MUID Benson Lying Flat Duck Night Light, LED Squishy Duck Lamp, Cute Light Up Duck, Silicone Dimmable Nursery Nightlight, Rechargeable Bedside Touch Lamp for Breastfeeding, Finn The Duck.

Enhance your purchase
Style
Modern
Brand
MUID
Color
Lying Flat Duck
Product Dimensions
6.6"D x 4.1"W x 2.6"H
Special Feature
Dimmable
About this item
🦆 【 Fun Design 】🦆 : With cute Duck shape and warm light, kids will more easily fall asleep while playing. you can tap the top to adjust the brightness of night lights in the weak, medium and strong third gear and finally turned off.
🦆 【Night Light & Toy 】🦆 : It is not only a very practical bedside lamp, but also a very interesting toy. With duck animal design, Made of high-quality food-grade soft material silicone, water-resistance & drop-resistance, 100% safe for your child. which you can knead at will. No matter how you knead it, it can be restored. It will allow you to feel at ease, even if it falls to the ground.
🦆 【BPA Free Safe Table Lamp】🦆 : Made with baby-safe BPA-free silicone to ensure safety, and the soft Duck lamp shade makes it easy to carry around and resist breakage. Anti-blue warm LED light won’t flicker or hurt your eyes.
🦆 【 Soft Light Feels More Comfortable 】🦆 : 3000k selected warm color light source, perfectly for using at night. Soft warm light is comfortable and easy to cause drowsiness.Anti-blue warm LED light won't flicker or hurt your eyes.
🦆 【Your Best Gift 】🦆 ：Best gift for your friends, children or yourself. Also a ideal gift for Valentine's Day, birthday, children's day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year. Suitable for outdoor camping, bedroom, college dormitory, office, party decoration.
5.0 out of 5 stars
Squishy night light
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2022
I was looking for a night light for my kids, and the child inside me made me purchase this cute and funky lying flat duck lamp. I can’t put my finger on it, but something about a glowing duck with a squishy body makes it cute. What’s even funnier is that you can activate the light by patting its back. It comes with three levels of brightness that you can change by patting. One pat- bright level 1, 2 pats- level 2 and 3 pats- level 3. It illuminates soft light that’s pleasant to eyes and doesn’t cause distraction. It is made of silicone, food-grade soft material, resistant to water and safe for kids. Its soft body can be kneaded and squished which is also a GREAT stress reliver. It takes 2-3 hours to charge and can last around 6 hours. Plus, you can set the timer, so it automatically turns off after 30 minutes.
It's rubbery, not hard plastic. I keep it set on the 30 minute mode and in a place that lights up the hall. I've had it over a week and haven't needed to charge it again! You touch it anywhere to turn it on or off. It's very just such a cute quirky little thing! I love it!
This little guy is precious! Much lower price here than other sites. Works well and just cute as a button. Multiple light settings are good for a little cuteness or an actual night light to see stuff. Also has a 1/2 hour timer for if you fall asleep. Did I mention it is the cutest??
I purchased this as a gift for a teen with a new desk set up. I tested him, and will be ordering one for myself. He is the cutest lazy duck. I was blissfully shocked to find out that he has 3 different brightness level that are touch activated (that's what I get for not reading all of the product description). He even holds my over-sized phone perfectly. I cannot wait to take one to work for my desk; hopefully my students will love him just as much as I do.
This is hilarious. Purchased for my 9 year old son and he couldn't wait to set it up. Comes with a simple charging cord. Can be used with or without the charging cord so it is PORTABLE! I will be buying another one for a baby shower gift as the dim feature is awesome for late night diaper changes!
My teen calls this her emotional support duck! He is so cute. She lays it next to her on the bed if she’s watching a video and it’s a great stand. It has different brightness levels and the little “x” on his rump is seriously too cute!! What a fun gift!