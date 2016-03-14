Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
  • Android
  • Windows Phone
  • Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Buy New
$10.57
  • List Price: $12.00
  • Save: $1.43 (12%)
Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Snake Eyes: A Nicolas Cag... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$6.95
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: strandbookstore
Add to Cart
$11.29
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Book Depository US
Add to Cart
$7.98
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: ---SuperBookDeals
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See all 2 images

Snake Eyes: A Nicolas Cage Activity Book Paperback – March 6, 2015

by Haunt Me Studio (Editor)
4.0 out of 5 stars 32 customer reviews
See all 2 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Paperback
"Please retry"
$10.57
$6.55 $7.98
The Amazon Book Review
All Books, All the Time
Read author interviews, book reviews, editors picks, and more at the Amazon Book Review. Read it now
$10.57 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
click to open popover

Frequently bought together

  • Snake Eyes: A Nicolas Cage Activity Book
  • +
  • Thrill Murray (coloring book)
Total price: $22.52
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Read more

Product details

  • Paperback: 32 pages
  • Publisher: Belly Kids; Act Csm edition (March 6, 2015)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 0992886295
  • ISBN-13: 978-0992886295
  • Product Dimensions: 8 x 1 x 10 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 7 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.0 out of 5 stars 32 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #22,708 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
NO_CONTENT_IN_FEATURE

Customer reviews

Rated by customers interested in
What's this?
Art & Photography Books
5.0 out of 5 stars
5.0 out of 5 stars
Sports Books
4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5 stars
Children's Books
4.0 out of 5 stars
4.0 out of 5 stars

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsN-Cage Activity Book? YES PLEASE
ByAndrew Jenkinson March 14, 2016
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBig hit
ByCasey Kingon January 18, 2015
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 4 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsA little thin, but garnered the envisioned response as ...
ByE. L. Zorkoon September 11, 2017
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsThis was such a hit as an off the wall ...
ByAngela Coltharpon February 6, 2017
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsIf you like Nick you will love this!
Byjjmon February 23, 2016
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsand a good idea, though
ByAnaSnowon August 9, 2017
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsSuper Random and Hilarious! Could use more pages
Byams5549on May 30, 2017
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsClassic Nick Cage
Byadwarlexon January 16, 2017
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Snake Eyes: A Nicolas Cage Activity Book
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Snake Eyes: A Nicolas Cage Activity Book
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: snakes for kids