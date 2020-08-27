Add to your order
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black
|Brand
|Sony
|Ear Placement
|Over Ear
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
|Model Name
|WHCH710N
About this item
- Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
- Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
- Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
- Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
- Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units
- Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders
From the manufacturer
Comfortable, long lasting noise canceling
WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Headphones that cancel out the world
Whether you’re taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the CH710N noise-canceling headphones automatically collect information about your environment and improves the noise canceling performance accordingly.
Listen longer
Up to 35-hour battery life and Quick Charging
Keep your music playing all day with a battery that delivers up to 35 hours of power. USB Type-C quick charging gives up to 60 mins of play back from 10 minutes of charge.
Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones
|
WH-1000XM4
|
WH-XB910N
|
WH-CH710N
|
Noise Canceling
Yes / Industry Leading
|
Noise Canceling
Digital Noise Cancellation
|
Noise Canceling
Digital Noise Cancellation
|
Battery Life
30 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 5 Hrs playback
|
Battery Life
30 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 4.5 Hrs playback
|
Battery Life
35 Hrs, 10 Min charge for 60 Min playback
|
Hands-free Calling
Yes with 5 microphones
|
Hands-free Calling
Yes
|
Hands-free Calling
Yes
|
Multi Device Connection
Yes
|
Multi Device Connection
Yes
|
Multi Device Connection
N/A
|
Special Features
Foldable design, Carrying Case, Wearing detection, Touch Control
|
Special Features
Foldable design, Carrying Case, Touch Control
|
Special Features
Carrying Pouch
Product description
Cancel out the world with the long-lasting noise cancellation performance of the WH-CH710N wireless headphones Dual Noise Sensor technology automatically senses your environment to deliver an amazing sound experience With up to 35 hours of battery life quick charging and access to your smartphone’s voice assistant the WH-CH710N are sure to be a must-have for your travels. Also, you can stay aware of the surroundings when you’re traveling by switching to the Ambient Sound mode.
The sound quality is awful. Music sounds muffled - like the highs are pulled back so things tend to not be articulated well with vocals, cymbals, anything that pops really from an instrumental side. They don’t sound like garbage but the sound quality is more in line with what I expect from a $30-$40 over ear headphone set. The buttons aren’t the best for access and in low light knowing L from R when putting these on is a major chore.
I have a pair of Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2s that were $130 and sound quality is noticeably better across the spectrum and those have similar noise cancelling performance. Those are heavier but honestly they feel sturdier than these Sony 710s which feel like they’ll fall apart with one drop. If the sound quality was better and these had a touch more power I’d be really happy with them. But I’m just not there so I’m returning them and sticking with the BackBeat Pro 2 set.
Sony should dump these and get better amplification and better equalization and offer app support. If they could do that I’d pay $20 more for that and be extremely happy. But this is unacceptable for the price. I don’t know if there’s a worse pair of headphones in this price range to be honest.
These Sony wireless headphones fit the bill in terms of visual size---and happily, the dark blue model is more easily visible against dark hair. In terms of noise reduction--they perform well for audio-book consumption, considering that my routes are along busy multi-lane roads in urban San Francisco. With my old sport headphones, the only way to hear while jogging through rush hour traffic was to crank the sound up, which ultimately damages your hearing. With these, I can have the sound at a more comfortable level.
However, there is a major drawback. These over-ear headphones feel slightly tight and uncomfortable pressing against the ear, with mediocre padding. And I don't think I have a giant head or enormous ears. I think if you were to wear them for an extended period of time (maybe 4+ hours/day) you might develop hotspots. If you just use them for shorter duration events, such as phone calls, you'd probably be fine.
The second drawback is that they don't come with a carrying case or protective sleeve even. That's fine for my daily exercise, but not ideal for travelers and commuters. But on the positive side, battery life is great, and you can comfortably go for a full week without needing a charge. However, I read some reviews that said the battery charges in mere minutes, but that's not true. It actually takes roughly 7 hours to fully charge, which is a long time when you forget to prep the night before.
By Replicant on September 10, 2020
I don't care for the band over the head, a softer plastic or even pad would have been nice there. It's sized appropriately for a grown-up's head and ears, which is a plus.
It's noise cancellation is not total, however, it's pretty good.
On sound quality - Seems to be by device. On my pretty new LG phone it's great, on my 6-year old PC's Bluetooth it's not very good for some reason. My friends on Discord tell me I sound great on the mic too.
Bottom line if you aren't a audiophile or high-end tech fiend that just want to listen to your music or watch movies without waking up your significant other, these are probably excellent headphones that aren't too much money - Look around at what you can spend, I'll bet most normal humans won't find any benefit to spending three times as much.
Top reviews from other countries
Liguei na SONY e disseram que já era! O prejuízo é meu porque passou dos 90 dias!
NÃO COMPRE!!!!!
Reviewed in Brazil on July 27, 2020
Reviewed in Mexico on November 19, 2020