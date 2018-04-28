Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset 7.1 Surround Sound PS4 New Version 2018
- A headset for gamers: experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden noise cancelling microphone.
- With the headset companion app, download custom game modes created exclusively for PlayStation by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
- Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style
Product description
The new Gold Wireless headset was designed to deliver enhanced comfort and performance while maintaining the amazing gaming audio experience you’ve come to love.
Refined over-ear cushions and sleek design keep you comfortable for long play sessions. High-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound breathes new life into the urban jungles and alien worlds you explore. Augmented noise-canceling hidden microphones provide crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.
Experience games as the developer intended through the Headset Companion App, with audio modes tuned by developers exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems. Designed to fit seamlessly with PlayStation VR, experience the stunning worlds of VR in comfort and audio immersion like never before.
A Headset for Gamers
Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones.
Developed by PlayStation
With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation®4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.
Stylish Comfort/Adaptable Audio
Slip into comfort you can enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Connect wirelessly to your PS4 systems and home computer using the provided wireless adapter, or connect to your PlayStation VR and mobile devices with the included 3.5mm audio cable and take your sound with you.
Designed with PlayStation VR in mind
Explore the incredible worlds of VR with a headset to be worn comfortably along with PlayStation VR.
Inside the Box
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset
Wireless Adaptor
3.5mm Audio Cable
USB Cable (Type-A to micro-B)
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
I think people might be having mic problems because they are wearing the headset backwards. Each side has a R or L so make sure you have them on the right way.
I walked into the other room several times without these cutting off. Battery seems pretty good as well. I played 4 hours straight without any problems. If anything comes up, I will add to this review, but as of now these seem to be really good.
side note as well mine were beat to death in shipping the box came crushed, torn, and broken. luckily the head phones survived.
overall not worth the money