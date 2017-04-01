- Save 5% on 1 Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light(4-pack) For every 1 Eufy Product you purchase offered by EufyHome. Enter code JO7Z7JPS at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and High-Performance Filter for Pet, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.
- High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers strong suction power for up to 1.5 hours.
- 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.
- What You Get: Eufy RoboVac 11, remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, High-Performance filter, 4 side brushes, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Product Description
3 Dimensions Of Clean
1 rolling brush, 2 side brushes, and 1000Pa powerful suction ensure a thorough clean. Dirt is effectively loosened and extracted from the floor, then vacuumed into the dust collector.
*Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.
How Low Can You Go?
Low-profile design is 0.5in thinner than comparable models and slides under furniture to eliminate hidden dirt. Whether it's coffee tables or couches, RoboVac slips into areas other vacuums can't reach.
Specialized Cleaning Modes
3 distinct cleaning modes - Edge, Spot, and Max - concentrate cleaning power on stubborn dirt and difficult-to-vacuum areas.
100% Hands-Off Vacuuming
Climbs over rugs, rolls over uneven flooring, and is smart enough to avoid falling over ledges. Nowhere is off limits.
Triple-Filter System
RoboVac uses two filters and one high-performance filter to achieve a clean home.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(2635)
|(2254)
|(533)
|(1353)
|(1121)
|(1442)
|Price
|$269.99
|$249.98
|$274.99
|$199.99
|$199.99
|$368.30
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|EufyHome
|ECOVACS ROBOTICS
|Amazon.com
|Avalon Direct
|Ilife Innovation
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|3.07 x 12.83 x 12.99 in
|13 x 13 x 3.1 in
|13 x 13 x 3.6 in
|12.2 x 12.2 x 3 in
|11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in
|13.2 x 12.7 x 3.9 in
|Item Weight
|6.66 lbs
|6.7 lbs
|7.8 lbs
|4.9 lbs
|4.9 lbs
|9 lbs
|Runtime
|—
|—
|60 minutes
|—
|—
|60 minutes
|Additional Features
|—
|smartphone control
|Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected
|Mini Room, Remote Control, Self-charging
|Mopping, Pet hair care
|Bagless
Top customer reviews
i was prepared to ship it back, but I can't let a gadget be that close to me without checking it out. The design looked good and seemed like something I needed to play with. The big button on top was taunting me...
I've run it every day since. It's quiet and the amount of dirt, hair, etc... it picks up every day freaks me out a little. We surely sitting in the middle of that much dirt all this time. It easily navigates over the area rugs including the one with the tassel thingy on the ends with ease. I'm pretty sure the algorithm for moving around objects in the other robot vacs was better, but the algorithms don't mean much when the gadget can't effectively do its main purpose. I have 3 unused for probably more than a year vacs disassembled in my shop...and they're going in the recycle/garbage bin (after scavaging a few useable things).
Thank you Eufy for showing me how a robot vac is supposed to work. I threw away the box....this was a happy accident and it's not going back to Amazon.
Boy, oh boy. We were wrong to be skeptical.
This overgrown hockey puck eats more socks and stray underwear than our dogs! The suction on this compact little dust demon is so strong that the exhaust port on its side, makes our curtains billow from 5 feet away, while on MAX mode.
Have I mentioned how loud this guy gets? Nope, wrong again. Our Euphy is one of the quietest (if not 'the' quietest) vacuums we have ever owned. You're sitting there watching your shows and all of a sudden... Boop! You're startled when this little dust ninja brushes against your ankle. It's got sweeper brushes on both sides, so you know it means business.
You want scheduled cleanings while you're out at work? No problemo! Same time every day, keeping the dogs on their toes while we're at work.
What about the battery and run time, you ask? Euphy lasts longer than I do. In standard cleaning mode, our Euphy runs well over two hours on a single charge.
And once done, it finds its way back to its charging station with a satisfying "Doot doot doot doot" chime, just to let you know it's had it with your shenanigans. Full disclosure, I sadistically tucked away the charging station three rooms away. It's like Homeward Bound, but there's less dog hair when it's done.
Cleaning out the dust bin? One hand, three seconds. Bam! Done.
We. Fricken. Love. This little dust, dirt, dog-hair, underwear, sock, phone charging cable gobbling little robot vacuum. It's helped us be more conscious of leaving things lying around on the floor, helping us form better habits. It has made our floors spotless, and our lives easier.
If this is the only review I ever write, it will have been enough. If we could give this Euphy 6 stars, we would.
Thanks Lil' Euphy!
It has two power modes, and the more powerful is recommended for carpet, so that is what we used.
The vacuum is shockingly quiet, even in the max power mode. As apartment dwellers, we had a rule that we never ran the Roomba after 9pm so that we wouldn't disturb neighbors. This one is quieter than our bedroom fan. It is so quiet that I would have no problem with my husband running it while I slept.
So far (again, brand new) it cleans far better than the old Roomba. It picked up a lot of cat hair that the Roomba wouldn't have, and the floors look just as good as they do when we do a full vacuuming. I'm very impressed.
The navigation is better. It does a good job navigating around things instead of bumping into them. The one issue I did find with this was that for things like chairs with dust ruffles, the Roomba would have gone right through the dust ruffle to clean under the chair, but the Eufy views it as a solid vertical surface and turns around to go somewhere else. Clearly under the chair is not a huge priority, so that's not a huge issue for us, but we will have to just move the chairs occasionally. It had no issue moving from carpeted areas to our kitchen/bathroom linoleum.
When it runs low on battery and needs to go home, it turns off the vacuum and silently navigates back home. This worried us at first until we realized it was a way to save battery while it finds the docking station. Clever feature! Hopefully that'll help it get stranded without battery less often than the Roomba did.
Overall we're very happy with it so far, and my mind is blown that in three years, Anker managed to make a vacuum so much better than our old Roomba at around half the price.
And it's shiny!
I'll update when the Eufy is a little older to give a sense of how it holds up.