Scrub Daddy Sponge Set - Colors - Scratch-Free Sponges for Dishes and Home, Odor Resistant, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning, Dishwasher Safe, Multi-use, Functional, Ergonomic, 3ct

4.8 out of 5 stars 38,567 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Household Cleaning Sponges
$9.98 ($3.33 / Count)
3 Count (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

Brand Scrub Daddy
Color Colors
Material FlexTexture Foam
Item Dimensions LxWxH 2 x 4 x 14 inches
Item Weight 0.14 Pounds

About this item

  • TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED SCRUB - You control your scrubbing power! Scrub Daddy’s FlexTexture foam is firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. With FlexTexture, you have the right tool for every mess.
  • CLEAN IN COLOR - Vibrant colors make color-coding cleaning jobs easier. Assign different scrubbers to different applications like blue for the bathroom or orange for the pet bowls.
  • SCRATCH FREE - Safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome, leather). Use him to wash anything from dinner dishes to the car!
  • ODOR RESISTANT - Scrub Daddy is lab tested to not hold odors for up to 8 weeks when properly maintained in addition to resisting stains and rinsing clean after use. Fast dry time prevents molding.
  • ERGONOMIC AND FUNCTIONAL - Designed to fit comfortably in your hand providing good grip and coverage so you can spend less time scrubbing. With a design that cute AND functional, it’s hard not to smile back. His eyes hold onto you for a 360 degree reach and mouth cleans both side of your utensils.

Customer ratings by feature

For deep cleaning
4.7 4.7
Longevity
4.6 4.6
Absorbency
4.6 4.6
Scent
4.5 4.5
See all reviews
What's in the box

  • Sponge (3)

    • Product Description

    scrub daddy sponges for dishes kitchen sponge scrubbers scouring pads esponjas para lavar platos
    scrub daddy sponges for dishes kitchen sponge scrubbers scouring pads esponjas para lavar platos
    sponges for dishes scrubbers scour pads non scratch dual sided cleaning tools esponjas sponges for dishes resusable sponges dishwashing non scratch shower and bathroom cleaner scour pads eraser sponge melamine scrubber cleaning sponges for dishes scrubbers scour pads non scratch dual sided cleaning tools housekeeping sponges for dishes dish scrubber dish sponges kitchen sponges and scrubbers reusable sponges sponges for dishes dish scrubber dish sponges kitchen sponges and scrubbers reusable sponges
    Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Colors Eraser Daddy 10x Scrub Mommy Cat Scrub Mommy Sponge Caddy
    FlexTexture - Temperature controlled scrubbing. Soft in warm water and firm in cold!
    Odor Resistant - Top rack dishwasher safe to resist odors.
    Scratch Free - Non-scratch material is safe to use on multiple surfaces, pots, pans, and more.
    Dual-Sided - FlexTexture side for scrubbing and ResoFoam side for wiping.

    Product information

    Compare with similar items


    Scrub Daddy Sponge Set - Colors - Scratch-Free Sponges for Dishes and Home, Odor Resistant, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning, Dishwasher Safe, Multi-use, Functional, Ergonomic, 3ct
    Scrub Daddy Sponge Set - Colors - Scratch-Free Scrubbers for Dishes and Home, Odor Resistant, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning, Dishwasher Safe, Multi-use, Functional, 3ct (Pack of 2)
    Scrub Daddy Sponge Holder - Sponge Caddy - Suction Sponge Holder, Sink Organizer for Kitchen and Bathroom, Self Draining, Easy to Clean Dishwasher Safe, Universal for Sponges and Scrubbers
    Original Scrub Daddy Sponge - Scratch Free Scrubber for Dishes and Home, Odor Resistant, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning Kitchen and Bathroom, Multi-use, 1ct - 3 Pack
    Scrub Daddy Dual Sided Sponge and Scrubber - Scrub Mommy - Scratch Free Sponge for Dishes and Home, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Odor Resistant, Deep Cleaning, Multi Surface Cleaning 4ct
    Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (38567) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5004) 4.7 out of 5 stars (8034) 4.8 out of 5 stars (7164) 4.8 out of 5 stars (7036)
    Price $9.98 $19.94 $12.79 $13.80 $21.95
    Sold By Pharmapacks_ Pharmapacks_ MaxWarehouse Pharmapacks_ Bluzev
    Brand Name Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy
    Color Colors Clear Yellow
    Item Dimensions 2 x 4 x 14 inches 9 x 4 x 2 inches 2 x 5 x 6 inches 11.42 x 5.51 x 2.36 inches
    Item Weight 2.24 ounces 4.00 ounces 1.90 ounces
    Material FlexTexture Foam FlexTexture Foam Sponge FlexTexture Foam FlexTexture Foam
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    38,567 global ratings
    5 star
    		89%
    4 star
    		7%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Healing Cave Lady
    3.0 out of 5 stars THE ONLY THIS THAT GETS MY VITAMIX CONTAINER SPARKLING CLEAN!!!! These only last 1-2 weeks max, read to see if my tips help!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2016
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Healing Cave Lady
    3.0 out of 5 stars THE ONLY THIS THAT GETS MY VITAMIX CONTAINER SPARKLING CLEAN!!!! These only last 1-2 weeks max, read to see if my tips help!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2016
    They work well while they last! THIS PICTURE IS OF A 2 week old sponge when used for specialty items only, I still use it a few times a day. Mine would look like the other torn up pictures if I used it for everything. This one will last a month.

