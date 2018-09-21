My husband and I bought this so that we would not buy tons of plastic bottles of sparkling water anymore. After reading reviews and determining how many carbonated bottles we would be able to make with each Co2 cylinder, it looked like it would end up being cost effective to use the Soda Stream. That was not the reality. Directions indicate that ‘5 pumps’ will give high carbonation to the water — it barely made it carbonated at all. We decided to return it and that is where I really hated it...

Soda Stream said it’s not eligible returns because shipping the Co2 cylinders back is unsafe. End of story. I reached out again asking if there was ANY way I would return the soda stream itself and being the cylinders to one of their cylinder recycle/refill/drop off centers. I was told again that I couldn’t return the soda streams and cylinders. So I contacted Amazon and they promptly refunded me the $125’ish and told me to keep the soda stream. Okay so kudos to Amazon for continuing to provide upstanding customer service but I don’t want the dang soda stream! We ended up just giving it to a friend because even for FREE we didn’t want it.

We only used it twice but it seemed cheaply made and the water would come out the top of the bottles when we carbonated them.