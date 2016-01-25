I live in the zone of southern PA that was hit by the worst snowfall of the Blizzard of 2016. I ordered this little guy the week beforehand, when we were only supposed to get 12 inches of snow. When they told us it was going to be more like 24-30 inches, I thought, there's no way this thing will hack it.



Truth is, it did exactly what it was built to do... it made short work of 8-10 inches of snow. It obviously can't cope with the monster snowfall we got from that blizzard. However, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th passes I made with it, it performed beautifully.



It arrived right on time. Assembly was very easy and took about 20 minutes. Fired it right up and it was good to go.



The Snow Joe had enough power to drill right through 8-10 inches of snow. If anyone tells you that an electric snowthrower isn't powerful enough, they must be trying to clear ice. This thing never faltered once. I was asking a LOT out of this little thing and it stood up pretty well. Granted the snow was light fluffy powder, but we're talking 4 heavy clearing sessions over a 30-hour period here. If this thing were not well made it probably would have quit. The motor threw the snow high and clear.



One thing about the power: make sure you're using a power cord that's rated at 13 amps or higher. There are reports of this and similar snowblowers not being powerful enough or having their motors burn out, and that's almost 100% due to people using 10 amp or lower power cords. Give it the right power supply and it will perform as it's meant to.



The only reason I'm giving this Snow Joe four stars and not five is that at one point the turning mechanism for the chute froze in place and wouldn't turn the chute. I had to muscle it to get it to turn and was afraid I'd break it. Once it was stored in the garage for a few hours and the snow and ice melted, it was right back to normal.



In the photo below I'm making the first clearing. I'm 6'1" and the snow is up to my knees, so that's about 18 inches. Basically I had to lift the snowthrower and blow through the top half of the snow, then come back for the bottom half. You get the idea...



Will it magically erase two feet of snow from your driveway? Of course not. Will it do exactly what it's meant to do? Absolutely. My only regret is that I didn't buy the bigger model!