Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 30-Day Capacity, LIDAR Navigation, Perfect for Pet Hair, Compatible with Alexa, Wi-Fi Connected, Black

4.5 out of 5 stars 835 ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars 835 ratings
You Save: $250.00 (45%)
30-Day Self-Empty Base
Black/Silver

Enhance your purchase

Brand Shark
Color Black/Silver
Surface Recommendation Carpets & Hard Floors
Controller Type Voice
Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

About this item

  • ULTRA CONVENIENT: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns).
  • ULTRA CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—all while methodically cleaning row by row to ensure nothing is missed.
  • ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Use UltraClean in the SharkClean app and the robot will make two complete cleaning passes back and forth, then side to side for extra deep cleaning with no cleaning gaps.
  • PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: The combination of powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll picks up 50% more pet hair* with no hair wrap (*in UltraClean Mode vs. RV1100AE).
  • PRECISION HOME MAPPING: 360° technology quickly and accurately maps your home so you can set cleaning areas and No-Go Zones in the SharkClean app.
  • ULTRA ADAPTABLE: AI Laser Navigation ensures precise total home coverage, detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to the everyday changes in your home.
  • ULTRA HANDS-FREE CONTROL: Set a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate UltraClean all with sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

What's in the box

  • Shark AI Robot
  • HEPA Self-Empty Base
  • Filter
  • (2) Side Brushes

    • From the manufacturer

    Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology captures and traps dust & allergens so you can breathe easy.
    AV2501S

    Product Description

    The Shark AI ULTRA Robot Self-Empty combines ULTRA convenience, intelligence, and power for an ULTRA whole-home clean. Features include: Shark's signature suction power; AI Laser Navigation for ultra-precise cleaning and object avoidance; UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning; and a HEPA 30-day capacity self-empty base that'll keep allergens locked in the dust bin with every clean.

    Top reviews from the United States

    Tom D
    5.0 out of 5 stars Things to know before you buy.
    Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/Bronze
    426 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Lindsay
    5.0 out of 5 stars Better clean than iRobot
    Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    78 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Lisa
    2.0 out of 5 stars Not compatible with 2021
    Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    57 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    David Yi
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    41 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kori Lyn
    5.0 out of 5 stars So far I love it!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/SilverVerified Purchase
    40 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Christopher Irwin
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great vacuum, auto empty good for pets
    Reviewed in Canada on December 17, 2021
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Stephen
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great device, app could use some work.
    Reviewed in Canada on January 17, 2022
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Paul S.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ad Blocking disables App!
    Reviewed in Canada on January 15, 2022
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    ytwytw
    4.0 out of 5 stars App is the only con of this vacuum bot
    Reviewed in Canada on April 3, 2022
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Baerbel Glasser
    5.0 out of 5 stars Pethair
    Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2022
    Style: 60-Day Self-Empty BaseColor: Black/BronzeVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse