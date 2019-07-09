I purchased this with another more expensive version. What I liked about this one, is that it came with the additional US in a larger version to really make it a world and US experience. Gave to my wife for anniversary as we are setting plans for a trip to Spain and perhaps many other locations in future years. We spent the night clearing and discussing the states that we had traveled together and remembering some of the stories and trips. Determining if it counts because we actually visited or we just flew/drove through it. It has a nice look and realistically, without scratching the other world copy, the main difference I can determine is that the more expensive version attempts to show some mountain ranges and such.



To each their own. But if you want to save money for purchasing a frame this is likely the best one for the price. And adding the larger US states is a great benefit. We are likely to buy some for gifts and possibly even get some for the kids to start their own version.



They are not super large and the pictures/framing will add some size, but really all the pictures I have seen on Amazon make them all appear bigger than they are. There is one showing the frame above the couch and it would not seem possible to be that big.