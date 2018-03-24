Add to your order

Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 21-Inch | 15 Amp Motor

4.3 out of 5 stars 3,828 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Snow Blowers by Snow Joe
$169.99 List Price: $249.00 -32%
Enhance your purchase

Brand Snow Joe
Power Source Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 40.6 x 23 x 42.5 inches
Item Weight 35.7 Pounds
Color Blue
Maximum Throw Distance 20 Feet
Voltage 120 Volts

  • Questions, Text 563563 to chat directly with a Snow Joe expert
  • VERSATILE: ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways
  • POWERFUL: 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs. Of snow per minute
  • MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
  • LED LIGHT: 3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing
From the manufacturer

SJ623E SJ624E SJ625E SJ627E
Motor 15 Amp 14 Amp 15 Amp 15 Amp
Clearing Width 18 in. 21 in. 21 in. 22 in.
Throwing Distance 25 ft 20 ft 20 ft 25 ft
Plowing Capacity 720 lbs/min 730 lbs/min 800 lbs/min 840 lbs/min
Weight 33.7 lbs 33.9 lbs 34.6 lbs 35 lbs

Compare with similar items


Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 21-Inch | 15 Amp Motor
Hattomen Snow Thrower, 18 Inch Electric Snow Blower, 13 Amp, Steel Auger, 180° Rotatable Chute, Overload Protection
Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Snow Thrower | 22-Inch | 15-Amp | w/Dual LED Lights
Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 18-Inch | 15 Amp Motor | Headlights
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (3828) 4.2 out of 5 stars (67) 4.3 out of 5 stars (2663) 4.3 out of 5 stars (6839)
Price $169.99 $133.24 $188.58 $158.68
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 40.6 x 23 x 42.5 inches 43 x 19 x 33 inches 23.4 x 22 x 26 inches 54.5 x 19 x 26 inches
Item Weight 35.70 lbs 34.80 lbs 34.00 lbs
Power Source Corded Electric Corded Electric Corded Electric Corded Electric
Size 21-Inch 18" Clearing Width, 13 AMP Motor 22-Inch, 15 Amp 18-Inch, 15 Amp
Product Description

WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW – GO WITH JOE! Responding to the need for an easy-to-use machine that could tackle heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, Snow Joe developed the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E, a larger electric snow thrower that delivers the power of a gas machine with the convenience of an electric unit. Driven by a powerful 15-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 800 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts a path 21 inches wide by 12 inches deep with each pass. In addition to its exceptional plowing capacity, the Snow Joe Ultra features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180º to provide full control over the direction of the snow stream. The chute deflector can also be adjusted to control the height of the snow stream. Easy-glide all-terrain wheels make the Snow Joe Ultra easy to turn and maneuver with each pass. The scraper blade at the base of the unit efficiently scrapes the snow clear to the ground without damaging your deck or pavement. Powered electrically, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E is effortless to start and maintain. No gas, oil, or tune-ups are necessary. For heavier snowfall on mid-sized driveways and walkways, the Snow Joe Ultra SJ625E is your snow solution this winter. Compact wheels for easy maneuverability

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
3,828 global ratings
5 star
62%
4 star
20%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%

Top reviews from the United States

AskAlthea
5.0 out of 5 stars Epic!
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Arthur Senior
5.0 out of 5 stars A Cheap Electric Snow Blower That Will Get The Job Done!
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A Cheap Electric Snow Blower That Will Get The Job Done!
By Arthur Senior on February 12, 2019
INTRO-1: I live up in the Pacific North West, and we are plagued by horrible winter storms. Most of the time we get very little snow, but on occasion, we really get the snow. I chose not to go with a gas blower for 3 reasons. (1) Gas blowers are very expensive! (2) Gas blowers require lots of maintenance, they have an engine afterall! (3) We rarely get enough snow to warrant the power of a gas blower. However, when you look at my pictures, you can tell I could have used a gas blower for the drift alone, but thats what a shovel is for lol. Like I said, most of the time we don't get this much snow, if we get any at all, so it made sense to save money, and go electric.

