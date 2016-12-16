-
Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (White)
- Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space, fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound.
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home.
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready.
- Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Amazon Music, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify.
- Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable.You don’t even have to be in the same room as a speaker. And if your friends have the Sonos app, they can do the same.
From the manufacturer
Sounds bigger than it looks.
Wonder where all that sound is coming from? The technical answer - from a pair of Class-D amplifiers and custom built-drivers, all meticulously tuned to the speaker's unique acoustic architecture.
Humidity Resistant
We built Play:1 humidity resistant so you can enjoy your favorite songs in music-starved places like the bathroom and outdoor patios. All you need is WiFi access and a place to plug it in.
Sonos Comparison
|
Play:1
|
One
|
Play:5
|
Voice Control
When connected to Alexa device
|
Voice Control
Yes - Alexa built in
|
Voice Control
When connected to Alexa device
|
Drivers
2
|
Drivers
2
|
Drivers
6
|
Line-in
No
|
Line-in
No
|
Line-in
Yes
|
Multiple orientations
No
|
Multiple orientations
No
|
Multiple orientations
Yes
|
Wall mountable
Yes
|
Wall mountable
Yes
|
Wall mountable
No
Product description
Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music (White)
Use Alexa to control your smart home with your voice.
Every Works with Amazon Alexa smart home product is certified for voice control with Alexa devices.
So, I install the system on a newer LED tv that has a 5.1 pass through on the optical port and bam! I fall in love with THE SOUND. I get it. I'm not trying to compete with an audiophilic, perfect system nor do I care about specs as much as I do about liking what I hear. And the bottom line is that I really like what I hear. I get the full 5.1 out of the system and the Play 1s sound fantastic as the rear pair of the surround sound set up. They really do sound good. The playbar is a great anchor for the TV when it comes to dialogue and as it acts as a front pair and center speaker for the whole system during movies and music. I apologize to all of the purists out there, but I love the Sonos system.
Setup is just too stinking easy. Wow.
And the streaming piece that meant nothing to me.........well, I played around with Spotify Premiere and what can I tell you? I can watch a boring football game while hoping for something spectacular to occur and instantly switch to listening to any of my 35 kabillion songs while keeping the game on. If something groovy happens on the tube, I just switch the sound back to the TV. There is zero lag between the TV and the system or between any of the separate speakers. outstanding synch. And with version 7.0 of the Sonos app I can stream from the Spotify app instead of having to use the Sonos app. Sweet.
Why only four stars then? As mentioned at the start of this diatribe, Sonos needs to get off their elitist butts and add HDMI connectivity and support for DTS. It is a tough decision to spring this kind of scratch for a system that could be phenomenal "if only....". After reading through countless forum threads about the issue, it almost seems as if the Sonos team takes a certain pride in telling their paying faithful to shut up and colors they decide are in our best interest. Not cool.
All in all it's hard to criticize the Sonos Play 1 as I have it set up in conjunction with the playbar and the sub. But it's expensive and technologically crippled for no apparent reason. I would recommend it if you can afford it, you aren't looking for audiophile ego strokes, you want to scrap the wires, and if you have a TV that passes the full 5.1 through the optical port.
The most recent 2 were placed in a 15'x18' bedroom and a tiled master bathroom. I imagine a 15'x18' room would have been better served by a larger Play:3 or Play:5, but the Play:1 holds its own, especially after the TruePlay tuning. In the tiled bathroom, I worried about echo, but after setting up TruePlay in there as well, it sounds just great.
I enjoy a little more bass universally, and after kicking up the bass in the equalizer settings, I've found the sound to be fuller and richer overall. I'm no audio-ficionado, and I won't drop 3-4k on a pair of speakers for one room, but the Play:1s, and Sonos in general, give me amazing flexibility to play whatever I want, wherever I want in my house...and have it sound wonderful at that.
I will keep adding to our Sonos setup as long as I can get the "boss" (aka wifey) to agree... because the performance speaks volumes for itself.
The software works really well and they update it frequently. There are apps for Android, iOS, PC, and OSX; Not sure about linux.
The volume level and clarity on this speaker are excellent, but it has very little low-end bass - to be expected for a single cone speaker of this size.
I have my SONOS system on an Apple Airport Extreme wifi network, and it has always worked flawlessly.
The sound quality is fantastic.Read more