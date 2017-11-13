Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sony KD60X690E 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

3.6 out of 5 stars 33 customer reviews
List Price: $1,299.99
Price: $648.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $651.99 (50%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 53.5" x 31" x 3.5", TV with stand: 53.5" x 32.9" x 12.2"
  • Smart functionality gives you access to your favorite apps and content. With YouTube and Netflix buttons built into the remote, you are one click away from endless entertainment.
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture.
  • Direct LED produces great picture quality
  • 60Hz native refresh rate plus Motionflow XR gives you great motion for all types of content
  • Inputs: 3 – HDMI, 3 - USB2.0, 1 – Component/Composite Hybrid, 1 – Composite
  • In the box: Remote Control (RMT-TX300U), Batteries (R03), AC Power Cord (2pin, Pigtail, US type, straight plug shape Connector), Operating Instructions, Quick Setup Guide / Supplement CUE (GA), Table Top Stand (Separate, assemble required)
  Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery.

From the manufacturer

X930E Series X900E Series X850E Series X800E Series X720E Series X690E Series
Screen Sizes 55" / 65" 49" / 55" / 65" / 75" 65" / 75" 43" / 49" / 55" 43" / 49" / 55" 60" / 70"
Resolution 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD
Clarity 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro
Contrast X-tended Dynamic Range Pro XDR Contrast 10x X-tended Dynamic Range Pro XDR Contrast 5x Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Slim Backlight Drive+ Full-array local dimming and boosting
Color Triluminos Display Triluminos Display Triluminos Display Triluminos Display
Lifelike 4K HDR X1 Extreme 4K HDR X1 4K HDR X1
Motion Clarity MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz Motionflow XR Motionflow XR Motionflow XR
Android TV Works With Google Assistant Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
Recommended Sound Bar HTNT5 HTNT5 HTNT5 HTCT290 HTCT290 HTCT290

Product description

Size:60-Inch

Discover color, clarity and contrast like never before with 4K HDR¹ from Sony. Watch as 4K X-Reality Pro creates a realistic picture by upscaling any picture to near 4K quality. Streaming has never been easier - YouTube and Netflix are one click away.

Top customer reviews

1.0 out of 5 starsBeware! Software bugs in speaker system that Sony has no fix for! Avoid this TV.
ByVerified Amazon Customeron November 13, 2017
Size: 70-Inch
Size: 70-Inch
Read more
35 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat TV for the Money!!
ByTerence Bakeron August 14, 2017
Size: 60-Inch
Size: 60-Inch
Read more
37 people found this helpful.
2.0 out of 5 starsManufacturing Issues
ByTLon September 20, 2017
Size: 60-Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful.
3.0 out of 5 starsFlicking picture
ByH. Won October 28, 2017
Size: 70-Inch
Read more
12 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsSony TVs are wonderful!!
ByBarbara L.on September 15, 2017
Size: 60-Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful.
3.0 out of 5 starsDirty screen effect is still a problem?
ByAlexon November 3, 2017
Size: 60-Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
20 people found this helpful.
1.0 out of 5 starsDoesnt work.
BySugarDrizzleChimpPimpon September 9, 2017
Size: 70-Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
43 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsBUY!!! BUY!!! BUY!
ByT Mon November 10, 2017
Size: 70-Inch|Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful.

