WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW, GO WITH JOE®. Introducing the ultimate grab-n-go cordless snow-busting tool: 24V-SS13-XR from SNOW JOE. Combining innovation and functionality, SNOW JOE provides an easy, convenient and cordless solution to get snow out of your way this winter. Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system. The light choice is the right choice with SNOW JOE! Weighing less than 13.5 lbs, 24V-SS13-XR blasts through up to 300 lbs of snow per minute while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use. Equipped with a heavy-duty 2-blade paddle auger, SNOW JOE throws snow up to 20 feet away, clearing a 13-inch wide by 6-inch deep path with each pass. And the durable scraper blade at the base of the unit lets you clear right to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement! When the job is done, 24V-SS13-XR stores easily inside of a hall closet for quick, convenient access. GET EQUIPPED® this winter with the 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel from SNOW JOE® and leave back-breaking snow removal behind you. Initial no-load voltage, when fully charged, peaks at 24 volts. Nominal voltage under typical load is 21.6 volts. Plowing capacity may vary based on snow conditions.