INTRO-2: When choosing a snow blower, you have to think about the job at hand. How much snow do you get? Are you within 100-feet of an electrical outlet? Perhaps you want to skip corded electric and gas all together and go with a cordless electric? I watched video's online of cordless blowers, and to be honest, I am not really impressed. For one thing, they cost as much as a single stage gas blower, and they perform worse then a corded electric. So for me the choice was simple. I chose the 21" 15-AMP electric snow blower form Snow Joe.

ASSEMBLY: Assembling this blower is very easy, all you have to do is attach the handles, wheels, chute control arm, and chute top, everything else comes already assembled. If your not sure, just follow the directions in the manual. Assembly can be completed within 30-minutes if you are slow at assembling things, or within 10-minutes if your quick.

CORD: Because not everybody knows this, I feel the need to quickly mention that you must match the cord to the draw of the machine. This machine requires a minimum of a 12 gauge 3 conductor electrical cord. I highly recommend you purchase a US & WIRE Extreme cable sold on Amazon, as they remain flexible and easy to manage in freezing and sub freezing temperatures. Also make sure to get the proper length you need. Tiny driveways you can probably get away with a 50 footer. For average size driveways, you want a 100 footer. And don't get anything over 100 feet unless you step up to a 10 gauge 3 conductor cord.

MOTOR: This snow blower uses a 15-AMP motor, which averages around 1500-watts of draw. A standard garage circuit or household circuit, has a 20-AMP max breaker capacity. This motor will draw 1800-watts peak power during motor startup only. Because of this, please make sure there is nothing else running on the circuit, otherwise you might risk tripping your breaker. This motor has lots of power for what it was designed to do, and it sure didn't disappoint me!

BLOWER: The blower has a 12-inches tall opening by 21-inches wide. It is designed to take on no more then 1 foot at a time, however its pretty slow doing that even with fluffy snow. The blower seems to excel at tackling 6-inches to 8-inches at a respectful pace. Like I said, it will handle a foot of snow at a time, but it will be slow going. If the snow is over a foot tall, you will have to tilt the blower up to take off the top layer first, then come back again to take off the bottom layer.

If your drifts are between 2-feet to 3-feet you can forget it, you will never tilt it high enough, and be able to push it through the drift. Your just going to have to grab a shovel if your in that situation and remove the top layer of the drift with a snow shovel first, then come back with the blower after that. I took a picture of the snow blower next to a drift that is too tall for the capacity of the machine. I just needed to shovel that top layer off there, then I could come back with the blower and finish it up.

DRIVE: I want to remind everyone, that this blower is not self propelled. Your not going to find self propelled at this price point. This is a blower that you have to push. If you are a senior citizen, or someone with a disability, you might find pushing this thing difficult. However, if you are healthy, you can push this blower no problem, as long as you are not pushing it beyond its recommended limits.

AUGER: This is a single stage snow blower, hence it has an auger, but no impeller. The auger spins at a blindingly fast rate, which grabs the snow via the rubber paddles, and throws it through the chute. The rubber paddles are replaceable, but I haven't seen any wear after a single use! On the left side of the blower is a panel that you can remove, to give you access to the sealed belt and pulley's, that link the motor to the auger. This was a good design to help keep snow away from the belt! The belt and pully's are also replaceable if they should wear out on you.

CONTROLS: The controls at the operator position are very simple. You have the safety start button, the start bar, the LED headlight, and the chute direction control. In order to start the blower, you have to press and hold the safety button, and then pull back the start bar against the handle, easy! The direction of the chute can be operated remotely via the directional control arm, but the vertical up/down movement has to be done manually at the chute itself. The LED headlight has a on/off switch on top of it, so you can choose weather to run it or not, and the light position is adjustable.

WHEELS: The wheels on this blower are not the greatest in the world, however, they are not the worst either. While I would have preferred pneumatic wheels, you won't find those in this price range. At least this blower didn't come with those cheap noisy plastic wheels found on kids big wheels. The wheels move over the driveway pretty well, so I am not going to fault them too much. But the reason I would have preferred pneumatic wheels, is because they are superior at moving over terrain.

HANDLE: The handle itself provides a nice foam grip for your hands. It would have been nice if it were heated but again, not found in this price range. If you just wear a thick pair of winter gloves you will be fine. The handle doesn't seem to flex much at all, which really is a surprise considering the cost of the machine. I've actually been quite pleased with the handle, and I can even hang it up on the wall via the handle, so multi-purpose abilities are the way to go here.

