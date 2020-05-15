Original review when I left One star : The worst product I have ever gotten. The first time I loaded it up I was shocked that it had none of the essential drivers installed on it. I couldn’t open a single game in Steam because of it. After installing everything, it still didn’t work. I restarted my PC and it was stuck on the loading screen for an hour so I decided to completely wipe it out and start fresh. It was working perfectly for a few hours and had everything installed once I hard reset it (I have no idea how). I was happy I fixed the problem and I shut it down to go to bed. I woke up a few hours later and the computer is bricked now and won’t even load up. Pressing F10 and trying to repair it comes up with “failed to repair”. Not to mention SkyTech isn’t taking any calls right now due to the virus. I waited two weeks for the computer to be delivered and sending it back will take even longer to get a new one and at this point I don’t want to take another computer from SkyTech. This is a horrible product. How it passed inspection, I have no idea.



Updated Review : It turns out I had a bad SSD! I don't think that was a fault of Skytech's but none-the-less, it was broken and corrupted. I still think it was not put through the proper stress tests or driver inspection, BUT the way Skytech handled the situation has me changing my review from One star to FOUR. If I had received the proper SSD the first time I would be leaving five stars for sure, but after everything I went through with having to reinstall Windows 10 on a USB to my old SSD and having to reset it three times and the frustration, is why I'm taking off a star.



SKYTECH HAS AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE!! I could not contact anyone because their offices are closed due to COVID-19 so I reached out through Instagram of all places. I spoke with one of the representatives who was extremely apologetic and swore it was a busted SSD. She sent me another SSD free of charge one-day shipping and I installed it myself (it was very easy to do). It's been three days and ALL IS WELL, knock on wood, the machine is running like the machine I should have gotten the first time. AMAZINGLY. I recommend this company and this computer to anyone. I can record and stream 1080 60fps on Ultra settings! I'm very pleased with my purchase!!