Shenmue 3 - PlayStation 4

Platform: PlayStation 4
This item will be released on November 19, 2019.
About the product

  Pre order and purchase from Amazon to get the bonus Kenpogi Training Wear, Blazing Kick, Toy Capsule, Playing Token and Snake Power x 3
  One of the most anticipated video games in history, from legendary game developer, Yu Suzuki
  Epic Adventure : Immerse yourself in the stunning and magical world of Shenmue
  Breathing, Living World : Explore inside and outside buildings, take on part-time jobs, play arcade games, and interact with local inhabitants of beautiful Chinese locales
  Martial Arts Action : Put your training and upgraded skills to the test via intense free battles and intense Quick Time Events
  Solve the Mystery : Converse with a colorful and diverse cast of characters and follow leads from those who hold the answers to the mysterious Phoenix Mirror

From the manufacturer

Epic Adventure

In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father's killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

Free Roaming Environments & Exploration

Magical & immersive free roaming environments that are fun to explore, yet integral to the story. Wander through the landscapes, but also explore villages and even houses and their interiors.

Martial Arts Action

Battle with KungFu and Sanshou fighting styles, leveling up through battles as well as dojo training. Earn special skills & combos by completing special quests and events.

Product description

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hell-bent on avenging his father's death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father's killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Ryo's adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.

