Solar Power Bank, Qi Portable Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Type C Input Port Dual Flashlight, Compass, Solar Panel Charging (Orange)
|Color
|Black and Orange
|Brand
|BLAVOR
|Connector Type
|USB
|Voltage
|5 Volts
|Output Current
|2.1 Amps
About this item
- Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but wireless charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled mobile devices.
- Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution while other sources of power is unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- Extensive Tested Charging Times：The charging times of the solar phone charger have been extensively tested. Itself can be fully recharged around 6hours with 5V/2A adapter, It can charge iphone7plus up to 2.2times, iPhone X up to 2.3times, iphone8 up to 3.5times.
- Sturdy Durable and Compact Size：the portable charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. Its equipped with two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Light weight and compact size.
- Dual Flashlight & Compass Kit：The solar phone charger is built with dual bright flashlight, and comes with a portable compass kit, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
Product Description
Why Choose BLAVOR?
1. Real, authentic 10,000mAh capacity, you get what as advertised.
2. Qi wireless, certified by Wireless Power Consortium (ID-3533).
3. ISO 9001, UL2056, CE, PSE, you get the harmless electronics.
4. Brand-oriented, you get higher quality products with less cost.
Qi ID-3533 By Wireless Power Consortium
BLAVOR is committed in wireless and solar charging solutions. Our products cover from wirless charging pad and stand, wireless power bank to wirless solar charger. And all our solar powered products are made with the highest standards in the realm of solar charging business. BLAVOR believes quality speaks louder than anything! Our vision is to offer our customers a energy-efficient life in order!
ONE FOR FIVE PURPOSES
Specially for Emergency Power Sources
- Qi Certified Wireless Charger (QI-ID 3533)
- 10000mAh Portable Power Bank
- Solar Charger for Outdoor Activity
- Dual Flashlight Work as Torch
- Complimentary Compass Kit
- WARM TIPS-1: Please kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, the actual result may not be as positive as you expect for the small panel size and uncontrollable sunlight intensity.
- WARM TIPS-2: Don't place the bank in conditions unsuitable for human beings like flat rocks, cement floor and car dashboard under strong sunlight without cooling air.
- WARM TIPS-3: Please make sure the power bank is fully charged by USB cable before your trips as the solar charging is for emergency use only.
|
|
|
|
|
Equipped with dual flashlights, handy and convenient as camping and emergency light.
|
Suitable for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
|
Qi-technology, BLAVOR wireless products are committed to make your life tangle-free and easy.
|
If you are interested in the Qi wireless charging feature, please make sure that your devices is Qi-enabled.
Main features of different models are given as below, There is always one that suits your needs!
*W05: 10,000mAh, single panel, 5W wireless, dual flashlight, 5V2.1A input/output, the most welcomed and cost-effective one from BLAVOR. Three Ports (USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.
*W12: 20,000mAh, single panel, 10W fast wireless, PD&QC3.0 18W fast charging, three modes flashlight, built-in compass, the one with the highest charging speed of both wireless and usb output. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.
*W09: 20,000mah, five panels, the panel is detachable, 5W wireless, three modes camping light, the one with the highest solar charging performance for it has five panels in total. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.
*W12Pro: 20,000mah, four panels with metal buckle, PD&QC3.0 18W fast charging, three modes flashlight, 3W camping light, built-in compass, the one with both foldable multi-panels and PD&QC3.0 fast charging features. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and NO Qi Wireless.
*W20: 20,000mah, single panel, 5W wireless, steady flashlight, 5V3.0A input/output, the one with large capacity, 15W fast charging and affordable cost. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.
*W21: 10,000mah, foldable panels one-click button, LCD real time power display, 5W wireless, three modes flashlight, 5V3.0A input/output, the one with foldable panels, LCD power display, 15W fast charging. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.
Just click below “Model Number Super Link“ and swipe left to check each product's detail page.
|PN-W12Pro
|PN-W12
|PN-W09
|PN-W05
|PN-W20
|PN-W21
|Item Cost
|59.99
|48.99-49.99
|56.99-59.99
|28.99-29.99
|44.99
|39.99-44.99
|Qi Certified Wireless
|NO
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Max Solar Charging Current
|1200MA
|300MA
|1300MA
|180MA
|250MA
|960MA
|Wireless Output
|NO
|10W/7.5W/5W
|Standard 5W
|Standard 5W
|Standard 5W
|Standard 5W
|USB Output
|QC3.0 9V=2A/12V=1.5A MAX18W
|QC3.0 9V=2A/12V=1.5A MAX18W
|5V=2.1A
|5V=2.1A
|5V=3.0A
|5V=3.0A
|Type C Input
|PD 5V=2.4A/9V=2A MAX18W
|PD 5V=2.4A/9V=2A MAX18W
|5V=2.1A
|5V=2.1A
|5V=3.0A
|5V=3.0A
|Included Charging Cable
|1.0ft
|1.0ft
|1.0ft
|1.0ft
|1.0ft
|1.0ft
|Compass Kit
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NO
Product description
Solar Charger 10000mAh Portable Charger, BLAVOR Solar Panel Power Bank Waterproof LED light for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More Why you choose BLAVOR 10000mAh solar charger? It has dual USB ports so you can charge two devices simultaneously. An extra Compass whistler included for emergency purpose. It has lightweight, high-quality and Lithium-ion battery. It's Water-resistant, dust-resistant and shock-proof. It is extremely durable & stable. 10000mAh high-capacity. Solar energy technology, and could recharge ABS+PC+Silicone. Perfect for traveling. Really useful and helpful in emergency use. Specification: Product Dimensions: 5.91*2.87*0.83 in Product Weight: 250gInstruction :1. Please overcharge 3 hours the battery pack at the first 5 times for better use experience. But if you do not, it does not matter. 2. A blue light indicates that it is receiving light and is slowly charging. If it is placed in a dark place, it will close. It is Shockproof &Waterproof Dustproof, But Normal environment would keep it working better. 3. It is recommended to charge via faster way with 2A/2.4A wall charger. When charging, the solid state lamp shows the charging ratio, the flashing lamp shows the charging ratio, and one indicator is 25%. When all the lights become pure blue, that has been fully charged. 4. The solar function is designed for emergency use, not take it as the main power supply. 5.Keep away from fire. Note : Do not use solar energy as the primary source of charge, since the charge speed will be affected by the intensity of the sunlight and the panel conversion rate, and only one week in the sun to get a full charge.(Depend on sunlight intensity and local weather) Package Listing: 1 x Solar Portable Charger 1 x Micro USB cable 1 x Instruction Manual. Output Power : 10.5W. Color : Black and Orange
Since returning the unit, the contacted and I agreed to try another one. This one worked great. Tested charging my tablet with a Qi unit which took about the same time as my wall charger. The battery then was used charge my cellphone from 35% to full and Blavor unit still had plenty of capacity left to run my Raspberry Pi for 4 hours. Overall my latest unit fits what others have written about it. Works well and is a good buy. Even the little compass that came with it works correctly. My first unit was defective, but seller came thru with working unit. Good seller as well.
This power bank can charge in two ways:
1) through the solar panels on the top of the product
2) through the included microusb charger.
The charger is obviously much quicker, however it is extremely convenient to be able to charge it wherever you are which is definitely the selling point of this power bank
The power bank can charge devices the following ways: Type-C USB, USB, MicroUSB, and the wireless charger.
I've tested all the inputs and they work as expected. The wireless charger works on both Apple (XR) and Samsung (s8) devices and can charge about 2-3 phones to full battery on a single charge.
In addition to charging, the power bank includes a compass and a flashlight. The compass can be clipped to the side of the powerbank or on anything else like a backpack or belt loop. The flashlight is bright and can be turned on by holding down the power button for 3 seconds (hold it down for 3 seconds to turn it back off). This powerbank is a great versatile product.
Charging took about 4 hours and charged at 5.25 volts and 1.9A on the USB tester
The instructions say it would take over 50 hours to charge off the solar panel so maybe 1/4 full per day. You could get about a full charge of an average smart phone in a little more than 11 hours of direct light. Not optimal but it's there.
Oh yeah, the torch light is bright as heck. Don't look right at them.
I just received the product and tested all the features.
I'll return to this review section in a few months and rate the durability once I've used it extensively.....
Product arrived two days before the promised date.
It was well packed and had no damage.
It was, to me, easy to operate all the functions.
It charged my Galaxy Note from 70 percent to 100 percent wirelessly in about 12 minutes right out of the package.
The flashlight(s) worked well and are of sufficient brightness to be useful.
Solar charging works and recouped one bar in about 45 minutes in direct sunlight.
Unit feels rugged, is very non-slip to hold, is of a size that easily fits in a pocket, has intuitive change indicators, and has no loose components or rattles.
If it holds up over time, which I no reason to believe it won't, I'd say it's a hell of buy!
Because of its toughness and practicality
- Splashproof IPX4, you could really splash water around this bad boy and it'll still serve you right.
- Dustproof, have taken it to the beach before and it's unfazed by the sand
- Shockproof, in the worst case that you mishandled the battery, it will survive but try not do this too often!
- Solarpanel, this is self-explanatory and it could be really useful under right circumstances such as hiking, trekking, etc. all day long with the battery exposed to bright sunlight will charge it amply and be ready for usage at night where electricity might be scared. If no sunlight is available, you could charge this bad boy the regular way using any port available.
- Wireless charging, this is a killer! The fact that you don't have to plug in the cable and have every tangled is definitely great. Just leave your device on top of the designated spot and watch it charge seamlessly (thick case might interfere though)
This bad boi has everything you possible needs and then some. It even include a little compass, which is super cute and super thoughtful. This really shows that the manufacturer and designer put thought into it and include something that would be so meaningful to the end users. In the end, you couldn't really go wrong with a portable + solar pannel + rugged + wireless charging capable battery, right?
By Stvvvz on October 22, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
Producto está muy bien sólo que llevo muy poco tiempo con el unos 6 meses y ya se me descompuso por que lo veo ya lo puedo devolver