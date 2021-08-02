|Standing screen display size
|1
|Processor
|3.7 GHz core_i5
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4
|Memory Speed
|3200 MHz
|Hard Drive
|1 TB SSD
|Graphics Coprocessor
|3070
|Chipset Brand
|NVIDIA
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Graphics Card Ram Size
|8 GB
|Wireless Type
|802.11ac
|Number of USB 2.0 Ports
|1
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|1
Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz, RTX 3070, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
|Personal computer design type
|Computer Tower
|Specific Uses For Product
|Multimedia, Personal, Gaming
|Series
|Chronos
|Ram Memory Installed Size
|16 GB
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|CPU Model
|Core i5
|Brand
|Skytech Gaming
|CPU Manufacturer
|Intel
|Screen Size
|1
|Year
|2022
- INTEL Core i5 12600K 3.7GHz (4.9GHz Max Boost) CPU Processor | 1TB NVME SSD – Up to 30x Faster Than Traditional HDD
- RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand may vary) | 16G DDR4 3200 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader | Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 802.11AC | No Bloatware | Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary | USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports | HD Audio and Mic | Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
- 4 RGB Fans for Maximum Air Flow | Skytech Chronos Case White Edition with Front Mesh | 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assembled in the USA
- This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60 plus FPS gameplay.
|
|
SkyTech Chronos Gaming Computer PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz, RTX 3070 Ti 8G, 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200, RGB Fans, 240mm AIO, AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, White
|
Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz, RTX 3070 8GB, 16GB DDR4 3200, 1TB NVME, 650W Gold PSU, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
|
Skytech Gaming Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop – Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz, RTX 3060 TI 8G, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz, RGB Fans, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 802.11AC Wi-Fi, White
|
SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop - Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz, RTX 3060 12GB, 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 3000, RGB Fans, AC WiFi, 600W Gold PSU, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Black
|
iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop TraceMR 245i (Intel i7 11700F 2.5 GHz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, 16GB DDR4, 480 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, WiFi Ready, VR Ready, Windows 11 Home)
Product Description
Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into the Skytech Chronos series with the newest architectures. Featuring the latest NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards and is powered by INTEL Core i5 Processor. The Skytech Chronos delivers the best price-to-performance value gaming rig in the market.
The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.
SPECIFICATIONS
Processor: INTEL Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz (4.9GHz Max Boost) CPU
Memory: 16G DDR4 3200 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader
Video Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand may vary)
SSD: 1TB NVME SSD
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Case: Skytech Chronos Case White Edition with Front Mesh
WiFi: 802.11AC
Fans: 4 RGB Fans for Maximum Air Flow
Product images used on this page are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the exact components used at the time of manufacture. The component makes and models may vary from product depictions in product images but will adhere to the specification outlined in the product's main description. Particulars such as I/O ports may vary. Please get in touch with us for more details.
About Skytech Gaming
Skytech Gaming proudly designs and hand-builds each computer in the USA. We are big believers in strengthening the US economy. That is why we focus on hiring, training and production right here in Southern California. The results are a product that lives up to the high standards of American Quality. We strive to make buying a pre-built PC not the second choice, but the right choice for every gamer.
- Assembled in California
- US Based Customer Support
Skytech Chronos
VR and 1440p Gaming Is Here
Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today's gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.
- High & Ultra graphical settings at 1440p
- AI assisted frame rate booster
- One machine to game, create and stream
- VR Ready for Oculus, HTC Vive and HP Reverb
- Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Included
Do More with Skytech Chronos
|
|
|
|
Ultra Performance for AAA Titles, Live Streaming & Competitive Gaming
Enjoy huge frame rate gains with the powerful GeForce RTX 30 Series at 1440p-4K resolutions. Powerful onboard components are capable of running processor-hungry apps and graphically heavy AAA games smoothly, ensuring a totally immersive experience.
|
Ready for Virtual Reality
The GeForce RTX 30 Series offers the highest performance graphics to deliver the smoothest, most immersive VR experiences. An onboard processor is designed to offer the high speeds VR needs to run smoothly for extended play sessions.
|
Stream Like a Pro
Grow your audience with stutter-free live streaming without sacrificing gaming graphics and frame rates. Next-generation hardware encoding and decoding combine to show off all your best moments in exquisite detail. GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs deliver the performance and image quality necessary to give your audience the best experience—every time.
Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX 3000 Series
Ray tracing is the holy grail of gaming graphics, simulating the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. Enjoy hyper-realistic shadows & real-time lighting effects without compromising high frame rates with 2nd generation GeForce RTX graphics.
Skytech Gaming - Start your journey, be the hero of your story
|
|
|
|
|
All New & Branded Parts
|
Best Gaming Experience
|
Ready to work & play
|
Excellent USA support
888-370-8882 (M-F 9AM - 5PM PT)
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2021
I've played Gensin Impact, RDR, The Witcher 3 and various Steam games on this PC and I've come across no problems. Running on high specs does not make the computer overheat at all, and if you're worried about that just open the door and let that heat flow out. Overall I'm super happy and I'll be coming back for more computers in the future if needed.
Pros:
i5 12600K + Navida 3037 (Gigabytes) is pretty nice for this price.
White case is really cool, with good feeling.
It also has white AIO liquid cooler, which make this pc looks wonderful.
The efficiency of PC is good upon now, and don't find problems on any hardware.
Cons:
650W PSU may be not enough, better to replace for 700W+.
Motherboard is Gigabyte B660, fine but doesn't support overlock of CPU, especially for 12600K included.
RAM is 16GB Oloy DDR4 3200 (Raider B-21). Not well-known brand. I couldn't find this type (Raider B-21 with 3200 HZ) on web. Most of Oloy Raider B-21 are 3000HZ and 2666HZ, make it little hard to upgrade to 32GB by yourselves.
I just find they make a $200 coupon for this product (meaning just $1600 for this PC). Little sad because I spend 1800 (without taxes) to buy it. But I find that they eliminate the "AIO liquid cooler" in the description. So, I guess they will only supply air cooler for this product (as picture shown).
Overview:
I want to say the overall of this product is great, with good quality, price, and looks. Currently all work well, and I will update if any hardware faces problem. I can say you cannot find much of the equivalent PC currently with the same price and quality (especially you buy it with $200 coupon, sadly don't get it).
Reviewed in the United States on April 26, 2022
Note: can't say much for customer support since I've never needed to.