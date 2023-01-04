Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $21.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
- MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
$198.00
FREE delivery:
Thursday, Jan 12
Ships from: Amazon.com Sold by: Amazon.com
Save with Used - Like New
$156.82
FREE delivery:
Thursday, Jan 12
Ships from: Amazon Sold by: Amazon Warehouse
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
50% positive over last 12 months
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Snow Joe 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Snow Joe
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|14.5 x 12.5 x 25 inches
|Item Weight
|13.5 Pounds
|Color
|Blue
|Maximum Throw Distance
|20 Feet
|Voltage
|24 Volts
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- [VERSATILE]: Ideal for quick, easy and CORD-FREE snow pickups on decks, steps, patios and sidewalks
- [ION+ 24-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEM COMPATIBLE]: Includes 24V ion+ 5.0 Ah rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
- [POWERFUL]: 400 W motor moves up to 300 lbs of snow per minute. 2-Blade high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger throws snow up to 20 feet.
- [CUTTING PATH]: 13 in. x 6 in. path
Customer ratings by feature
Customers also search
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
Compare with similar items
|
|
Snow Joe 324E 11-Inch 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel w/Headlights, Blue
|
Greenworks PRO 80V 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel, 2.0 AH Battery Included, 2600602
|
Greenworks 8 Amp 12 inch Electric Snow Shovel
|
Snow Joe 24V-SS11-CT 24-Volt 11-Inch 4-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Tool Only
|Customer Rating
|(2152)
|(1584)
|(443)
|(1739)
|(228)
|Price
|$198.00
|$95.54
|$311.11
|$111.01
|$106.09
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Brand Name
|Snow Joe
|Snow Joe
|Greenworks
|Greenworks
|Snow Joe
|Color
|Blue
|Blue
|Multicolor
|Green
|Black/Blue
|Item Dimensions
|14.5 x 12.5 x 25 inches
|13.5 x 55 x 13 inches
|63.4 x 14.2 x 10.2 inches
|63.5 x 14.3 x 10.3 inches
|55.1 x 11.8 x 8.7 inches
|Item Weight
|13.50 lbs
|13.60 lbs
|15.00 lbs
|14.00 lbs
|11.68 lbs
|Style
|Kit (w/ 5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
|11 Inch
|2Ah Battery and Charger
|Snow Shovel
|Tool Only
Product Description
WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW, GO WITH JOE®. Introducing the ultimate grab-n-go cordless snow-busting tool: 24V-SS13-XR from SNOW JOE. Combining innovation and functionality, SNOW JOE provides an easy, convenient and cordless solution to get snow out of your way this winter. Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system. The light choice is the right choice with SNOW JOE! Weighing less than 13.5 lbs, 24V-SS13-XR blasts through up to 300 lbs of snow per minute while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use. Equipped with a heavy-duty 2-blade paddle auger, SNOW JOE throws snow up to 20 feet away, clearing a 13-inch wide by 6-inch deep path with each pass. And the durable scraper blade at the base of the unit lets you clear right to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement! When the job is done, 24V-SS13-XR stores easily inside of a hall closet for quick, convenient access. GET EQUIPPED® this winter with the 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel from SNOW JOE® and leave back-breaking snow removal behind you. Initial no-load voltage, when fully charged, peaks at 24 volts. Nominal voltage under typical load is 21.6 volts. Plowing capacity may vary based on snow conditions.