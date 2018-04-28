Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset 7.1 Surround Sound PS4 New Version 2018

3.4 out of 5 stars 10 customer reviews
  • A headset for gamers: experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden noise cancelling microphone.
  • With the headset companion app, download custom game modes created exclusively for PlayStation by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
  • Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style
Product description

The new Gold Wireless headset was designed to deliver enhanced comfort and performance while maintaining the amazing gaming audio experience you’ve come to love.

Refined over-ear cushions and sleek design keep you comfortable for long play sessions. High-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound breathes new life into the urban jungles and alien worlds you explore. Augmented noise-canceling hidden microphones provide crystal clear communication with friends and teammates.

Experience games as the developer intended through the Headset Companion App, with audio modes tuned by developers exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems. Designed to fit seamlessly with PlayStation VR, experience the stunning worlds of VR in comfort and audio immersion like never before.

A Headset for Gamers
Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones.

Developed by PlayStation
With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation®4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.

Stylish Comfort/Adaptable Audio
Slip into comfort you can enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Connect wirelessly to your PS4 systems and home computer using the provided wireless adapter, or connect to your PlayStation VR and mobile devices with the included 3.5mm audio cable and take your sound with you.

Designed with PlayStation VR in mind
Explore the incredible worlds of VR with a headset to be worn comfortably along with PlayStation VR.

Inside the Box
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset
Wireless Adaptor
3.5mm Audio Cable
USB Cable (Type-A to micro-B)

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Sum1
1.0 out of 5 starsOk for gaming, but not for chat
April 28, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
Ashymash
1.0 out of 5 starsNot what I expected from Sony
May 7, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
Brett Gitchel
5.0 out of 5 starsSony did it right with these!
May 3, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
mike c.
5.0 out of 5 starsexcellent
May 6, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
kris
2.0 out of 5 starsi have the older version of these headphones as well ...
May 1, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
Jonny
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
April 29, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
Brittany Smith
5.0 out of 5 starsMic 7/10 isn't the best but it works and people can hear me
May 5, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
Cat Ballou
4.0 out of 5 starsGood headphones, but the packing...
April 9, 2018
Color: Gold Headset|Verified Purchase
