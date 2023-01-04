Add to your order

Snow Joe 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)

4.1 out of 5 stars 2,152 ratings
Style: Kit (w/ 5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
Enhance your purchase

Brand Snow Joe
Power Source Battery Powered
Item Dimensions LxWxH 14.5 x 12.5 x 25 inches
Item Weight 13.5 Pounds
Color Blue
Maximum Throw Distance 20 Feet
Voltage 24 Volts

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • [VERSATILE]: Ideal for quick, easy and CORD-FREE snow pickups on decks, steps, patios and sidewalks
  • [ION+ 24-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEM COMPATIBLE]: Includes 24V ion+ 5.0 Ah rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
  • [POWERFUL]: 400 W motor moves up to 300 lbs of snow per minute. 2-Blade high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger throws snow up to 20 feet.
  • [CUTTING PATH]: 13 in. x 6 in. path

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to assemble
4.2 4.2
Easy to use
4.2 4.2
Light weight
4.1 4.1
Durability
4.1 4.1
What's in the box

  • 24V 5.0-Ah Battery + Charger

    Compare with similar items


    Snow Joe 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
    Snow Joe 324E 11-Inch 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel w/Headlights, Blue
    Greenworks PRO 80V 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel, 2.0 AH Battery Included, 2600602
    Greenworks 8 Amp 12 inch Electric Snow Shovel
    Snow Joe 24V-SS11-CT 24-Volt 11-Inch 4-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Tool Only
    Customer Rating 4.1 out of 5 stars (2152) 4.1 out of 5 stars (1584) 4.1 out of 5 stars (443) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1739) 4.0 out of 5 stars (228)
    Price $198.00 $95.54 $311.11 $111.01 $106.09
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Brand Name Snow Joe Snow Joe Greenworks Greenworks Snow Joe
    Color Blue Blue Multicolor Green Black/Blue
    Item Dimensions 14.5 x 12.5 x 25 inches 13.5 x 55 x 13 inches 63.4 x 14.2 x 10.2 inches 63.5 x 14.3 x 10.3 inches 55.1 x 11.8 x 8.7 inches
    Item Weight 13.50 lbs 13.60 lbs 15.00 lbs 14.00 lbs 11.68 lbs
    Style Kit (w/ 5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger) 11 Inch 2Ah Battery and Charger Snow Shovel Tool Only
    Compare with similar items

    Product Description

    WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW, GO WITH JOE®. Introducing the ultimate grab-n-go cordless snow-busting tool: 24V-SS13-XR from SNOW JOE. Combining innovation and functionality, SNOW JOE provides an easy, convenient and cordless solution to get snow out of your way this winter. Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system. The light choice is the right choice with SNOW JOE! Weighing less than 13.5 lbs, 24V-SS13-XR blasts through up to 300 lbs of snow per minute while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use. Equipped with a heavy-duty 2-blade paddle auger, SNOW JOE throws snow up to 20 feet away, clearing a 13-inch wide by 6-inch deep path with each pass. And the durable scraper blade at the base of the unit lets you clear right to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement! When the job is done, 24V-SS13-XR stores easily inside of a hall closet for quick, convenient access. GET EQUIPPED® this winter with the 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel from SNOW JOE® and leave back-breaking snow removal behind you. Initial no-load voltage, when fully charged, peaks at 24 volts. Nominal voltage under typical load is 21.6 volts. Plowing capacity may vary based on snow conditions.

