After suffering with a very uncomfortable mattress, I was looking forward to giving this one a test drive, hoping it would provide me with relief from the aches and pains my old mattress inflicted. The results have been mixed for me.



The mattress arrived flattened and rolled up in a long rectangular box. The box was equipped with a handle on one end and wheels on the other, but these were broken in transit. The box wasn't all that heavy, but it was awkward for my spouse and I to drag it up the stairs.



I unboxed it myself, which wasn't too difficult. Once I cut the plastic cover, the mattress started to inflate almost immediately. We left it for 48 hours on the floor so that it could fully puff up, and so that it could off-gas. This isn't our first foam mattress, topper, or pillow, so we knew to expect some odor. I didn't find it too terrible, but the mattress was in an unused room for those 48 hours. Once the 48 passed, the mattress had inflated to its full 12 inch height. Big and puffy as it is, it's not too heavy and pulling it into our room and putting it on our frame wasn't too tough. It's also far easier to make than our old bed, as this mattress is much, much lighter than the old latex mattress we had.



It's also a lot higher than our old mattress. This wasn't a problem for our frame, and one of our two fitted sheets went on without a problem, but the other fitted sheet was a tight fit. You'll want to make sure you have deep pocket fitted sheets or they may not fit all the way around the mattress.



Right off the bat, we noticed that this mattress is very, very firm. Like, so firm that it has very little give. I had a lot of problem with pressure points on my old mattress, but weirdly, as firm as this one is, it didn't create those same pressure points as the old one. However, because of its lack of give, when I'd lie on my back there was a noticeable gap between the small of my back and the mattress that made lying on my back for prolonged periods uncomfortable. I'm primarily a side sleeper, but I do also sleep on my back at times, and this mattress wasn't good for that. It worked okay for my side, though my shoulder was often uncomfortable because of the mattress's firmness.



However, this mattress just was not working for my husband, so after those first couple of weeks we ended up taking one of the squishier foam toppers we had on our old mattress and putting it on this one. That did improve the situation quite a bit, but it also bulked up the bed as the topper added another three inches to the height. And, really, if you need to put a topper on your mattress to make it more comfortable, the mattress itself isn't really doing its job.



Bottom line, I think this mattress works if you're a fan of very firm beds. Both my husband and I need something with a little more give, so while this mattress is a step up from our old one, our search for the right bed is far from over.