I’m writing this review as someone who has had many iRobot Roombas but just switched to Shark. I wanted the self-emptying base and I didn’t want to have to pay extra for the bags for the iRobot one.



Before, I had the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), which maps your home, can clean specific rooms, set no-go zones, etc, so I want to break down these features individually.



MAPPING: I do have to say that the mapping on the iRobot was substantially better. Not only did the machine map my home better, but the app allowed me to customize rooms better. My house has some weirdly angled walls that the Shark app doesn’t really allow for so my rooms aren’t represented super accurately the way they were in the iRobot app. The Shark, however, was MUCH quicker. The Roomba had to do like 3 runs before it had mapped my home, while the Shark did a decent job after about 15 minutes.



APP: While we are talking about the app, the iRobot app is laid out a lot better and a lot more user-friendly than the Shark app. iRobot gives you cleaning history, cleaning “favorites/shortcuts,” mapping, schedule, etc. all within the display for that particular vacuum, while the Shark makes you go to different menu options for all of those. Apps are upgradable, however, and I hope they will improve theirs.



ZONES: Shark allows you to create “high traffic” zones that you can ask the machine to clean as a shortcut or do a deeper clean on. There’s nothing really comparable in the iRobot app other than creating cleaning shortcuts. The no-go zones are allowed to be smaller in the iRobot app, which is more useful since I use them to make the robot avoid pet food bowls (I don’t need a 3 foot radius for my cat’s food bowls). I haven’t had a problem with the no-go zones yet.



CLEAN: This is the fun part. There are several different callouts I want to make here.

1. The clean with the Shark is MUCH better than the clean on the Roomba. Even with the smart mapping, I felt like the Roomba was constantly missing spots but I don’t feel that way with the Shark. I feel like it picks up more.

2. Shark has more options for cleaning. It gives you the option to have the robot return to the base every 30 minutes to empty (I can’t speak to if the Roomba does that because my Roomba did not have a self-emptying base, but I find it super useful because I have 5 cats and 2 dogs and 2 long-haired women in the house which translates to a lot of hair to pick up). It gives you the option to just keep cleaning until the battery dies for a deeper clean (I’m not aware of a comparable feature on the Roomba). If the battery dies before it finishes cleaning, it will also return to the base to charge before it comes back and finishes (I believe the Roomba does this too). It also gives you the option to select Eco, Regular, or Heavy each time you run the robot. Each level requires different amounts of power but equates also to the time to clean as well as the level of clean (Roomba has no comparable feature that I’m aware of).

3. Shark has the option for spot cleaning, where you can pick a spot on your map and have the robot go “ultraclean,” which will have the robot clean in a crosshatch pattern. I love this feature because as previously mentioned, I have 5 cats which can translate to a lot of litter near the boxes. The ultraclean does a great job of picking up litter and minimizing the litter that gets tracked through the house in a way that the Roomba never did. You can also ultraclean specific rooms or high traffic zones.



NOISE: I have read a few reviews saying the Shark is loud… it’s quieter than any of the 3 Roombas I’ve ever had have been. The suction into the base is much louder than the running volume, but only lasts for a few seconds.



Overall, I like the Shark much better. The things it doesn’t do as well as the Roomba are far outweighed by the quality of clean at a MUCH BETTER price point!