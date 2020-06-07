- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Sonkir Soil pH Meter, MS02 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool Kits for Plant Care, Great for Garden, Lawn, Farm, Indoor & Outdoor Use (Green)
- Kindly NOTE: This soil tester can not be applied to test pH value of any other liquid. If the soil is too dry the indicator will not move, and water it before testing.
- 3-IN-1 FUNCTION: Test soil moisture, pH value and sunlight level of plant with our soil meter, helps you specialize in grasping when you need to water your plant.
- ACCURATE & RELIABLE: Double-needle Detection Technology strongly enhances the speed and accuracy of detecting and analyzing soil moisture and pH acidity.
- EASY TO USE: No batteries needed, just insert the sensor probe into the soil about 2-4 inches, toggle switch to test moisture, pH, sunlight you would like to measure.
- INDOOR & OUTDOOR USE: Design to be lightweight and portable, easy to carry around for outdoor use, ideal soil test tool kit for home plants, garden, lawn and farm.
Product Description
Let Sonkir MS02 Soil pH Tester Make You Become a Good Plant Carer !
3-IN-1 Design
This 3-in-1 soil moisture meter is designed to better know the condition of your plant, detect soil moisture, help you know the pH value of the soil, determine if plants get enough sunlight to keep plants grow healthier !
Scientific Data Monitoring
Help you control every detail and track all changes about your plants. Keep your plants in a healthy condition through scientific data monitoring !
Special Reminder:
1. The pH function of this soil tester can not be applied to test pH value of any other liquid.
2. Since soil most often is in/close to neutral state (with pH value of 7), it is highly likely that you find the needle in display window stay still (because the default pH value is set at somewhere between 7 and 8) when you use it to test the pH value of soil. Customers sometimes are misled by this appearance and hence regard the tester as a defective unit by mistake.
How to Use:
Step 1: Switch to moisture/pH/light position according to demand.
Step 2: Insert the probe into the soil about 2-4 inches.
Step 3: Check moisture/pH/light level in the dial after 10 minutes.
Step 4: Remove probe from soil and wipe clean after each use.
Kindly Note:
1. Do not force it into very hard soil or touch hard objects since it will be easy to damage the probe.
2. Do not use it to test pure water or other liquids. It can only be used to measure soil.
3. Do not leave the meter in the soil for a long time.
4. Please wipe and clean the probe after each use.
5. If the soil is too dry the indicator will not move, and water it before testing.
Specifications:
- Model: MS02
- pH Range: 3.5-8 pH (3.5-6.5 Acid, 7-8 Alkaline)
- Moisture Range: 1-10 (1-3 Dry, 4-7 Nor, 8-10 Wet)
- Copper Probe Diameter: 0.2 inch
- Aluminum Probe Diameter: 0.2 inch
- Probe Length: 7.9 inches
- Product Size: 11.5 x 2.0 x 1.5 inches
|
|
|
|
Test Soil Moisture
Help you specialize in grasping when you need to water your plant.
|
Test the pH of the Soil
Help you to control the pH value in the soil.
|
Test Sunshine Level
Know about whether it gets adequate sunlight.
|
|
|
|
Outdoor Plants
|
Indoor Plants
|
Vegetable Garden
Top reviews from the United States
By Roselle on October 17, 2019
The PH level is right were it should be at for a lemon tree and the moisture gauge has been helpful to remind you when to water :)
Awesome little purchase!! Love it! Hopefully next spring I will have lemons! Fun tool!
By Allison on October 8, 2018
For a while I have been looking and traumatized to buy a new one since usually they don't work, but this is a great product and I strongly recommend that. Happy gardening.
Top reviews from other countries
I needed it to check pH level in my allotment so to check if it works, I used it in different places and I got different readings so I knew that the gadget works.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 4, 2021
I needed it to check pH level in my allotment so to check if it works, I used it in different places and I got different readings so I knew that the gadget works.