Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black (WHCH700N/B)

4.0 out of 5 stars 113 customer reviews
Black
  • Noise cancellation adjusts to your environment with One Push AINC
  • Long lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
  • Built-in microphone for hands free calls and use with your voice assistant
  • Customize your sound as you like with the “Sony | headphones connect” app for Android/iOS
  • 50 hours of Noise Canceling when used with wired connection.
  • Hear more detail with 40mm Driver Unit
  • In the box: USB Cable, Headphone Cable

  • Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black (WHCH700N/B)
  • +
  • Headphone Case for SONY MDRXB950BT, XB950N1, XB650BT, ZX770; Skullcandy Hesh 3; Bose QuietComfort 35, 25, QC2, QC15, QC3, SoundLink around ear; bebe Boom Wireless Headphones (Polyester Black)
Color: Black
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Listen in comfort

Adjustable slider headband

A metal slider allows you to adjust your headphones to the perfect size.

Soft oval earpads

The soft earpads shape around your ears for a snug, comfortable fit.

Sony Headphones

WH-CH700N

WH-1000XM2

MDR-XB950N1

WH-CH500

WH-CH400

Type
Over-ear Over-ear On-ear On-ear On-ear
Noise Cancelling
Digital Noise Cancellation Industry-leading NC Digital Noise Cancellation No No
Battery Life
35 Hrs 30 Hrs 20 Hrs 20 Hrs 20 Hrs
Touch control
Ambient Sound Mode
Hi-Res Audio Capability
Extra Bass On/Off
Voice-assistant
Optional Wired Operation
Customize Sound with app
Foldable design
Swivel design

Compare with similar items


Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black (WHCH700N/B)
COWIN E7 Pro [2018 Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30H Playtime Travel Work TV Computer Phone - Black
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices - Black (wired, 3.5mm)
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Earbuds, Creates Personalized Sound for You, G2 NOW WITH Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Social Mode, Multi-tap buttons, Spoken Battery Levels
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black
Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones with App Control, Black
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (113) 4 out of 5 stars (611) 4 out of 5 stars (3492) 4 out of 5 stars (169) 4 out of 5 stars (1215) 4 out of 5 stars (1129)
Color Black Black Black Black Black Black
Headphone Fit On-ear Over-The-Ear over-ear In-Ear, Over-Ear Over-Ear Over-Ear
Item Dimensions 8.71 x 2.72 x 10.28 in 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in 2.5 x 5.88 x 9.38 in 3.2 x 6.7 x 7.1 in 8.88 x 3 x 11.5 in
Item Weight 0.53 lb 0.8 ounces 6.9 ounces 0.52 lb 0.62 lb
Additional Features noise cancelling Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane lightweight, Noise-Cancelling-Feature over ear separate bass driver for deep bass, wireless, personalized audio, 6 built-in microphones, bluetooth headphones, active cooling technology Bluetooth, Lithium-ion battery Lightweight
Product description

Color:Black

Enjoy your favorite music free of distractions with wireless noise cancelling headphones. Stay on the move with hands-free calling and 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, or up to 50 hours of playback with wired listening using the supplied cable. Optimize noise cancellation or connect to your smartphones voice assistant at the push of a button.

Color:Black

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Chris
5.0 out of 5 starsFinally I found the right Over the ear NC headphones for me
April 10, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Martin Munoz
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best headphones in my collection
July 8, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Michael A. Cram
5.0 out of 5 starsVery good.
May 7, 2018
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Asta
5.0 out of 5 starsComfortable, long battery
May 23, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Max Fm LA
5.0 out of 5 starsperfect size.
April 22, 2018
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent sound Great Comfort Highly recommend
June 24, 2018
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
