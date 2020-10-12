Size:3-Cam-Kit

100% Wire-Free

Without cords or wires of any kind, eufycam E installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge.



Capture More

The 140° wide-angle lens provides a panoramic view, Spanning from your driveway to the front door—with no spots missed.



Zero Hidden Costs

Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufycam is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. Paying for cloud storage should be an option, Not a voluntary-but-mandatory cost to your security footage.



Military-Grade Data Security

Your data is for your eyes only. That's why it's secured with AES 256-bit account encryption and 128-bit video encryption. Access to your footage requires the microSD card to be inserted into the home base station it's registered to, and you are logged on to the account tied to it.



Complete Customer Service Care

Service with a Smile If you experience any problems with your devices, eufy Security will make it right. With multiple ways to get in touch with us—contacting us via live chat on the website or by calling our service.