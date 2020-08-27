Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
8906
$7.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Sunday, Dec 5 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, Dec 2
Order within 13 hrs and 38 mins Details
In Stock.
$$78.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$78.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2022
For the 2021 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Sony Noise Cancelling Hea... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(8906)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1482)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
See more
FREE delivery: Monday, Dec 6 Details
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
New & Used (65) from
$59.91 & FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$78.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
Sold by: Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
(345290 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$78.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Video & Audio Center - Same Day Shipping
Sold by: Video & Audio Center - Same Day Shipping
(62034 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$78.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Focus Camera LLC
Sold by: Focus Camera LLC
(107800 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black

4.4 out of 5 stars 11,454 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Over-Ear Headphones by Sony
List Price: $179.99 Details
With Deal: $78.00 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $101.99 (57%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black
WHCH710N

Enhance your purchase

Brand Sony
Ear Placement Over Ear
Color Black
Connectivity Technology Wireless
Model Name WHCH710N

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
  • Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
  • Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
  • Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
  • Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units
  • Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders
Show more
New & Used (65) from $59.91 & FREE Shipping

Frequently bought together

  • Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black
  • +
  • LTGEM EVA Hard Case for Sony WHCH700N or Sony WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over The Ear Headphones - Travel Pr
  • +
  • XANAD Hard Case for Sony WHCH700N or Sony WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over The Ear Headphones - Storage Prote
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Customers also search

Previous page
  1. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control - Black
    headphones wireless
  2. OneOdio A71 Wired Over Ear Headphones, Studio Headphones with SharePort, Professional Adapter-Free Monitor Recording & Mixing Headphones with Stereo Sound for Electric Drum Piano Guitar Amp (Silver)
    prime day headphones
  3. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant, Built-in Microphone - Navy
    best headphones
  4. Cyber Acoustics Stereo Headset, 3.5mm stereo & Y-adapter for separate Headphone & Mic Connection, K12 School Classroom and Education (AC-204)
    headphones with mic
  5. Avantree Aria Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Headphones Headset for Music & Calls, Dual Microphone, Boom Mic & Built-in Mic, Comfortable 35H, Over Ear Wireless & Wired for Phone PC Computer Laptop
    noise cancelling headset
  6. Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker IP66 Water-Resistant and Dustproof with 30 Hour-Battery
    sony bluetooth
  7. SENNHEISER HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation - 30-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Virtual Assistant Button, Foldable - Black
    sienhieser headphones wireless
  8. Artix CL750 Foldable Noise Isolating On Ear Headphones Wired with Microphone and Volume Control, Stereo Head Phones Corded with Adjustable Headband for Computer, Laptop and Cell Phone (Black)
    headphones for computer
  9. Bose Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running, Triple Black
    bose wireless headphones
  10. AfterShokz Aeropex - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones - Sweat Resistant Wireless Earphones for Workouts and Running - Built-in Mic - with Sport Belt
    earphone bluetooth wireless
  11. SENSO Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth True Wireless Earphones - TWS Best Sport Headphones for Workout Noise Cancelling Sweatproof Ear Buds with Mic 40 Hours Playtime for iPhone, Running, Gym
    senso headphones
  12. Sony - C400 Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headphone White (WIC400/W)
    sony headphones white wireless
  13. SONY WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black WH-1000XM3/B (Renewed)
    sony headphones refurbished
  14. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Shadow Gray (Latest Model)
    noise cancelling wireless
  15. HSPRO Wireless TV Headphones, Over Ear Headsets with Wireless 2.4GHz RF Transmitter Charging Dock, Rechargeable Digital Stereo Headsets for Watching TV Computer Games, 100ft Wireless Range
    bluetooth headphones for tv
  16. Logitech G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset - Lightweight Over-Ear Headphones, Built-in mics, 18h Battery, Compatible with Dolby Atmos, PC, PS4, PS5, Mobile - Black
    wireless headset over ear
  17. AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
    top wireless headphones
  18. Active Noise Cancelling Stereo Headphones Bluetooth 5.0,Srhythm NC25 ANC Headset Over-Ear with Hi-Fi,Mic,50H Playtime,Voice Assistant,Low Latency Game Mode
    over the headphones wireless
  19. TECKNET Bluetooth Trucker Headset with Microphone Noise Canceling Wireless On Ear Headphones, Hands Free Telephone Headset for Cell Phone Computer Office Home Call Center Skype (Black)
    noise cancelling headsets
  20. Hotec Wireless System with Dual Headset Microphones/Lavalier Lapel Mics and Bodypack Transmitters and One Mini Rechargeable Receiver 1/4" Output, for Live Performances
    wireless head mic
  21. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control - Rose Gold
    top rated headphones
  22. BeatsX Wireless Earphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Black-Red (Renewed)
    headphones for phone calls
  23. Tribit QuietPlus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones with MIC 30 Hrs Playtime CVC8.0 Hi-Fi Sound Type-C Foldable Wireless Headphones Over Ear for Airplane Travel Work, Black
    tribit quiet plus
Next page

