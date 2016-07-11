- Amazon Business : Discover discounts and FREE shipping on work supplies. Register a free business account
Scrub Daddy Sponge Set - Colors - Scratch-Free Sponges for Dishes and Home, Odor Resistant, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning, Dishwasher Safe, Multi-use, Functional, Ergonomic, 3ct
|Brand
|Scrub Daddy
|Color
|Colors
|Material
|FlexTexture Foam
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2 x 4 x 14 inches
|Item Weight
|0.14 Pounds
- TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED SCRUB - You control your scrubbing power! Scrub Daddy’s FlexTexture foam is firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. With FlexTexture, you have the right tool for every mess.
- CLEAN IN COLOR - Vibrant colors make color-coding cleaning jobs easier. Assign different scrubbers to different applications like blue for the bathroom or orange for the pet bowls.
- SCRATCH FREE - Safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome, leather). Use him to wash anything from dinner dishes to the car!
- ODOR RESISTANT - Scrub Daddy is lab tested to not hold odors for up to 8 weeks when properly maintained in addition to resisting stains and rinsing clean after use. Fast dry time prevents molding.
- ERGONOMIC AND FUNCTIONAL - Designed to fit comfortably in your hand providing good grip and coverage so you can spend less time scrubbing. With a design that cute AND functional, it’s hard not to smile back. His eyes hold onto you for a 360 degree reach and mouth cleans both side of your utensils.
Odor Resistant Sponge
Scrub Daddy sponges are lab tested to not hold odors for up to 8 weeks when properly maintained in addition to resisting stains and rinsing clean after use. Fast dry time prevents odors.
Temperature Controlled Scrub
Scrub Daddy's FlexTexture becomes firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. Can be used in the bathroom, kitchen, outdoor space, and more!
Scratch Free Scrubber
Scrub Daddy is safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces including glass, stainless steel, cast iron, and non-stick coatings.
Ergonomic and Functional
Scrub Daddy sponges clean the toughest kitchen and house messes all with a smile on his face. Daddy's eyes provide an ergonomic grip with just two fingers to mold into corners and reach deep into cups, while his happy smile cleans both sides of spoons, spatulas, and other utensils.
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2016
PROS!!!
They can get sticky tape off of toys, glass, and other items that it would normally be impossible!
This is the only sponge that I can jam into every nook and cranny of my vitamix and get it sparkling clean
They dont stink or hold grime and wash completely clean easily!
These can clean specialty glasses and other items that the dishwasher can't and it will get eggs off a stainless steel pan even after its gone thru the dishwasher and comes out baked on.
Everything they show on the infomercial works but the sponge falls apart to shreds in 1-2 weeks
BOTTOM LINE!
I continue to purchase these and use them for harder cleaning items and not every day stuff. It can clean homemade peanut butter out of my vitamix so fast and it saves me sooo much time. I think these should be $1.50 each but I will continue to order them from amazon because it makes my life easier. I cook most of our food from scratch and if I have to pay 3$ a week for a sponge its worth it to me if it makes cleaning easier.
please mark if helpful!
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
Used the scrub daddy to do the washing up every day and it always performed well, however, it quickly began to degrade and within 2 weeks pieces were falling off it. The attached image was taken today and shows just how badly the scrub daddy has degraded in under 3 weeks.
Whilst I am impressed with how well it cleans it simply doesn’t last long enough to justify the cost. The website for the product confirms that it will break down over time but states that it should last upto 2 months, clearly this is an exaggeration.
However, I wasn't happy with how these fell apart over time. The more I thought about it I came to realize these are actually terrible for the environment. If you use it to scrub your sink, shower, or tub overtime, THEY WILL FALL APART EVENTUALLY. This means that the tiny plastic pieces/particles that brush off from the sponge will enter our waterways and pollute if they're not caught by filtering systems. I'm not buying this again specifically for this reason.
- using a tri-ply stainless steel pots and pans(Cusinart), there was no scratches seen.
- dries really quickly, ard 3-4hrs.
-gets hard under cold water, and soft under hot water, as stated in the product’s description
- after 1 month of heavy usage, the sponge started shedding with each use. It became clearly deformed after 1 1/2 months.
- life span is greatly shorten on rough surface like my wooden cutting board with many knife scratches. The shedding was horrible on this. But not my graphite cutting board, which is smooth, it works well.
- The smile area is meant to clean spoons and fork and other small utensils are not very effective. Using the edge of the sponge seems to be more reliable.
- cleans really well
If you are looking for a quality product, this is it. The only problem is it has a short life span of roughly 2 months(though it is alrdy started in the product description). If money is not an issue, this is a must buy. And it’s always smiling at you.
10/10 fulfilled its purpose of being a stress ball whenever I see the amount of dishes I have to clean.
Now u might think why would u wash your dirty pans in cold water, well you would not. Just rinse the sponge in cold water and use on those very stubborn burns that need a bit extra help. Then continue washing risnsing in hot water. I have disinfected it in milton tablet and stayed same colour (it doesn't look disgusiting!). Had it few weeks and recommend it.