Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 21-Inch | 15 Amp Motor
|Brand
|Snow Joe
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|40.6 x 23 x 42.5 inches
|Item Weight
|35.7 Pounds
|Color
|Blue
|Maximum Throw Distance
|20 Feet
|Voltage
|120 Volts
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Questions, Text 563563 to chat directly with a Snow Joe expert
- VERSATILE: ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways
- POWERFUL: 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs. Of snow per minute
- MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
- LED LIGHT: 3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing
From the manufacturer
Snow Joe + Sun Joe
Snow Joe + Sun Joe specialize in developing innovative outdoor tools to keep your home looking beautiful throughout the year, whether the snow is falling or the sun is shining. Our expansive line of outdoor power equipment, which includes manual, cordless, and electric tools such as lawn mowers, trimmers, tillers, and snow blowers, aims to simplify your yard routine to make it quick and easy to get your outdoor chores done.
When It Comes To Snow – Go With Joe!
The SJ625E Can Clear Up To 800 lbs. Per Minute
Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit.
Driven by a powerful 15-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 800 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts a path 21 inches wide by 12 inches deep with each pass.
- Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways
- No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
- Steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts 21" wide and 12" deep in one pass
Key Features
|
|
|
|
Durable Steel Auger
Steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts 21" wide and 12" deep in one pass.
|
LED Light
3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing.
|
Adjustable Directional Chute
180° adjustable directional chute throws snow up to 20 ft.
Product Description
WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW – GO WITH JOE! Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 15-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 800 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts a path 21 inches wide by 12 inches deep with each pass. In addition to its exceptional plowing capacity, the Snow Joe Ultra features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180º to provide full control over the direction of the snow stream. The chute deflector can also be adjusted to control the height of the snow stream. Easy-glide all-terrain wheels make the Snow Joe Ultra easy to turn and maneuver with each pass. The scraper blade at the base of the unit efficiently scrapes the snow clear to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement. Powered electrically, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E is effortless to start and maintain. No gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary. For heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E is your snow solution this winter. Compact wheels for easy maneuverability
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
History: Our first, the Toro Powercurve 1800, finally died this year after 14 years of service. The huge ice chunks plowed in from the town broke its blade. Side by side with the Snow Joe, the Toro looks puny.
But, the Toro gave us many years of trouble-free service. Because parts are still readily available, we'll repair it and use it to clear porches and steps. It's lightweight and small enough to replace a manual shovel. The Toro is a champ and we expect many more years of service out of the Toro after our repairs.
Our second electric snowblower was a Greenworks model. It was inexpensive and worked OK as a fill-in. BUT, it's cheaply made and poorly designed. Bolts flew off during service. The turning chute wasn't designed for snow because all it did was collect snow in the collar and ice up. In order to use it we had to use a hair dryer to de-ice it so that the chute would turn. It's completely zip-tied together at this point and we'll be glad so see the back of it. We're sending it to the dump and won't buy this manufacturer's products again. None of these problems occurred with either the Toro or the Snow Joe.
Now we come to this Snow Joe. We bought this older, soon to be no longer available model because we like several features not available on the new and 'improved' versions of this snowblower. The first is the handlebar across the top for the power and the second is the stability bar across the handles for the chute turning control.
For power control, all of the newer Snow Joe models have the flip out plastic lever on one side and they're a pain (same as the Greenworks) to use because they're only for one hand. If you have a lot of snow to blow, that hand gets tired fast. The top bar on this particular model means that it can be powered with either or both hands, it reduces fatigue and makes it easier to run. The removal of this bar in the newer designs isn't an improvement (Snow Joe, take note).
For stability, the removal of the stability crossbar for the chute control is also not an improvement. When the snow gets deep, this bar serves multiple functions. It makes the control of the chute direction easier, it stabilizes the chute control and stabilizes the machine's entire handle structure in heavy work. Snow Joe, please bring back both of these features in your next versions.
Lastly, it has POWER!. We love the big back wheels for movement and stability. Its 21 inch chute width makes the job about 2x faster than its predecessors (in our lives).
The machine's blade is hardened rubber attached to a steel auger. This is a huge improvement over all other manufacturers who still use plastic blades. This rubberized blade won't crack or chip in cold weather and the steel auger is strong. The rubber parts of the blades will be easy to replace once they get dog-eared by removing a couple of bolts.
The chute's turning mechanism is smooth and neither sticks nor has a mind of its own during operation. It stays where it's set until the operator moves it. In wet snow the chute doesn't direct the snow as well is it might. For some reason the snow sputters around the exit instead of shooting out. But, it still throws deeper snow about 15' - 20' and clears right down to the pavement. It's good in both powder and wet snow.
