Sonic Alert SBB500SS Sonic Bomb Extra-Loud Dual Alarm Clock with Red Flashing Alert Lights and a Powerful Bed Shaker
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Turbo charged loud, vibrating alarm clock
- Shakes you awake with powerful bed shaker and adjustable extra loud alarm
- Built-in pulsating alert lights
- Adjustable volume and tone
- Snooze defuser
- Large red LCD
- Explosive red display
From the manufacturer
The Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock With Super Shaker
Wake Better! Super Loud Alarm Clock with the industry’s most powerful bed shaker! Never sleep past your alarm clock again!
This dual alarm clock has been proven to wake up even the heaviest sleepers for years. Wake up early but don't want to disturb others? Turn off the volume and wake silently with the adjustable strength bed shaker. It's great for the dorm room or for those early birds who like to get a jump on their day.
A New Way To Wake! Place The Bed Shaker Under Your Pillow Or Mattress And Shake Away
Wake With A Shake
The Sonic bomb has a powerful extra-loud dual alarm with an adjustable volume and tone, built-in pulsating lights, and a powerful 12-volt bed shaker that you can put underneath your mattress or pillow to be shaken awake.
Wake Better
The Sonic Bomb is great for heavy sleepers as well as those hard of hearing or deaf. The bed-shaker which wakes me up consistently without also waking my roommates.
Wake On-Time
What makes the Sonic Bomb special is more than the loud noises, but the sheer amount of options it offers. If one sense isn't working (hearing), try another (sight, touch, etc.).
Wake Without Waking Others
One thing for sure their will be a lot less yelling to wake up the kids in the morning. Parent's have done everything in their arsenal and then some in the past to get the kids to roll out on their own.
Clear display. Powerful shake. Reliable.
There is no way you will be sleeping through this alarm. No more missed appointments.
Product description
The Sonic Bomb, AKA The Bomb, is for anyone at any age who thinks they might not wake up in the morning. At 113db, this dual alarm is sure to rattle your windows and force your eyes open. And if that doesn't put your feet on the floor, the pulsating alert lights and Super Shaker bed vibrating unit will. However if the room mate needs a little more shut eye, switch off the sound and wake to the powerful bed shaker and let the roomies crash a little longer.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
This clock is very lightweight and doesn't take up a lot of space. It has a large display and a battery back up. It has both volume and tone adjustments which are both absolutely a must for me. I have it set to the lowest tone and I can hear that just fine. I also have it set to the loudest volume setting which would probably scare the pants off of a person with perfect hearing but doesn't bother me when I hear it except to know I have to get up. There are nice features like the ability to adjust snooze time from 1-30 minutes and the ability to select the alarm duration from 1-59 minutes. I set the snooze for 5 minutes and the alarm time for the full time. I can always turn it off early.
Setting the clock is a little different. You can push a button to make the time go fast or slow. That is, rather than setting the hour, then the minutes, you have to push the button and let the clock cycle through every hour and minute. But it's very fast and, when you get close to the time you want to set the alarm, you switch to the slow button and get it just right. Not an issue, just different from the norm.
The clock has a bar on top which blinks red and other lights that also do the same when the alarm does off. It has a different sort of alarm pattern. It beeps three times, stops, then repeats until you tap the sleep bar or turn it off. Other clocks continuously beep until they're turned off. This doesn't affect the clock's power to wake me up but again, I am just so used to the Skull that I had to adjust to the new alarm pattern.
The bed shaker is effective. I usually put it under my pillow or in my pillow case when I use it. I can feel it quite well and even hear it because it has the pitch that my ears pick up. I generally only use the alarm but when I NEED to be sure I get up, I use the shaker and alarm and also set my Fitbit's silent vibrating alarm on my wrist for good measure.
This alarm is loud but not quite as loud as the Skull. It is certainly plenty loud enough for heavy sleepers and even for someone like me who has hearing loss. Setting the alarm, shaker or both is as easy as sliding a button up on the side of the clock.
This clock is a great choice for heavy sleepers and those who have hearing loss. Even if you can't hear the alarm, the shaker will do the job of waking you. The lights are a plus especially if the room is dark or dim. I like the clock but I am not sure of its durability. I guess time will tell but at this point, I feel confident that this will wake me up with just the alarm or the shaker. If you need a clock that's loud and also that has adjustable tone, this one is a good choice. The ability to adjust the tone makes all the difference in the world to people with hearing loss in either upper or lower pitches. I can not hear the clock at the loudest setting when I set the tone/pitch to the highest level. It's above my ability to hear just as birds are. But at the lowest tone, it's enough to wake me even out of deep sleep.
