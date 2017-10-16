-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black" and save 38% off the $349.95 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Closed back, over-ear model provides noise isolation and listening comfort in a compact, lightweight design. Connectivity Technology: Wired
- In-line smart 3 button remote and mic on the cable are compatible with Apple iOS devices
- Sennheiser engineered 18-ohm transducers deliver wide frequency response and high output levels when connected to portable audio devices
- Foldable stainless steel headband makes it easy to pack and store so Momentum can travel with you.
- 2 year global warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(8)
|(292)
|(397)
|(274)
|(104)
|(1044)
|Price
|$239.89
|$399.95
|$349.95
|$299.95
|$354.49
|$199.95
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Video & Audio Center
|Electronic Express
|avSoundz
|Nebraska Blvd
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Brown
|Headphone Fit
|Over-Ear
|Over-Ear
|On-Ear
|Around Ear
|On-Ear
|Over-Ear
|Item Dimensions
|4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in
|4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in
|4 x 6.7 x 9.9 in
|3.15 x 5.91 x 7.87 in
|4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in
|8.66 x 4.84 x 10.87 in
|Item Weight
|1.6 lbs
|0.58 lb
|1.6 lbs
|7.76 ounces
|1.2 lbs
|6.7 ounces
|Additional Features
|—
|—
|foldable, ios-phone-control, lightweight
|—
|—
|Noise-Cancelling-Feature
Product description
The HD 1 AEi headset brings signature Sennheiser sound to an updated iconic design. Premium components like the stainless steel headband and real leather covered headband and ear cushions illustrate precision craftsmanship and exude luxury. The new folding headband design provides greater portability. The new slightly larger ear cups feature ergonomically designed, memory foam cushions for improved ambient noise isolation and extreme comfort during long listening sessions. This is an Apple iOS compatible model with single-sided detachable cable incorporates an inline remote and mic for controlling music and taking calls. The HD 1 AEi again raises the performance bar for premium wired mobile headsets.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I've tried or owned A LOT of other competitor headphones: Bang & Olufsen H6 (2nd gen), Bowers and Wilkins P7 and P9, Beyerdynamic DT-770 and Custom One Pro, V-Moda Crossfade M100, ATH-MSR7, Sony MDR-1A, etc... With the HD1 you finally have a pair of headphones that has clear, prominent and detailed MIDRANGE, while also having a fantastic bass response, crisp treble presence, clarity, and imaging. With the midrange response on the HD1, vocals and other instruments sound more immediate and clear. Literally all other headphones I tried annoyingly scoop out the midrange response (usually around 1k) a few dB, with V-shaped EQs endeavoring to make the bass and treble response SEEM more impressive than it is. As a result vocals and instruments in that frequency range (like guitars) sound more distant and undefined on other headphones.
Lastly, you absolutely don't need an EQ or preamp with these headphones. Some audiophile types use pre-amps, DACs, and EQ to get the most out of high-end headphones, but I don't like to involve that kind of complexity. I want to just plug a great-sounding pair of headphones into ANY device (like my phone) and get an outstanding frequency response, fullness, and resolution. The HD1 does this all brilliantly. All while being very comfortable, providing outstanding passive sound-isolation, using genuine leather and looking very cool.
The sound of these headphones are right in my wheelhouse because they sound very much like the HD 650, which is an open back phone I really like.
Just a note about the "open box" option I chose: I bought mine "Used, open box" for less than half the full retail price from a 3rd party Amazon seller named "Blinq." They arrived quickly and, as promised, they were indeed an "open box" and, in fact, still brand new (all materials were there and the phones even has original protective plastic on it from Sennheiser). I know that an open box product can vary in condition so, of course, I have no idea if you'd get a brand new one, too (I was lucky, perhaps?). Anyway, I'm very pleased with this purchase!
It looks good and sound great (warm).