Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation - Black
alexa built-in
This product has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, providing a voice forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Digital Noise Canceling: Industry Leading Anc Lends a Personalized, Virtually Soundproof Experience
- Voice Assistant: Alexa Enabled for Voice Access to Music, Information and More. Activate with a Simple Touch
- Quick Attention Mode: Cover the Right Ear Cup to Turn Down Your Music for Instant, Easy Conversation
- Smart Listening: Adjusts the Ambient Sound to Your Activity to Give You the Best Noise Cancellation
- Touch Controls: Control Music Tracks and Volume, Activate Your Voice Assistant and Take Phone Calls
- Long Battery Life: A Single Charge Provides Up to 30 Hrs of Playtime for Reliable All Day Listening
- Comfortable to Wear: Ergonomically Redesigned Foldable Earphones for Easy Travel / Listening Comfort
- In the Box: Foldable Headphone, Carry Case, Charging Cable and Audio Cable for a Wired Connection
From the manufacturer
WH1000XM3
ONLY MUSIC. NOTHING ELSE.
Industry-leading noise canceling headphones with Alexa voice control.
Extra-long battery life with quick charging
Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening instead of charging. Low on battery? No problem – 10 minutes of charge time gives you an amazing 5 hours of playback.
Sony Headphones
|
WH-1000XM3
|
WH-XB900N
|
WH-CH700N
|
WH-XB700
|
WH-CH510
|
WH-CH400
|
Type
|Over-ear
|Over-ear
|Over-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|
Noise Cancelling
|Industry-leading NC
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|N/A
|N/A
|No
|
Battery Life
|30 Hrs
|30 Hrs
|35 Hrs
|30 Hrs
|35 Hrs
|20 Hrs
|
Quick Charge Battery
|10 Min charge 5 Hrs playback
|10 Min charge 60 Min playback
|10 Min charge 60 Min playback
|10 Min charge 90 Min playback
|N/a
|—
|
Touch control
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Ambient Sound Mode
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Hi-Res Audio Capability
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Extra Bass
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Voice-assistant
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Customize Sound with app
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Foldable design
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Swivel design
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
Product description
Sony industry-leading noise cancellation evolves to further immerse you in your music. The addition of Sony proprietary HD noise canceling processor Qn1 masterfully eliminates the noise around you. Listen all day with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging gives five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Cord Length: Headphone cable (approx. 3.94 ft, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug); Frequency Response: 4 Hz-40,000 Hz; NFC: Yes; Cord Type: Single-sided (detachable); Volume Sensor: Touch Sensor. Diaphragm - Aluminium-coated LCP
After charging for a couple of hours I paired them to my phone and went to my headphone test playlist on Spotify. My main complaint with the previous Sony model's sound was that they had very little soundstage (defined as perceived distance between your ears and the music) and little definition (defined as the clarity and separation of the various instruments in a piece of music). The M3 sounded better than the previous Sony’s and better than the Bose, but the highs appeared to be quite subdued and overwhelmed by the bass. This was disappointing.
But, Sony has a phone app that allows for EQ so I go download the app. Frustration. The app did not recognize the MK3. Patience. I figure that Sony has not updated the app yet. So I wait a day and see that the Sony app has automatically updated on my phone. I open and hurray! It is recognizing the MK3 now. Now I can play with EQ: -1 on 400 Hz. +1 on 1K. +2 on 2.5K. +3 on 6K. +4 on 16K and “Clear Bass” remains at 0. Play music and now were talking! I’m not going to say that these sound nearly as good as most of my wired headphones, but for everyday-on-the-go-beat-them-up-with-ANC these are exciting. They blow the Bose away. The Bowers and Wilkins PX which weigh about three times more than the Sony’s have decent BT sound when the ANC is off but the sound changes considerably and not for the better when you apply one of three ANC modes. They PX is OK for about an hour of no ANC listening while sitting at home, but after that my ears and the top of my head hurt.
