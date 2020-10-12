$399.99
Wireless Home Security Camera System, eufy Security, eufyCam E 365-Day Battery Life, 1080p HD, IP65 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee

4.5 out of 5 stars 679 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "eufy cam e"
3-Cam-Kit
  • 365-Day battery life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features.
  • Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.
  • No monthly fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (Single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)
  • Easy installation: 3 easy ways to install: 1) screw onto the outdoor mount, 2) stick onto the magnetic mount, 3) stick on metallic surfaces
  • What’s included: 3x eufyCam E, home base station (Region a), 3x magnetic indoor mount, 3x secure outdoor mount, 16GB microSD card (inserted in home base), Ethernet cable, Micro USB charging cable, AC power Adapter, Warning sticker, owner's manual, happy Card
From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Wireless Home Security Camera System, eufy Security, eufyCam E 365-Day Battery Life, 1080p HD, IP65 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee
Wireless Home Security Camera System, eufy Security, eufyCam E 365-Day Battery Life, 1080p HD, IP65 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 2-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee
eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Add-on Camera, Requires HomeBase 2, 365-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, HD 1080p, No Monthly Fee
eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System, 365-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, HD 1080p, IP67 Weatherproof, Night Vision, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee
eufy Security, Wireless Add-on Video Doorbell with 2K Resolution, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation, HomeBase 1, 2, or E Required
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (679) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1020) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2309) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1451) 4.3 out of 5 stars (75) 4.6 out of 5 stars (343)
Price $399.99 $298.40 $219.99 $299.99 $469.99 $119.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome EufyHome
Product description

100% Wire-Free
Without cords or wires of any kind, eufycam E installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge.

Capture More
The 140° wide-angle lens provides a panoramic view, Spanning from your driveway to the front door—with no spots missed.

Zero Hidden Costs
Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufycam is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. Paying for cloud storage should be an option, Not a voluntary-but-mandatory cost to your security footage.

Military-Grade Data Security
Your data is for your eyes only. That's why it's secured with AES 256-bit account encryption and 128-bit video encryption. Access to your footage requires the microSD card to be inserted into the home base station it's registered to, and you are logged on to the account tied to it.

Complete Customer Service Care
Service with a Smile If you experience any problems with your devices, eufy Security will make it right. With multiple ways to get in touch with us—contacting us via live chat on the website or by calling our service.

Product information

