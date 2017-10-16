First, the HD1 headphones are simply the newer renamed version of the Momentum 2.0. Beginning in 2017, Sennheiser was forced to market the Momentum 2.0 under a new name, because it was found out that somebody else held the copyright to the name Momentum in the U.S. So, the Momentum 2.0 that is still for sale as "new" on Amazon is an older production run that ended in 2016, with some as old as 2014! If you're wondering what year your headphones were produced, look at the first four numbers of your serial number on the box. For example, 0445xxxxxx would indicate that your headphones were manufactured the 44th week of 2015.



I've tried or owned A LOT of other competitor headphones: Bang & Olufsen H6 (2nd gen), Bowers and Wilkins P7 and P9, Beyerdynamic DT-770 and Custom One Pro, V-Moda Crossfade M100, ATH-MSR7, Sony MDR-1A, etc... With the HD1 you finally have a pair of headphones that has clear, prominent and detailed MIDRANGE, while also having a fantastic bass response, crisp treble presence, clarity, and imaging. With the midrange response on the HD1, vocals and other instruments sound more immediate and clear. Literally all other headphones I tried annoyingly scoop out the midrange response (usually around 1k) a few dB, with V-shaped EQs endeavoring to make the bass and treble response SEEM more impressive than it is. As a result vocals and instruments in that frequency range (like guitars) sound more distant and undefined on other headphones.



Lastly, you absolutely don't need an EQ or preamp with these headphones. Some audiophile types use pre-amps, DACs, and EQ to get the most out of high-end headphones, but I don't like to involve that kind of complexity. I want to just plug a great-sounding pair of headphones into ANY device (like my phone) and get an outstanding frequency response, fullness, and resolution. The HD1 does this all brilliantly. All while being very comfortable, providing outstanding passive sound-isolation, using genuine leather and looking very cool.