The noise cancellation of the Sony is a generation ahead of Bose. There, I said it. Most reviewers crown the Bose as the best ANC you can get. Well, Sony has just showed Bose that they are the new big boy on the block. I did some A/B comparisons with both headphones and realized that the Sony not only cancels steady noise like jet engines or the sound of the air conditioning intake in my condo, but it does a great job of virtually eliminating all other sounds, including television voices and even other people, as my wife can attest to when she had to stand in front of me and wave her hands to get my attention because I could not hear her talking (so, if you want to block out your wife’s talking… LOL!). And this is without even messing with the settings in the app. Others reviewer here have not had the same experience, stating that it does not cancel voices. I frankly did not expect it to cancel voices, but I must say that the Sony comes as close as anything I have ever not heard.
So, if you want very comfortable headphones with the best sound and Active Noise Cancelling that you can expect with wireless Bluetooth in 2018 get these. They will not sound as good as wired closed back or open back headphones, but “you can’t always get what you want”, “nothing is perfect”, and “everybody is different”.
In addition to the Sony WH-1000XM3 during this review period I used:
Bose QC 35 II
Bowers & Wilkins PX
Bang and Olufsen H6 (wired)
Sennheiser HD650 (wired)
AKG 7KXX (wired)
Spotify
Flac files on phone and desktop computer
UPDATE 2018-09-21: I did experience an issue with phone calls where people at the other end were hearing an echo of their voice. I tested the headphones with three different phones and the problem occurred with all three. So I replaced them through Amazon. I am glad to say that the new pair does not have the issue. After some tests with phone calls I will say that Sony still needs to do some work on the call quality at the other end of the call (the call sounds fine in the Sony itself). In this regard, the Bose QC 35 is better. I think the call quality is really with the sound processing that Sony has implemented and not the hardware. Hopefully this will be improved in future firmware upgrades. Another minor con that the Bose handles better is the support for multiple BT sources. But this is a minor annoyance and I only use the Sony's for my phone anyway, so I am not constantly switching sources. Small price to pay for better ANC and musical sound.
I will say by impressions after using them for a few days compared to the M2:
-WAY better design, more comfy, lighter weight, more padding on top, better larger earcups and overall quality seems better than the M2. The changes are subtle but if you look closely you will see them.
-Battery life is incredible on both M2 and M3 but now with USBC its even a better experience. I literally put them on the charger for like 15 or 20 minutes and they were at 90%. Sony states that a 10 min charge will get 5 hours of playback.
-Sony claims that the noise reduction is 4x better than before. This is where I think I disagree. the M2's had exceptional ANC and these are much the same. You can still hear things going on around you with ANC on and its certainly not 4x better than before. The one area I notice is better is when you cup your hand over the right ear to allow the external microphones to let in noise going on around you, its not as loud and hissy as it was on the M2. IT still lets in the external sound but in a MUCH cleaner way without all the blown out noise around it. Well Done.
-I constantly read on how the M2's and M3's are terrible for use making phone calls. Reviewers mentioned how people complained of echos, terrible mic quality etc,. I was expecting the worst. I called my wife yesterday while she was in her car to try this out for the first time on a call. We spoke for about 20 minutes. She said that my voice was loud and clear and she would not have known I wasn't speaking directly into my phone, but rather the headset. She was in her car which usually would make it even worse so I was nicely surprised. I could hear her well on my end via the M3s so was happy there. I wonder whether this was fixed in these new gen M3s as my call experience was fantastic. My wife usually hates when I call her from a speakerphone etc and often complains that I need to speak into the phone etc so for the M3 to pass her test was pretty incredible.
-I am Happy they finally made a carry case that fits the headphones AND the cables that come with it.....M2 was stupid that only the headphones fit in the case but none of the cords....lol.....really?