Compare with similar items


Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black
Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth V5.0 Wireless,40Hours Playtime Headsets Over Ear with Microphones&Fast Charge,Srhythm NC75 Pro for TV/PC/Cell Phone
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App, 40H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Bluetooth Headphones, Multipoint Connection
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, for Travel, Home Office
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (11454) 4.2 out of 5 stars (5751) 4.6 out of 5 stars (16610) 4.5 out of 5 stars (30872)
Price $78.00 $69.99 $79.99 $52.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Srhythm US AnkerDirect AnkerDirect
Color Black Black Black Black
Fit Type Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear
Headphones Form Factor Over Ear Over Ear Over Ear Over Ear
Item Dimensions 7.84 x 2.09 x 9.02 inches 6.81 x 3.39 x 7.95 inches 7.68 x 7.09 x 3.07 inches 7.68 x 7.09 x 3.07 inches
Item Weight 7.80 ounces 0.60 lbs 0.58 lbs 0.58 lbs
Special Features Noise Cancellation Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth Wireless, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo,Built-in Microphone, Deep Bass, Lightweight,Travel in the Plane; Wired Mode-Audio Cable as Back-up When in Low Battery Noise-Canceling, wireless Hi-Res Audio, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)

Product information

Color:Black  |  Style:WHCH710N

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

From the manufacturer

ch710n

Comfortable, long lasting noise canceling

WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Headphones that cancel out the world

Headphones that cancel out the world

Whether you’re taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the CH710N noise-canceling headphones automatically collect information about your environment and improves the noise canceling performance accordingly.

BATTERY
Listen longer

Up to 35-hour battery life and Quick Charging

Keep your music playing all day with a battery that delivers up to 35 hours of power. USB Type-C quick charging gives up to 60 mins of play back from 10 minutes of charge.

Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

WH-1000XM4

WH-1000XM4

WH-XB910N

WH-XB910N

WH-CH710N

WH-CH710N

Noise Canceling

Yes / Industry Leading

Noise Canceling

Digital Noise Cancellation

Noise Canceling

Digital Noise Cancellation

Battery Life

30 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 5 Hrs playback

Battery Life

30 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 4.5 Hrs playback

Battery Life

35 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 60 Min playback

Hands-free Calling

Yes with 5 microphones

Hands-free Calling

Yes

Hands-free Calling

Yes

Multi Device Connection

Yes

Multi Device Connection

Yes

Multi Device Connection

N/A

Special Features

Foldable design, Carrying Case, Wearing detection, Touch Control

Special Features

Foldable design, Carrying Case, Touch Control

Special Features

Carrying Pouch

Product description

Color:Black  |  Style:WHCH710N

Cancel out the world with the long-lasting noise cancellation performance of the WH-CH710N wireless headphones Dual Noise Sensor technology automatically senses your environment to deliver an amazing sound experience With up to 35 hours of battery life quick charging and access to your smartphone’s voice assistant the WH-CH710N are sure to be a must-have for your travels. Also, you can stay aware of the surroundings when you’re traveling by switching to the Ambient Sound mode.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
11,454 global ratings
5 star
67%
4 star
17%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Kayla
2.0 out of 5 stars The Worst Headphones At This Price
Reviewed in the United States on August 27, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
631 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Zack
1.0 out of 5 stars Do Not Buy (Detailed Review)
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2020
Color: BlueStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
374 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Replicant
HALL OF FAMETOP 500 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 stars Good sound, but semi uncomfortable fit
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2020
Color: BlueStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Good sound, but semi uncomfortable fit
By Replicant on September 10, 2020
As a woman, one of the irritating things we constantly have to deal with is people trying to talk to us while we jog, walk, or hike. I find that sport earbuds and tiny headphones are not enough of a visual deterrent, so I went looking for something large and bulky to visually signify that I'm busy and do not want to be disturbed. (As if I should have to....)

