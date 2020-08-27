As a woman, one of the irritating things we constantly have to deal with is people trying to talk to us while we jog, walk, or hike. I find that sport earbuds and tiny headphones are not enough of a visual deterrent, so I went looking for something large and bulky to visually signify that I'm busy and do not want to be disturbed. (As if I should have to....)



These Sony wireless headphones fit the bill in terms of visual size---and happily, the dark blue model is more easily visible against dark hair. In terms of noise reduction--they perform well for audio-book consumption, considering that my routes are along busy multi-lane roads in urban San Francisco. With my old sport headphones, the only way to hear while jogging through rush hour traffic was to crank the sound up, which ultimately damages your hearing. With these, I can have the sound at a more comfortable level.



However, there is a major drawback. These over-ear headphones feel slightly tight and uncomfortable pressing against the ear, with mediocre padding. And I don't think I have a giant head or enormous ears. I think if you were to wear them for an extended period of time (maybe 4+ hours/day) you might develop hotspots. If you just use them for shorter duration events, such as phone calls, you'd probably be fine.



The second drawback is that they don't come with a carrying case or protective sleeve even. That's fine for my daily exercise, but not ideal for travelers and commuters. But on the positive side, battery life is great, and you can comfortably go for a full week without needing a charge. However, I read some reviews that said the battery charges in mere minutes, but that's not true. It actually takes roughly 7 hours to fully charge, which is a long time when you forget to prep the night before.