Ninja Professional Blender (BL610)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power.
- Its Ninja Total Crushing technology crushes ice and frozen fruit in seconds.
- The 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making creamy, frozen drinks and smoothies for the entire family.
- BPA and dishwasher safe.
From the manufacturer
Ninja Professional Blender 1000
Professional Blender 1000
BL610
The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is great for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.
Total Crushing Technology
Total Crushing Technology delivers unbeatable professional power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds. Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips and smoothies!
|
Ninja Professional Blender (NJ600)
|
Ninja Professional Blender 1000 (BL610)
|
Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups (BL660)
|
Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups (BL740)
|Wattage
|1000
|1000
|1100
|1100
|72oz. Professional Blender Pitcher
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Total Crushing Technology
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|16oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with To-Go Lids
|2
|2
|Recipes Included
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Compare with similar items
|
|
Nutri Ninja Pro Blender, Silver (BL456)
|
Ninja Professional Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups (BL660)
|
Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender with Glass Jar (58148A)
|
Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender, with 6-Cup Glass Jar, 7-Speed Settings and Brushed Stainless Steel/Black Finish
|
Ninja Professional Blender (NJ600) (Discontinued)
|Customer Rating
|(2009)
|(1174)
|(3239)
|(3321)
|(2276)
|(1815)
|Price
|$80.63
|$67.85
|$107.99
|$26.85
|$69.99
|$89.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Electronics Warehouse Outlet
|Color
|Black
|Silver
|Gray
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Item Dimensions
|8.19 x 10.63 x 15.75 in
|6 x 6 x 14 in
|12 x 9.25 x 16.38 in
|9.5 x 6.75 x 15 in
|8.5 x 10.2 x 13.8 in
|7 x 8 x 17 in
|Item Weight
|9.51 lbs
|8.33 lbs
|9.96 lbs
|7.72 lbs
|9.25 lbs
|7.2 lbs
|Material Type
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Glass
|glass
|Plastic
I'll start by saying the Ninja is an excellent blender for $70. I blend frozen fruit with it every single day. It pulverizes everything into a smooth drink every time.
About 1 week ago, for an unknown reason, my blender stopped working; when I went to turn it on the power button just started blinking instead. I wasn't sure what this meant so I emailed Ninja. The representative was kind, attentive, and replied to my emails extremely promptly (sometimes within minutes). I let him know what happened, and all he asked me for was:
1) the blender model number
2) where I purchased the blender and the approximate date of purchase
3) the warranty number (which happens to be just a 4 digit number engraved on the prongs which plug-in to your electrical outlet)
As soon as I gave him that information, he emailed me with a confirmation-of-shipment of a new pitcher along with a tracking number. The new pitcher arrived in 3 business days and my blender is working like new again (I never figured out what was wrong with the old pitcher or why it was preventing my blender from turning on).
I love companies that provide exceptional customer service and I will never purchase another blender other than Ninja. Thank you Ninja!
The blender is mostly plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap. It is very secure. It locks onto the base with a satisfying click. The lid locks down with a similar click. Unless you have heard both clicks, the blender won't start. And good thing. The blades are very sharp. They are angled to create a vortex that instantly turns any fruits and vegetables inside into viscous liquid.
I like that the spout has a lid that locks open so you can pour easily. The blades come out so that they can be cleaned easily, along with the inside of the decanter. I saw that another buyer was cut when the blades "flew out" during cleaning. I have looked carefully and my blade assembly does not appear to be capable of flight or even mild levitation. Nonetheless I lift it out carefully, and if I am going to use the blender again I just rinse the blades; if I want the blades completely clean I use the dishwasher and not my hands.
It has been a long time since I used a blender. I stopped because they sucked. Old blenders leaked out the bottom. They were hard to clean. They had a ton of different buttons for blending speed with labels that required a thesaurus next to the cookbook. And however I parsed the gradations of perturbation between "emulsify" and "macerate", they didn't actually blend. What was at the bottom of the blender became angry and confused while whatever was in the top two thirds of the decanter remained beatifically serene. This blender has high, medium, and low settings. You can pulse. It is loud, which I take to be a feature and not a drawback. Even more than my espresso machine, this blender is extremely effective at ending unwanted conversations. For particularly persistent interlocutors, use the pulse setting.
Neither my kids nor I particularly like fruits and vegetables and as a result we don't get nearly enough. And yet I can put in 10 bananas, two cartons of strawberries, two of blueberries, a bag of spinach (yes, spinach!), a cup of plain Greek yogurt, one interrupted conversation ... and: ambrosia! The decanter is huge, and yet between the three of us we can and do empty it in one meal. Yay!