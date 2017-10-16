Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black

3.5 out of 5 stars 8 customer reviews
List Price: $349.95
Price: $239.89
You Save: $110.06 (31%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Black
iOS version
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  Closed back, over-ear model provides noise isolation and listening comfort in a compact, lightweight design. Connectivity Technology: Wired
  In-line smart 3 button remote and mic on the cable are compatible with Apple iOS devices
  Sennheiser engineered 18-ohm transducers deliver wide frequency response and high output levels when connected to portable audio devices
  Foldable stainless steel headband makes it easy to pack and store so Momentum can travel with you.
  2 year global warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer
$239.89 & FREE Shipping. In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.

Color: Black | Style: iOS version
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black" and save 38% off the $349.95 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Compare to similar items


Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - Black
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 for Apple Devices - Black
Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless – NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth Headphone with Touch Sensitive Control and 30-Hour Battery Life
Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - Black
Sennheiser Momentum Headphone - Brown
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (8) 4 out of 5 stars (292) 4 out of 5 stars (397) 4 out of 5 stars (274) 4 out of 5 stars (104) 4 out of 5 stars (1044)
Price $239.89 $399.95 $349.95 $299.95 $354.49 $199.95
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Video & Audio Center Electronic Express avSoundz Nebraska Blvd
Color Black Black Black Black Black Brown
Headphone Fit Over-Ear Over-Ear On-Ear Around Ear On-Ear Over-Ear
Item Dimensions 4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in 4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in 4 x 6.7 x 9.9 in 3.15 x 5.91 x 7.87 in 4 x 7.5 x 9.9 in 8.66 x 4.84 x 10.87 in
Item Weight 1.6 lbs 0.58 lb 1.6 lbs 7.76 ounces 1.2 lbs 6.7 ounces
Additional Features foldable, ios-phone-control, lightweight Noise-Cancelling-Feature
Product description

Color:Black  |  Style:iOS version

The HD 1 AEi headset brings signature Sennheiser sound to an updated iconic design. Premium components like the stainless steel headband and real leather covered headband and ear cushions illustrate precision craftsmanship and exude luxury. The new folding headband design provides greater portability. The new slightly larger ear cups feature ergonomically designed, memory foam cushions for improved ambient noise isolation and extreme comfort during long listening sessions. This is an Apple iOS compatible model with single-sided detachable cable incorporates an inline remote and mic for controlling music and taking calls. The HD 1 AEi again raises the performance bar for premium wired mobile headsets.

Product information

Color:Black  |  Style:iOS version

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsWent through a dozen headphones before crowning the HD1/Momentum 2.0 king...
ByPraxiaon October 16, 2017
Color: Ivory|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 11 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsHD1, same as M2 over ear. Different name, same Great Sound
ByDr. Marc AxelrodVINE VOICEon July 22, 2017
Color: Black|Style: iOS version
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsSuper nice, audio quality is excellent. Good 3rd party seller experience.
Byffasson September 8, 2017
Color: Black|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.
2.0 out of 5 starsGood sound, bad design
ByBozemanEricon September 20, 2017
Color: Black|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsIt looks good and sound great (warm)
ByKHon September 18, 2017
Color: Black|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsTo Uncomfortable!!!!
ByLee Safaron November 19, 2017
Color: Black|Style: Android version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent sound, noise reduction and bluetooth functionality
ByMichael Dezsoon August 23, 2017
Color: Ivory|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
1.0 out of 5 starsdud used headphone
ByPhilip Powerson October 31, 2017
Color: Black|Style: iOS version|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.

Sennheiser HD1 Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
