This thing is fantastic. My wife has bad very bad RLS and fibromyalgia. First night with this blanket was the first night she slept for more than 5 straight hours without waking up in pain. Same story pretty much every day since. Cover is very soft and comfortable as well, though the anchors seem fragile. It's holding together just fine so far, so I'm not going to let their appearance impact the review just yet. Will update if anything bad happens, but I don't think there will be any issues with this product.



Anyone concerned about heat: This blanket is not made specifically to keep you warm, it's made to provide pressure to your body. It doesn't get much warmer than any other regular poly-fill comforter on the market as far as I can tell. I'm 95% certain that the cover provides more insulation than the blanket itself. That being said, it can easily be used as your only comforter, assuming your house is a "normal" temperature (higher than 68 but lower than 78)



17 million/10 would buy a second one just to keep in the living room for my wife if I had the money.