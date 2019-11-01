It's okay. Looks like a large piece of bread, so it wins points there. But I ended up giving this two stars for the same reasons others have noted; it doesn't come with enough stuffing.



I get it; they're trying to save money. And I doubt people are going to pay more money than this gag already costs. So what is the seller supposed to do. But you know what really pushed me to give this two stars? The zipper.



Needed to unstuff this to wash it ... only to find that the opening the zipper leaves is just BARELY bigger than my hand. What. A. Pain. it was to take the stuff out with little, tiny fistfuls of stuffing so that I could wash this thing. And then the agony of stuffing it again and getting it back to the right shape.



Seriously, can y'all spend the extra cent and get another inch or two on that zipper? Jeez.



Now if you'll excuse me, I need to pick all the left over stuffing off my carpet...