Solar Power Bank, Qi Port... has been added to your Cart

Black and Orange

Enhance your purchase

Color Black and Orange
Brand BLAVOR
Connector Type USB
Voltage 5 Volts
Output Current 2.1 Amps

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but wireless charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled mobile devices.
  • Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution while other sources of power is unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
  • Extensive Tested Charging Times：The charging times of the solar phone charger have been extensively tested. Itself can be fully recharged around 6hours with 5V/2A adapter, It can charge iphone7plus up to 2.2times, iPhone X up to 2.3times, iphone8 up to 3.5times.
  • Sturdy Durable and Compact Size：the portable charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. Its equipped with two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Light weight and compact size.
  • Dual Flashlight & Compass Kit：The solar phone charger is built with dual bright flashlight, and comes with a portable compass kit, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
Product Description

solar power bank charger solar powered battery backup battery pack waterproof solar cphone charger

Why Choose BLAVOR?

1. Real, authentic 10,000mAh capacity, you get what as advertised.

2. Qi wireless, certified by Wireless Power Consortium (ID-3533).

3. ISO 9001, UL2056, CE, PSE, you get the harmless electronics.

4. Brand-oriented, you get higher quality products with less cost.

Read more
Read more
solar charger power bank solar powered phone charger external battery bank backup portable charger

Main features of different models are given as below, There is always one that suits your needs!

*W05: 10,000mAh, single panel, 5W wireless, dual flashlight, 5V2.1A input/output, the most welcomed and cost-effective one from BLAVOR. Three Ports (USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.

*W12: 20,000mAh, single panel, 10W fast wireless, PD&QC3.0 18W fast charging, three modes flashlight, built-in compass, the one with the highest charging speed of both wireless and usb output. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.

*W09: 20,000mah, five panels, the panel is detachable, 5W wireless, three modes camping light, the one with the highest solar charging performance for it has five panels in total. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.

*W12Pro: 20,000mah, four panels with metal buckle, PD&QC3.0 18W fast charging, three modes flashlight, 3W camping light, built-in compass, the one with both foldable multi-panels and PD&QC3.0 fast charging features. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and NO Qi Wireless.

*W20: 20,000mah, single panel, 5W wireless, steady flashlight, 5V3.0A input/output, the one with large capacity, 15W fast charging and affordable cost. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.

*W21: 10,000mah, foldable panels one-click button, LCD real time power display, 5W wireless, three modes flashlight, 5V3.0A input/output, the one with foldable panels, LCD power display, 15W fast charging. Four Ports( Dual USB+Micro USB+Type C) and Qi Wireless.

Just click below “Model Number Super Link“ and swipe left to check each product's detail page.

solar panel charger battery charger portable power bank replacement battery backup external solar power bank pd 18w fast charging wireless charger portable battery bank solar battery charger solar and portable power camping solar panel battery solar phone charger usb solar charger power bank phone charger solar powered external battery backup waterproof outdoor solar power bank solar phone charger solar panel charger solar battery charger solar power qi portable charger solar waterproof wireless charger bank solar battery pack qi
PN-W12Pro PN-W12 PN-W09 PN-W05 PN-W20 PN-W21
Item Cost 59.99 48.99-49.99 56.99-59.99 28.99-29.99 44.99 39.99-44.99
Qi Certified Wireless NO
Max Solar Charging Current 1200MA 300MA 1300MA 180MA 250MA 960MA
Wireless Output NO 10W/7.5W/5W Standard 5W Standard 5W Standard 5W Standard 5W
USB Output QC3.0 9V=2A/12V=1.5A MAX18W QC3.0 9V=2A/12V=1.5A MAX18W 5V=2.1A 5V=2.1A 5V=3.0A 5V=3.0A
Type C Input PD 5V=2.4A/9V=2A MAX18W PD 5V=2.4A/9V=2A MAX18W 5V=2.1A 5V=2.1A 5V=3.0A 5V=3.0A
Included Charging Cable 1.0ft 1.0ft 1.0ft 1.0ft 1.0ft 1.0ft
Compass Kit NO

Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Black and Orange

Solar Charger 10000mAh Portable Charger, BLAVOR Solar Panel Power Bank Waterproof LED light for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and More Why you choose BLAVOR 10000mAh solar charger? It has dual USB ports so you can charge two devices simultaneously. An extra Compass whistler included for emergency purpose. It has lightweight, high-quality and Lithium-ion battery. It's Water-resistant, dust-resistant and shock-proof. It is extremely durable & stable. 10000mAh high-capacity. Solar energy technology, and could recharge ABS+PC+Silicone. Perfect for traveling. Really useful and helpful in emergency use. Specification: Product Dimensions: 5.91*2.87*0.83 in Product Weight: 250gInstruction :1. Please overcharge 3 hours the battery pack at the first 5 times for better use experience. But if you do not, it does not matter. 2. A blue light indicates that it is receiving light and is slowly charging. If it is placed in a dark place, it will close. It is Shockproof &Waterproof Dustproof, But Normal environment would keep it working better. 3. It is recommended to charge via faster way with 2A/2.4A wall charger. When charging, the solid state lamp shows the charging ratio, the flashing lamp shows the charging ratio, and one indicator is 25%. When all the lights become pure blue, that has been fully charged. 4. The solar function is designed for emergency use, not take it as the main power supply. 5.Keep away from fire. Note : Do not use solar energy as the primary source of charge, since the charge speed will be affected by the intensity of the sunlight and the panel conversion rate, and only one week in the sun to get a full charge.(Depend on sunlight intensity and local weather) Package Listing: 1 x Solar Portable Charger 1 x Micro USB cable 1 x Instruction Manual. Output Power : 10.5W. Color : Black and Orange

Top reviews from the United States

John M. Mathieson
5.0 out of 5 stars Whaaat? Now Fixed
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2018
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
1,364 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Andres
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Quality & Extremely Versatile
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2019
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Quality & Extremely Versatile
By Andres on March 5, 2019
The product has great build quality - it feels great in the hand and has a rugged shell to protect it from falls. The rugged shell is also made from a non-slip material that allows the product to stay in your pocket without having to worry about it falling out. This is extremely useful for me when I go bike riding or on extended walks as I do not have to worry about it slipping out of my pocket.

This power bank can charge in two ways:
1) through the solar panels on the top of the product
2) through the included microusb charger.
The charger is obviously much quicker, however it is extremely convenient to be able to charge it wherever you are which is definitely the selling point of this power bank

The power bank can charge devices the following ways: Type-C USB, USB, MicroUSB, and the wireless charger.
I've tested all the inputs and they work as expected. The wireless charger works on both Apple (XR) and Samsung (s8) devices and can charge about 2-3 phones to full battery on a single charge.

In addition to charging, the power bank includes a compass and a flashlight. The compass can be clipped to the side of the powerbank or on anything else like a backpack or belt loop. The flashlight is bright and can be turned on by holding down the power button for 3 seconds (hold it down for 3 seconds to turn it back off). This powerbank is a great versatile product.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
704 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pita
5.0 out of 5 stars Solid battery, bright light, good capacity.
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2019
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
591 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tom Adam
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality and works - well
Reviewed in the United States on January 23, 2019
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
519 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Hien & Bao
5.0 out of 5 stars Just As Tough As Your Adventures Ahead of You!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2019
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Just As Tough As Your Adventures Ahead of You!
By Hien &amp; Bao on May 7, 2019
This portable battery didn't fail to amaze me as I have encountered countless portable batteries before. But never before have I thought of having an outdoor battery would immensely change my perceptions, about taking a practical and rugged portable battery.

Because of its toughness and practicality
- Splashproof IPX4, you could really splash water around this bad boy and it'll still serve you right.
- Dustproof, have taken it to the beach before and it's unfazed by the sand
- Shockproof, in the worst case that you mishandled the battery, it will survive but try not do this too often!
- Solarpanel, this is self-explanatory and it could be really useful under right circumstances such as hiking, trekking, etc. all day long with the battery exposed to bright sunlight will charge it amply and be ready for usage at night where electricity might be scared. If no sunlight is available, you could charge this bad boy the regular way using any port available.
- Wireless charging, this is a killer! The fact that you don't have to plug in the cable and have every tangled is definitely great. Just leave your device on top of the designated spot and watch it charge seamlessly (thick case might interfere though)

This bad boi has everything you possible needs and then some. It even include a little compass, which is super cute and super thoughtful. This really shows that the manufacturer and designer put thought into it and include something that would be so meaningful to the end users. In the end, you couldn't really go wrong with a portable + solar pannel + rugged + wireless charging capable battery, right?
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
466 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stvvvz
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely a wise choice
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2018
Color: Black and OrangeVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely a wise choice
By Stvvvz on October 22, 2018
I’ve been looking for a wireless power bank for a long time since I bought a smart phone with wireless charge function. With recommendation from my friend I ordered this product. Gotta say it’s remarkable and awesome—you can charge your phone by putting on it. Let alone there is a flashlight and solar panel on its surface. It can charge itself with very limited light. This function saves me from the problem of forgetting to charge it after use.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
449 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Raul Carvajal
5.0 out of 5 stars Mejor batería portátil
Reviewed in Mexico on July 9, 2020
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Jaime
1.0 out of 5 stars Ojalá y se pueda devolver el producto saludos
Reviewed in Mexico on March 31, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Alberto FA
1.0 out of 5 stars No sirve
Reviewed in Mexico on June 11, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Hua206wrc
5.0 out of 5 stars Buena relacion costo/ beneficio
Reviewed in Mexico on May 17, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Angel
3.0 out of 5 stars Mediana calidad
Reviewed in Mexico on February 10, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English

