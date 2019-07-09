|Brand Name
|InnovativeMap
|Item Weight
|7.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|24 x 17 x 0 inches
|Item model number
|8542024640
|Color
|Black
|Size
|World Map 17 x 24 inch, USA Map 11 x 17 inch.
|Manufacturer Part Number
|INNOVATIVEMAP01
Scratch Off World Map Poster + Deluxe United States Map –Includes Complete Accessories Set & All Country Flags – Premium Wall Art Gift for Travelers
|List Price
|$25.98
|With Deal:
|
$16.98
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 4-5 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 3 day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$9.00 (35%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ✈ JOIN US & SEE THE WORLD IN A NEW WAY - Are you a traveler? Does someone you know love traveling? We are travelers and we designed this Large Scratch Off Map (17 x 24”) for people like you. All capitals, states or countries were drawn by hand with unstoppable passion for a creative & free world. This Black & Gold Scratchable Map will not only allow to you to track your travels but also share your experiences with your friends. – Travel, Scratch & REMEMBER FOREVER!
- 🎁 UNIQUE GIFT FOR THE LOVED ONES OR YOU – Everyone loves receiving awesome gifts and a scratch off map set is the perfect one. You can use it to elegantly decorate your room, office or even the pilot cabin!😊 It’s never been easier to share your travel experiences with those around you and create engaging conversations. It even fits on the side of your backpack while traveling around the Europe! – Take Action, Push your Limits & Enjoy the Experience!
- 🎯 THIS BUNDLE IS AN ONE-STOP SHOP FOR YOU – We love our country and selling just a world map just didn’t seem right. That’s why we went back in the studio and designed the COOLEST Scratch off Map of The Unites States of America (11 x 17”). The vibrant colors and clearly defined borders make every state special and easy to find. WAIT, that’s not all! Your package will also include: scratch tool, memory stickers to pin each new adventure and a magnifying strip so you can see the smallest details
- ✔ BE SURE YOU GET THE BEST QUALITY – We chose the highest quality glossy laminated paper to offer a product that will last AT LEAST until you travel all 195 countries! A thin foil protects the colors during scraping which gives you a nice & clear image of each place you’ve visited. NO map will ever arrive damaged considering our deluxe tube which protects your wall art 100% of the time. – We don’t cut corners!
- 🔁 WORRY FREE & PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT: 100% Satisfaction or Money-Back Guarantee. INNOVATIVEMAP is renowned for World Class customer service and thousands of happy customers. Because we trust the quality of our products, if something ever happens with your Premium Scratch Off World Map, WE WILL CHANGE IT or REFUND IT immediately without any costs from your side.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
INNOVATIVEMAP gives you the best Scratch off World Map. Comparing to the other maps, our all-inclusive package with 1 World Map + 1 US Map + Full Accessories Set offers you the perfect gift for any occasion.
Imagine you could keep track of your travels without writing in your old-fashioned journal. With InnovativeMap World and US Maps this is not only possible, it’s also easy and fun! Take advantage of the special offer before the sale ends!
Designed by hand with incredible passion for traveling
Each single details, state or country is perfectly defined and easy to find. The clear borders and vibrant colors transform this scratch off world poster in the perfect wall art for your office or room!
Versatile Travel World Map
Fantastic to own and ideal to offer as gifts, these laminated map posters put smiles on people’s faces. The traveling maps come in standard formats, so finding suitable frames for them is a breeze. Easy to use and a pleasure to scratch, the scratch off world travel map makes a great:
- World travel tracker map
- Scratch away world map
- Wall map of the world for travel
- Scratch off world map with US states
- Color world map poster
- Portable travel map
- Travel map art
Complete Bundle– What’s inside the deluxe tube?
- 1 Scratch off World Map – US Standard Format: (17 x 24”) – Easy to find a frame for it!
- 1 Scratch off United States Map –US Standard Format: (11 x 17”)
- 2 x Guitar Pick – a.k.a. the best scratching tool
- Memory Stickers– easily track all your travels and impress your friends
- Magnifying Strip – see it closer, remember it better!
