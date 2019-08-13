|Screen Size
|30 inches
|Screen Resolution
|2560x1080
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1080 pixels
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor 21:9 2560x1080p Ultrawide Ultra Slim HDMI DisplayPort up to 200Hz AMD FreeSync FPS-RTS Build-in Speakers, Metal Black (C305B-200UN) 2019
- 30" Curved Gaming Monitor 2560 x 1080 Full HD Resolution
- DP Up to 200Hz Refresh Rate / HDMI 2.0 Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate: More than double the standard refresh rate, 200Hz gives gamers an edge in visibility as frames transition instantly, leaving behind no blurred images
- AMD FreeSync With FreeSync, gamers now enjoy smooth video and seamless on the spot movement through their fast paced games. FreeSync is an AMD technology that nearly eliminates tearing and stuttering due to differences between a graphics card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate.
- FPS-RTS FPS and RTS are Sceptre's custom set display settings built for an enhanced gaming experience. FPS (First Person Shooter) , RTS (Real-Time Strategy).
- Blue Light Shift Reduce your monitors blue light to protect you from eye fatigue, irritation and strains. This enables you to work on you documents, watch movies, or play games more comfortably for extended periods.
From the manufacturer
Gaming Features 1
|
|
|
|
Ultrawide Curved Monitor
Sceptre's 21:9 Ultra Wide curved monitor immerses the attention of a larger audience with a 30 inch screen that accurately resembles the contours of the human eye.
|
AMD FreeSync
With FreeSync, gamers now enjoy smooth video and seamless on the spot movement through their fast paced games. FreeSync is an AMD technology that nearly eliminates tearing and stuttering due to differences between a graphics card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate.
|
FPS-RTS
FPS and RTS are Sceptre's custom set display settings built for an enhanced gaming experience. FPS (First Person Shooter) , RTS (Real-Time Strategy).
Gaming Features 2
|
|
|
|
Fast Response Time
Playing fast action games and watching action adventure movies always require fast and accurate pixel response from an LED. With quick response times, ghosting and blurring are reduced so the user can enjoy the monitor with clarity and precision.
|
up to 200Hz Refresh Rate Thru DisplayPort
More than double the standard refresh rate, 200Hz gives gamers an edge in visibility as frames transition instantly, leaving behind no blurred images
|
Blue Light Shift
Reduce your monitors blue light to protect you from eye fatigue, irritation and strains. This enables you to work on your documents, watch movies, or play games more comfortably for extended periods.
|
|
|
|
Built-in Speakers
With built-in speakers, the monitor delivers office level audio for conference calls and internet workshops. Similarly, enjoy engaging audio while listening to your favorite tunes.
|
Luminous Back Cover Lights
A colorful LED light illuminates the back cover of the curved monitor, delivering a uniquely modern design
|
HDMI and DisplayPort
HDMI port provide up to 165Hz refresh rate while one DisplayPort accelerates refresh rate up to 200Hz, delivering a versatile advantage in all action-packed gaming sequences.
|
|
|
|
Picture In Picture
Picture In Picture allows our users to multitask and overlay a secondary source to display anything you desire. Expand your workflow with our Sceptre Ultrawide Gaming monitor.
|
Picture By Picture
With Picture By Picture integrated into our monitor, double your workflow with side by side inputs from dual sources, whether you're comparing charts and worksheets or gaming and streaming. Our Sceptre Ultrawide monitor can simutaneously display two separate sources at the same time.
|
90% sRGB
With 90% sRGB, our display reveals an astonishing brightness and variance in red, green, and blue color across a wide gamut, providing a more defined and naturalistic display of color in every image.
Product description
30" Curved Gaming Monitor 2560 x 1080 Full HD Resolution DP Up to 200Hz Refresh Rate / HDMI 2. 0 Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSyncTM Compatible 3 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort. Without Stand (inches, W x H x D)- 27.8 inches x 12.6 inches x 4.3 inches.
The construction is really nice and the features are all great. Even though this isn't much bigger than the LG monitor I came from, iot feels like a much larger screen. Maybe that's the effect of it being a curved display? It's very interesting to me. The 200hz refresh rate is great and I can clearly notice the difference when playing games like Overwatch, Quake Champions, and Warframe at these high refresh rates. Freesync, as always is also great. I do not experience any real motion blurring that people have mentioned can happen with VA panels with this high of a refresh rate. For reference, the PC I paired this with is with a Ryzen 7 1700 at 3.9ghz and a Radeon RX 580 8GB.
