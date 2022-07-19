Buy new:
$19.79
List Price: $21.95
Save: $2.16 (10%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
$9.99 Release Day delivery Tuesday, July 19
This title will be released on July 19, 2022.
Also available as a Kindle eBook which will be auto-delivered on day of release
[{"displayPrice":"$19.79","priceAmount":19.79,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"19","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"79","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"Cl%2B2BHgPTLIOOr0Nf8CXUeneB63374gyOGYEwcD4yBV2YiRjbmESGDOwlBhu80G2flIil%2F%2FoerqT7XdriODwMivjLVxMCAXTz6zG8YIRiG7ytHojps6oXq%2Bofy8V6a6j7TcAmDjS6BsRIxS1VSwI%2Bw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$19.79 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$19.79
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Share
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Enter your mobile phone or email address

Processing your request...

By pressing "Send link," you agree to Amazon's Conditions of Use.

You consent to receive an automated text message from or on behalf of Amazon about the Kindle App at your mobile number above. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Message & data rates may apply.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Don Bluth

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Somewhere Out There: My Animated Life Paperback – July 19, 2022

by
Don Bluth (Author)
Visit Amazon's Don Bluth Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Don Bluth (Author)
#1 New Release in Individual Directors
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$11.99
Paperback
$19.79
$19.79
Pre-order Price Guarantee. Details
Read more
Previous page
  1. Print length
    288 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Smart Pop
  4. Publication date
    July 19, 2022
  5. ISBN-10
    1637740530
  6. ISBN-13
    978-1637740538
  7. See all details
Next page
Books with Buzz
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more

Special offers and product promotions

  • Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Don Bluth is an award-winning director, animator, production and video game designer, and teacher. His films, including The Secret of N.I.M.H, An American Tail, The Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven, and Anastasia have entertained and shaped the childhoods of untold millions. His company, Don Bluth Studios, continues creating and innovating animation and filmmaking.


 
Celebrate Lunar New Year with Amazon Gift Cards.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Smart Pop (July 19, 2022)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 288 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1637740530
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1637740538
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 13 ounces

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Don Bluth

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Donald Virgil Bluth (born September 13, 1937) is an American film director, animator, production designer, video game designer, and animation instructor, best known for his animated films, including The Secret of NIMH (1982), An American Tail (1986), The Land Before Time (1988), All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989), Anastasia (1997), and Titan A.E. (2000), for his involvement in the LaserDisc game Dragon's Lair (1983), and for competing with former employer Walt Disney Productions during the years leading up to the films that became the Disney Renaissance.

Customer reviews

5 star (0%) 0%
4 star (0%) 0%
3 star (0%) 0%
2 star (0%) 0%
1 star (0%) 0%

No customer reviews