Lastly, it's good for snow depths that are deeper than its 12 inch; rating. To use the Snow Joe in deep snow means smaller bites (not the full 21 inch; width) and a slower walk. But, hey, for snow anything's better than manual shoveling. We've cleared snow as deep as 18 inches; in a single pass. We don't recommend this and normally will remove snow 2-3x over the course of a storm instead of trying to do it all at once. But, it does snow overnight...lol. In places like Tahoe where it's 3-5' feet of snow over a couple of days, the only thing that removes this amount of snow is a full-on plow. So, no, the Snow Joe won't tackle 2-3' of snow in a single pass.
There's the nifty LED light up on the handle. In the newer models the light is now in front of the discharge chute. In deep snow that light placement is useless, so we're glad to have the light high up on the handle. With big storms, we sometimes have to make a pass at night or face a wall of snow in the AM. The light helps a lot.
Out of the box, set-up was a breeze. All that was required was the connection of 4 super large, easy to handle knobs, install the chute control, snap the power lines into their clips and you're ready to go.
Our only nit is cord control. With an electric snowblower, one of our major gripes with all manufacturers is that it doesn't seem as if anyone in design & development has actually used one of these snowblowers. We need to be able to move the electric cord from one side to the other easily to keep it out of the snow and far from the blades. Once the first couple of paths are cleared, the electric cord is put in the cleared area so that we can see it, not slip on it and plow the rest of the snow quickly. Maybe a slider bar on the back of the handle to easily move the cord from side to side?
To address this cord management problem, we installed a second stabilizer bar across the handles that allows us to tie the cord around it and then connect it to the machine's plug. This also stops the cord from unexpectedly coming unplugged. This way, we can easily slide the the cord from one side of the snowblower to the other without wasting time fiddling with it or the need to have it in hand while operating the machine (take another note, Snow Joe).
All in all, we like this machine so much and Amazon's current amazing price that we ordered a 2nd one as a back-up until we decide that we want a small Kubota or Husqvarna tractor for all of our landscaping and maintenance needs.
By Arthur Senior on February 12, 2019
By H. Paul Richter on November 19, 2015
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2018
Here are the Pros:
1. Never stalls when hitting packed snow like gas powered snow blower does.
2. Doesn't fill up your lungs with exhaust gas like gas powered snow blower does.
3.very light you can lift it up easily and move it to your basement or any sort of indoor storage during summer time, which was impossible for me to do with gas powered snow blower and always had to keep it in my garage and keep my car on the driveway because of it
4. You never need to buy gas and never have to deal with potential hazards of having gas in the garage specially if you have kids
5. maintenance free, no oil change, no spark plug change
6. starts by just push of a button, I always had the struggle to start my gas powered snow blowers because it was cold, and I had to yank the starter handle many time in order to get it started.
7. cheaper cost of operation compared to gas powered snow blower. I used to buy $50 worth of gas every month for the blower only, now after three months of usage I think it cost me about $10 in electricity, taking that into account I think the snow blower has paid for itself in just about one season.
My driveway is about 13m X 4,5m, so it's a considerable extension to shovel; my back was asking for a break. After reading so many good reviews I decided to give a try to this blower, mainly because of its really low price comparing to the traditional gas ones. Just for the note I have never had nor used a blower before, not even a regular gas one.
Got nearly 30 cm of snow twice and the blower did a really good job as I expected. It's not too heavy so it's easy to push and manoeuvre. It dealt with about 30 cm of snow in no time; more than 30 minutes of manual shoveling were shortened to about 15 (including setting up the extension cord before and arranging it after).
This model might be less powerful than a gas one, but I really like its performance and think its great for a small to medium size area.
Pros:
-Way cheaper than a gas blower and still solid built. And electricity is also cheaper than gas.
-Requires no real maintenance as oil, motor or wheels.
-Lightwheigt (less than 15kgs), easy to operate/push.
-Blows about 30cm deep of snow without problem. Might work with even deeper snow going back and forth.
Cons:
-Requires an extension cord, which may be messy to deal with during operation and to store after (bought a cord reel to help).
-A little noisy (although a gas one might be as noisy - I cannot really compare this).
-Single phase only. It throws snow at about 5m at 45º. At 90º its about 3m, 4m at most.
-The deflector is tricky to operate. You have to unscrew the lock, use the crank hadle to turn it and then screw again the lock. Not so hard but a bit annoying to reset at every turn.
I'm really happy with this product. It might not be as powerful as a gas one but it works really well for my needs. If it lasts at least 3 winters it will have payed itself.
I recommend it to anyone looking for a not expensive yet good performance blower.