I want to point out that, unlike the LG monitor I had, this supports true Picture-in-Picture. I love this feature, as I have my PS4 hooked up to this monitor via HDMI as well, and love that there is a spare HDMI connection to go. PIP is such a big feature for monitors like this, so I am happy to see that here.
Now, for probably the biggest caveats of the display, which makes it a bit frustrating to use.
1.) I have this screen mounted to a vertical stand. The included VESA wall mount adapter works fine, but as I saw another reviewer mentioned, it does not give proper clearance for the screw that some of these VESA wallmounts use. Though it will flex against that middle screw, I only have this partically screwed in at the four corners. I don't think this will cause the display to fall, as it is light (and really, it is 4 industrial screws, this thing does not have enough leverage to snap those), but it would be nice if the adapter had a built in indent to compensate for that screw.
2.) This one is the most important. When Freesync is enabled, the display will stretch any connection to the full size of the monitor over HDMI. I was really scratching my head trying to figure out why my PS4, no matter the display setting I chose, kept stretching the PS4's output to fill the screen. I was only able to correct this by disabling Freesync in the OSD. This is cumbersome, as I like to switch between both displays. I am sure this is something that can easily be corrected via a firmware update, so if someone from Sceptre is reading these, please put in the time to correct this. Otherwise, this monitor is fantastic, and I am very happy with it.
I hope this review is found to be helpful, as this is a brand new monitor on the market. I took the risk, as Sceptre was one of the first screen manufacturers to make a 1080P budget HDTV back in 2008, which was my first HDTV. I really loved that TV, and the friend I gave it to still uses it to this day with no issues. So far, this display is great, outside of the cumbersome Freesync glitch.
It has a great picture dispite it being a VA panel, I’ve only had TN and IPS in the past as well. I was worried about ghosting as I read about VA panels having that issue at higher refresh rates, but I am running Apex at 200fps, monitor set to 200hz refresh with freesync and it is buttery smooth.
Running a 5700XT with no issues.
I have no complaints about this monitor, picture looks amazing and it performs well. This honestly has a better picture than my previous ultrawide, which was a 29 inch LG 75hz. All colors are very true and is perfect out of the box.
5ms response time also worried me but there has been no noticeable input lag for me.
Overall great monitor and glad I took the chance on it, I’m sure this will become a popular monitor because the price on this is amazing.
If you are looking for an ultrawide to game on with a great picture, high refresh rate with low input lag, a plethora of ports, and lastly at a great price, this is the monitor for you.
Top international reviews
Freesync totalmente compatible con G-Sync de tarjetas Nvidia.
La configuración de color por defecto no es buena pero nada que no puedas corregir usando ya sea la herramienta de configuración de color de windows o la de algún juego y veras como mejora en un 99% el color, tus juegos y películas se verán increíble.
Tiene bocinas incorporadas pero el sonido deja mucho que desear, aunque es un plus que se agradece, pero vamos realmente ¿que videojugador usa las bocinas de su monitor?
En las especificaciones dice cuenta con 5ms pero de (gray to gray) en cuanto a input lag el fabricante no especifica cuantos ms maneja este monitor pero por experiencia propia (1 mes de uso) creo que el input lag es de 5ms mínimo, lo cual notaras bastante en juegos FPS.
En cuanto a pixeles muertos tuve la fortuna de que la pantalla no tuviera ninguno aunque mas que fortuna creo que se debe a que seguí las instrucciones del fabricante de como manipular la pantalla desde la apertura de la caja hasta el montaje final en la mesa con lo cual el fabricante asegura reducir la probabilidad de pixeles muertos durante el primer encendido de la pantalla.
También cuenta con 2 luces led en color rojo en la parte trasera que le dan un buen toque hubiera sido bueno que pudieras cambiar a otros colores (azul, verde) lo que se agradece es que pueden apagarlas desde el menú para aquellos que no les agrade.
Como extra quiero agregar que cuenta con un adaptador para montaje en soportes tipo VESA ya que aqui y en otras paginas y reviews que e visto dicen que no es compatible con montaje vesa pero si lo es ya que cuenta con el adaptador.
Pros:
Tamaño de la pantalla muy útil para tener 2 ventanas abiertas para productividad y sobre todo para juegos, la vista panorámica que obtienes en los juegos es muy inmersiva.
