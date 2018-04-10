I tried this headphones before buying them. I went to a big store and had the opportunity to test a few Bose, Beats, skulls and a couple of other Sony. I wasn’t planning to buy anything because I already have 8 different headphones at home but... I tried them on and got this Wow feeling. To be honest I wasn’t expecting them to sound this good. I have a really good set of headphones (Senheisser 700 with a DAC and headphone amp connected to my computer) but somehow this pair of Sony just delivered the right sound out of the box. The reason I wasn’t expecting a great sound is that they are wireless and in theory you just can’t get the same sound, there is a loss in quality and this is a fact but...

I use them with my phone and even though some people complain about the app I believe that they are critical to the experience. After a few minutes tweaking it, I got my perfect sound.

Like I said before, I tested a few others, including the most expensive Sony and a few others but this one was the right one for me.

You might have a different taste or you might listen to different genres and picking headphones is just a very subjective experience but I could not be happier. Since I got them they are my first option and I feel a little disappointment with the rest of my collection right now.

About the sound:

Clear, they are amazingly clear. If you like to hear all the instruments you are going to enjoy them.

Space, they have enough spacious to feel the separation and the soundstage is pretty good for the price

Bass, if you like it, they have it.

Comfort: very very comfortable. They are light and you might forget that you are wearing them.

Pads: made of plastic. I start sweating after an hour.



Last thing, you are always going to find good options and certainly more expensive headphones but you should try these and not because they are cheaper but because they are really good.