Snow Joe SJ618E 18" 13 AMP Electric Snow Thrower

4.1 out of 5 stars 551 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "electric snow shovels"
  VERSATILE: Ideal for quick snow pickups on small to mid-sized driveways and walkways
  MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
  POWERFUL: 13-amp motor moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute
  2-BLADE AUGER: Cold and abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass
  WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED! : Your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + Sun Joe Customer Promise. We will warrant new, powered products for two years from the date of purchase. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Contact Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

From the manufacturer

SJ618E SJ620 SJ621
Motor 13 amp 13.5 amp 13.5 amp
Clearing Width/Depth 18 in./8 in. 18 in./10 in. 18 in./10 in.
Throw Distance (Max) 20 ft 20 ft 20 ft
Plowing Capacity (Max) 550 lbs/min 650 lbs/min 650 lbs/min
Weight 25.9 lbs 31.5 lbs 32.9 lbs
Light

Snow Joe SJ618E 18" 13 AMP Electric Snow Thrower
Snow Joe SJ625E 21-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
Snow Joe SJ620 Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 18-Inch | 13.5 Amp Motor
Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
Snow Joe iON18SB 18-Inch 40 Volt Cordless Brushless Single Stage Snow Blower, Kit (w/4.0-Ah Battery + Quick Charger)
WEN 5662 Blaster 13.5-Amp 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (551) 4 out of 5 stars (721) 4 out of 5 stars (758) 4 out of 5 stars (1062) 3 out of 5 stars (1352) 4 out of 5 stars (545)
Price $77.49 $144.19 $121.00 $149.99 $219.00 $91.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 39.76 x 19.49 x 38.58 in 40.6 x 23 x 42.5 in 45 x 19 x 38 in 45 x 19 x 26 in 50 x 20.5 x 28 in 40 x 18 x 37 in
Item Weight 25.9 lbs 35.7 lbs 30 lbs 34 lbs 32 lbs 32 lbs
Power Source corded-electric corded-electric corded-electric corded-electric battery-powered corded-electric
Size 18" 13.5 AMP 18" Blue 18" Clearing Width, 15 AMP Motor 7" x 1.5" 18"
Product description

DON'T BLOW IT - THROW IT! Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 13-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable, 2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant rotor cuts a swath 18 inches wide by 8 inches deep with each pass. In addition to its hard-working plowing capacity, the Snow Joe Ultra features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180º to provide full control over the direction of the snow stream. The chute deflector can also be adjusted to control the height of the snow stream. Easy-glide all-terrain wheels make the Snow Joe Ultra easy to turn and maneuver with each pass. The scraper blade at the base of the unit efficiently scrapes the snow clear to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement. Powered electrically, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E is effortless to start and maintain. No gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary. The unit is ETL-approved and carries a full two year warranty. For heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ618E is your snow solution this winter. Plowing Capacity (lbs/min)- 550

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
551 customer ratings
5 star
59%
4 star
17%
3 star
9%
2 star
6%
1 star
10%

469 customer reviews

E
4.0 out of 5 stars Trial by fire!
January 25, 2016
Verified Purchase
Lito Tongson
5.0 out of 5 stars For clearing 30 inches of snow, it's like cutting grass that is too high. You need two passes but it does the job
January 23, 2016
Verified Purchase
Justin D. Garziano
5.0 out of 5 stars This unit works!
December 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Christina Sherwood
5.0 out of 5 stars we've gotten hit with record snowfall in the Great Lakes area this year
February 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
