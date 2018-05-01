Other Sellers on Amazon
Sierra Sleep by Ashley Chime by Ashley 12 Inch Chime Express Memory Foam Mattress - Bed in a Box - Queen - White
Only 17 left in stock (more on the way).
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
- QUEEN SIZE BED IN A BOX: For deep sleep you've always dreamed of, this body-contouring memory foam mattress delivers. 12 inch mattress comes compressed and rolled in a box for your convenience
- SLEEP SOUNDLY: Designed with layers of memory foam for firm support and pressure relief, all with an ultra-plush feel. The support foam core reduces motion transfer for peaceful, undisturbed sleep
- MAINTENANCE FREE: Made of hypoallergenic material to keep out dust mites, pollen, mold and pet dander—perfect for kids or adults who suffer from allergies
- QUEEN SIZE: Measures 59” W x 79” D x 12” H to fit a queen bed frame
- SET UP IN MINUTES: Arrives in a box with wheels and a handle for easy transport. Simply unbox, cut the protective wrap, unroll and watch the mattress expand. Foundation and box spring sold separately
- DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget
From the manufacturer
|Sizes Available
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King
|Height
|8"
|10"
|12"
|8"
|10"
|12"
|Comfort Level
|Firm
|Firm
|Firm
|Firm
|Firm
|Firm
|Cover
|Stretch Knit Cover
|Stretch Knit Cover
|Stretch Knit Cover
|Memory Foam
|1″ Memory Foam
|1.5″ Memory Foam
|2″ Memory Foam
|.25" High Density Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support
|.75" High Density Gel Memory Foam Lumbar Support
|High Density Foam
|2″ High Density Quilt Foam
|.75″ High Density Quilt Foam
|1.5″ High Density Super Soft Quilt Foam
|Transition Foam
|2″ Transition Foam
|High Density Pad
|✓
|Support Foam
|7″ Firm Support Foam
|6.5″ Firm Support Foam
|10″ Firm Support Foam
|1” Upholstery Grade Comfort Support Foam
|Coil Support
|13-Gauge Bonnell Coil Unit
|Coil Count
|Twin: 216 Full: 312 Queen: 390 King: 494 Cal. King: 486
|Twin: 360 Full: 528 Queen: 680 King: 805 Cal. King: 823
|Twin: 360 Full: 528 Queen: 680 King: 805 Cal. King: 823
|Edge Support
|2 Perimeter Rows, 9″ 13-Gauge Pocketed Coils
|2 Perimeter Rows, 9″ 13-Gauge Pocketed Coils
|10-year Non-prorated Warranty
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Foundation/ Box Spring Sold Separately
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adjustable Base Compatible/ Sold Separately
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|State Recycling Fee May Apply
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Size:Queen | Style Name:12 Inch
Take sleep to a whole new level with the comfort of the chime 12 inch express mattress. Simply unpack and unroll your bed for maximum comfort.6
May 1, 2018
Size: QueenStyle Name: 12 InchVerified Purchase
We had been looking for a new bed for months. I, like many here, didn't want to pull the trigger on a mattress until I reviewed as many as possible. I read reviews and watched YouTube videos on Purple, Ghost, Lucid, Nectar, Tuft & Needle etc. My brain was hurting and my eyes were burning. I came across Chime and everything seemed good and the price is fantastic compared to the others.
Day of delivery: I woke up as I always did with my old matress, hurting! Headache, eye, neck, back and leg pain. This has been a morning ritual for over a year. The UPS man knocked on my door and asked me to help him with the package. I said, of course bud. As we walked to his truck he says," I think it's a bed!?" I said," yes sir. Bed in a box the way if the way if the future." He laughed. So the bed is slightly heavy and I'd recommend two players for this adventure.
Unboxing: Its unboxes like any of the others. Carefully cut plastic and unroll bed. Then cut second set if plastic and watch the magic that is a 1" bed grow into a 12" mattress. Remember those grow a dinosaur by adding water pills as a kid? It's kinda like that without adding water.
Firmness: I realize A LOT of people complain about how firm it is. Evidently I was sleeping on a broken hardwood floor for a mattress because this new mattress is amazing! I laid down on it after setting it up and didn't get up for two hours. I don't find it very firm at all. I'm 6'5" and 274lbs. So maybe that plays into it. This bed beyond comfortable.
