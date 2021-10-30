Add to your order
Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 30-Day Capacity, LIDAR Navigation, Perfect for Pet Hair, Compatible with Alexa, Wi-Fi Connected, Black
|Brand
|Shark
|Color
|Black/Silver
|Surface Recommendation
|Carpets & Hard Floors
|Controller Type
|Voice
|Battery Cell Composition
|Lithium Ion
About this item
- ULTRA CONVENIENT: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns).
- ULTRA CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—all while methodically cleaning row by row to ensure nothing is missed.
- ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Use UltraClean in the SharkClean app and the robot will make two complete cleaning passes back and forth, then side to side for extra deep cleaning with no cleaning gaps.
- PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: The combination of powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll picks up 50% more pet hair* with no hair wrap (*in UltraClean Mode vs. RV1100AE).
- PRECISION HOME MAPPING: 360° technology quickly and accurately maps your home so you can set cleaning areas and No-Go Zones in the SharkClean app.
- ULTRA ADAPTABLE: AI Laser Navigation ensures precise total home coverage, detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to the everyday changes in your home.
- ULTRA HANDS-FREE CONTROL: Set a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate UltraClean all with sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Customer ratings by feature
Battery life
4.4
Suction power
4.3
Alexa integration
4.3
Easy to use
4.2
Product Description
The Shark AI ULTRA Robot Self-Empty combines ULTRA convenience, intelligence, and power for an ULTRA whole-home clean. Features include: Shark's signature suction power; AI Laser Navigation for ultra-precise cleaning and object avoidance; UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning; and a HEPA 30-day capacity self-empty base that'll keep allergens locked in the dust bin with every clean.
Fatal operational and customer service flaws-DO NOT BUYNot easy to use, doesn’t pick up cat litter and hair, won’t connect to Wi-Fi, and dreadful customer service will sum up this review.I loved this vacuum the 1st week I owned it. We share our home with 4 cats so there’s some hair to be dealt with. I was excited about something to keep up with the fur in between my being able to run the “real” vacuum. Week 1 it appeared to do a good job. After that is when the major issue started. The fatal flaw is that hair not only get caught in the brush roller but it also gets caught up in the side of the roller where it attaches. This causes the vacuum to become inoperable until you do something about it. You end up spending a good 10-15 minutes with tweezers and scissors trying to perform minor surgery and remove the wad of hair to free up the roller. (In this amount of time I could have already done 1 room of my house). That’s problem #1.The other major problem is the absolutely horrible customer service they provide. The manual that comes with this is a joke. It basically tells you how to set it on the floor and turn it on which is self explanatory and could be done by my dumbest cat. There is zero information about connecting to Wi-Fi or this type of troubleshooting. When trying to use the app to pair nothing happens. I have tried 8 times. I have used the recommended 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and even tried 5GHz. NOTHING!!! My phone is updated to the latest software version so there should be no reason for this malfunction. I called customer service and read every number off the bottom of the vacuum plus gave a ton more info to a man who said he was transferring me to a service agent who could fix the problem and I would not have to repeat the info I had just provided. I waited on hold for 15 min, (after 3 minutes the “hold music” went dead) and no one picked up. I was concerned my call was sent to someone in a black hole so I hung up and called back. I then had the displeasure of speaking to a lady who had the I.Q. of a carrot and the customer service skills of a honey badger!! She started asking for all of the numbers for the vacuum and I explained to her I’ve already provided this and was just trying to be transferred. She continued to tell me there was no one to transfer me to. She then tried to help and her advice was to do everything that I’ve already done 8 times all over again. (Because the 9th time is the charm???) When I explained to her again that I have already done this 8 times and I’m calling for a different suggestion and some troubleshooting she then told me to turn everything off and back on again. I was aggravated and told her this has to be done to restart the process and again I’ve done this 8 times. She then told me to restart the Wi-Fi. I explained to her everything else was working fine with the Wi-Fi and since I tried to pair it right after it was installed this week and it continued to do the same thing I know that’s not it. She then told me if I wasn’t willing to do what she was telling me she would have to escalate my case and someone would call me back in 24-48 hours. I asked to be transferred to someone else and she said “there is no one else, you have me now”. The app also has conflicting information about how to use the Wi-Fi feature. I have waisted hours trying to make this thing work. The time you put into trying to fix/figure out software issues and picking hair out you could have vacuumed your house. DONT BUY!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2021
Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/Bronze
So this is more of a rebuttal to those that said this is the "Poor man's Roomba". I can say that I have owned the Neato, IRobot, and now the Shark. Yes folks I have even owned several models of both to clean both upstairs and downstairs.
So, sorry to go against what some have said but...
1. It sounds like a helicopter, so much louder than the iRobot (FALSE), it's actually much quieter.
2. The dust bin is harder to empty (FALSE), It's really easy to clean and has a washable filter, it also doesn't use bags so no extra waste if your about protecting the environment, also saves some money on the wallet.
