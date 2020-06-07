Received meter today. Went right out and gave it a try. Problem number one, which isn't a flaw of the instrument, is it measures LUX, 1 candle placed one meter above an area 1 meter square. In other words, a candle power. Not a great deal of use in trying to figure out how much light my plants need at various stages. (I knew this going in, so this isn't a bitch, just an admission that I didn't think things though before purchase) Finally found measuring PAR would be better, and that confused mr no end. Any way, I found out with my trial run, that measures Ph accurately. The moisture, I am not to sure of. It measured three plants that I thought dry as wet, but one I knew to be dry it measured as dry. Also, determined that the 10 minute wait period is necessary for the meter to calibrate itself. The immediate measure of moisture was past the 10 on the scale. Ten minutes later it had dropped to 8 on the moisture scale. That has to be done at each plants location. There isn't enough time or day light for that operation. So, you do one and hope all the rest are the same. At this point, I guess I can say the moisture reading may be accurate, but with a 10 minute wait at each plant is unworkable. I don't fully understand LUX so can't comment on that. Ph reading is accurate, but in my case unnecessary. In the area I live, you can bet on the soil being alkaline.