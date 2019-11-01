$29.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Tuesday, July 6 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, July 2
Order within 17 hrs and 17 mins Details
In Stock.
$$29.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$29.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by smashing thing
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
smashing thing
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
40 in 3D Simulation Bread... has been added to your Cart
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

40 in 3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow Soft Lumbar Baguette Back Cushion Funny Food Plush Stuffed Toy

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,639 ratings
Price: $29.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
40 in

Enhance your purchase

Size 40 in
Brand Wepop
Shape Novelty
Item Firmness Description Plush

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 3D Lively Bread - French bread design with vivid color, just like a huge delicious bread. Don’t drool when sleeping on it.
  • High Quality - Made of skin-friendly plush fabric with PP cotton lining, soft, silky and comfortable
  • Multifunction – Can be used as back cushion, bolster and pillow. Heats up just like a fresh loaf of bread if you sleep hot.
  • Funny Décor - Perfect for home, bedroom, party, office, coffeeshop; it is amazing where a giant bread on your home.
  • Best Gift – Just surprise your friends with this adorable, unique and soft baguette.

Frequently bought together

  • 40 in 3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow Soft Lumbar Baguette Back Cushion Funny Food Plush Stuffed Toy
  • +
  • mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket 2.0 Double Sided 71 inches for Adult and Kids, Giant Funny Realistic Food Throw Blankets,
  • +
  • October Elf Adult Autumn Winter Slippers Warm Home Shoes With Customized Size 12.8 Inch…
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

About Wepop Plush Pillow

Wepop is a professional plush doll brand, following the fashion trend and aiming to develop toy product. We hope that each of our products can bring fun to you.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product information

Size:40 in

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,639 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

BeatsMcKickenstein
2.0 out of 5 stars That zipper tho
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2019
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
78 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Cat claimed it
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2019
Size: 40 inVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
63 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gelasia
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect support when sleeping with a novel appearance
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2020
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect support when sleeping with a novel appearance
By Gelasia on February 13, 2020
I use it all the time. I have costiocondritis I can't treat due to my diabetes, which makes my ribcage nearly impossible to sleep without a support. This bread pillow is the perfect size and shape. If you aren't satisfied the zipper allows add and removal of stuffing. It looks realistic in photos which makes a hilarious prop, but it's as soft as minky fur.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MrKalen
5.0 out of 5 stars Ask and you shall receive.
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2020
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Ask and you shall receive.
By MrKalen on June 13, 2020
My friend group texted a few of our friends with a meme saying “Tag friends and if they don’t reply in two minutes they owe you a baguette pillow.” Regrets followed. He’s now the proud owner of this beautiful almost 4 foot long 1 foot wide masterpiece of faux baked glory!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Al
5.0 out of 5 stars Unbeloafable
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2020
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tallie
5.0 out of 5 stars The Carb Pillow!
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The Carb Pillow!
By Tallie on October 6, 2020
I told my husband that I impulse-bought something on Amazon today. He wasn’t even shaken. The delight in his face was that of a kid on Christmas when he beheld the “carb pillow.”
The printing is great. We sent some pictures to family and tricked them into thinking that we had baked a monster loaf.
Stuffing-wise, it’s a bit lacking. Kind of floppy and not very firm. Still a comfy pillow, though. We’ll probably buy some extra stuffing in the future.
The softness is great. We’ve caught our cat cuddling up to it a few times.
All in all, it’s a fun pillow and I’m happy with the purchase!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
jeninmaine
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a pillow, shaped like bread.
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2019
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
QueenBofOhio
2.0 out of 5 stars SAVE YOUR $$
Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2020
Size: 40 inVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars SAVE YOUR $$
By QueenBofOhio on November 15, 2020
This pillow is pathetic. Yes, it's cute. Yes, it looks like a baguette..and thats pretty much it. I purchased this in September a Christmas gift for my husband. Well my excitement got the better of me and I caved in and gave it to him today (November 15) because I couldn't wait any longer to give him a friggin baguette pillow! Well, I was soo embarrassed when he opened his gift. It was super thin and flimsy. Pathetic really. Im so glad he didn't receive this as an actual Christmas gift. Soo now I have to run to the store and put out even more money and buy stuffing to make this pillow even usable. I had such high hopes for this dumb thing, I held on to it with excitement for two months so you can imagine how frustrated and disappointed I am..not to mention how dreadful it's going to be stuffing this thing after reading that review that says you can barely fit your hand in the zipper hole..if I hadn't purchased this a couple months ago I would definitely return it.....UGH!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse