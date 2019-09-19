Sega Genesis Mini - Genesis

Platform: Sega Genesis
This item will be released on September 19, 2019.
About the product

  • The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.
  • The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 40 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!
  • Games will be announced in four waves of 10 games.

From the manufacturer

Announced Games

Wave 1: Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Toe Jam & Earl, Comix Zone, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes.

Wave 2: Earthworm Jim, Castle of Illusion, Shinobi III, Contra: Hard Corps, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, World of Illusion, Thunder Force III, Super Fantasy Zone, Streets of Rage 2, Landstalkers.

Wave 3: Beyond Oasis, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Alex Kidd, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star IV, Street Fighter 2, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Sonic Spinball, Vectorman, Wonderboy in Monster World.

Wave 4: Virtua Fighter 2, Alisia Dragoon, Columns, Dynamite Headdy, Strider, Kid Chameleon, Light Crusader, Monster World IV, Eternal Champions, Road Rash II

Bonus Games: Tetris,Darius

Product description

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 40 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box! Games will be announced in four waves of 10 games.

Key Features
- Miniature SEGA Genesis replica
- Includes 40 legendary games
- Plug and play readyBox Contents
- SEGA Genesis Mini Console & 2 wired controllers
- 40 games- Power cable & USB adapter
- HDMI cable

Currently Announced Games (Wave 1):
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes


Wave 2 Titles:
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker

Wave 3 Titles:
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter 2
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonderboy in Monster World

Wave 4 Titles
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Strider
- Kid Chameleon
- Light Crusader
- Monster World IV
- Eternal Champions
- Road Rash II


Bonus Games
- Tetris
- Darius

