For a TV that costs less that 1K the picture is amazing! I use the Vivid setting and also tweaked a lot of other settings on the picture. The picture on this TV is as good as my Sony 930D in my opinion. Setup is simple, just 4 screws to attach the stand. I set the TV up by myself. Took about 5 minutes. I put this TV in my upstairs bedroom. I watch mostly in a dark setting and the picture still looks good and not washed out. Sound on the TV is good for a thin TV if setup properly, but a sound bar would definitely be better. Blacks on this TV are really good!! All in all I am very happy with my purchase!! When viewing the picture from the side it still looked the same to me. My 930D isn't the best when viewing from the side.