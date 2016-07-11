They work well while they last! THIS PICTURE IS OF A 2 week old sponge when used for specialty items only, I still use it a few times a day. Mine would look like the other torn up pictures if I used it for everything. This one will last a month.



PROS!!!



They can get sticky tape off of toys, glass, and other items that it would normally be impossible!



This is the only sponge that I can jam into every nook and cranny of my vitamix and get it sparkling clean



They dont stink or hold grime and wash completely clean easily!



These can clean specialty glasses and other items that the dishwasher can't and it will get eggs off a stainless steel pan even after its gone thru the dishwasher and comes out baked on.



Everything they show on the infomercial works but the sponge falls apart to shreds in 1-2 weeks



BOTTOM LINE!

I continue to purchase these and use them for harder cleaning items and not every day stuff. It can clean homemade peanut butter out of my vitamix so fast and it saves me sooo much time. I think these should be $1.50 each but I will continue to order them from amazon because it makes my life easier. I cook most of our food from scratch and if I have to pay 3$ a week for a sponge its worth it to me if it makes cleaning easier.



please mark if helpful!