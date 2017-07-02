$12.99
Selric Bear Super Chenill... has been added to your Cart

Selric Bear Super Chenille Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers Shoes for Women, Floor Dust Dirt Hair Cleaner, Multi-Sizes Multi-Colors Available 9 7/9 Inches Size:5.5-8.5.

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,895 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Women's Slippers by Selric
  • Material:Microfiber Chenille;Length:9 7/9 Inches ; Please Kindly Refer to Our Specific Size Picture Before Placing the Orders, Thank You for Your Patience.
  • Package Content:1 Pair Mop Slippers Shoes.
  • Product advantages: Well-constructed Comfortable,Adorable Functional,Stylish Attractive.
  • Product Features: Detachable Sole,Easy to Clean;Strong Water Absorption;Anti-skip and Quiet;Super Soft; Durable.
  • Used for Hardwood, Lament, or Tile Floors in Kitchen,Bedroom or Bathroom.It Can be a Gag Gift for Your Loved Ones in Valentines Days or Christmas.

Product description

Color:Bear-coffee  |  Size:9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5

Selric is one of the brands in SummerBoom company. It is one of those brands who are dedicated to making practical , comfortable, and fun products for home use. Here We Present You Selric Series Easy-Cleaning Mop Slippers.

More Styles will be Released Soon, Stay tuned!

Product Functions:
Gift: Can be a gift for relatives and your loved ones in Valentines Days or Christmas.
Fun: You can buy it for your loved ones or yourself to wear them and walk around to have some fun and at the same time clean the floor.
Comfortable: These are great for buffing the floors and comfortable for wearing in the summer. Put socks on in winter and still wonderful.
Quiet: Tired of regular slippers which will make a loud dragging sound,choose this mop slippers, it is super quiet and it won't wake up anyone who is sleeping,especially when you have a newborn at home.
Functional: If you keep a pet especially a Cibotium, it is indeed a very practical tool to mop up the pet's hairs that show up between floor cleanings. It can be used to clean kitchen or your bathroom, it is a very useful tool when you use it to clean the fine dust.You can just wear this slipper while walking from room to room and putting dishes and laundry away, at the same time, you also clean the dusty floor.

Product Features:
*Widening loop and hook:very durable.
*Detachable sole:Easy to Clean.
*Super Soft: Adorable and soft, comfortable, it is like to step on the carpet.
*Water Absorption: Chenille is a microfiber fabric, with soft and elastic features, it can be very powerful in absorbing the water.
*Durable:The top and bottom of the chenille is with the same thickness, won't break easily. The density of the chenille is much higher than normal ones in the market.

Pleas kindly note: this shoes can not be used for polishing, just great for dusting.

Color:Bear-coffee  |  Size:9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,895 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
16%
3 star
11%
2 star
3%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

G. Kim
5.0 out of 5 stars So why do I like mopping slippers
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2017
Color: Bear-camelSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars So why do I like mopping slippers
By G. Kim on July 2, 2017
I buy mopping slippers. Yup that's right. This isn't my first pair. I even asked Norwex to create a mopping slipper as a holiday item. I received no response from them. So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2 year old and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item.

My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing the top and bottom parts as I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature.
Hello
1.0 out of 5 stars Huge and uncomfortable after a weeks worth of daily wear
Reviewed in the United States on November 14, 2018
Color: Bear-camelSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars cute and fun
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2018
Color: Bear-coffeeSize: 10 1/4 Inch Size:9.5-10Verified Purchase
passionfrootgreentea
5.0 out of 5 stars Such a cute and functional house slipper!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2018
Color: Bear-camelSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Catherine
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute & functional
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2020
Color: Bear-coffeeSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute & functional
By Catherine on June 10, 2020
I just opened these and they’re amazing! I ordered the brown and the pink. Of course not the most comfortable slippers but that’s not the point. I feel like I’m dusting the floors while I walk. One design flaw would be that the velcro that sticks the bottom to the slipper is on the middle so the sides lift off the slipper a bit. I’ll also have to see how these last and if the velcro continues to be sticky. Also, I received free socks with the purchase which was a nice surprise.
Laura J
5.0 out of 5 stars So worth it!
Reviewed in the United States on August 27, 2018
Color: Bear-pinkSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Glo
3.0 out of 5 stars Flimsy
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2019
Color: Bear-pinkSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Joan
3.0 out of 5 stars Cute and Functional(?), but not so Comfortable...
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Color: Bear-coffeeSize: 8 2/3 Inch Size:4-5Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Emily
5.0 out of 5 stars Good gift
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 28, 2020
Color: Bear-coffeeSize: 10 1/4 Inch Size:9.5-10Verified Purchase
sharon
5.0 out of 5 stars A fun useful objecr
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 4, 2019
Color: Bunny-red (Open-toed)Size: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Kennington
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 4, 2017
Color: Bear-pinkSize: 8 2/3 Inch Size:4-5Verified Purchase
MsSaltwatertaffy
5.0 out of 5 stars Ich liebe sie :)
Reviewed in Germany on January 28, 2021
Color: Bear-coffeeSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
Kuschelrolle
5.0 out of 5 stars Sehr zufrieden
Reviewed in Germany on November 16, 2017
Color: Frog-greenSize: 9 7/9 Inch Size:5.5-8.5Verified Purchase