Overall: This was an excellent purchase for us. After our first night of sleep I woke up and didn't hurt. No joke. I'm sore but no actual pain like I've been used to for over a year. Its very well priced and showed up days early. How it will hold up over time is unknown but the now is amazing.
May 6, 2018
Size: QueenStyle Name: 12 InchVerified Purchase
This is the most comfortable mattress we ever had.
April 5, 2018
Size: QueenStyle Name: 12 InchVerified Purchase
Very comfortable. I wake up in the morning so refreshed and no body pains. Love this product
One person found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
April 28, 2018
Size: KingStyle Name: 12 InchVerified Purchase
It's a good mattress for me because I have a back problem and I was looking for a firm mattress the only thing that I don't really like sag other than that wife likes it I don't wake up with back pain anymore
March 14, 2018
Size: KingStyle Name: 12 InchVerified Purchase
I am giving 5 stars because I honestly have no serious complaints. The other reviews helped me make my decision on the purchase. I have had the mattress for over a week now and am very pleased. I was afraid the mattress would be too soft because I didn't want a memory foam mattress too soft. It is medium/firm. so you don't get that "sinking" feeling after a few hours. And when you sit on the side it doesn't completely sink down with no support. It's also soft enough so your shoulders and sides start to get sore. I haven't slept in the bed yet with my mate so can not comment if the mattress is bouncy etc with another person in the bed. I would have to guess that it is totally fine. The only negatives are that it did and still does have a bit of an odor, but almost undetectable. The package/box was in very bad condition: very dirty and wheel totally broken(they were useless) That was not an issue unless you were moving the box by yourself. Otherwise, it is not too heavy to carry with someone. There was a black stain/scrape on the corner mattress cover, fortunately not damaged. I think it is a great mattress for a great price.
March 3, 2018
Size: QueenStyle Name: 12 InchVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
After suffering with a very uncomfortable mattress, I was looking forward to giving this one a test drive, hoping it would provide me with relief from the aches and pains my old mattress inflicted. The results have been mixed for me.
The mattress arrived flattened and rolled up in a long rectangular box. The box was equipped with a handle on one end and wheels on the other, but these were broken in transit. The box wasn't all that heavy, but it was awkward for my spouse and I to drag it up the stairs.
I unboxed it myself, which wasn't too difficult. Once I cut the plastic cover, the mattress started to inflate almost immediately. We left it for 48 hours on the floor so that it could fully puff up, and so that it could off-gas. This isn't our first foam mattress, topper, or pillow, so we knew to expect some odor. I didn't find it too terrible, but the mattress was in an unused room for those 48 hours. Once the 48 passed, the mattress had inflated to its full 12 inch height. Big and puffy as it is, it's not too heavy and pulling it into our room and putting it on our frame wasn't too tough. It's also far easier to make than our old bed, as this mattress is much, much lighter than the old latex mattress we had.
It's also a lot higher than our old mattress. This wasn't a problem for our frame, and one of our two fitted sheets went on without a problem, but the other fitted sheet was a tight fit. You'll want to make sure you have deep pocket fitted sheets or they may not fit all the way around the mattress.
Right off the bat, we noticed that this mattress is very, very firm. Like, so firm that it has very little give. I had a lot of problem with pressure points on my old mattress, but weirdly, as firm as this one is, it didn't create those same pressure points as the old one. However, because of its lack of give, when I'd lie on my back there was a noticeable gap between the small of my back and the mattress that made lying on my back for prolonged periods uncomfortable. I'm primarily a side sleeper, but I do also sleep on my back at times, and this mattress wasn't good for that. It worked okay for my side, though my shoulder was often uncomfortable because of the mattress's firmness.
However, this mattress just was not working for my husband, so after those first couple of weeks we ended up taking one of the squishier foam toppers we had on our old mattress and putting it on this one. That did improve the situation quite a bit, but it also bulked up the bed as the topper added another three inches to the height. And, really, if you need to put a topper on your mattress to make it more comfortable, the mattress itself isn't really doing its job.
Bottom line, I think this mattress works if you're a fan of very firm beds. Both my husband and I need something with a little more give, so while this mattress is a step up from our old one, our search for the right bed is far from over.
6 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
