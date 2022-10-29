Other Sellers on Amazon
Floppy Disk Coasters for Coffee Table - 6Pcs Floppy Disks Cute Coaster Table Coasters for Drinks Absorbent Table Mat - Funny Coasters for Drinks Coffee Table Coasters Cup Coasters for Table Decor
|Material
|Silicone
|Brand
|DIMROM
|Shape
|Square
|Product Care Instructions
|dishwasher_safe
|Is Dishwasher Safe
|Yes
About this item
- High Quality Material: The modern coasters for table are made of high-quality silicone. These desk coasters funny for glass are waterproof, temperatures and sun exposure. These cool coasters not fade over time and also reusable. Such drink coaster for mug will serve for long.
- Wide Uses of Silicone Coaster: The slate coasters office decor square shaped very versatile in use. The coffee mug mat is direct to application. These coasters for coffee table can be used as home decor, office, spoon rest, bar coaster or table and cup pad and indoor and outdoor coffee table set.
- Cheerful Design of Silicone Coasters: These kitchen table set coasters can become fun and colorful decoration of your table. The design of personalized coasters is like a floppy disk coaster as computer mini disk. These farmhouse coasters use to protect your furniture.
- Perfect Gift Idea of Coaster Set: These absorbent coasters for drinks mats are perfect gift for your family members, friends or colleagues. These outdoor coasters for patio table mats can fit into any exterior or interior table top. The glass coasters mat bring a bright mood.
- Size and Package Included: In the pack, you will get 6 pieces of coaster for desk tops. The office table coasters are of same size 3.54 inches x 3.54 inches x 0.2 inches. The cute coasters for kitchen are square and flexible. These cup coasters are easy to clean in machine.
Customer ratings by feature
Climate Pledge Friendly
Products with trusted sustainability certification(s). Learn more
Product Certification (1)
Compact by Design is a new sustainability certification created by Amazon to identify products that, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design. With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.
Product Description
6 Pcs Floppy Disk Coasters Blue Coasters for Cup Drink Coasters for Tabletop Protection Mat:
The silicone drink coasters are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Unique shape of couch coaster for cup fits for most of family needs. The funny coasters for adults for drinking items can be used as home decor silicone drink mat as spoon rest, barware set, bartender supplies or table pad. The smart coaster for coffee cup is perfect tool and accessory for your tabletop's decorations. The sheer attraction and vibrancy of these coasters silicone cup holder would actually be presentable for those events when you need extra zest. You could make numerous magical moments, both romantically or friendly entertaining way with these coasters with holder of drinks. The pink coasters are incredibly stylish and would make an extremely thoughtful present.
Specifications:
Material: Silicone
Color: Pink, Green, Orange, Black, Red, Blue
Size: 3.54 inches x 3.54 inches (L x W)
Design: Computer Floppy Disk + Square Shaped
Package Included:
6 x Silicone Coasters for Drinks
Wide Uses of Silicone Coaster:
The slate coasters office decor square shaped very versatile in use. The coffee mug mat is direct to application. These coasters for coffee table can be used as home decor, office, spoon rest, bar coaster or table and cup pad and indoor and outdoor coffee table set.
Cheerful Design of Silicone Coasters:
These kitchen table set coasters can become fun and colorful decoration of your table. The design of personalized coasters is like a floppy disk coaster as computer mini disk. These farmhouse coasters use to protect your furniture.
Perfect Gift Idea of Coaster Set:
These absorbent coasters for drinks mats are perfect gift for your family members, friends or colleagues. These outdoor coasters for patio table mats can fit into any exterior or interior table top. The glass coasters mat bring a bright mood.
Focus on sustainability
Small changes in product size & weight lead to lower carbon emissions.
We created Compact by Design to identify products that, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design. With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.
Here are a few of the many ways products can qualify:
Compare with similar items
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2023
