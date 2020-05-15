Size:Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Ti 6G
Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into SkyTech Archangel 3.0 series with the newest architectures from AMD and NVIDIA, and enjoy the best price performance value gaming rig in the market.
The SkyTech Archangel 3.0 offers the best gaming computer built up to date with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Graphic Card that can easily run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at 60 FPS+ 1080P at high to Ultra setting.
Specification
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Max Boost) processor
Motherboard: B450 Motherboard
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR5 Video Card (Brand may vary)
Memory: 8GB DDR4 3000 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader
Power Supply: 500 Watt 80 PLUS Certified Power Supply
SSD: 500GB SSD
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Case: Skytech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Case with Tempered Glass
Fans: 3 x Ring RGB Fans