- Extra-soft Cloth – clean all remains and let the vibrant colors shine
|
|
|
|
GORGEOUS US TRAVEL MAP
For a limited time only, for each scratch off map of the world purchase, we also offer an USA scratch off map. Including all states and all flags, the scratch travel wall map of the USA challenges you to discover our beautiful country
|
AMAZING DETAILS
If you’re looking for a detailed, yet accurate scratch off world map, InnovativeMap Scratch Travel Map is hard to beat. Countries, states, capitals, major cities, islands, flags, meridians, and parallels – they’re all presented in gorgeous colors and details!
|
EASY TO SCRATCH
When it comes to quality, this Scratch Off Map stands in a class of its own. Made from the finest laminated paper and carefully colored to make every country distinctive, the travel scratch map is also easy to scratch without damaging the design
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
319 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Second of all, the USA map is SO tiny and cities all mixed and not printed corectly at all. Los Angeles is missing in general. Washington DC Area is missing (i mean the names and marks).
I am so dissappointed I can’t return it because my kids started to play with it and it has scratches, but I will NEVER recommend this. Sorry.
Too small, to crowded, missing cities, smells awful too.
It easy to scratch off (might be too easy as even a simple nail swipe and things are coming off). Can easily scratch off the next country/state if not cautious around the edges.
Had to unroll it and lay it flat with weight on top to straighten out before hanging on wall.
Overall it’s an OK option.
I wanted to tell you that before I decided what scratchable map I should buy from Amazon, I spend some time deciding. I have read a lot of reviews and I have seen a lot of products printed wrong which are too hard to scratch (until the map breaks), so be careful of what you are buying.
But I bought my scratchable map from InnovativeMap. Why? Well, the answer is simple: it is low priced (I would have bought it even if it had been more expensive, taking into consideration the good offer and the high quality) perfect size, detailed, 2 maps in a package comparing to others which only have one, and the Amazon Choice badge (I personally always look for buying products with this badge and I always receive quality products).
Let me tell you a few more reasons to purchase this item.
1. I didn’t want a huge world map scratch off because it would have taken a lot of space, neither a small one were seeing details would have been more difficult, therefore 17x24 inch seemed like the perfect size. But, trust me, now that I received the map I can tell you that this is big enough.
2. The idea of having all the tools I could need thrilled me. The package also contains a US map, which is a very big plus considering buying it alone is 12$.
The package contains the following accessories:
● 2 guitar pick (very useful, easy to scratch with but don’t leave any traces behind)
● 3 stickers sheets (really funny, you can mark your activities wherever you go).
● cloth to erase the scraped remains and not to leave traces on the map (it is not advisable to remove the remains by hand, because you can leave small traces on the map).
● a useful magnifying glass to see the details, but honestly, I don't know if you need it because all the names are easy to read.
● a bag to keep all your accessories in one place without losing them through the house.
I can tell you that the US map is really cute! The size of 11x17 inches is more than enough and very detailed.
3. I wanted a correct and quite detailed map. As I told you at the beginning, many of the maps on the Amazon have cartographic errors, I am sure no one wants to buy something wrong. I was reading here a negative review mentioning the Los Angeles and Washington area are missing (names and marks) but it is not true at all. I had seen in the presentation pictures of the product, and now I can confirm that there is not missing anything, moreover, the Washington area can be easily distinguished by a big red square and capital letters. I like that the scratch off world map has the capitals of the states marked by a star, and even the most important cities. The same thing applies to the scratch off US map: capitals are marked by a red ball and the other cities by a white ball.
I'm amazed by the accuracy of the maps so detailed.
4. Big advantage that made me choose this map is the design. It is amazing. It has good contrast and a lot of colors very pleasant combined (it looks better than in the pictures). Talking about the quality of the paper, I can confirm that this is strong, maybe it is a little bit too strong because it took a few days to flatten. Anyway, I believe that is better to be durable than easily broken for being too thin.
Furthermore, the tube in which the scratch off maps came is very stiff (good for the maps protection) and has a nice design, the written glossy details gives an elegant note. You can also give it as a present without wrapping it because it looks cool.
There are not any other things that I want to tell you about this product. I know that I have written a lot and maybe I was boring, but there is good information that would have helped me before I bought a world scratchable map.
Taking everything into consideration, I am glad that I choose InnovativeMap, I am satisfied, and I truly recommend it. Worth every penny!
Thanks, InnovativeMap.
To each their own. But if you want to save money for purchasing a frame this is likely the best one for the price. And adding the larger US states is a great benefit. We are likely to buy some for gifts and possibly even get some for the kids to start their own version.
They are not super large and the pictures/framing will add some size, but really all the pictures I have seen on Amazon make them all appear bigger than they are. There is one showing the frame above the couch and it would not seem possible to be that big.
The maps came with a set of accessories that I don't really use except for the two guitar picks that are great for scratching. A black rubber eraser is also included in the set. It didn't work for me and left smudges on the map, so I use my own white soft eraser. The maps are really pretty and i recommend them.