3. "Second, the machine takes a long time to return to its dock - if it returns, that is. In all my times running it, it would make it back to dock about 50% of the time. The other times, I would have to go around hunting for it." (So far, FALSE), Mine has returned 100% of the time. My iRobot on the other hand returned half the time.. the other half I would have to search for it.
4. "it's difficult and awkward to connect the power cord to the back of the machine" (Wha?!)... I feel like the person is just reaching at this point to hate the Shark for any reason they can find.
5."the robot bumps into furniture aggressively", (FALSE) compared to the Neato and iRobot the Shark is way more gentle. Good God you should have seen my iRobot ram things. No wonder Sniffles 2000 died. Probably brain damage from ramming things full speed.
Disclaimer, I don't work for Shark, I am just irked by some of the reviews that seem to me like they are just bashing the product. Maybe the claims are legit, but I have not had those issues. And I have owned enough different models to be a snob about it. With that being said....
Things I would improve section...
1. Needs a better design for the base station mat. Granted iRobot needs work in this area as well.. but Shark needs to make it compatible with hardwood floors. I had to put it on a small mat as 75% of the floors I have are hard wood. So either some non-skid feet or even some removable double sided tape would be awesome. But overall better than the iRobot base.
2. Small change to the software... if you put in the wrong password for the Wi-Fi when setting it up you have to close the software and go back to the beginning and start over... ehh!
3. Ummm, that's all I got. So far I am impressed.
426 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
I’m writing this review as someone who has had many iRobot Roombas but just switched to Shark. I wanted the self-emptying base and I didn’t want to have to pay extra for the bags for the iRobot one.
Before, I had the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), which maps your home, can clean specific rooms, set no-go zones, etc, so I want to break down these features individually.
MAPPING: I do have to say that the mapping on the iRobot was substantially better. Not only did the machine map my home better, but the app allowed me to customize rooms better. My house has some weirdly angled walls that the Shark app doesn’t really allow for so my rooms aren’t represented super accurately the way they were in the iRobot app. The Shark, however, was MUCH quicker. The Roomba had to do like 3 runs before it had mapped my home, while the Shark did a decent job after about 15 minutes.
APP: While we are talking about the app, the iRobot app is laid out a lot better and a lot more user-friendly than the Shark app. iRobot gives you cleaning history, cleaning “favorites/shortcuts,” mapping, schedule, etc. all within the display for that particular vacuum, while the Shark makes you go to different menu options for all of those. Apps are upgradable, however, and I hope they will improve theirs.
ZONES: Shark allows you to create “high traffic” zones that you can ask the machine to clean as a shortcut or do a deeper clean on. There’s nothing really comparable in the iRobot app other than creating cleaning shortcuts. The no-go zones are allowed to be smaller in the iRobot app, which is more useful since I use them to make the robot avoid pet food bowls (I don’t need a 3 foot radius for my cat’s food bowls). I haven’t had a problem with the no-go zones yet.
CLEAN: This is the fun part. There are several different callouts I want to make here.
1. The clean with the Shark is MUCH better than the clean on the Roomba. Even with the smart mapping, I felt like the Roomba was constantly missing spots but I don’t feel that way with the Shark. I feel like it picks up more.
2. Shark has more options for cleaning. It gives you the option to have the robot return to the base every 30 minutes to empty (I can’t speak to if the Roomba does that because my Roomba did not have a self-emptying base, but I find it super useful because I have 5 cats and 2 dogs and 2 long-haired women in the house which translates to a lot of hair to pick up). It gives you the option to just keep cleaning until the battery dies for a deeper clean (I’m not aware of a comparable feature on the Roomba). If the battery dies before it finishes cleaning, it will also return to the base to charge before it comes back and finishes (I believe the Roomba does this too). It also gives you the option to select Eco, Regular, or Heavy each time you run the robot. Each level requires different amounts of power but equates also to the time to clean as well as the level of clean (Roomba has no comparable feature that I’m aware of).
3. Shark has the option for spot cleaning, where you can pick a spot on your map and have the robot go “ultraclean,” which will have the robot clean in a crosshatch pattern. I love this feature because as previously mentioned, I have 5 cats which can translate to a lot of litter near the boxes. The ultraclean does a great job of picking up litter and minimizing the litter that gets tracked through the house in a way that the Roomba never did. You can also ultraclean specific rooms or high traffic zones.
NOISE: I have read a few reviews saying the Shark is loud… it’s quieter than any of the 3 Roombas I’ve ever had have been. The suction into the base is much louder than the running volume, but only lasts for a few seconds.
Overall, I like the Shark much better. The things it doesn’t do as well as the Roomba are far outweighed by the quality of clean at a MUCH BETTER price point!
78 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
Bought this shark robot to replace my 4 year old iRobot. After unpacking everything and downloading the app, I could not connect to my wifi. My wifi is too advanced. We have 5g and its not compatible. We have a mesh system which is a system that helps boost wifi through the house and it is not compatible with that. My old irobot had no issue connecting but had other issues. So very disappointed.