-The Sony App is the key here too in that is allows for great customization of the sound on the M3 so i highly recommend using it. THe strange thing is that it supports super high quality sound like LDAC but if you make any change via the app to the EQ settings etc it makes you default to lesser quality codec......weird.....not sure why.
-I have heard some people say they are a bit Bass heavy but really with the app you can tailor however you like. That said i like bass and man these things can put out in a clean way where the bass isnt distracting at all. THese are very clean headphones and the sound to me is better than Bose QC35.......
All in all, very happy with them and i presume over time Sony will keep pushing updates to them via the app. For instance now they allow Google Assistant and Siri. Ive been using Google assistant on them and its pretty great albeit with a bit of latency to the responses.
Let's not forget how great it is to have touch gestures built into the right earcup too. Man I can't imagine not being able to do this now on every headphone. It's kinda like when your on a buddy's PC and you go to swipe or pinch the screen only to find their PC isn't touchscreen. Lol. Yeah the m3 is that cool. Love using gestures for volume, play, pause, skip, activating Google assistant etc.
All in all these are a great experience. Hope this helps if you are on the fence.
Edit 09/07/2018:
After having used the M3's in different environments near construction sites, public transit, malls and in the busy city, I can confidently say that the noise canceling is A LOT better on the M3's maybe even 4X better as Sony states.
Edit 02/27/2019:
After a few months of using the 1000XM3 its hard to recommend these. They sound fantastic. But if you're living in a place where its 0°C/32°F or below for almost half the year you may want to skip these, or wait until Sony finds a way to fix the phantom touch issues where your touch pad triggers play/pause, assistant, noise canceling, volume and quick attention at random, making these headphones very annoying to use.
Sony's fix:
Turn your headphones OFF and ON again — this simple act of rebooting resets certain parameters within the device and will solve any unpredictable product behavior.
Great sound - Instrument separation is top class, the bass is strong, high pitch is quite nice.
Fairly comfortable - All I can say is that this model is much better than XM2, it might not be the most comfortable as far as I can tell.
Amazing charge + playback time - Longest playback time in the industry + fastest charging speed! Just google it then you will see.
Ez to use playback control - One of the easiest to use playback control with the help of the help of a side touch panel.
Much improved call quality - Much better sound quality when compared to the last gen. Some people might hate the fact that the ANC does not work during the call and you can hear your own sound really really clearly during the call. However, this was done so that you won't talk EXTRA loud in the public because you cannot hear yourself that well; you can also feel fairly safe when you are talking and walking because you will become quite aware of your surrounding.
BEST! NOISE CANCELLING! - After comparing to QC35 II and other products, this XM3 cancels out the most amount of noise in all situation. Try it out for yourself to tell the difference.
Wonderful build quality - This time sony really tried really hard to build something that feels like a premium headphone. Everything about it feels high-end!
USB Type C - Finally supporting USB type c. Faster charge and I do not need to use an additional out-dated cable to charge it.
Cons:
Bad Bluetooth connection - Cannot connect to more than 1 device at a time and it is SOOO slow to connect to it when you are switching from one device to another when you are comparing to QC35 II.
High pitch sounds/treble is often too sharp - Listing to female vocal at higher volume often sound like needles poking at your ear. You must learn how to use EQ to lower the frequency at around 5khz - 8khz range so the sound can be more balanced. This is less of a problem on something like QC35 II. Although listing to music at around 60% - 70% on your phone will sound perfectly fine.
Compare to QC35 II:
Better sound from a pure instrument playback perspective. Everything sounds a bit clearer than QC35 II. However, it seems like QC35 II has a better soundstage; everything feels a bit more lifelike. I would pick QC35 II for listening to anything that is similar to live performance while the XM3 is great for something like EDM/Hip-pop/Rap.
QC35 II is more comfortable still. The way that QC35 II is built gives a bit more space for the back of your ear. For anyone that has big ears, you will 100% fine QC35 to be more comfortable! If your ear is somewhat smaller, then your ear will never even touch the inner earcup.