I am going with 4 stars because the Skull was a bit louder and I think the way you need to set the clock is a bit more work than setting the hour and minutes separately. But those are small things compared to all the good features this clock has. It will wake almost anyone up!
We've had this about 5 months now.. life changing!
Hard sleeper? Hitting the snooze button a lot in the morning?
Yeah..well, that’s me..it hasn’t always been… Heck, I used to be up by 5 AM every morning, ready to kick booty and take names. Well, not so much these days. Not sure if it's because I haven’t had a full night’s rest since 2012 (thanks Al’s) or because my diet & exercise have turned to crap-- nonetheless, Russians attacking the U.S. in broad daylight couldn’t wake me from a midday power nap if given the chance.
Being business owner, WAHM, Wifey.. Surely you can see how that can be an issue.
As fate would have it, Mr. Smo and I happened across this surreptitious alarm clock marketed towards those that sleep like a railroad tie instead of a normal human being should. Literally never heard of it. The ad promised to wake the heaviest of sleepers. I’m thinking, “they’ve obviously not met me, so..”
What the heck, let’s give this thing a whirl. We buy it. It comes in 5-7 business days, yada yada. Of course I’m testing it out! I ain’t fixin’ to DIE trying to come out of my sleep (if it really works, that is!)
Firstly it comes to you literally looking like a bomb wire to a hockey puck. Like, that probably should have been my first clue to walk away. Nope, I’m a glutton for punishment.
Y’ALL- we were testing--- I repeat, TESTING this alarm, broad daylight… Not sleeping…Heck, we were expecting the thing to go off in a minute’s time. That alarm went off and y’all, If I’m lyin’ I’m dyin! I dang near fell out.. I nearly had a HEART ATTACK! This thing packs a whopping 113 decibels, (the same as a chainsaw, so you imagine one starting up as your alarm clock!) My ears probably bled lol..The vibration was jolting, but more on that later.
Alright, now to the real test:
So Night #1: Side note: Both Mr. Smo and I have a love affair with our snooze buttons. We usually set the alarms 1-2 hours ahead so we can snooze and “drift lightly back to consciousness in time” for the day. Night #1 we decide we’re gonna be some daredevils. Set that joker for the exact wakeup time. Let’s do it. We placed the “jolter-majig” under our mattress, in the middle, to make it fair for all parties.
I wasn’t ready. He wasn’t ready. Also, might I add, tiny Smo, too, was also not ready.
Now, let’s break this down. You’re sleeping. You’re dreaming. Then you get the “jolt”, and by “jolt”, I mean sit straight up in bed, bug eyed, scrambling for glasses, screaming across the king size bed, “HOLY !)@*# IS THAT AN EARTHQUAKE?!?” kind of jolt. The bed-shaker (that actually goes underneath your pillow, I do NOT recommend that) shakes so violently, you can hear and feel it on the other side of the house. So, yes, it literally shakes your lazy tail outta bed. Imagine a guy coming into your room each morning with a jack hammer, and that’s about it.
Then, you get the “squall”... (is that a good word? I feel like that’s a good word.) Remember the aforementioned 113 decibels? Try going from sleeping soundly, to a chainsaw in your ear with no warning. Your heart rate will go from 60 to 130 in seconds, from the first jolt, really.
Now, this God-given, Satan inspired gift also has one more trick… it has LIGHTS, as if the brutal awareness that you are no longer asleep, but may now have an anxiety attack instead, isn’t enough. I wouldn’t go as far as to say these red-flashing lights would cause a seizure, but it probably would be good to keep in mind if you have epilepsy. The only way I can describe these lights is, if you’ve ever seen flashing red lights on an ambulance, that’s about what it’s like.
The only experience Mr. Smo says he can compare this alarm clock to is being jolted to consciousness each morning in basic training. Like drill sergeants, the shear volume of this alarm clock will make it impossible for one to ignore it. Really, I’m not even sure why they included a snooze button on this thing.
If you have heart issues, do not get this. If you suffer from anxiety, do not get this. Epileptic much?-- probably not for you. This alarm is no joke. But it’s EFFECTIVE. I often find myself waking up before the alarm even goes off due to what I believe is almost fear. Imagine someone putting a jack hammer to your bed and the loudest alarm you can imagine going off. If you can sleep through this then you may want to go see a doctor to check and see if you’re still in the land of the living. Though, I’m certain no matter what state of decomposition one is in, it’d probably still wake the dead.
As far as wiring issues, not working, etc... no problems so far.