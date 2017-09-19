Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sensory Weighted Blanket ... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)

4.2 out of 5 stars 190 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "best weighted blanket"
Price: $224.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
5% off purchase of 1 items 1 Applicable Promotion
In Stock.
Sold by Weighted Idea and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Grey Rhombus
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Quilted Removable Duvet Cover With Silver Grey Weighted Inner Layer.
  • Weighted Inner Layer - 100% Cotton fabric, breathable and more natural, was sewn into small pieces which will make sure the pellets evenly distributed throughout of the blanket.
  • Removable Duvet Cover - Soft minky fabric with single side sewing pattern, classical but also fashionable
  • Filled with safe, Non-toxic Hypo-allergenic plastic poly pellets for weight, engineered to be 10% of your body weight to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation.
  • Each of our blanket is well made with our own factory, which gives you the best quality at the good price. Any questions, please feel free to contact us before or after sale. We will do our best to satisfy you. In the meantime, we provide a service of unconditional refunding or changing the item within 30 days since the receipt of it. Finally, wish you are happy and healthy every day!
Explore must-haves for your Bedroom
Shop by Room offers products for all of your Bedroom needs, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets, lighting and more > Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
  • +
  • Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(17 lbs for 160 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
Total price: $403.00
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(20 lbs for 190 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
    4.1 out of 5 stars 306
    $187.00 Prime
  2. Weighted Blanket by Zonli, Weighted Sensory Blanket for adults, Cotton,60x80’’ 20LBS, Stress and Anxiety Relief, Helps Calm AAD, ADHD, Autism
    4.7 out of 5 stars 337
    $188.00 Prime
  3. Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(17 lbs for 160 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
    4.1 out of 5 stars 64
    $179.00 Prime
  4. Weighted Blanket for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD - Premium Weighted Blanket for Sensory Processing Disorder By Amy Garden (60"x80", Grey Inner Weighted Layer,15lbs)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 76
    $168.88 Prime
  5. Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults, Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(48''x72'')(15 lbs for 140 lbs individual)
    4.1 out of 5 stars 306
    $140.00 Prime
  6. Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(15 lbs for 140 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
    4.1 out of 5 stars 306
    $172.00 Prime
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Size: 48''x78'', 20 lbs | Color: Grey Rhombus
  • Save 5% each on Qualifying items offered by Weighted Idea when you purchase 1 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Size:48''x78'', 20 lbs  |  Color:Grey Rhombus

A weighted sensory blanket engineered to be 10% of your body weight to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation.

Product information

Size:48''x78'', 20 lbs  |  Color:Grey Rhombus

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare to similar items


Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(17 lbs for 160 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
Weighted Blanket for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD - Premium Weighted Blanket for Sensory Processing Disorder By Amy Garden (48"x72", Grey Inner Weighted Layer,15lbs)
Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket With Removable Soft Minky Cover. Reduce Anxiety & Insomnia With This Low Tech Sleep Aid (60" x 80") (20 lbs. 150-200lbs Person) by Rocabi
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (190) 4 out of 5 stars (64) 4 out of 5 stars (76) 4 out of 5 stars (30)
Price $224.00 $179.00 $148.99 $239.90
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Weighted Idea Make a dream Amy Garden Rocabi LLC
Color Grey Rhombus Dark Grey Inner Weighted Layer Grey Cotton Inner Weighted Layer Grey
Material Type Fleece Cotton Cotton Polyester & Polyester Blend
Design Rhombus Patchwork Solid Plush
Size 48''x78'', 20 lbs 60''x80'' 17lbs 48"x72" 15lbs 20 lbs.
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

sleep anxiety blankets slept helps beads asleep ties sleeping bed body duvet warm pain fall expensive poor calm stay helped

Top customer reviews

Austin Hindery
5.0 out of 5 starsMy wife can finally sleep through the night
September 19, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbs|Color: Green/Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 140 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Truly, Jennifer
5.0 out of 5 starsI Love This Blanket
August 30, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbs|Color: Grey Rhombus|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 107 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Josh Berman
4.0 out of 5 stars3rd shift worker, and suffer from depression and anxiety
September 13, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbs|Color: Grey Rhombus|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 81 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Sherry Eberle
2.0 out of 5 starsConflicting information
December 6, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 25 lbs|Color: Grey Rhombus
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 37 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Blake Carpenter
1.0 out of 5 starsCheaply made and undistributed. Unusuable as weighted blanket.
December 22, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 20 lbs|Color: Dark Grey Cotton Inner Layer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Rusty Shackleford 7622189
5.0 out of 5 stars... up at night with this thing but it is super comfortable and my wife loves
January 16, 2018
Size: 60''x80'', 25 lbs|Color: Dark Grey Cotton Inner Layer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Michele M
4.0 out of 5 starsVery cozy.
January 11, 2018
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbs|Color: Grey Rhombus|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Collette M. Smith
5.0 out of 5 starsWhere has this been all my life?
January 3, 2018
Size: 48''x78'', 20 lbs|Color: Dark Grey Cotton Inner Layer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
Set up a giveaway

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Weighted Blanket by YnM for Adults(17 lbs for 160 lbs individual), Fall Asleep Faster and Sleep Better, Great for Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder(60''x80'')
    4.1 out of 5 stars 64
    $179.00 Prime
  2. Brazilian Blowout Ionic Bonding Spray Step 3 (3.4oz/100ml)
    4.5 out of 5 stars 21
    $21.78 Prime
  3. Be A Broadway Star
    4.6 out of 5 stars 66
    $35.00 Prime
Next

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.