57 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
Love my Shark Robot! This is my first robot in a few years and a huge upgrade. My husband is supposed to help vacuum around the house and he messaged me he was home cleaning but when I arrived, I found the Shark robot doing its thing and he was off somewhere else. Not having to worry about emptying the dustbin for 60 days is a game changer and the Ultra-clean mode is great for picking up daughter's long hair off of the floor in her room in addition to all the crumbs that seem to litter the kitchen floor/table. The app is super easy to set up. I'm really happy with the Shark robot and would definitely recommend to others.
41 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2021
Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/SilverVerified Purchase
This lovely creation arrived today. So far I absolutely adore my shark and cant wait to have it fully incorporated into our daily lives! I did a ton of research for our first robo vac and shark is everything we could have hoped for!
40 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Christopher Irwin
Great vacuum, auto empty good for petsReviewed in Canada on December 17, 2021
This is great for pet hair, although if you have multiple pets I expect the "60-day-capacity base" is more like a "7-day capacity base". Still, it's better than emptying the bin after every use, and the base doesn't require bags. I'm amazed (and slightly disgusted) at how much pet hair it continually brings back.
The rollers don't seem to get fur tangled, which is great, but it doesn't have good luck with twist ties or small bits of hay.
Object avoidance is pretty decent -- it doesn't really crash into anything, and just lightly taps things. Hard enough to knock my cordless drill over, but not hard enough to push a mostly empty bottle across the floor.
It mapped out my area on the first try, although dividing the area into rooms was difficult. I wish I could just draw a line where rooms separate, instead of having to draw boxes around the rooms and try to connect the box edges.
I wish it had real-time location on the map like many of it's competitors do.
3 people found this helpful
Stephen
Great device, app could use some work.Reviewed in Canada on January 17, 2022
I've owned the Shark AI robot vacuum for two months now and it is a HUGE upgrade to the previous Roomba I had, which didn't have mapping.
(+) Mapping works really well - took about an hour after charging to at least 50% to create an accurate map
(+) Great suction power - I vacuum laminate flooring and polyester rugs only, and it does a good job.
(+) Self-emptying base is really convenient - no issues with clogging and I have to empty the dustbin very infrequently.
(+) Excellent navigation - LIDAR technology means that your robot will not really bump into things and vacuum spots multiple times while missing some spots (unlike vacuums without navigation). The vacuum has NEVER gotten stuck and was always able to return to the charging base after cleaning (very impressive!)
I have the Android app and unfortunately, it is quite buggy and there is a lot of room for improvement. All the negative points relate to the app itself:
(-) Frequently signs you out after you exit the app, so you have to log in again.
(-) Map doesn't show up sometimes which allows you to select specific rooms/zones to vacuum, so you have to reboot your phone.
(-) Sometimes you have to re-open the app to access the "clean" button
(-) You can't see a map of the area cleaned if you're starting the vacuum from Alexa or using the button on the device itself (?)
(-) Once the robot starts cleaning selected rooms, you can't change the areas while it's cleaning (so if you want to add an extra room while it's cleaning, you'd have to send it back to the base first)
All in all, the device is great itself but the app is very buggy and somewhat disappointing and there is a lot of room for improvement on the software side.
2 people found this helpful
Paul S.
Ad Blocking disables App!Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2022
Works great, much quieter than the roomba it replaced except for when it docks and sucks the dirt into the base (par for the course I guess).
NB. If you run pi.hole or router/firewall ad blocking service the Ninja App will not connect to the robot! I had to add an exception to aylanetworks.com (IOT provider) to get the app working properly.
2 people found this helpful
ytwytw
App is the only con of this vacuum botReviewed in Canada on April 3, 2022
I had countless of smart vacuum bots from either xiaomi, rockbot, iRobot, and this shark LIDAR bot is the best one in terms of the hardware, the self empty bin is the best among of all bots that I have, but…
The app sucks, I mean terrible, it doesn’t respect my no-go zone, it doesn’t map precisely, I have to remap every other month, now I have to make sure my floor is really clean out of cables, and I have to use boundary strip to keep it out of my funitures otherwise it will climb and fall and stopped
The app sucks, I mean terrible, it doesn’t respect my no-go zone, it doesn’t map precisely, I have to remap every other month, now I have to make sure my floor is really clean out of cables, and I have to use boundary strip to keep it out of my funitures otherwise it will climb and fall and stopped
Baerbel Glasser
PethairReviewed in Canada on January 4, 2022
We only got it for Christmas but I have 2 Dobermans and I had to vacuum every day. I have the Shark Robot working every day and the suction is great and the floors are clean and I noticed not so much dust on the furniture and dog hair under the bed. We have vinyl flooring and tiles throughout the house and only area rugs. Safes me a lot of time. Glad that I got out James (Shark Robot LOL)
2 people found this helpful