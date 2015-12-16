Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sonic Alert SBB500SS Sonic Bomb Extra-Loud Dual Alarm Clock with Red Flashing Alert Lights and a Powerful Bed Shaker

4.3 out of 5 stars 5,920 customer reviews
Black
  • Turbo charged loud, vibrating alarm clock
  • Shakes you awake with powerful bed shaker and adjustable extra loud alarm
  • Built-in pulsating alert lights
  • Adjustable volume and tone
  • Snooze defuser
  • Large red LCD
  • Explosive red display
From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Sonic Alert SBB500SS Sonic Bomb Extra-Loud Dual Alarm Clock with Red Flashing Alert Lights and a Powerful Bed Shaker
iLuv TimeShaker Wow - Vibrating Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers, Bed Shaker,1.4" LED Jumbo Display Dual Alarm, Panic Loud Alarm Clock Sound, LED Alert Light, USB Charging Port, DST and AC Power Source
Sonic Alert SBJ525ss Sonic Bomb Jr., Black/Red
Sonic Bomb Bluetooth Portable Super Bed Shaker Alarm/Powerful Vibrations Guaranteed to Wake Even The Heaviest Sleepers, Hard to Wake, Hearing Challenged, Seniors, Teens and Couples
iLuv Smartshaker 2 Portable Vibrating Travel Alarm Bed Shaker For Heavy Sleepers, Deaf People, Couples And Seniors - compatible with iPhone X / 8/7 / 7 Plus / 6S / 6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy
iLuv SmartShaker App-Enabled Portable Vibrating Travel Alarm Shaker with 10 Alarms, Vibration, Ringtone or Both - Compatible with iPhone X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6S/6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (5920) 4 out of 5 stars (40) 4 out of 5 stars (573) 2 out of 5 stars (40) 3 out of 5 stars (259) 3 out of 5 stars (149)
Price $31.19 $31.40 $27.47 $29.99 $29.99 $9.98
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com iLuv Amazon.com Sonic Alert MI iLuv iLuv
Color Black Black Black/Red Black Black White
Item Dimensions 7 x 7 x 6 in 8 x 2 x 3.5 in 4.75 x 2.5 x 4.75 in 4.5 x 7.5 x 2 in 0.39 x 0.39 x 0.39 in 1.5 x 4.75 x 7.5 in
Item Weight 1 lb 1.7 lbs 0.16 ounces 0.71 ounces 1.12 ounces
Enclosure Material Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Rubber
Power Source Battery AC Power Source Battery battery-operated battery-operated
Size N/A 8 x 2 x 3.5 in 3.5" Round SmartShaker 2 Original
Product description

The Sonic Bomb, AKA The Bomb, is for anyone at any age who thinks they might not wake up in the morning. At 113db, this dual alarm is sure to rattle your windows and force your eyes open. And if that doesn't put your feet on the floor, the pulsating alert lights and Super Shaker bed vibrating unit will. However if the room mate needs a little more shut eye, switch off the sound and wake to the powerful bed shaker and let the roomies crash a little longer.

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

TommyLikeDaGun911
5.0 out of 5 starsLOUD AND SHAKES
December 16, 2015
Verified Purchase
Barclay B. Gresham
4.0 out of 5 starsThis video is all the proof you need.
September 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
PattyT
TOP 50 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsThis hearing impaired person says yes to the Sonic Boom!
July 28, 2015
Verified Purchase
Mallory Smothers
5.0 out of 5 starsBOMB is a good name..
July 13, 2017
Verified Purchase
Jesse Piper
3.0 out of 5 starsDoes not work on zombies
April 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
