MUID Benson Lying Flat Duck Night Light, LED Squishy Duck Lamp, Cute Light Up Duck, Silicone Dimmable Nursery Nightlight, Rechargeable Bedside Touch Lamp for Breastfeeding, Finn The Duck.

Enhance your purchase

Style Modern
Brand MUID
Color Lying Flat Duck
Product Dimensions 6.6"D x 4.1"W x 2.6"H
Special Feature Dimmable

About this item

  • 🦆 【 Fun Design 】🦆 : With cute Duck shape and warm light, kids will more easily fall asleep while playing. you can tap the top to adjust the brightness of night lights in the weak, medium and strong third gear and finally turned off.
  • 🦆 【Night Light & Toy 】🦆 : It is not only a very practical bedside lamp, but also a very interesting toy. With duck animal design, Made of high-quality food-grade soft material silicone, water-resistance & drop-resistance, 100% safe for your child. which you can knead at will. No matter how you knead it, it can be restored. It will allow you to feel at ease, even if it falls to the ground.
  • 🦆 【BPA Free Safe Table Lamp】🦆 : Made with baby-safe BPA-free silicone to ensure safety, and the soft Duck lamp shade makes it easy to carry around and resist breakage. Anti-blue warm LED light won’t flicker or hurt your eyes.
  • 🦆 【 Soft Light Feels More Comfortable 】🦆 : 3000k selected warm color light source, perfectly for using at night. Soft warm light is comfortable and easy to cause drowsiness.Anti-blue warm LED light won't flicker or hurt your eyes.
  • 🦆 【Your Best Gift 】🦆 ：Best gift for your friends, children or yourself. Also a ideal gift for Valentine's Day, birthday, children's day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year. Suitable for outdoor camping, bedroom, college dormitory, office, party decoration.
See more product details

Product Description

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
334 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
7%
3 star
2%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Bonnie Hunt
5.0 out of 5 stars Really bright and silly!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Oscar Vega
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2023
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jenilu
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute and functional!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lydia
5.0 out of 5 stars Super cute
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lena R
5.0 out of 5 stars My Desk Pet
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 23, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Arlo
5.0 out of 5 stars Super cute great for depressed roomates!!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve & Arica Overby
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 4, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Laura I.
5.0 out of 5 stars This thing is so adorable
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2023
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse