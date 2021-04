Seems like good quality fabric and worksmanship but they were not a good value and I wished I'd paid under $10 for these. They are cut for a different, either slender or feminine body. The shorts have a 5" inseam but the side taper way up on the side and don't have as boxy of a look as in the picture. And it should have been obvious from the description but these have no pockets, not even a hidden small key pocket in the waitband, other than an odd back pocket on one side with a button enclosure which didn't seem that practical. Further, the inside liner is way too long. Finally, these are not a standard blue, but rather a dark turquoise or cyan, dark but with almost as much green as blue (to my eyes). There is no branding on these shorts and they should be considered "generic", and therefore overpriced above $12. Still, the stitching was perfect, which you rarely find in name brand apparel. Probably best for the younger athlete whose body has still not quite fully filled out. Good for unisex use as well.