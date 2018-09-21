Facebook Twitter Pinterest
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, Icy Blue, with extra CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops

3.9 out of 5 stars 79 customer reviews
Price: $124.99 & FREE Shipping
Icy Blue

  • SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, Icy Blue, with extra CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops
  • +
  • SodaStream Fruit Drops Variety Pack, 1.67 Pound
  • +
  • Sodastream 60L Co2 Carbonator, 14.5oz, Set of 2
Total price: $202.93
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, Icy Blue, with extra CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops
SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker with LED Fizz Indicator Display Bundle, with CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops (Black)
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Kit, with 130 Liter CO2 Cylinder, Carbonating Bottles, and Fruit Drops
SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit (Black)
SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker, Carbonator Not Included, White
SodaStream Power Metal Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit, White
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (79) 4 out of 5 stars (9) 4 out of 5 stars (17) 4 out of 5 stars (11) 3 out of 5 stars (890) 3 out of 5 stars (156)
Price $124.99 $149.99 $109.99 $119.99 $64.99 $179.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By SodaStream USA SodaStream USA SodaStream USA SodaStream USA Amazon.com Pinnacle Vortex
Color Icy Blue Black Black/Silver Black White White
Product description

Color:Icy Blue

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Kit, Icy Blue, with Bonus CO2, Carbonating Bottles, and Fruit Drops Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Kit includes everything you need to make sparkling beverages at home without running out of CO2. This exclusive Amazon bundle includes: - The Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker; - (2) 60L CO2 cylinders; - (3) 1-Liter Carbonating bottles; - (2) Fruit Drops 40ml Flavors; Lime and Orange.

Color:Icy Blue

Customer Questions & Answers
79 customer reviews

3.9 out of 5 stars
3.9 out of 5 stars

Chris
1.0 out of 5 starsWorst Product Ever!
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
62 people found this helpful
Tracy
4.0 out of 5 starsBubbles need more time
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
noah Hanson
1.0 out of 5 starsPoor carbonator
September 9, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
MovieLady
5.0 out of 5 starsAWESOME AWESOME AWESOME
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Gerard Hanshe
5.0 out of 5 starsJust buy it and thank me later
August 12, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
James Tamargo
5.0 out of 5 starsIt is not as easy to use as the old seltzer units of the 50s.
August 24, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Carla A. Warren
1.0 out of 5 starsHorrible customer service
September 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Mmb
2.0 out of 5 starsDidn’t work for us. Seemed cheaply made.
November 19, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
