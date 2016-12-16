Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (White)

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,300 customer reviews
List Price: $199.99
Price: $149.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $50.99 (25%)
PLAY:1
White
This item is certified to work with Amazon Alexa
Control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices.
  • Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space, fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound.
  • Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home.
  • Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready.
  • Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Amazon Music, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify.
  • Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable.You don’t even have to be in the same room as a speaker. And if your friends have the Sonos app, they can do the same.
Frequently bought together

  • Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (White)
  • +
  • Sonos PLAY:3 Mid-Sized Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (White)
Total price: $398.00
Special offers and product promotions

Style: PLAY:1 | Color: White
From the manufacturer

Sounds bigger than it looks.

Wonder where all that sound is coming from? The technical answer - from a pair of Class-D amplifiers and custom built-drivers, all meticulously tuned to the speaker's unique acoustic architecture.

Humidity Resistant

We built Play:1 humidity resistant so you can enjoy your favorite songs in music-starved places like the bathroom and outdoor patios. All you need is WiFi access and a place to plug it in.

Sonos Comparison

Play:1

One

Play:5

Voice Control

When connected to Alexa device

Voice Control

Yes - Alexa built in

Voice Control

When connected to Alexa device

Drivers

2

Drivers

2

Drivers

6

Line-in

No

Line-in

No

Line-in

Yes

Multiple orientations

No

Multiple orientations

No

Multiple orientations

Yes

Wall mountable

Yes

Wall mountable

Yes

Wall mountable

No

Product description

Style:PLAY:1  |  Color:White

Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music (White)

Product information

Style:PLAY:1  |  Color:White

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsI really like it
ByZon December 16, 2016
Style: PLAY:1|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 90 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsVery easy set up from iPad or iPhone
ByMeeshon March 19, 2017
Style: PLAY:1|Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsRepeat customer. The Play:1 continues to impress.
ByAJCon December 29, 2016
Style: PLAY:1|Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat quality sound
BySue Theveon March 27, 2017
Style: PLAY:1|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsgreat addition to my sub and playbar
ByMr.Gateson January 1, 2015
Style: PLAY:1|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
0Comment| 8 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBumpin' Beats
ByP. R. B.on February 25, 2016
Style: PLAY:1|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starseasy to use once you get the hang of it
ByBryan Boyneon April 26, 2015
Style: PLAY:1|Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGood system great sound for wireless
ByAnthony Hetchleron December 6, 2016
Style: PLAY:1|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

