Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ $21.19 shipping
+ Free Shipping
Snow Joe SJ618E 18" 13 AMP Electric Snow Thrower
|List Price
|$149.99
|Deal of the Day:
|
$77.49
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 09h 07m 24s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$72.50 (48%)
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- VERSATILE: Ideal for quick snow pickups on small to mid-sized driveways and walkways
- MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
- POWERFUL: 13-amp motor moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute
- 2-BLADE AUGER: Cold and abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass
- WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED! : Your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + Sun Joe Customer Promise. We will warrant new, powered products for two years from the date of purchase. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Contact Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Snow Joe + Sun Joe
Snow Joe + Sun Joe specialize in developing innovative outdoor tools to keep your home looking beautiful throughout the year, whether the snow is falling or the sun is shining. Our expansive line of outdoor power equipment, which includes manual, cordless, and electric tools such as lawn mowers, trimmers, tillers, and snow blowers, aims to simplify your yard routine to make it quick and easy to get your outdoor chores done.
When It Comes To Snow - Go With Joe!
Don’t Blow It - Throw It!
Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit.
.
- Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways
- No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain; No Load Speed (rpm) : 2000 ± 10%
- Powerful 13-amp motor moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute
- 2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass. Rust resistant
Key Features
|
Power
Driven by a powerful 13-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute.
|
2-Blade Temp-Resistant Durable Plastic Auger
Its durable, 2-blade cold and abrasion-resistant rotor cuts a swath 18 inches wide by 8 inches deep with each pass.
|
Instant Start
Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E starts instantly with the push of a button and features a safety switch button prevents unintentional operation.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Snow Joe SJ625E 21-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
|
Snow Joe SJ620 Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 18-Inch | 13.5 Amp Motor
|
Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
|
Snow Joe iON18SB 18-Inch 40 Volt Cordless Brushless Single Stage Snow Blower, Kit (w/4.0-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
|
WEN 5662 Blaster 13.5-Amp 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower
|Customer Rating
|(551)
|(721)
|(758)
|(1062)
|(1352)
|(545)
|Price
|$77.49
|$144.19
|$121.00
|$149.99
|$219.00
|$91.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|39.76 x 19.49 x 38.58 in
|40.6 x 23 x 42.5 in
|45 x 19 x 38 in
|45 x 19 x 26 in
|50 x 20.5 x 28 in
|40 x 18 x 37 in
|Item Weight
|25.9 lbs
|35.7 lbs
|30 lbs
|34 lbs
|32 lbs
|32 lbs
|Power Source
|corded-electric
|corded-electric
|corded-electric
|corded-electric
|battery-powered
|corded-electric
|Size
|18"
|—
|13.5 AMP 18"
|Blue 18" Clearing Width, 15 AMP Motor
|7" x 1.5"
|18"
Product description
DON’T BLOW IT - THROW IT! Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 13-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable, 2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant rotor cuts a swath 18 inches wide by 8 inches deep with each pass. In addition to its hard-working plowing capacity, the Snow Joe Ultra features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180º to provide full control over the direction of the snow stream. The chute deflector can also be adjusted to control the height of the snow stream. Easy-glide all-terrain wheels make the Snow Joe Ultra easy to turn and maneuver with each pass. The scraper blade at the base of the unit efficiently scrapes the snow clear to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement. Powered electrically, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E is effortless to start and maintain. No gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary. The unit is ETL-approved and carries a full two year warranty. For heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E is your snow solution this winter. Plowing Capacity (lbs/min)- 550
Customer reviews
Customer images
469 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Truth is, it did exactly what it was built to do... it made short work of 8-10 inches of snow. It obviously can't cope with the monster snowfall we got from that blizzard. However, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th passes I made with it, it performed beautifully.
It arrived right on time. Assembly was very easy and took about 20 minutes. Fired it right up and it was good to go.
The Snow Joe had enough power to drill right through 8-10 inches of snow. If anyone tells you that an electric snowthrower isn't powerful enough, they must be trying to clear ice. This thing never faltered once. I was asking a LOT out of this little thing and it stood up pretty well. Granted the snow was light fluffy powder, but we're talking 4 heavy clearing sessions over a 30-hour period here. If this thing were not well made it probably would have quit. The motor threw the snow high and clear.
One thing about the power: make sure you're using a power cord that's rated at 13 amps or higher. There are reports of this and similar snowblowers not being powerful enough or having their motors burn out, and that's almost 100% due to people using 10 amp or lower power cords. Give it the right power supply and it will perform as it's meant to.
The only reason I'm giving this Snow Joe four stars and not five is that at one point the turning mechanism for the chute froze in place and wouldn't turn the chute. I had to muscle it to get it to turn and was afraid I'd break it. Once it was stored in the garage for a few hours and the snow and ice melted, it was right back to normal.
In the photo below I'm making the first clearing. I'm 6'1" and the snow is up to my knees, so that's about 18 inches. Basically I had to lift the snowthrower and blow through the top half of the snow, then come back for the bottom half. You get the idea...
Will it magically erase two feet of snow from your driveway? Of course not. Will it do exactly what it's meant to do? Absolutely. My only regret is that I didn't buy the bigger model!
Now I know why people buy snow blowers. But I love this electric device, no gas, easy maintenance, and right now, it's inside so the ice can melt off of it. This is perfect for my small walk in the front and back.
So for 30 inches, it does fine and for 12 inches or less it will do even better.
I would buy it again in a split second
I ordered this 100’ cord: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B073VZV6KF/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I also strongly recommend ordering this cord reel for storing the cord if you want to avoid “inanimate object rage”: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0000BYDKO/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Really happy with this purchase! Keeping Snow Joe products in mind for the approaching spring clean up this year.