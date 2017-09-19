- Save 5% each on Qualifying items offered by Weighted Idea when you purchase 1 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Have one to sell?
Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice for "best weighted blanket"
In Stock.
Sold by Weighted Idea and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Quilted Removable Duvet Cover With Silver Grey Weighted Inner Layer.
- Weighted Inner Layer - 100% Cotton fabric, breathable and more natural, was sewn into small pieces which will make sure the pellets evenly distributed throughout of the blanket.
- Removable Duvet Cover - Soft minky fabric with single side sewing pattern, classical but also fashionable
- Filled with safe, Non-toxic Hypo-allergenic plastic poly pellets for weight, engineered to be 10% of your body weight to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation.
- Each of our blanket is well made with our own factory, which gives you the best quality at the good price. Any questions, please feel free to contact us before or after sale. We will do our best to satisfy you. In the meantime, we provide a service of unconditional refunding or changing the item within 30 days since the receipt of it. Finally, wish you are happy and healthy every day!
This fits your .
Explore must-haves for your Bedroom
Shop by Room offers products for all of your Bedroom needs, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets, lighting and more > Shop now
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews
Product description
Size:48''x78'', 20 lbs | Color:Grey Rhombus
A weighted sensory blanket engineered to be 10% of your body weight to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(190)
|(64)
|(76)
|(30)
|Price
|$224.00
|$179.00
|$148.99
|$239.90
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Weighted Idea
|Make a dream
|Amy Garden
|Rocabi LLC
|Color
|Grey Rhombus
|Dark Grey Inner Weighted Layer
|Grey Cotton Inner Weighted Layer
|Grey
|Material Type
|Fleece
|Cotton
|Cotton
|Polyester & Polyester Blend
|Design
|Rhombus
|Patchwork
|Solid
|Plush
|Size
|48''x78'', 20 lbs
|60''x80'' 17lbs
|48"x72" 15lbs
|20 lbs.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
September 19, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbsColor: Green/BlueVerified Purchase
This thing is fantastic. My wife has bad very bad RLS and fibromyalgia. First night with this blanket was the first night she slept for more than 5 straight hours without waking up in pain. Same story pretty much every day since. Cover is very soft and comfortable as well, though the anchors seem fragile. It's holding together just fine so far, so I'm not going to let their appearance impact the review just yet. Will update if anything bad happens, but I don't think there will be any issues with this product.
Anyone concerned about heat: This blanket is not made specifically to keep you warm, it's made to provide pressure to your body. It doesn't get much warmer than any other regular poly-fill comforter on the market as far as I can tell. I'm 95% certain that the cover provides more insulation than the blanket itself. That being said, it can easily be used as your only comforter, assuming your house is a "normal" temperature (higher than 68 but lower than 78)
17 million/10 would buy a second one just to keep in the living room for my wife if I had the money.
Anyone concerned about heat: This blanket is not made specifically to keep you warm, it's made to provide pressure to your body. It doesn't get much warmer than any other regular poly-fill comforter on the market as far as I can tell. I'm 95% certain that the cover provides more insulation than the blanket itself. That being said, it can easily be used as your only comforter, assuming your house is a "normal" temperature (higher than 68 but lower than 78)
17 million/10 would buy a second one just to keep in the living room for my wife if I had the money.
August 30, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbsColor: Grey RhombusVerified Purchase
This blanket is wonderful. I suffer from neuropathy due to an autoimmune disease. My Rheumatologist reccomended I try a weighted blanket to help aid in my sleep. I find this blanket has increased my quality of sleep and lessened my nightly pain. The only complaint I really have about the blanket is that when I removed it from the packaging, it had a bit of a chemical smell. I'm sure it's due to the beads inside. After a few days of letting it air out it was fine. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from chronic pain.
September 13, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbsColor: Grey RhombusVerified Purchase
I suffer from depression and anxiety. I work in a job that is stressful and also night shift. I was sceptical of how this would help me, but I was desperate. I am 5'9 about 150lb. I ordered the 15lb 60x80 blanket, it is perfect! I would buy it again. I sleep so much better. The blanket is well made and the weight blanket easily ties inside the soft outside blanket. Great for the price!!!
December 6, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 25 lbsColor: Grey Rhombus
Just received this today. As per some reviews- there is definitely not enough ties for the cover to hold the blanket. Also- I paid for a 25 pound blanket and received a 23 pound blanket per sewn in tag on blanket but sticker on package says 25 pounds. I would not have bought this if I had known that the blanket itself is dry clean only... one person asked a question and the company rep stated it can be machine washed on gentle but recommend hand washing. This is frustrating. To be fair- I will come back after my daughter has had time to use it BUT I feel this product is misrepresented.
December 22, 2017
Size: 60''x80'', 20 lbsColor: Dark Grey Cotton Inner LayerVerified Purchase
The blanket is cheaply made and not as described.
I ordered a weighted blanket which was described as a blanket that advertised as having weight evenly distributed across the blanket. Instead some pockets had pellets and others were virtually empty. Sleeping in it felt like the weight was all on the blanket that was resting on the bed instead of me. When I asked for a return, they required me to pay the expensive postage back.
I had ordered this one as a previous order of a similar product from a different company but received the same poor product.
Edit: I got in touch with Weighted Idea they eventually gave me a refund for both the postage and item.
I ordered a weighted blanket which was described as a blanket that advertised as having weight evenly distributed across the blanket. Instead some pockets had pellets and others were virtually empty. Sleeping in it felt like the weight was all on the blanket that was resting on the bed instead of me. When I asked for a return, they required me to pay the expensive postage back.
I had ordered this one as a previous order of a similar product from a different company but received the same poor product.
Edit: I got in touch with Weighted Idea they eventually gave me a refund for both the postage and item.
January 16, 2018
Size: 60''x80'', 25 lbsColor: Dark Grey Cotton Inner LayerVerified Purchase
You need to have some upper body strength to cover up at night with this thing but it is super comfortable and my wife loves it
January 11, 2018
Size: 60''x80'', 15 lbsColor: Grey RhombusVerified Purchase
So far so good. I’ve only had it for a few weeks though. The ties that connect the inner blanket to the cover don’t seem very strong and I wish there were more of them. We’ll see if they stay connected long term. I bought this one for my teenage daughter but everyone in the family seems to want one now- it’s very cozy!
January 3, 2018
Size: 48''x78'', 20 lbsColor: Dark Grey Cotton Inner LayerVerified Purchase
It feels like a great big hug! My kids want to snuggle under it all the time. I fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Highly recommend.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Bought this for my daughter for Christmas. She loves it!! Helps her sleep better and curbs her anxiety.
I have a very hard time falling asleep and once I do, staying asleep. This blanket makes it 10x worse! I feel like it’s crushing me! I weigh 120 lbs and it’s so overwhelming.Read more
It was a gift to my daughter for Christmas and she absolutely loved it! Everyone in the room was wanting to try it out and wishing they had one too!
I love this blanket! Great quality. I’m definitely sleeping better since I started using it.
I don’t want to get out of bed! But when I do I feel more refreshed. It took a couple of days to adjust too, but I love it. And the cover is so soft!Read more
Had my wife send me one while on deployment and I’ve slept well since I’ve received it, 5 out of 5 game changer!!
Set up an Amazon Giveaway
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Sensory Weighted Blanket High Pressure By Weighted Idea For Adult - With Removable Quilting Minky Cover - Rhombus ( 48''W x 78''L, 20 lbs)
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1