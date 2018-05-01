Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sierra Sleep by Ashley Chime by Ashley 12 Inch Chime Express Memory Foam Mattress - Bed in a Box - Queen - White

4.5 out of 5 stars 27 customer reviews
Queen
12 Inch
  • QUEEN SIZE BED IN A BOX: For deep sleep you've always dreamed of, this body-contouring memory foam mattress delivers. 12 inch mattress comes compressed and rolled in a box for your convenience
  • SLEEP SOUNDLY: Designed with layers of memory foam for firm support and pressure relief, all with an ultra-plush feel. The support foam core reduces motion transfer for peaceful, undisturbed sleep
  • MAINTENANCE FREE: Made of hypoallergenic material to keep out dust mites, pollen, mold and pet dander—perfect for kids or adults who suffer from allergies
  • QUEEN SIZE: Measures 59” W x 79” D x 12” H to fit a queen bed frame
  • SET UP IN MINUTES: Arrives in a box with wheels and a handle for easy transport. Simply unbox, cut the protective wrap, unroll and watch the mattress expand. Foundation and box spring sold separately
  • DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner
  • BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget
From the manufacturer

Sizes Available Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
Height 8" 10" 12" 8" 10" 12"
Comfort Level Firm Firm Firm Firm Firm Firm
Cover Stretch Knit Cover Stretch Knit Cover Stretch Knit Cover
Memory Foam 1″ Memory Foam 1.5″ Memory Foam 2″ Memory Foam .25" High Density Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support .75" High Density Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support
High Density Foam 2″ High Density Quilt Foam .75″ High Density Quilt Foam 1.5″ High Density Super Soft Quilt Foam
Transition Foam 2″ Transition Foam
High Density Pad
Support Foam 7″ Firm Support Foam 6.5″ Firm Support Foam 10″ Firm Support Foam 1” Upholstery Grade Comfort Support Foam
Coil Support 13-Gauge Bonnell Coil Unit
Coil Count Twin: 216 Full: 312 Queen: 390 King: 494 Cal. King: 486 Twin: 360 Full: 528 Queen: 680 King: 805 Cal. King: 823 Twin: 360 Full: 528 Queen: 680 King: 805 Cal. King: 823
Edge Support 2 Perimeter Rows, 9″ 13-Gauge Pocketed Coils 2 Perimeter Rows, 9″ 13-Gauge Pocketed Coils
10-year Non-prorated Warranty
Foundation/ Box Spring Sold Separately
Adjustable Base Compatible/ Sold Separately
State Recycling Fee May Apply
Product description

Size:Queen  |  Style Name:12 Inch

Take sleep to a whole new level with the comfort of the chime 12 inch express mattress. Simply unpack and unroll your bed for maximum comfort.6

Product information

Size:Queen  |  Style Name:12 Inch

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Zinus Memory Foam 12 Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen
Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress, Queen
Chime by Ashley 8 Inch Chime Express Memory Foam Mattress - Bed in a Box - Twin - White
Signature Design by Ashley Chime by Ashley M69631 10 Inch Chime Hybrid Innerspring Mattress - Bed in a Box - Queen Size - White
Olee Sleep Gel Infused Top Tencel Memory Foam Mattress, 12" H, Full to 12 Inch I Gel Top Tencel Memory Foam Mattress 12FM01Q
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (27) 4 out of 5 stars (18312) 4 out of 5 stars (985) 3 out of 5 stars (15) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 4 out of 5 stars (91)
Price $240.51 $189.00 $273.99 $160.95 $276.20 $279.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 59 x 79 x 12 in 60 x 80 x 12 in 60 x 80 x 12 in 37 x 74 x 8 in 59.84 x 79.53 x 10 in 60 x 80 x 12 in
Item Firmness Description Medium Plush Plush Firm Plush Medium
Material Type Foam Foam Foam Foam Foam Foam
Size Queen Queen Queen Twin Queen Full
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Questions & Answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

Top customer reviews

TheBigLeBarneski
5.0 out of 5 starsYou deserve it! BUY! Best bang for the buck.
May 1, 2018
Size: Queen|Style Name: 12 Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
sandrealla
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect mattress
May 6, 2018
Size: Queen|Style Name: 12 Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
April 5, 2018
Size: Queen|Style Name: 12 Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
cefreino gaspar
4.0 out of 5 starsIt's a good mattress for me because I have a back problem ...
April 28, 2018
Size: King|Style Name: 12 Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
ttaillebois
5.0 out of 5 starsVery pleased
March 14, 2018
Size: King|Style Name: 12 Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
Bookphile
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 starsExtremely firm, with very little give--but not hard
March 3, 2018
Size: Queen|Style Name: 12 Inch|Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Most recent customer reviews

Learn more about Amazon Prime.