Add to your order

2 Year Desktop Computer Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
94
$79.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Added to Cart
Learn more
$1,024.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: April 21 - 23 Details
Fastest delivery: April 15 - 16
In stock on April 13, 2021.
Order it now.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
SkyTech Archangel Gaming ... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Desktop Computer Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(94)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

SkyTech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop - Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz, GTX 1660 Ti 6G, 500G SSD, 8GB DDR4 3000, B450 MB, RGB, AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, White

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,297 ratings
Price: $1,024.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Ti 6G
Brand Skytech Gaming
CPU Model Ryzen 5 3600
Computer Memory Size 8 GB
Ram Memory Installed Size 8 GB
Series Archangel 3.0

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz (4.2GHz Max Boost) CPU Processor | 500G SSD – Up to 30x Faster Than Traditional HDD | B450 Motherboard
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR5 Video Card | 8 GB Gaming Memory DDR4 3000 with Heat Spreader | Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • PCIe AC Wi-Fi with Antenna | No bloatware | Minimum 4 x USB Ports, including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen 1 | 1 x HDMI and 1 x DisplayPort Guaranteed, additional ports may vary | Free RGB Keyboard & Mouse
  • 3 x RGB RING Fans for Maximum Air Flow | Powered by 500 Watt Power Supply | Skytech Archangel Gaming Case with Tempered Glass
  • 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assemble in the USA | This Powerful Gaming PC Capable to Run Any of Your Favorite Game at 1080P High to Ultra Resolution with 60+ FPS Such As Apex Legends, Fortnite, Player Unknown Battleground (PUBG), Overwatch, CS:GO, Battlefield V, Anthem, The Division 2, and More.
See more product details

Frequently bought together

  • SkyTech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop - Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz, GTX 1660 Ti 6G, 500G SSD, 8GB DDR4 3000, B450 MB, RGB, AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, White
  • +
  • Sceptre Curved 27" 75Hz LED Monitor HDMI VGA Build-In Speakers, EDGE-LESS Metal Black 2019 (C275W-1920RN)
  • +
  • Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard with Multimedia Keys Wrist Rest and Red Backlit Gaming Mouse 3200 DPI for Windows PC Gamers (Black)
Total price: $1,244.95
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Skytech Archangel 3.0 Skytech Shadow 3.0 Chronos
Skytech Archangel 3.0 Skytech Shadow 3.0 Skytech Chronos
Performance Good Better Best
Processor Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz (4.2GHz Max Boost) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Turbo) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6 GHz (4.4 GHz Max Boost)
Graphics GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR5 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6
Memory 8GB Gaming Memory DDR4 3000 with Heat Spreader 16GB DDR4 3000MHz Gaming Memory 16GB DDR4 3600MHz Gaming Memory
Hard Drive 500GB SSD 1TB NVMe SSD 1TB NVME SSD
Networking 802.11 ac 802.11 ac 802.11 ac
Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Keyboard & Mouse Included

Product description

Size:Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Ti 6G

Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into SkyTech Archangel 3.0 series with the newest architectures from AMD and NVIDIA, and enjoy the best price performance value gaming rig in the market.

The SkyTech Archangel 3.0 offers the best gaming computer built up to date with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Graphic Card that can easily run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at 60 FPS+ 1080P at high to Ultra setting.

Specification

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Max Boost) processor
Motherboard: B450 Motherboard
Video Card:  NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR5 Video Card (Brand may vary)
Memory:  8GB DDR4 3000 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader
Power Supply:  500 Watt 80 PLUS Certified Power Supply
SSD: 500GB SSD
Operating System:   Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Case: Skytech Archangel 3.0 Gaming Case with Tempered Glass
Fans: 3 x Ring RGB Fans

Product images used on this page are for illustrative purposes only and are not indicative of the exact components used at the time of manufacture. Component makes and models may vary from depictions of the product in product images but will adhere to the specification outlined in the main description of the product. Particulars such as I/O ports may vary. Please contact us for more details.

Product information

Size:Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Ti 6G

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
1,297 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
12%
3 star
2%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Furpaws
1.0 out of 5 stars Pre-built Errors
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
255 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jordyn Brianne
4.0 out of 5 stars Broken and horribly inspected (UPDATE: FANTASTIC CUSTOMER SERVICE!!)
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2020
Size: Ryzen 3600 | GTX 1660 SUPERVerified Purchase
Read more
166 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
YG
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing gaming PC for this price range
Reviewed in the United States on May 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
99 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Thunder Gambler
1.0 out of 5 stars Skimped Parts - Not Worth
Reviewed in Canada on February 3, 2021
Size: Ryzen 3600 | GTX 1660 SUPERVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Blue screens
Reviewed in Canada on February 27, 2021
Size: Ryzen 3600 | GTX 1660 SUPERVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.