These Sony wireless headphones fit the bill in terms of visual size---and happily, the dark blue model is more easily visible against dark hair. In terms of noise reduction--they perform well for audio-book consumption, considering that my routes are along busy multi-lane roads in urban San Francisco. With my old sport headphones, the only way to hear while jogging through rush hour traffic was to crank the sound up, which ultimately damages your hearing. With these, I can have the sound at a more comfortable level.

However, there is a major drawback. These over-ear headphones feel slightly tight and uncomfortable pressing against the ear, with mediocre padding. And I don't think I have a giant head or enormous ears. I think if you were to wear them for an extended period of time (maybe 4+ hours/day) you might develop hotspots. If you just use them for shorter duration events, such as phone calls, you'd probably be fine.

The second drawback is that they don't come with a carrying case or protective sleeve even. That's fine for my daily exercise, but not ideal for travelers and commuters. But on the positive side, battery life is great, and you can comfortably go for a full week without needing a charge. However, I read some reviews that said the battery charges in mere minutes, but that's not true. It actually takes roughly 7 hours to fully charge, which is a long time when you forget to prep the night before.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
257 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Benjamin Connolly
4.0 out of 5 stars You could probably do worse for the money
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
178 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Cesar Barbosa
1.0 out of 5 stars QUEBROU COM APENAS 3 MESES!!!
Reviewed in Brazil on July 27, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars QUEBROU COM APENAS 3 MESES!!!
Reviewed in Brazil on July 27, 2020
Lamentavelmente quebrou NA HASTE com APENAS 3 MESES DE DURAÇÃO!!
Liguei na SONY e disseram que já era! O prejuízo é meu porque passou dos 90 dias!
NÃO COMPRE!!!!!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
87 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Arturo
2.0 out of 5 stars Hay mejores opciones
Reviewed in Mexico on September 15, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
56 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
João André de Moraes
4.0 out of 5 stars Pensava que fosse melhor
Reviewed in Brazil on June 27, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
27 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
isabel cristina silva
4.0 out of 5 stars Não é confortável para muitas horas de uso...
Reviewed in Brazil on November 29, 2020
Color: BlackStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Jose Isaac Nirvana
5.0 out of 5 stars Por el excelente precio es buena opción y producto de buena calidad es sony!!
Reviewed in Mexico on November 19, 2020
Color: BlueStyle: WHCH710NVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Por el excelente precio es buena opción y producto de buena calidad es sony!!
Reviewed in Mexico on November 19, 2020
Después de comparar entre diferentes marcas como bose, senheiser, jbl, beats y sony, me llamaran la atención los sony después me fui con los modelos de sony, me gustaron mucho los 700 pero ya no habían así que opte por estos 710!! Después de una semana de uso puedo decir que el producto es bueno sin ser exigente por el precio del buen fin!! El modelo es bonito, un poco grande para mi, el color muy bien, la cancelación es decente con el simple hecho de ponertelos se siente la cancelación, el audio es bueno no hay que olvidar el precio si no, nunca acabaremos de comparar y afirmar que hay mejores opciones, con el cable a mi parecer baja la calidad de audio!! Lo que mas me convenció fue la batería dura mucho, los use muchas horas al día y no le vei fin!! Son muy cómodos los e tenido puestos aproximadamente 3 horas o más y sin problemas!!En el gym van muy bien nisiquera se escucha la música del gym, eso si hay que secarlos constantemente por el sudor!! En mi punto de vista es buana opción a un buen precio para lo que pague valieron la pena!!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
18 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English