QC35 also has much much quicker Bluetooth connection than XM3. XM3 takes like 5-6 seconds at least to connect to the phone.
XM3's mic is less sensitive than QC35 II. Voice is a bit far away from away when I asked my friends to give me feedback on the quality of phone call. QC35 II sounds really really clear but it picks up a bit more noise from the surrounding especially sounds in the mid frequency.
XM3's build quality feels a lot more solid whereas the QC35 feels like something that you won't mind throwing around since it feels like something that is cheaper. However, the material used for QC35 does allow it to be EXTREMELY Flexible! Hence, the really high degree of wearing comfort.
Final thoughts:
Buy XM3 if you listen to EDM a lot. Buy it if you have smaller size ear. Buy it if you have want long playback hr and fast charge speed. Buy it if you want THE BEST noise cancellation!
Update:
After 3 month of usage, I found out that the sharp high pitch issue (sound crack when playing extremely high pitch sound) only happens when ANC is on. The high frequency playback for this headphone is in fact quite amazing now that I found out how the problem can be resolved.
HOWEVER, all that is overshadowed (which is saying a lot) by the horrible microphone these things have. I make calls quite often with headphones on and every time I use the WH1000XM3's, I invariably get complaints from the person on the other line (which I've never had before using my QC 35 II's). The last person I called actually said the ambient noise was "murdering their ears". So, I'm quite disappointed that such a top-end set of headphones can't get such a basic thing right. I have headphones under $50 that perform far better for calls.
In short, unless the mic is fixed soon, I won't be keeping these. Which, I might add, is very annoying as I love literally everything else about these...
J'ai reçu mon casque aujourd'hui ! En moins de 12 heures de livraison. Incroyable.
J'ai toujours acheté des écouteurs cheap de 40-50$, mais cette fois je me suis dit .. Je me gâte (néophyte en musique)
Première impression .. la boite est belle , un bon feeling. Un peu à la apple.
Ensuite
Ouff l'odeur de plastique renfermé ..
Un câble USB-C trop petit de 4 pouces même pas.
Aucun Chargeur, donc .. soit charger dans votre ordinateur ou un bloc pour téléphone.
j'avais vraiment hâte d'essayer .. Batterie à 0% .. Attendre un 2h pour une première recharge complète.
Après le 2h .. j'installe les applications pour iphone .. Met à jour le Firmware .. attend encore 30 minutes..
Je me dis cela ne part pas bien .. on parle quand meme d'un casque de 500 et + avec les taxes.
Cela manque vraiment de finition client, j'aurais pas dit un mot pour un casque a 50$ mais a 500 .. Bapteme .. Un peu de rigueur.
La premiere fois que j'ai mis le casque j'ai senti une suction quand meme forte. C'est probablement la force du anti bruit. J'ai écouter environ 20 minutes et après 30 minutes j'ai encore mal au tympan. Je vais essayer de diminuer ça.
Je pensais que le casque serait moins chaud et plus léger en l'achetant. Fini le chialage .. place au bonne chose
Le son est vraiment écoeurant ! Wow vraiment là c'est de la bombe. Sérieusement, c'est quelque chose .. c'est vraiment une expérience de fou. Je vous reviens avec plus de détails dans les prochains jours quand je l'aurai vraiment utilisé quelques jours
English
I received my helmet today! In less than 12 hours delivery Amazing.
I always bought cheap headphones of 40-50 $, but this time I said to myself .. I spoil (neophyte to music)
First impression .. the box is beautiful, a good feeling. Like apple.
Then
god the smell of plastic
A USB-C cable too small 4 inches not even.
No charger, so .. either charger in your computer or a block for phone.
I really could not wait to try .. Battery at 0% .. Wait for 2 hours for a first full recharge.
After the 2h .. I install the applications for iphone .. Updates the firmware .. attend another 30 minutes ..
