Size:Ryzen 5 3600 | RTX 3060 Ti 8G
Why settle for mediocrity? Leap forward into Shadow series with the newest architectures. Featuring the newest RTX 30 series graphics cards and powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6 GHz Processor, the Shadow delivers the best price-to-performance value gaming rig in the market.
The Skytech Shadow offers the best gaming computer built up to date to easily run popular games such as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.
SPECIFICATIONS
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Turbo) CPU Processor
Motherboard: B450 Motherboard
Memory:16GB DDR4 3000 Gaming Memory
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB (Brand may vary)
SSD: 1TB NVMe SSD
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Case: Skytech Shadow Gaming Case with Tempered Glass – Black
Power Supply: 600 Watt 80 PLUS Gold Certified Power Supply
WiFi: 802.11AC
Fans: Built-in 3 x ARGB Fans
Product images used on this page are for illustrative purposes only and are not indicative of the exact components used at the time of manufacture. Component makes and models may vary from depictions of the product in product images but will adhere to the specification outlined in the main description of the product. Particulars such as I/O ports may vary. Please contact us for more details.