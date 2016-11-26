Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and HEPA Style Filter for Pet Fur and Allergens, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,990 customer reviews
  • Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.
  • High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction.
  • 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.
  • What You Get: Eufy RoboVac 11, remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, HEPA-style filter, 4 side brushes, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
3 Dimensions Of Clean

 

1 rolling brush, 2 side brushes, and 1000Pa powerful suction ensure a thorough clean. Dirt is effectively loosened and extracted from the floor, then vacuumed into the dust collector.

*Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.



How Low Can You Go?

 

Low-profile design is 0.5in thinner than comparable models and slides under furniture to eliminate hidden dirt.  Whether it's coffee tables or couches, RoboVac slips into areas other vacuums can't reach.

3 distinct cleaning modes - Edge, Spot, and Max - concentrate cleaning power on stubborn dirt and difficult-to-vacuum areas.

 

Climbs over rugs, rolls over uneven flooring, and is smart enough to avoid falling over ledges. Nowhere is off limits.

 

RoboVac uses triple filters, one of them a HEPA-style filter, to take cleaning to the next level. This level of filtration traps microscopic allergy triggers such as dust mites, mold spores and pet dander, ensuring that expelled air is cleaner and easier to breathe.

 

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

5.0 out of 5 starsSo far so good!
ByD-on November 26, 2016
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
1111 comments| 833 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsFinally....
ByKarl R. Schultzon April 1, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| 711 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsVery good for the price
ByLTXon March 28, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
2727 comments| 434 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsI'm now a believer.
ByAmazon Customeron March 27, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 428 people found this helpful.