CLEANING: Cleaning up the blower is very simple, all you need is a small broom, and you just sweep the snow off of it, thats really the only maintenance you need to do on it! If it were a gas machine, you would have to worry about draining the carburetor of gas, and changing the oil for the next season.

CONCLUSION: In conclusion, this is a very nice snow blower. It tackles everything I need it to do, except for the drifts. It has plenty of power for what it was designed to do, and it gets the job done. I'm actually happy that I didn't go with a lesser 13-AMP 18" model, as that would have been a pain to use in this situation. This 15-AMP 21" model was surprisingly easy to use. And if your concerned with the noise factor, well, this electric machine can be run without hearing protection on, so it won't annoy your neighbors early in the morning either. If your looking for an electric model, I recommend this one!
H. Paul Richter
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Job
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2015
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Job
By H. Paul Richter on November 19, 2015
I am a disabled veteran and recently had cervical spine surgery (September 8th). I decided that I might need help in clearing my large deck when the snow arrived. This past Tuesday the snow arrived in southern Colorado with abandon (extreme winds) and it was piled much higher than the 12" that the Snow Joe was designed for. Well I wanted to get the deck cleared so I powered up the Snow Joe and went to work... remember I can't lift anything, since the surgery, over 8 lbs. The Snow Joe did a stellar job and I highly recommend it. I have attached a picture to show what I tackled on my deck in around 15 minutes. Consequently I highly recommend this electric snow blowing machine. BTW, this was not powder this was very heavy late fall snow.
Top reviews from other countries

ChrisN
4.0 out of 5 stars works well if you operate it like an electric snow thrower
Reviewed in Canada on January 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Hymen
5.0 out of 5 stars Handled Ontario Snow no Problem
Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Handled Ontario Snow no Problem
Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2018
Got 4 inches of slushy snow in Ontario yesterday, handled it no problem. This type of snow i would imagine would be the hardest for the snow blower; there were a couple occasions where i would go too fast and the slushy snow would jam in the shoot requiring me to just push it back down the shoot to clear it. This is a ~5 inch shoot so its not a design fault. I was purposely going faster to test its limits. If it wasn't for this snow blower, my back would be aching right now cause the snow was heavy.

Pros:
- Easy Construction, seems durable. Took ~10 minutes to assemble.The 'blades' are made out of a thick rubber that won't break like cheap plastic or chip like metal would.
- Looking forward to using it, snow blowing is kinda fun.
- Low maintenance compare to gasoline.

Cons
- Might wake up neighbors in the morning (similar noise level as my electric lawn mower)
- Constantly maneuvering around the electric cord
- Have to turn the shoot to blow the snow in the right direction with a easy to use handle. Maybe I just need to learn the optimal path of snow blowing to reduce the amount of times i have to change the shoot direction.

Would I buy again? Yes!
Did it save me a lot of time? maybe 20-30%
Did it save me a lot of energy and risk of injury? YES!
Mike Johnson
5.0 out of 5 stars If you thinking of buying snow blower and you have an average size driveway, you need to consider this
Reviewed in Canada on February 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
Travis P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing for the price!
Reviewed in Canada on November 19, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing for the price!
Reviewed in Canada on November 19, 2020
I received my 21" SnowJoe 15amp snowblower today. It was super easy to put together in about 10 minutes. It was very light and easy to move around.
We got DUMPED on in Saskatchewan about a week and half ago and it took 3 people shoveling for hours to get our driveway open. Last night and today...we got another 2.5 inches or so.
I was very happy this blower arrived today to try it out.
I am VERY happy with this machine. It took care of the fresh snow no problem...throwing it a fair distance away. The same area that took us hours to shovel at the last snowfall...took me about 30 minutes today.
I was so impressed that I decided to take it to the backyard where today's and last week's snowfall was still there. I wanted to make some openings for the dogs. I hit areas with over 7 inches of snow and (while it did not down the blower)...it did open it up. I wouldn't recommend using it for snow like this all the time but it did work for a few small areas so my little dogs can do their business without falling through the snow 😂😂
All in all, a great buy for anyone with normal powdery snowfalls. Or if the weight of a normal gas blower is getting hard to deal with.
Leandro Martins de Lima
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelent product. Would by again.
Reviewed in Canada on February 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
