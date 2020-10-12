- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Wireless Home Security Camera System, eufy Security, eufyCam E 365-Day Battery Life, 1080p HD, IP65 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee
- 365-Day battery life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features.
- Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.
- No monthly fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (Single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)
- Easy installation: 3 easy ways to install: 1) screw onto the outdoor mount, 2) stick onto the magnetic mount, 3) stick on metallic surfaces
- What’s included: 3x eufyCam E, home base station (Region a), 3x magnetic indoor mount, 3x secure outdoor mount, 16GB microSD card (inserted in home base), Ethernet cable, Micro USB charging cable, AC power Adapter, Warning sticker, owner's manual, happy Card
From the manufacturer
EufySecurity App
Use your smartphone for high-resolution live streaming of what eufyCam sees in real-time, and warn trespassers they’re on camera.
Compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Works with Amazon Alexa
eufyCam works with Amazon Alexa for easy viewing and control of your surveillance. Cloud Storage Now Available: Now you can upload your video files to the cloud from the EufySecurity app.
IP-65 Weatherproof
Constructed from cutting-edge ASA composite material, eufyCam works perfectly in rain, freezing -4°F (-20°C) winters, or scorching 122°F (50°C) summers.
Night-Vision Enabled
Top-of-the-line Sony Exmor sensor, combined with a large f2.2 aperture, provides crisp and clear low-light footage in the evening.
Anti-Theft Alarm
A 100-decibel siren sounds with the volume of a jackhammer if the always-active accelerometer detects eufyCam is being forcibly removed.
Excellent Optics
The 140° wide-angle lens provides a panoramic view, spanning from your driveway to the front door—with no spots missed.
Two-way Mounting
Every eufyCam E comes with a magnetic indoor mount for 1-second installation, and an outdoor mount for a more permanent mounting location.
Military-Grade Security
Your data is for your eyes only. To access your recorded footage, you need to be logged on to HomeBase with the microSD card inserted.
Compare with similar items
Product description
100% Wire-Free
Without cords or wires of any kind, eufycam E installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge.
Capture More
The 140° wide-angle lens provides a panoramic view, Spanning from your driveway to the front door—with no spots missed.
Zero Hidden Costs
Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufycam is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. Paying for cloud storage should be an option, Not a voluntary-but-mandatory cost to your security footage.
Military-Grade Data Security
Your data is for your eyes only. That's why it's secured with AES 256-bit account encryption and 128-bit video encryption. Access to your footage requires the microSD card to be inserted into the home base station it's registered to, and you are logged on to the account tied to it.
