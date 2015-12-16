Most of these Sonic Boom and Sonic Alert clocks will wake up heavy sleepers with no problem. However, I am hearing impaired and, without my hearing aids in, I can't even hear a regular clock's alarm when I am asleep due to the high pitch. My phone's alarm goes unheard as well. I HAVE to have a clock that's not only loud but has variable tone because my type of loss is in the high pitches. If a clock or any device has a high pitched sound, I can't hear it (Store theft alarms, microwaves, cat meows, etc.) I had Sonic Alert's The Skull with Bone Crusher Bed Shaker and it was great but broke after a year and I had to get a new one which broke again after about a year of not too constant use. I decided this time to get the Sonic Bomb with Super Shaker - SBB500ss. To my surprise, Amazon says I bought this clock in 2010! I have no idea where it went or what happened to it but I bought another one anyway.



This clock is very lightweight and doesn't take up a lot of space. It has a large display and a battery back up. It has both volume and tone adjustments which are both absolutely a must for me. I have it set to the lowest tone and I can hear that just fine. I also have it set to the loudest volume setting which would probably scare the pants off of a person with perfect hearing but doesn't bother me when I hear it except to know I have to get up. There are nice features like the ability to adjust snooze time from 1-30 minutes and the ability to select the alarm duration from 1-59 minutes. I set the snooze for 5 minutes and the alarm time for the full time. I can always turn it off early.



Setting the clock is a little different. You can push a button to make the time go fast or slow. That is, rather than setting the hour, then the minutes, you have to push the button and let the clock cycle through every hour and minute. But it's very fast and, when you get close to the time you want to set the alarm, you switch to the slow button and get it just right. Not an issue, just different from the norm.



The clock has a bar on top which blinks red and other lights that also do the same when the alarm does off. It has a different sort of alarm pattern. It beeps three times, stops, then repeats until you tap the sleep bar or turn it off. Other clocks continuously beep until they're turned off. This doesn't affect the clock's power to wake me up but again, I am just so used to the Skull that I had to adjust to the new alarm pattern.



The bed shaker is effective. I usually put it under my pillow or in my pillow case when I use it. I can feel it quite well and even hear it because it has the pitch that my ears pick up. I generally only use the alarm but when I NEED to be sure I get up, I use the shaker and alarm and also set my Fitbit's silent vibrating alarm on my wrist for good measure.



This alarm is loud but not quite as loud as the Skull. It is certainly plenty loud enough for heavy sleepers and even for someone like me who has hearing loss. Setting the alarm, shaker or both is as easy as sliding a button up on the side of the clock.



This clock is a great choice for heavy sleepers and those who have hearing loss. Even if you can't hear the alarm, the shaker will do the job of waking you. The lights are a plus especially if the room is dark or dim. I like the clock but I am not sure of its durability. I guess time will tell but at this point, I feel confident that this will wake me up with just the alarm or the shaker. If you need a clock that's loud and also that has adjustable tone, this one is a good choice. The ability to adjust the tone makes all the difference in the world to people with hearing loss in either upper or lower pitches. I can not hear the clock at the loudest setting when I set the tone/pitch to the highest level. It's above my ability to hear just as birds are. But at the lowest tone, it's enough to wake me even out of deep sleep.



I am going with 4 stars because the Skull was a bit louder and I think the way you need to set the clock is a bit more work than setting the hour and minutes separately. But those are small things compared to all the good features this clock has. It will wake almost anyone up!