a VA and an IPS panel, as the colors have less pop, but that's to be expected. Moving on...



The construction is really nice and the features are all great. Even though this isn't much bigger than the LG monitor I came from, iot feels like a much larger screen. Maybe that's the effect of it being a curved display? It's very interesting to me. The 200hz refresh rate is great and I can clearly notice the difference when playing games like Overwatch, Quake Champions, and Warframe at these high refresh rates. Freesync, as always is also great. I do not experience any real motion blurring that people have mentioned can happen with VA panels with this high of a refresh rate. For reference, the PC I paired this with is with a Ryzen 7 1700 at 3.9ghz and a Radeon RX 580 8GB.



I want to point out that, unlike the LG monitor I had, this supports true Picture-in-Picture. I love this feature, as I have my PS4 hooked up to this monitor via HDMI as well, and love that there is a spare HDMI connection to go. PIP is such a big feature for monitors like this, so I am happy to see that here.



Now, for probably the biggest caveats of the display, which makes it a bit frustrating to use.



1.) I have this screen mounted to a vertical stand. The included VESA wall mount adapter works fine, but as I saw another reviewer mentioned, it does not give proper clearance for the screw that some of these VESA wallmounts use. Though it will flex against that middle screw, I only have this partically screwed in at the four corners. I don't think this will cause the display to fall, as it is light (and really, it is 4 industrial screws, this thing does not have enough leverage to snap those), but it would be nice if the adapter had a built in indent to compensate for that screw.



2.) This one is the most important. When Freesync is enabled, the display will stretch any connection to the full size of the monitor over HDMI. I was really scratching my head trying to figure out why my PS4, no matter the display setting I chose, kept stretching the PS4's output to fill the screen. I was only able to correct this by disabling Freesync in the OSD. This is cumbersome, as I like to switch between both displays. I am sure this is something that can easily be corrected via a firmware update, so if someone from Sceptre is reading these, please put in the time to correct this. Otherwise, this monitor is fantastic, and I am very happy with it.



I hope this review is found to be helpful, as this is a brand new monitor on the market. I took the risk, as Sceptre was one of the first screen manufacturers to make a 1080P budget HDTV back in 2008, which was my first HDTV. I really loved that TV, and the friend I gave it to still uses it to this day with no issues. So far, this display is great, outside of the cumbersome Freesync glitch.