I do not say that not well .. on anyway speaks of a helmet of 500 and + with taxes.
It really lacks finishing customer, I would not have said a word for a helmet at $ 50 but a 500 .. god .. A little rigor.
The first time I put the helmet I sent a strong suction anyway. This is probably the strength of anti noise. I listen for about 20 minutes and after 30 minutes I still have eardrum pain. I will try to reduce that.
I thought the helmet would be cooler and lighter first. No more crying .. place the right choice
The sound is really crazy! Wow really there is bomb. Seriously, it's something .. it's really a crazy experience. I'll come back with more details in the next few days when I'll have really used it a few days
As I live in Toronto, I started noticing the headphone stopped working even under -5 degree. If you pay 450$ for a headphone, you expect better quality from it.
Not changing the rating until Sony do something about it.
Update:
After 1 month, I've found that sometimes the headphones feel hot around your ears when you are using for a longer period of time.
Just another annoying problem but it's not a real problem as it does not occur frequently.
____________
For me, it was a necessity not luxury. I commute via a packed train where they always announce the destination a few km apart. Plus in my office people are always on the phone in a meeting.
As a Software Engineer, I have to find a quiet zone to concentrate and be productive.
So I was looking for a noise cancellation headphone to save me from noise pollution around me.
Initially, I was looking for bose quiet comfort ones as I have used other bose products they were my default choice.
Being a music listener for 30 years one thing I learned is that you can buy 20 cheap headphones and will never be satisfied.
Or you can invest some money upfront which will save you a lot over the years.
Anyways long story short, I was going through all the reviews in amazon and youtube. People are comparing BWs, Bose and Sony. Those are the top choice.
Then I saw Nuraphone. Almost bought that, then I reasoned with myself. Music is not my top priority. Noise cancelation is. and I will wearing it many different places, so If I can't walk with Nuraphone as one reviewer described then what's the use. Probably will buy the nuraphone in 1 year.
Meanwhile Sony 1000 XM3 is clear winner in noise cancellation.
I've tested the quite comfort one, as soon I put them on with noise cancellation I felt uncomfortable. Plus I was not impressed by the performance.
Here is the where I've tested my Sony one's
1. Noise PC sound - Completly Blocked out
2. Blocked sounds of cars passing by in less busy streets.
3. In office you can't hear people having conversation a few meters away.
4. In the train, you can't hear anything except muffled announcement. It was a pleasant experience. Worth the money.
5. Driven car in busy street, 95% blocked all the noise.
Overall sound quality is very good.
I had few problems with call, people on the other end was complaining like I'm talking through a speakerphone. But it's resolved once I updated the software and rebooted the headphones.
Call quality is quite good. You can have silence and give an interview sitting in a busy street.
Here are some caution to the new buyers.
I felt little bit agitated and annoyed after using it first time for hours. Second day it was good. Not sure if the
noise cancellation side effect was acting upon me.
If you walk or drive with this on, with noise cancellation, be very very cautious. We rely a lot on ears when we move. If you shut down the world and try to walk in busy intersection you will see what I'm talking about.
I almost bumped on couple of people as I didn't notice them.
Don't drive with putting these on.
Anyway, I've used it for 8-10 hours and battery life is 50%. So I don't know if I'm gonna get 30 hours as advertised.
Still pretty good for me.
That's the only flaw I found in these headphones.
Oh the App is crappy. I guys Sony will improve it. And in the next few update they will add more features.
5 star form me. If you have the money just buy it.
I really like WH1000XM3 for its convenient features. I listen to some white noise or rain sounds while the noise cancelling is on so I could study somewhere its noisy. I use its ambient features whenever I move around. WH1000XM3 advertises itself to have better noise cancelling compared to WH1000XM2, but I can't really tell since the noise cancelling in WH1000XM2 was good enough for me. Also, the quick attention mode is extremely handy. That's one thing I loved so much with WH1000XM2.
