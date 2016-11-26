Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and HEPA Style Filter for Pet Fur and Allergens, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet
- Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.
- High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction.
- 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.
- What You Get: Eufy RoboVac 11, remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, HEPA-style filter, 4 side brushes, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description
3 Dimensions Of Clean
1 rolling brush, 2 side brushes, and 1000Pa powerful suction ensure a thorough clean. Dirt is effectively loosened and extracted from the floor, then vacuumed into the dust collector.
*Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
How Low Can You Go?
Low-profile design is 0.5in thinner than comparable models and slides under furniture to eliminate hidden dirt. Whether it's coffee tables or couches, RoboVac slips into areas other vacuums can't reach.
Specialized Cleaning Modes
3 distinct cleaning modes - Edge, Spot, and Max - concentrate cleaning power on stubborn dirt and difficult-to-vacuum areas.
100% Hands-Off Vacuuming
Climbs over rugs, rolls over uneven flooring, and is smart enough to avoid falling over ledges. Nowhere is off limits.
Cleaner Home. Healthier You.
RoboVac uses triple filters, one of them a HEPA-style filter, to take cleaning to the next level. This level of filtration traps microscopic allergy triggers such as dust mites, mold spores and pet dander, ensuring that expelled air is cleaner and easier to breathe.
Top customer reviews
It has two power modes, and the more powerful is recommended for carpet, so that is what we used.
The vacuum is shockingly quiet, even in the max power mode. As apartment dwellers, we had a rule that we never ran the Roomba after 9pm so that we wouldn't disturb neighbors. This one is quieter than our bedroom fan. It is so quiet that I would have no problem with my husband running it while I slept.
So far (again, brand new) it cleans far better than the old Roomba. It picked up a lot of cat hair that the Roomba wouldn't have, and the floors look just as good as they do when we do a full vacuuming. I'm very impressed.
The navigation is better. It does a good job navigating around things instead of bumping into them. The one issue I did find with this was that for things like chairs with dust ruffles, the Roomba would have gone right through the dust ruffle to clean under the chair, but the Eufy views it as a solid vertical surface and turns around to go somewhere else. Clearly under the chair is not a huge priority, so that's not a huge issue for us, but we will have to just move the chairs occasionally. It had no issue moving from carpeted areas to our kitchen/bathroom linoleum.
When it runs low on battery and needs to go home, it turns off the vacuum and silently navigates back home. This worried us at first until we realized it was a way to save battery while it finds the docking station. Clever feature! Hopefully that'll help it get stranded without battery less often than the Roomba did.
Overall we're very happy with it so far, and my mind is blown that in three years, Anker managed to make a vacuum so much better than our old Roomba at around half the price.
And it's shiny!
I'll update when the Eufy is a little older to give a sense of how it holds up.
i was prepared to ship it back, but I can't let a gadget be that close to me without checking it out. The design looked good and seemed like something I needed to play with. The big button on top was taunting me...
I've run it every day since. It's quiet and the amount of dirt, hair, etc... it picks up every day freaks me out a little. We surely sitting in the middle of that much dirt all this time. It easily navigates over the area rugs including the one with the tassel thingy on the ends with ease. I'm pretty sure the algorithm for moving around objects in the other robot vacs was better, but the algorithms don't mean much when the gadget can't effectively do its main purpose. I have 3 unused for probably more than a year vacs disassembled in my shop...and they're going in the recycle/garbage bin (after scavaging a few useable things).
Thank you Eufy for showing me how a robot vac is supposed to work. I threw away the box....this was a happy accident and it's not going back to Amazon.
I was very skeptical at first. I didn't expect much from it. I vacuumed the house with our Dyson first because I wanted to see if it could get anything left behind. Boy, did it ever.
This thing is almost silent. Literally. Unless you put it on max mode, even then it's not anywhere near as loud as an upright. I set it down, turned it on and let it begin its job.
It ran around for approximately 45 min avoiding all obstacles and stopping itself several times in a balcony area of our home. For the price, you just can't beat it.
Also I have 2 chihuahuas that bark at EVERYTHING. It's so quiet they didn't bark once... that alone left me speechless.
I've included a photo of what it picked up after the mighty Dyson pre vacuum. I am 100% sold on this product.
