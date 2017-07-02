- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Selric Bear Super Chenille Microfiber Washable Mop Slippers Shoes for Women, Floor Dust Dirt Hair Cleaner, Multi-Sizes Multi-Colors Available 9 7/9 Inches Size:5.5-8.5.
- Material:Microfiber Chenille;Length:9 7/9 Inches ; Please Kindly Refer to Our Specific Size Picture Before Placing the Orders, Thank You for Your Patience.
- Package Content:1 Pair Mop Slippers Shoes.
- Product advantages: Well-constructed Comfortable,Adorable Functional,Stylish Attractive.
- Product Features: Detachable Sole,Easy to Clean;Strong Water Absorption;Anti-skip and Quiet;Super Soft; Durable.
- Used for Hardwood, Lament, or Tile Floors in Kitchen,Bedroom or Bathroom.It Can be a Gag Gift for Your Loved Ones in Valentines Days or Christmas.
Product description
Selric is one of the brands in SummerBoom company. It is one of those brands who are dedicated to making practical , comfortable, and fun products for home use. Here We Present You Selric Series Easy-Cleaning Mop Slippers.
More Styles will be Released Soon, Stay tuned!
Product Functions:
Gift: Can be a gift for relatives and your loved ones in Valentines Days or Christmas.
Fun: You can buy it for your loved ones or yourself to wear them and walk around to have some fun and at the same time clean the floor.
Comfortable: These are great for buffing the floors and comfortable for wearing in the summer. Put socks on in winter and still wonderful.
Quiet: Tired of regular slippers which will make a loud dragging sound,choose this mop slippers, it is super quiet and it won't wake up anyone who is sleeping,especially when you have a newborn at home.
Functional: If you keep a pet especially a Cibotium, it is indeed a very practical tool to mop up the pet's hairs that show up between floor cleanings. It can be used to clean kitchen or your bathroom, it is a very useful tool when you use it to clean the fine dust.You can just wear this slipper while walking from room to room and putting dishes and laundry away, at the same time, you also clean the dusty floor.
Product Features:
*Widening loop and hook:very durable.
*Detachable sole:Easy to Clean.
*Super Soft: Adorable and soft, comfortable, it is like to step on the carpet.
*Water Absorption: Chenille is a microfiber fabric, with soft and elastic features, it can be very powerful in absorbing the water.
*Durable:The top and bottom of the chenille is with the same thickness, won't break easily. The density of the chenille is much higher than normal ones in the market.
Pleas kindly note: this shoes can not be used for polishing, just great for dusting.
My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing the top and bottom parts as I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature.
My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing the top and bottom parts as I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature.
By Catherine on June 10, 2020
Fast-forward: The slippers arrive and look cute, just as advertised. The slipper has the top section that you slide your foot into, and a bottom section that just has the 'mop,' and these parts attach via velcro.
After about a week or two of everyday wear, I found that my amount of use had worn through the small amount of cushioning and whatever fullness of the bottom mop part. They were comfortable during that short period of time though.
I was only able to use the mopping functionality to clean up some water that splashed out of the sink once, but they did the job. I wore them around my wood-floor apartment with the idea they would be helpful in cleaning up cat hairs and dust - to my surprise and disappointment, not very effective (When I checked the bottom of the slippers after a few days, there was little amount of dust/hair locking).
Overall, they're a cute novelty, and I imagine, if you're slipping these on only when you have a quick spill or splash, they would be great. But, if you are like me, looking for something cute to wear as everyday slippers with the added benefit of picking up dust, don't expect them to last long or do much cleaning.
Ich trage zuhause nur diese Art von Pantoffel / Hausschuh. Es ist nicht leicht, qualitativ gute Putzpantoffeln zu finden. Aber von diesem ANBIETER habe ich mittlerweile schon 3 Paar gekauft und bin sehr zufrieden . Vorallem....sie halten recht lange durch, bei täglichem Gebrauch und mehreren Waschgängen. Zudem sehen diese noch sehr süß aus.