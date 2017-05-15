Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Other Sellers on Amazon
Ninja Professional Blender (BL610)

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,009 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "blender"
List Price: $89.99
Price: $80.63 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $9.36 (10%)
Black
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power.
  • Its Ninja Total Crushing technology crushes ice and frozen fruit in seconds.
  • The 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making creamy, frozen drinks and smoothies for the entire family.
  • BPA and dishwasher safe.
From the manufacturer

Read more
Ninja Professional Blender (NJ600)
Ninja Professional Blender 1000 (BL610)
Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups (BL660)
Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups (BL740)
Wattage 1000 1000 1100 1100
72oz. Professional Blender Pitcher
Total Crushing Technology
16oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with To-Go Lids 2 2
Recipes Included

Compare with similar items


Ninja Professional Blender (BL610)
Nutri Ninja Pro Blender, Silver (BL456)
Ninja Professional Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups (BL660)
Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender with Glass Jar (58148A)
Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender, with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 7-Speed Settings and Brushed Stainless Steel/Black Finish
Ninja Professional Blender (NJ600) (Discontinued)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2009) 4 out of 5 stars (1174) 4 out of 5 stars (3239) 3 out of 5 stars (3321) 4 out of 5 stars (2276) 4 out of 5 stars (1815)
Price $80.63 $67.85 $107.99 $26.85 $69.99 $89.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Electronics Warehouse Outlet
Color Black Silver Gray Black Black Black
Item Dimensions 8.19 x 10.63 x 15.75 in 6 x 6 x 14 in 12 x 9.25 x 16.38 in 9.5 x 6.75 x 15 in 8.5 x 10.2 x 13.8 in 7 x 8 x 17 in
Item Weight 9.51 lbs 8.33 lbs 9.96 lbs 7.72 lbs 9.25 lbs 7.2 lbs
Material Type Plastic Plastic Plastic Glass glass Plastic
Product description

Color:Black

Product Description

The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is great for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

By Ninja

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

smoothies blades ice lid frozen smoothie blend fruit blade sharp powerful blenders blending blends smooth pitcher vitamix food bottom careful

Top customer reviews

japanvle
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat blender, excellent customer service
May 15, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Rob
5.0 out of 5 starsBLADE HOUSING - OPERATOR ERROR
September 25, 2016
Color: Black
The Wheels Go Round
5.0 out of 5 starsSmoothie magic
August 2, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
girlinpinkwaders
1.0 out of 5 starsBlender jar exploded!
July 23, 2017
Color: Black
PHIA N VANG
1.0 out of 5 starsPoor Plastic, broke within 8 months with little usage! DO NOT RECOMMEND! Costly warranty.
June 4, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Erickson
1.0 out of 5 starsBroke after three uses
March 4, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Most recent customer reviews

Learn more about Amazon Prime.