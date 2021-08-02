Add to your order

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz, RTX 3070, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit

4.5 out of 5 stars 194 ratings
Save 11% Lowest price in 30 days
List Price: $1,799.99
Price: $1,599.99
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $200.00 (11%)
12600K | 3070

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • INTEL Core i5 12600K 3.7GHz (4.9GHz Max Boost) CPU Processor | 1TB NVME SSD – Up to 30x Faster Than Traditional HDD
  • RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand may vary) | 16G DDR4 3200 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader | Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • 802.11AC | No Bloatware | Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary | USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports | HD Audio and Mic | Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
  • 4 RGB Fans for Maximum Air Flow | Skytech Chronos Case White Edition with Front Mesh | 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assembled in the USA
  • This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60 plus FPS gameplay.
Compare with similar items


Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop – Intel Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz, RTX 3070, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
SkyTech Chronos Gaming Computer PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz, RTX 3070 Ti 8G, 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200, RGB Fans, 240mm AIO, AC WiFi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, White
Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz, RTX 3070 8GB, 16GB DDR4 3200, 1TB NVME, 650W Gold PSU, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Skytech Gaming Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop – Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz, RTX 3060 TI 8G, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz, RGB Fans, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, 802.11AC Wi-Fi, White
SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop - Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz, RTX 3060 12GB, 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 3000, RGB Fans, AC WiFi, 600W Gold PSU, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Black
iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop TraceMR 245i (Intel i7 11700F 2.5 GHz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, 16GB DDR4, 480 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, WiFi Ready, VR Ready, Windows 11 Home)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (194) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1216) 4.1 out of 5 stars (347) 4.4 out of 5 stars (414) 4.4 out of 5 stars (397) 3.6 out of 5 stars (17)
Price $1,599.99 $1,899.99 $1,699.99 $1,503.95 $1,199.99 $1,252.54
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Computer Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
Connectivity Technology Ethernet Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB Ethernet Ethernet 802.11AC onboard wifi
CPU Model Core i5 Ryzen 5 Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-11700F
CPU Model Manufacturer Intel AMD AMD AMD AMD Intel
CPU Speed 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 3.60 GHz 3.7 GHz 3.60 GHz 2.5 GHz
Screen Size 1 1 inches 1 inches 1 1 1
Graphics Coprocessor 3070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X PCI-E 4.0 GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 3060 TI 8GB GDDR6 ‎GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB
Graphics Description Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated Dedicated
Hard Disk Description SSD SSD SSD SSD SSD HDD
Hard Disk Size 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB
Hardware Platform PC PC PC PC PC Windows
Human Interface Input Keyboard, Mouse Keyboard, Mouse, Mouse Keyboard Mouse, Keyboard Keyboard Mouse, Keyboard
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Windows 11 Home
Processor Count 10 6 8 6 6
RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 SDRAM
Wireless Communication Standard 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac
Wireless Communication Technology Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi
Product Description

Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into the Skytech Chronos series with the newest architectures. Featuring the latest NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards and is powered by INTEL Core i5 Processor. The Skytech Chronos delivers the best price-to-performance value gaming rig in the market.

The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

SPECIFICATIONS

Processor: INTEL Core i5 12600K 3.7 GHz (4.9GHz Max Boost) CPU
Memory: 16G DDR4 3200 Gaming Memory with Heat Spreader
Video Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand may vary)
SSD: 1TB NVME SSD
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Case: Skytech Chronos Case White Edition with Front Mesh
WiFi: 802.11AC
Fans: 4 RGB Fans for Maximum Air Flow

Product images used on this page are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the exact components used at the time of manufacture. The component makes and models may vary from product depictions in product images but will adhere to the specification outlined in the product's main description. Particulars such as I/O ports may vary. Please get in touch with us for more details.

What's in the box

  • Power Cord

    Technical Details

    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    From the manufacturer

    RTX Nvidia 30 Series

    Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX 3000 Series

    Ray tracing is the holy grail of gaming graphics, simulating the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. Enjoy hyper-realistic shadows & real-time lighting effects without compromising high frame rates with 2nd generation GeForce RTX graphics.

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    194 global ratings
    5 star
    		79%
    4 star
    		8%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		8%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Shanice
    5.0 out of 5 stars I love it!♡
    Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2021
    Customer image
    When I first got it the package was torn up from the shipping. I know thats not the sellers fault and they ultimately can't control how its treated once it leaves. Thankfully they have cushioning on the inside that protected it very well. The PC was unaffected by it with no scratches or dings. The PC runs so good I'm in love. I'll update this later if I have any issues. I've been playing overwatch and the New World beta and it hasn't shown a single hint of issues.
    Gigi Kim
    5.0 out of 5 stars 4 Months Of Use and Still Going Strong
    Reviewed in the United States on December 19, 2021
    Woollard
    5.0 out of 5 stars For some reason it came with AMD Radeon files on it
    Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2021
    Lawrd Whodat III
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great bang for the buck!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2022
    Richard A
    5.0 out of 5 stars Not the best equipped, but..
    Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2022
    Zhichao Liu
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great PC desktop with good price and quality
    Reviewed in the United States on April 26, 2022
    Customer image
    After many searches of PC on Amazon, Bustbuy, and Neweggs, I think this PC from Skytech is pretty good for purchase.

    Pros:
    i5 12600K + Navida 3037 (Gigabytes) is pretty nice for this price.
    White case is really cool, with good feeling.
    It also has white AIO liquid cooler, which make this pc looks wonderful.
    The efficiency of PC is good upon now, and don't find problems on any hardware.

    Cons:
    650W PSU may be not enough, better to replace for 700W+.
    Motherboard is Gigabyte B660, fine but doesn't support overlock of CPU, especially for 12600K included.
    RAM is 16GB Oloy DDR4 3200 (Raider B-21). Not well-known brand. I couldn't find this type (Raider B-21 with 3200 HZ) on web. Most of Oloy Raider B-21 are 3000HZ and 2666HZ, make it little hard to upgrade to 32GB by yourselves.
    I just find they make a $200 coupon for this product (meaning just $1600 for this PC). Little sad because I spend 1800 (without taxes) to buy it. But I find that they eliminate the "AIO liquid cooler" in the description. So, I guess they will only supply air cooler for this product (as picture shown).

    Overview:
    I want to say the overall of this product is great, with good quality, price, and looks. Currently all work well, and I will update if any hardware faces problem. I can say you cannot find much of the equivalent PC currently with the same price and quality (especially you buy it with $200 coupon, sadly don't get it).
    Jacob Laride
    5.0 out of 5 stars A good upgrade.
    Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2022
    Joel rodriguez
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Buy I recommend for any gamer
    Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2022
