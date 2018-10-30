This portable battery didn't fail to amaze me as I have encountered countless portable batteries before. But never before have I thought of having an outdoor battery would immensely change my perceptions, about taking a practical and rugged portable battery.



Because of its toughness and practicality

- Splashproof IPX4, you could really splash water around this bad boy and it'll still serve you right.

- Dustproof, have taken it to the beach before and it's unfazed by the sand

- Shockproof, in the worst case that you mishandled the battery, it will survive but try not do this too often!

- Solarpanel, this is self-explanatory and it could be really useful under right circumstances such as hiking, trekking, etc. all day long with the battery exposed to bright sunlight will charge it amply and be ready for usage at night where electricity might be scared. If no sunlight is available, you could charge this bad boy the regular way using any port available.

- Wireless charging, this is a killer! The fact that you don't have to plug in the cable and have every tangled is definitely great. Just leave your device on top of the designated spot and watch it charge seamlessly (thick case might interfere though)



This bad boi has everything you possible needs and then some. It even include a little compass, which is super cute and super thoughtful. This really shows that the manufacturer and designer put thought into it and include something that would be so meaningful to the end users. In the end, you couldn't really go wrong with a portable + solar pannel + rugged + wireless charging capable battery, right?