The audio quality for WH1000XM3 is really good for the ordinary person. I also want to say that turning the headphones on while wired somewhat sounds better compared to just using it wired and turned off. Sony advertises that the headphone has a 32 bit DAC which something you might want to take note of (It's a good thing BTW).
There are several nice touches to WH1000XM3 compared to WH1000XM2. The charging port uses USB-C instead of MicroUSB (my terms may not night be right). The headphones doesn't look as awkward as it used to since it seemed like there was a gap between your head and the bands on WH1000XM2. The cups texture looks smooth compared to the rough, dry wall looking texture of WH1000XM2.
The huge flaw the headphone has is how it malfunctions around 0 C or 32 F. My WH1000XM2 still worked around -10 C or -20 C. The WH1000XM3's bluetooth functionalities become irresponsive and "erratic" whenever its cold. I've searched about this issue and found I was not alone having this issue. There are two posts I saw in the Sony forums and several posts in Reddit talking about this. Our findings were similar. My work around the issue is to use the headphones wired which beats the purpose of its bluetooth. Not to mention, WH1000XM2 worked under the cold. Also, when the quick attention mode may randomly turn on even when its wired so there really is no escape to this issue. I emailed Sony about this but the representative just said that "as of now we do not have any reported issues on this". I'm just waiting for them to have any statements about this because I would have given this headphone a 5 star if they fix this.
2.by itself It keeps changing from noise cancelling to ambiant on..off without even pressing the button witch is really annoying.
3.On voice call people don't hear properly and hear echo
4.My left speaker is bad..bass has distortions
Now the good things...
Besides the left speaker i can still see that the sound is great but not as lound as i taught it would. Noise cancelling is good BUT haven't tried other models like bose. Was expecting more but I'm guessing I got a lemon. Will definitely return them and will wait last minute to do so in hope to get the latest one from sony. ...maybe i got from the first batch... hopefully sony will fix these issue. Crossing my fingers on the next pair I will get because at almost 600 with the warranty I'm expecting a lot
Après les avoir testés en magasin, mon opinion est la suivante :
- Réduction de bruit. le Sony WH1000XM3 est le meilleur (en version 3). Un bruyant métro est réduit à un faible murmure, et même les annonces ne sont pas fortement audibles en réduction maximum. Je ne suis pas convaincu par la détection de situation (en transport, en marche et à l'arrêt). On change de mode un peu trop facilement, entraînant une petite coupure dans la musique, dès que l'on s'arrête une minute en attendant de pouvoir traverser la route par exemple, ou que l'on regarde une vitrine.
- Son. Le gagnant est le Sony pour moi, par son rendu vivant, net et assez bien équilibré entre aigus, graves et médiums. Toutefois, le Bowers and Wilkins est excellent ! Il a un son plus aéré, plus net (mais moins bon avec une mauvaise source audio). Il plaira plus à certains.
- Autonomie : les 25/30 heures annoncées sont respectées sans problème. La charge est rapide. Mais acheter un autre cable USB-C est recommandé, celui fourni faisant une longueur ridiculement courte.
- Confort : Le Bose est le meilleur, de loin. Le Sony reste très bon, mais demande un réglage minutieux de la longueur de l'arceau, sous peine d'avoir un point douloureux au sommet du crane. Mais avec l'habitude ce n'est pas un problème.
-Qualité sur la durée : Je ne peux juger que le Sony. On a une très bonne qualité, mais avec un défaut : chez moi, la rotation sur l'axe vertical des oreillettes couine légèrement, ce qui provoque un léger bruit audible quand je cours par exemple, en raison du mouvement du casque.
- Visuel : Le Sony est joli, mais le Bower and Wilkins est superbe.
Verdict : Bose est à la traîne, mais ça vaut le coup de tester le Bowers and Wilkins, il conviendra plus à certains. Personnellement je préfère le Sony (en version 3), et je le recommande chaudement.