    PROS!!!

    They can get sticky tape off of toys, glass, and other items that it would normally be impossible!

    This is the only sponge that I can jam into every nook and cranny of my vitamix and get it sparkling clean

    They dont stink or hold grime and wash completely clean easily!

    These can clean specialty glasses and other items that the dishwasher can't and it will get eggs off a stainless steel pan even after its gone thru the dishwasher and comes out baked on.

    Everything they show on the infomercial works but the sponge falls apart to shreds in 1-2 weeks

    BOTTOM LINE!
    I continue to purchase these and use them for harder cleaning items and not every day stuff. It can clean homemade peanut butter out of my vitamix so fast and it saves me sooo much time. I think these should be $1.50 each but I will continue to order them from amazon because it makes my life easier. I cook most of our food from scratch and if I have to pay 3$ a week for a sponge its worth it to me if it makes cleaning easier.

    please mark if helpful!
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    482 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    La Morena
    1.0 out of 5 stars Only lasts a few weeks!
    Reviewed in the United States on June 26, 2019
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    126 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Alicia Dixon
    1.0 out of 5 stars Professional Housecleaner - JUNK!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 26, 2017
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    241 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    ROssy
    5.0 out of 5 stars TIK TOK MADE ME BUY THIS
    Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2021
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    48 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    VINE VOICE
    1.0 out of 5 stars You are lucky if they last more than one or two weeks
    Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2019
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars You are lucky if they last more than one or two weeks
    Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2019
    We really liked the idea behind Scrubby Daddy. They are very good as scrub sponges and they do not need chemicals to improve this feature. They did not scratch our pans. We though the holes (or "eyes") made to clean glasses were neat. However, the "smile" hole is the first part of this sponge that started to fall apart. After one week of regular use (and not using abrasive products), pieces of the sponges started to come off. We are very disappointed by the quality of this product.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    78 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Tria
    1.0 out of 5 stars Poor longevity
    Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Tria
    1.0 out of 5 stars Poor longevity
    Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
    Jumped the bandwagon and purchased Scrub Daddy (S.D.) sponges. Initial use is amazing with all the promises fulfilled from the product description. However, longevity is extremely poor. As seen in the images, after 3-4 weeks of use with a family size of 3-5 (more or less), outcome quality is terrible. In comparison with the regular blue sponge from Costco, I prefer these blue sponges since lasts longer in quality. Although not as excellent with the initial quality of S.D. sponges as mentioned above, overall, the regular blue sponges from Costco is the way to go. Unfortunately for S.D., this is the first and last time we will purchase any of their products. It's just a hype. I feel S.D. will not exist in the long run. Or at least it will no longer exist within my circle of family and friends because of my honest feedback from this purchase experience.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    19 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    NRC
    3.0 out of 5 stars I have liked the scrub daddy ever since I first saw it ...
    Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2016
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    118 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Michael Lee
    1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE ITEM
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 21, 2021
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    17 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Chris & Hannah
    2.0 out of 5 stars Good on pots & pans but degrades quickly
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 19, 2018
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Chris & Hannah
    2.0 out of 5 stars Good on pots & pans but degrades quickly
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 19, 2018
    Purchased a pack of 3 which I received early March 2018 and began using immediately for washing up. Initially very impressed as it appeared to be hard wearing and made a good job of cleaning away dried and cooked on food from dishes, pots and pans etc.

    Used the scrub daddy to do the washing up every day and it always performed well, however, it quickly began to degrade and within 2 weeks pieces were falling off it. The attached image was taken today and shows just how badly the scrub daddy has degraded in under 3 weeks.

    Whilst I am impressed with how well it cleans it simply doesn’t last long enough to justify the cost. The website for the product confirms that it will break down over time but states that it should last upto 2 months, clearly this is an exaggeration.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    35 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Jazmine
    1.0 out of 5 stars Disintegrates Into Our Water Systems - BAD FOR THE ENVIROMENT!
    Reviewed in Canada on November 10, 2020
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    24 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Ben Wu
    5.0 out of 5 stars Durable, works great. This is my 2-month review of it
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 31, 2019
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    7 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    marty
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great sponge, stays fresh
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 18, 2021
    Size: 3 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse