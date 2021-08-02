After many searches of PC on Amazon, Bustbuy, and Neweggs, I think this PC from Skytech is pretty good for purchase.



Pros:

i5 12600K + Navida 3037 (Gigabytes) is pretty nice for this price.

White case is really cool, with good feeling.

It also has white AIO liquid cooler, which make this pc looks wonderful.

The efficiency of PC is good upon now, and don't find problems on any hardware.



Cons:

650W PSU may be not enough, better to replace for 700W+.

Motherboard is Gigabyte B660, fine but doesn't support overlock of CPU, especially for 12600K included.

RAM is 16GB Oloy DDR4 3200 (Raider B-21). Not well-known brand. I couldn't find this type (Raider B-21 with 3200 HZ) on web. Most of Oloy Raider B-21 are 3000HZ and 2666HZ, make it little hard to upgrade to 32GB by yourselves.

I just find they make a $200 coupon for this product (meaning just $1600 for this PC). Little sad because I spend 1800 (without taxes) to buy it. But I find that they eliminate the "AIO liquid cooler" in the description. So, I guess they will only supply air cooler for this product (as picture shown).



Overview:

I want to say the overall of this product is great, with good quality, price, and looks. Currently all work well, and I will update if any hardware faces problem. I can say you cannot find much of the equivalent PC currently with the same price and quality (especially you buy it with $200 coupon, sadly don't get it).