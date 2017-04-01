Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and High-Performance Filter for Pet, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet

4.3 out of 5 stars 2,635 customer reviews
Price: $269.99
Buy 1, get a discount on selected products 4 Applicable Promotion(s)
In Stock.
In Stock.

RoboVac 11
  • Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.
  • High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers strong suction power for up to 1.5 hours.
  • 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.
  • What You Get: Eufy RoboVac 11, remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, High-Performance filter, 4 side brushes, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Style Name: RoboVac 11

Product Description



3 Dimensions Of Clean

 

1 rolling brush, 2 side brushes, and 1000Pa powerful suction ensure a thorough clean. Dirt is effectively loosened and extracted from the floor, then vacuumed into the dust collector.

*Not suitable for high-pile carpet or very dark-colored floors.



How Low Can You Go?

 

Low-profile design is 0.5in thinner than comparable models and slides under furniture to eliminate hidden dirt.  Whether it's coffee tables or couches, RoboVac slips into areas other vacuums can't reach.

Specialized Cleaning Modes


3 distinct cleaning modes - Edge, Spot, and Max - concentrate cleaning power on stubborn dirt and difficult-to-vacuum areas.

 

100% Hands-Off Vacuuming


Climbs over rugs, rolls over uneven flooring, and is smart enough to avoid falling over ledges. Nowhere is off limits.

 

Triple-Filter System
 

RoboVac uses two filters and one high-performance filter to achieve a clean home.

 

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Compare to similar items


Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and High-Performance Filter for Pet, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Strong Suction, for Low-pile Carpet, Hard floor, Wi-Fi Connected
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner
ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop Cleaner with Water Tank, Automatically Sweeping Scrubbing Mopping Floor Cleaning Robot
Neato Botvac D80 Robot Vacuum for Pets and Allergies
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2635) 4 out of 5 stars (2254) 4 out of 5 stars (533) 4 out of 5 stars (1353) 4 out of 5 stars (1121) 3 out of 5 stars (1442)
Price $269.99 $249.98 $274.99 $199.99 $199.99 $368.30
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By EufyHome ECOVACS ROBOTICS Amazon.com Avalon Direct Ilife Innovation Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 3.07 x 12.83 x 12.99 in 13 x 13 x 3.1 in 13 x 13 x 3.6 in 12.2 x 12.2 x 3 in 11.8 x 11.8 x 3 in 13.2 x 12.7 x 3.9 in
Item Weight 6.66 lbs 6.7 lbs 7.8 lbs 4.9 lbs 4.9 lbs 9 lbs
Runtime 60 minutes 60 minutes
Additional Features smartphone control Powerful performance, Thorough coverage, 60 min runtime, Wi-Fi connected Mini Room, Remote Control, Self-charging Mopping, Pet hair care Bagless
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

vacuum eufy floors stuck cleaning floor dust robovac carpet dirt quiet robot hardwood picks rugs roomba area cleans dogs furniture

Top customer reviews

Karl R. Schultz
5.0 out of 5 starsFinally....
April 1, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 1,169 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Daniel M
5.0 out of 5 starsThis Euphy Sucks!
June 14, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 431 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
D-
5.0 out of 5 starsSo far so good!
November 26, 2016
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 1,069 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
LTX
5.0 out of 5 starsVery good for the price
March 28, 2017
Style Name: RoboVac 11|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 467 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

