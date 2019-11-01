- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
40 in 3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow Soft Lumbar Baguette Back Cushion Funny Food Plush Stuffed Toy
|Size
|40 in
|Brand
|Wepop
|Shape
|Novelty
|Item Firmness Description
|Plush
About this item
- 3D Lively Bread - French bread design with vivid color, just like a huge delicious bread. Don’t drool when sleeping on it.
- High Quality - Made of skin-friendly plush fabric with PP cotton lining, soft, silky and comfortable
- Multifunction – Can be used as back cushion, bolster and pillow. Heats up just like a fresh loaf of bread if you sleep hot.
- Funny Décor - Perfect for home, bedroom, party, office, coffeeshop; it is amazing where a giant bread on your home.
- Best Gift – Just surprise your friends with this adorable, unique and soft baguette.
Product Description
About Wepop Plush Pillow
Wepop is a professional plush doll brand, following the fashion trend and aiming to develop toy product. We hope that each of our products can bring fun to you.
Decorate Your Life
Skin-friendly fabric. Soft touch and comfortable hugging. BEST GIFT for friends and beloves.
|
|
|
|
Pets Favors
This cute and huggable plush doll absolutely a perfect gift for not only children and adults but pets!
|
Realistic Pattern
Such a 3D bread plush pillow design will bright up the décor of any home.
|
Soft Touch
One hug and stress disappear. This plushy pillow helps both kids and adults calm down. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch, bed or even when on the go.
Premium and Safe Material
Our realistic plush bread is made of highest quality material. Non-toxic and safety.
Great Gift Idea
This lovely plushy pillow makes perfect gift for boys, girls and adults of all ages. Even your pets deserve one.
I get it; they're trying to save money. And I doubt people are going to pay more money than this gag already costs. So what is the seller supposed to do. But you know what really pushed me to give this two stars? The zipper.
Needed to unstuff this to wash it ... only to find that the opening the zipper leaves is just BARELY bigger than my hand. What. A. Pain. it was to take the stuff out with little, tiny fistfuls of stuffing so that I could wash this thing. And then the agony of stuffing it again and getting it back to the right shape.
Seriously, can y'all spend the extra cent and get another inch or two on that zipper? Jeez.
Now if you'll excuse me, I need to pick all the left over stuffing off my carpet...
Was immediately claimed by my friend's cat.
10/10 would provide as tribute for cats again.
By Gelasia on February 13, 2020
By MrKalen on June 13, 2020
The printing is great. We sent some pictures to family and tricked them into thinking that we had baked a monster loaf.
Stuffing-wise, it’s a bit lacking. Kind of floppy and not very firm. Still a comfy pillow, though. We’ll probably buy some extra stuffing in the future.
The softness is great. We’ve caught our cat cuddling up to it a few times.
All in all, it’s a fun pillow and I’m happy with the purchase!
By Tallie on October 6, 2020
By QueenBofOhio on November 15, 2020