I'm pretty disappointed in Sony's design choices on this set. It's not nearly as nice as the previous gold version. I'll start off by saying my last headset lasted me through 2 kids and I had them about 4 years before they finally snapped in half when my toddler got his hands on them. So that kind of sold me on this set. If it was even as half as durable as my last one, then it's a win. So I finally bit the bullet and got this set because I like the built in microphone and it's ready to use out of the box. But then I quickly realized the massive design flaws. The build in microphone is on the side of the ear piece. That means that nobody can hear you when you speak. My microphone settings are all cranked up as high as they go and I'm still constantly asked to repeat what I said. I have to practically yell at my friends for them to hear me. I can't use them when the kids are sleeping because of this. The range is also not as far as the previous one. I used to be able to wear my old set and walk around the house and do things while still being able to talk. Now I have to sit on the edge of the couch in the same room as my PS4. I can't sit back and relax because then they're out of range. The ear pieces don't feel as big and cushioned as the previous version either. I wouldn't say they're uncomfortable, but they certainly don't feel as nice as the previous. All in all I wouldn't recommend this as long as you have access to the previous blue version of these headphones. I would say this version is probably more durable without all the folding parts and pins, but that's about the only thing they have going for them.