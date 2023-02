MUID Benson Lying Flat Duck Night Light, LED Squishy Duck Lamp, Cute Light Up Duck, Silicone Dimmable Nursery Nightlight, Rechargeable Bedside Touch Lamp for Breastfeeding, Finn The Duck.

I purchased this as a gift for a teen with a new desk set up. I tested him, and will be ordering one for myself. He is the cutest lazy duck. I was blissfully shocked to find out that he has 3 different brightness level that are touch activated (that's what I get for not reading all of the product description). He even holds my over-sized phone perfectly. I cannot wait to take one to work for my desk; hopefully my students will love him just as much as I do.