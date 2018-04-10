-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones..." and save 65% off the $199.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black (WHCH700N/B)
|Our Price:
|To see product details, add this item to your cart. You can always remove it later. Why?
|FREE Shipping.Details
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Noise cancellation adjusts to your environment with One Push AINC
- Long lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
- Built-in microphone for hands free calls and use with your voice assistant
- Customize your sound as you like with the “Sony | headphones connect” app for Android/iOS
- 50 hours of Noise Canceling when used with wired connection.
- Hear more detail with 40mm Driver Unit
- In the box: USB Cable, Headphone Cable
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
Listen in comfort
Adjustable slider headband
A metal slider allows you to adjust your headphones to the perfect size.
Soft oval earpads
The soft earpads shape around your ears for a snug, comfortable fit.
Sony Headphones
|
WH-CH700N
|
WH-1000XM2
|
MDR-XB950N1
|
WH-CH500
|
WH-CH400
|
Type
|Over-ear
|Over-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|
Noise Cancelling
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|Industry-leading NC
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|No
|No
|
Battery Life
|35 Hrs
|30 Hrs
|20 Hrs
|20 Hrs
|20 Hrs
|
Touch control
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Ambient Sound Mode
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Hi-Res Audio Capability
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Extra Bass On/Off
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Voice-assistant
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Optional Wired Operation
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Customize Sound with app
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Foldable design
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Swivel design
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
Compare with similar items
|
|
COWIN E7 Pro [2018 Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Bluetooth Headphones Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear 30H Playtime Travel Work TV Computer Phone - Black
|
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices - Black (wired, 3.5mm)
|
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Earbuds, Creates Personalized Sound for You, G2 NOW WITH Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Social Mode, Multi-tap buttons, Spoken Battery Levels
|
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black
|
Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones with App Control, Black
|Customer Rating
|(113)
|(611)
|(3492)
|(169)
|(1215)
|(1129)
|Price
|Add to cart to see product details. Why?
|$89.99
|$199.71
|$399.00
|$299.00
|Add to cart to see product details. Why?
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|COWIN
|Amazon.com
|nuraphone
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Headphone Fit
|On-ear
|Over-The-Ear
|over-ear
|In-Ear, Over-Ear
|Over-Ear
|Over-Ear
|Item Dimensions
|8.71 x 2.72 x 10.28 in
|6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 in
|2.5 x 5.88 x 9.38 in
|—
|3.2 x 6.7 x 7.1 in
|8.88 x 3 x 11.5 in
|Item Weight
|0.53 lb
|0.8 ounces
|6.9 ounces
|—
|0.52 lb
|0.62 lb
|Additional Features
|noise cancelling
|Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane
|lightweight, Noise-Cancelling-Feature
|over ear separate bass driver for deep bass, wireless, personalized audio, 6 built-in microphones, bluetooth headphones, active cooling technology
|Bluetooth, Lithium-ion battery
|Lightweight
Product description
Enjoy your favorite music free of distractions with wireless noise cancelling headphones. Stay on the move with hands-free calling and 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, or up to 50 hours of playback with wired listening using the supplied cable. Optimize noise cancellation or connect to your smartphones voice assistant at the push of a button.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I use them with my phone and even though some people complain about the app I believe that they are critical to the experience. After a few minutes tweaking it, I got my perfect sound.
Like I said before, I tested a few others, including the most expensive Sony and a few others but this one was the right one for me.
You might have a different taste or you might listen to different genres and picking headphones is just a very subjective experience but I could not be happier. Since I got them they are my first option and I feel a little disappointment with the rest of my collection right now.
About the sound:
Clear, they are amazingly clear. If you like to hear all the instruments you are going to enjoy them.
Space, they have enough spacious to feel the separation and the soundstage is pretty good for the price
Bass, if you like it, they have it.
Comfort: very very comfortable. They are light and you might forget that you are wearing them.
Pads: made of plastic. I start sweating after an hour.
Last thing, you are always going to find good options and certainly more expensive headphones but you should try these and not because they are cheaper but because they are really good.
Follow from company was very nice. They want happy customers.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Sound
The sound as others have stated is superb.Read more