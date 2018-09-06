& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation - Black

by Sony
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Digital Noise Canceling: Industry Leading Anc Lends a Personalized, Virtually Soundproof Experience
  • Voice Assistant: Alexa Enabled for Voice Access to Music, Information and More. Activate with a Simple Touch
  • Quick Attention Mode: Cover the Right Ear Cup to Turn Down Your Music for Instant, Easy Conversation
  • Smart Listening: Adjusts the Ambient Sound to Your Activity to Give You the Best Noise Cancellation
  • Touch Controls: Control Music Tracks and Volume, Activate Your Voice Assistant and Take Phone Calls
  • Long Battery Life: A Single Charge Provides Up to 30 Hrs of Playtime for Reliable All Day Listening
  • Comfortable to Wear: Ergonomically Redesigned Foldable Earphones for Easy Travel / Listening Comfort
  • In the Box: Foldable Headphone, Carry Case, Charging Cable and Audio Cable for a Wired Connection
  • Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation - Black
  • Plugable USB Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Micro Adapter (Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Raspberry Pi, Linux Compatible, Classic Bluetooth, and Stereo Headset Compatible)
  • Geekria UltraShell Headphone Case for Sony WH1000XM2, WH1000XM3, WH-XB900N, MDR1000X Headphones and More - Replacement Protective Hard Shell Travel Carrying Bag with Room for Accessories (Dark Gray)
From the manufacturer

WH1000XM3

ONLY MUSIC. NOTHING ELSE.

Industry-leading noise canceling headphones with Alexa voice control.

Extra-long battery life with quick charging

Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening instead of charging. Low on battery? No problem – 10 minutes of charge time gives you an amazing 5 hours of playback.

1000xm3

Sony Headphones

WH-1000XM3

WH-1000XM3

XB900N

WH-XB900N

CH700N

WH-CH700N

XB700

WH-XB700

CH510

WH-CH510

CH400

WH-CH400

Type
Over-ear Over-ear Over-ear On-ear On-ear On-ear
Noise Cancelling
Industry-leading NC Digital Noise Cancellation Digital Noise Cancellation N/A N/A No
Battery Life
30 Hrs 30 Hrs 35 Hrs 30 Hrs 35 Hrs 20 Hrs
Quick Charge Battery
10 Min charge 5 Hrs playback 10 Min charge 60 Min playback 10 Min charge 60 Min playback 10 Min charge 90 Min playback N/a
Touch control
Ambient Sound Mode
Hi-Res Audio Capability
Extra Bass
Voice-assistant
Customize Sound with app
Foldable design
Swivel design

Compare with similar items


Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation - Black
SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (Black)
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR - Rose Gold
COWIN E7 PRO [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone/Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work/Cellphone, Black
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (6651) 4 out of 5 stars (910) 4 out of 5 stars (24629) 5 out of 5 stars (1224) 4 out of 5 stars (10144) 4 out of 5 stars (1921)
Price $278.00 $240.25 $49.99 $247.94 $79.99 $399.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Think BIG COWIN Amazon.com COWIN Amazon.com
Colour Black BLACK Black Rose Gold Black Triple Black
Headphone Fit Over-The-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-The-Ear Over Ear
Item Dimensions 7.31 x 2.94 x 10.44 in 7.26 x 3.03 x 9.93 in 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in 3.2 x 6.7 x 7.1 in 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in 2 x 6.5 x 8 in
Item Weight 0.56 lb 0.56 lb 0.85 lb 0.52 lb 0.8 ounce 0.55 lb
Special Feature Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones (WH-1000XM3) Noise-Canceling Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane Noise Cancellation Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane Noise Cancellation, Microphone Feature, Water Resistant, Volume-Control
Product description

Color:Black

Sony industry-leading noise cancellation evolves to further immerse you in your music. The addition of Sony proprietary HD noise canceling processor Qn1 masterfully eliminates the noise around you. Listen all day with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging gives five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Cord Length: Headphone cable (approx. 3.94 ft, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug); Frequency Response: 4 Hz-40,000 Hz; NFC: Yes; Cord Type: Single-sided (detachable); Volume Sensor: Touch Sensor. Diaphragm - Aluminium-coated LCP

Technical Specification

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
8,470 customer ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Deep Spaceus
5.0 out of 5 stars Bose has been decisively dethroned (Update)
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Eric Feuerstein
4.0 out of 5 stars So far so good!
Reviewed in the United States on September 9, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Ashley
3.0 out of 5 stars Love them.
Reviewed in Canada on September 5, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Dennis Liu
4.0 out of 5 stars Really great headphone with amazing sound and big improvement compared to last gen.
Reviewed in Canada on September 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Platoto
3.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Headphones, Garbage Microphone
Reviewed in Canada on September 14, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Quebec007
4.0 out of 5 stars Francais # english review
Reviewed in Canada on September 14, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Imtiaz Mirza
3.0 out of 5 stars You will find peaceful existence tailor made for you in a noisy city
Reviewed in Canada on September 17, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
TropicalGeek
4.0 out of 5 stars Bom e caro, mas prefiro meu Bose
Reviewed in Brazil on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Fried Rice Lover
3.0 out of 5 stars Great headphones until you use it in the cold
Reviewed in Canada on December 9, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Marian
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente cancelación de sonido. Buena calidad de audio.
Reviewed in Mexico on January 17, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
pw242
5.0 out of 5 stars Top quality headphones
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 18, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Paulo Schindler
1.0 out of 5 stars Apresentou defeito em menos de 2 semanas
Reviewed in Brazil on April 22, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Jon Warren
2.0 out of 5 stars Good but not great
Reviewed in Canada on September 21, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Eric Gallegos
4.0 out of 5 stars Excelente cancelación de ruido.
Reviewed in Mexico on December 3, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
G0df4der
3.0 out of 5 stars I'm disappointed BUT...
Reviewed in Canada on September 26, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Mickaël
4.0 out of 5 stars Un son de qualité, une réduction de bruit impressionnante
Reviewed in Canada on October 7, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Willie E
5.0 out of 5 stars Whoa these are good
Reviewed in Canada on November 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