Pantalla Antireflejante
Velocidad de refresh de pantalla 144Hz y hasta 200Hz por puerto DP , 60Hz y hasta 120Hz por puerto HDMI1 excelente para consolas.
Calidad del color por ser panel VA
El Precio. Comparado con otras marcas que llegan a costar 2000.00mxn mas, el tamaño (30") calidad de imagen, conectividad hacen de esta pantalla una muy buena opción calidad/precio.
Cons:
Calidad de sonido de las bocinas bajo (aunque tampoco es que se escuchen pésimo)
Angulo de visión por ser panel VA (se pierde color al verlo de un angulo muy abierto, pero repito se debe al tipo de panel VA)
Menú de configuración no muy fluido
Espero les sea de Ayuda mis opiniones y observaciones sobre este monitor.
En general, los monitores con este tipo de especificaciones se encuentran desde los 500 USD y hasta los 1,200 USD así que encontrar uno que ostenta esas características en 300 USD suena como un buen punto de entrada.
El monitor tiene una entrada Display Port que en teoría proporciona 2560x1080 hasta 200 Hz y 5ms de respuesta, pero el Xbox X no utiliza Display Port así que queda descartado. Tiene una entrada HDMI 2.0 que tiene la misma resolución y otorga 120 Hz de refresco, aquí es en donde conecté el Xbox X.
De entrada la resolución ampliada de 2560 se nota en la imagen, puede incluso subirse de 1080 a 1440 reduciendo la frecuencia a 60 Hz; sin embargo, la diferencia es imperceptible y preferí la alta frecuencia. Al jugar fps (COD Modern Warfare, Rainbow 6 Siedge, Halo 5) la diferencia si es clara vs un monitor o TV de 60 Hz, los movimientos rápidos no se distorsionan en la pantalla y eso mejora la experiencia en el juego.
Si buscan un monitor de inicio para experimentar el mundo gamer, esta es una buena opción; pero si son más serios en este tema, considero que hay mejores opciones.
Independientemente de esto la calidad de la imagen es buena, el tamaño me gustó mucho, pero recomiendo un monitor de una mejor gana, tal vez sea algo más caro pero hay opciones con panel IPS de 144hz que tienen mejor brillo y cajas con más protección.
So far the monitor has been great! After going ultrawide you wont be going back to 16:9 monitors. I feel that a 30" ultrawide for a 2560x1080 is perfect. There isn't really any stretching, not that i noticed.
This monitor is great for gaming, the extra view on both sides makes the games feel more immersive. I don't see ghosting when gaming at 200fps. Im sure if you really look for it, it will be there but for a causal gamer, you won't notice. Games i play are Apex Legends, Fortnite, Modern Warfare and World of Warcraft.
This monitor is a great starter if you're planning on getting into ultrawide monitors. I totally recommend this product!
BUT, I do have one small little problem. The mounting bracket where you screw that to the monitor will possibly interfere with the mounting arm bracket when attaching. The screw protrudes out a bit. So when attaching both brackets together, you may warp the monitor bracket a bit.
Las opciones de conexión son mas que suficientes para usarlo con diferentes dispositivos de manera sencilla.
Para el tema de juegos o contenido multimedia mantiene su buena calidad, aunque depende mucho del contenido o especificaciones de la computadora para disfrutar la experiencia en su totalidad.
Los unicos puntos que tal vez no me encantan es que los botones de configuración se sienten con menor calidad que el producto en general, aunque no afecta mucho si solo se tendra conectado a un dispositivo; y el segundo es que no tiene configuración de altura solo un poco de inclinación frontal, lo que obliga a gente de estatura mayor (arriba de 1.70) a trabajar volteano ligeramente hacia abajo, o cambiar de postura para bajar la cabeza.
Solo la compraría en oferta, a mi me costó cerca de 6mil.
Le falta un poco de más ajuste a las opciones de la base, y deja mucho espacio entre la pata de atrás hasta la pantalla por lo que no queda tan pegada a la pared, comprando una base para monitor universal puedes sacarle mejor provecho si el posicionamiento es importante para ti.
Vale la pena únicamente si lo ven de oferta, si eres gamer aficionado y si no les interesa el tema del sonido incorporado. Para el ámbito profesional (diseño y edición) muy probablemente no.
Muy buena opción para hacerse de un buen monitor gamer.