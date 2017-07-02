I was looking for comfy slide-on slippers to wear inside my apartment for a while and came across these. They're cute, and I thought with the mop part I could get some cleaning done.



Fast-forward: The slippers arrive and look cute, just as advertised. The slipper has the top section that you slide your foot into, and a bottom section that just has the 'mop,' and these parts attach via velcro.



After about a week or two of everyday wear, I found that my amount of use had worn through the small amount of cushioning and whatever fullness of the bottom mop part. They were comfortable during that short period of time though.



I was only able to use the mopping functionality to clean up some water that splashed out of the sink once, but they did the job. I wore them around my wood-floor apartment with the idea they would be helpful in cleaning up cat hairs and dust - to my surprise and disappointment, not very effective (When I checked the bottom of the slippers after a few days, there was little amount of dust/hair locking).



Overall, they're a cute novelty, and I imagine, if you're slipping these on only when you have a quick spill or splash, they would be great. But, if you are like me, looking for something cute to wear as everyday slippers with the added benefit of picking up dust, don't expect them to last long or do much cleaning.