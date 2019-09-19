- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
About the product
- The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.
- The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 40 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!
- Games will be announced in four waves of 10 games.
SEGA Genesis Mini
SEGA Genesis Mini
Product description
The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 40 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box! Games will be announced in four waves of 10 games.
Key Features
- Miniature SEGA Genesis replica
- Includes 40 legendary games
- Plug and play readyBox Contents
- SEGA Genesis Mini Console & 2 wired controllers
- 40 games- Power cable & USB adapter
- HDMI cable
Currently Announced Games (Wave 1):
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
Wave 2 Titles:
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
Wave 3 Titles:
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter 2
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonderboy in Monster World
Wave 4 Titles
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Strider
- Kid Chameleon
- Light Crusader
- Monster World IV
- Eternal Champions
- Road Rash II
Bonus Games
- Tetris
- Darius
