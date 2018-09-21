Not Added
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, Icy Blue, with extra CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops
by SodaStream
Product description
Color:Icy Blue
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Kit, Icy Blue, with Bonus CO2, Carbonating Bottles, and Fruit Drops Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Kit includes everything you need to make sparkling beverages at home without running out of CO2. This exclusive Amazon bundle includes: - The Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker; - (2) 60L CO2 cylinders; - (3) 1-Liter Carbonating bottles; - (2) Fruit Drops 40ml Flavors; Lime and Orange.
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Was very excited about buying a SodaStream. As do many who buy this product, we consume lots of seltzer from the store. Thought this would reduce not only waste, but also expense. The soda produced was flat. No matter how many times I charged the bottle, it never reached the same carbonation as the store bought seltzer. After 1 day, I asked to return it. Amazon told me that it had to go through SodaStream. They eventually (as did Amazon) told me that it can't be sent back. I get the CO2 bottles, but the cheap plastic equipment? Really?! I'm out $110 for a cheap piece of garbage. DO NOT BUY this product!!!!!
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Very disappointed! We had to pump it SEVERAL TIMES for even a very little bit of fizz. It’s certainly not an impressive machine.
9-23-19 Update: Hold button down 4 or 5 seconds per pump and it works much better
September 9, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
This model does not carbonate the water hardly at all. The previous machine I had was great, so not sure why they changed the mechanics...
September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
This was the most cost effective purchase available on Amazon and I have been using it daily. Drink mixes are available but can be costly but I have found that using 1 to 1.5 pkgs. of the single serve drink mixes work very well also.
It is so simple to use and having 3 carafes makes it easy to stay ahead and have drinks on hand.
August 12, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Such a great thing. Easy to use. Takes up very little space. Seltzer to your bubble-fizziness preference. Flavorings great.
August 24, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Have to get used to bottle insertion to avoid blowing water all over when removing. To me the instructions were not really clear on that.
September 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
The unit did not work upon arrival. SodaStream said it was non refundable and would not issue a refund. I am out $119. Very disappointed.
November 19, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
My husband and I bought this so that we would not buy tons of plastic bottles of sparkling water anymore. After reading reviews and determining how many carbonated bottles we would be able to make with each Co2 cylinder, it looked like it would end up being cost effective to use the Soda Stream. That was not the reality. Directions indicate that ‘5 pumps’ will give high carbonation to the water — it barely made it carbonated at all. We decided to return it and that is where I really hated it...
Soda Stream said it’s not eligible returns because shipping the Co2 cylinders back is unsafe. End of story. I reached out again asking if there was ANY way I would return the soda stream itself and being the cylinders to one of their cylinder recycle/refill/drop off centers. I was told again that I couldn’t return the soda streams and cylinders. So I contacted Amazon and they promptly refunded me the $125’ish and told me to keep the soda stream. Okay so kudos to Amazon for continuing to provide upstanding customer service but I don’t want the dang soda stream! We ended up just giving it to a friend because even for FREE we didn’t want it.
We only used it twice but it seemed cheaply made and the water would come out the top of the bottles when we carbonated them.
We only used it twice but it seemed cheaply made and the water would come out the top of the bottles when we carbonated them.
